No. 11 Michigan State a familiar foe for Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
No. 11 Michigan State a familiar foe for Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. has faced Michigan State before.
The Washington quarterback will know what to expect when the Huskies play host to the No. 11 Spartans on Saturday in Seattle.
Penix -- who transferred from Indiana to Washington (2-0) to be reunited with coach Kalen DeBoer -- led the Hoosiers to a 24-0 victory at East Lansing, Mich., in 2020. The left-hander nearly broke a Big Ten record with 20 consecutive completions in the loss, falling two shy.
"That's one of those games where Mike was just on," DeBoer said. "He made some big throws and it came down to the wire ... We were very confident about what we could be with him at quarterback.
"That same thing is going to be the case here. He's not going to be in awe. He's played in many of these games. So, you're comforted, having one of your team leaders and your quarterback in particular being a guy that has played in big games and understands the color of jersey that's across from him. It's nothing new to him."
Penix has guided the Huskies to lopsided victories against Kent State (45-20) and Portland State (52-6), completing 46 of 66 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.
The Spartans (2-0) opened the season with a pair of victories at home against Mid-American Conference teams in Western Michigan (35-13) and Akron (52-0).
Last year, Michigan State used a nonconference victory at Miami as a springboard to an 11-2 season. Could a win at Washington do the same?
"We're building the story of this year's team right now," Spartans coach Mel Tucker said. "Last year's team is gone. That's a different team. This is a new team; this is a new season."
Tucker is familiar with Husky Stadium from his days coaching at Colorado.
"That place is like a hornets' nest going in there to play," Tucker said. "I expect it to be a really hostile environment."
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne -- who threw a school-record 27 touchdown passes last season and had four more in this year's opener -- wasn't at his best last week, when he was picked off twice and failed to throw a touchdown against the Zips.
"Obviously the two things that stick out are the two interceptions and that's unacceptable. Can't have those," Thorne said. "It almost seems like sometimes I'm almost trying to place it a little too much instead of just ripping it."
One intriguing subplot Saturday is that of MSU freshman receiver Germie Bernard, who caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the season opener.
Bernard signed with Washington in December. But after wide receiver coach Junior Adams left for Oregon, Bernard asked out of his national letter of intent and ended up at Michigan State.
"He's a great kid, and it was a crazy time that he was going through," DeBoer said. "He was an early enrollee, and I'm going to wish him nothing but the best ... except for this week."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
323 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
397 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|15
|19
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|365
|503
|Total Plays
|71
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|106
|Rush Attempts
|29
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|323
|397
|Comp. - Att.
|30-42
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-56.3
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|0
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|323
|PASS YDS
|397
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|503
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|30/42
|323
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|13
|27
|0
|8
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|10
|12
|0
|21
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|4
|3
|0
|4
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|13
|9
|116
|2
|33
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|10
|7
|69
|0
|18
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|7
|5
|64
|1
|26
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|4
|3
|38
|0
|32
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|4
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 2 DE
|K. Bogle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Young 18 DE
|Z. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 S
|A. Grose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 4 LB
|J. Windmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 30 CB
|J. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|56.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|
G. Bernard 4 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|24/40
|397
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|17
|69
|1
|30
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|12
|36
|0
|8
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|9
|6
|153
|3
|53
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|10
|7
|94
|0
|47
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|7
|3
|48
|0
|29
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|2
|31
|1
|19
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Powell 23 CB
|M. Powell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 0 LB
|S. Smalls
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Irvin 29 S
|J. Irvin
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 90 DL
|V. Tunuufi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|3
|37.7
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|28.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brule at WAS 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(14:55 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; C.Haladay at WAS 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 27(14:31 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 27. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 27. Gain of 5 yards. T.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 32(14:15 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at WAS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(13:35 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at WAS 46.
|+47 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 46(12:36 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 46. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by at MSU 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WASH 7(12:13 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-R.Rosengarten False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - WASH 12(11:56 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at MSU 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 8(11:19 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 8. Catch made by J.Polk at MSU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Polk for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) P.Henry kicks 57 yards from WAS 35 to the MSU 8. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. FUMBLES forced by D.Banks. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-G.Bernard at MSU 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(11:11 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 14(10:50 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 14. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at MSU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(10:26 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 21. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 27(9:54 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at MSU 30.
|-6 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 30(9:17 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 24 for -6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 24.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 24(8:49 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 64 yards to WAS 12 Center-H.Pepper. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 12. Tackled by K.Bogle at WAS 28.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 28(8:35 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover. PENALTY on MSU-B.VanSumeren Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(8:31 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(7:57 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASH 32(7:30 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - WASH 32(7:24 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at MSU 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 30.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - WASH 30(6:46 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.McMillan at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(6:18 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 23(6:06 - 1st) J.McMillan rushed to MSU 22 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Haladay at MSU 22. PENALTY on WAS-J.Polk Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - WASH 33(5:45 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by C.Davis at MSU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough; B.VanSumeren at MSU 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 25(5:04 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at MSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(4:37 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to MSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 11(4:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by J.McMillan at MSU 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 1(3:33 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle; C.Haladay at MSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 1(2:46 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. W.Taulapapa FUMBLES forced by K.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-W.Taulapapa at MSU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 1(2:19 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - WASH 1(1:35 - 1st) M.Penix rushed to MSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at MSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(1:30 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at MSU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the safety and the play was overturned. J.Broussard rushed to MSU End Zone for -2 yards. Tackled by WAS at MSU End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 1st) B.Baringer kicks 52 yards from MSU 20 to the WAS 28. Out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 50(1:07 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to MSU 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; J.Windmon at MSU 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - WASH 40(0:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by G.Jackson at MSU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 30.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Westover at MSU 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 3(14:48 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to MSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 3(14:33 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to MSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; S.Barrow at MSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 1(13:54 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Davis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 2nd) P.Henry kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the MSU 2. J.Broussard returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Banks at MSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(13:45 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; A.Tuputala at MSU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 20(13:13 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at MSU 25.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 25(12:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:23 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:54 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at MSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:22 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; K.Moll at MSU 32.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MICHST 32(10:37 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 20 for -12 yards (V.Tunuufi)
|Punt
4 & 22 - MICHST 20(9:52 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 46 yards to WAS 34 Center-H.Pepper. D.Hampton returned punt from the WAS 34. Tackled by H.Pepper at WAS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(9:41 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(9:21 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 23(9:16 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 23. Catch made by D.Culp at MSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brooks at MSU 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 19(8:40 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at MSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. W.Taulapapa for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:32 - 2nd) J.McCallister rushed to MSU 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 2nd) P.Henry kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the MSU 2. Fair catch by J.Broussard.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(8:32 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at MSU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(8:03 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Smalls at MSU 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(7:28 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Irvin at MSU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(7:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 42. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 44(6:40 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at MSU 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 48(6:05 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Smalls at MSU 47.
|+11 YD
4 & 5 - MICHST 47(5:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to WAS 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(4:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by D.Barker at WAS 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; D.Hampton at WAS 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(4:38 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 23(4:05 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 23. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 15(3:41 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to WAS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(3:06 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 14(3:01 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bright; M.Powell at WAS 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 8(2:21 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 7.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 7(1:39 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 7. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 7. Gain of 7 yards. K.Coleman for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:30 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Thorne steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 63 yards from MSU 35 to the WAS 2. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at WAS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(1:22 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 35(1:17 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MSU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(1:03 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by J.McMillan at MSU 49. Gain of 10 yards. J.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:58 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 39(0:52 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 39(0:39 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to MSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Windmon at MSU 34.
|+17 YD
4 & 5 - WASH 34(0:30 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 34. Catch made by D.Culp at MSU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Brooks at MSU 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(0:11 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by J.Polk at MSU 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Polk for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; J.Martin at MSU 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(14:32 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at MSU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(14:18 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 47(13:52 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(13:22 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on WAS-J.Irvin Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(13:22 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes; J.Martin at WAS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 28(12:54 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by D.Barker at WAS 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; A.Tuputala at WAS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 26(12:12 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+26 YD
4 & 6 - MICHST 26(12:07 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by T.Mosley at WAS 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.Mosley for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:59 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Broussard. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 38 yards from MSU 35 to the WAS 27. Fair catch by J.Westover.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27(11:59 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at WAS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 32(11:36 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 32(11:29 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at WAS 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(11:12 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 47. Gain of 53 yards. J.Polk for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-N.Kalepo Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 67 yards from WAS 20 to the MSU 13. J.Broussard returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bruener; K.Moll at MSU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(10:55 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by T.Hunt at MSU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at MSU 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 36(10:11 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala; B.Trice at MSU 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MICHST 35(9:32 - 3rd) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan; Z.Tupuola-Fetui at MSU 41.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MICHST 41(8:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-N.Samac False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
4 & 7 - MICHST 36(8:17 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at MSU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(8:03 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 47.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MICHST 47(7:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-M.Carrick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 48(7:13 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 44(6:46 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to WAS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at WAS 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(6:03 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at WAS 50 for -10 yards (C.Bright)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MICHST 50(5:25 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Foster.
|Sack
3 & 20 - MICHST 50(5:20 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 40 for -10 yards (C.Bright)
|Punt
4 & 30 - MICHST 40(4:38 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to WAS 1 Center-H.Pepper. Downed by J.White.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 1(4:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-J.Martin False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 1(4:27 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 1(4:24 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 1(4:19 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 1. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 1. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at WAS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(3:44 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSU at WAS 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 35(3:06 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 35. Gain of 7 yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(2:32 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at WAS 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 47(1:59 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 41(1:36 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to MSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at MSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 41(0:59 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 41(0:54 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASH 41(0:48 - 3rd) J.McCallister punts 41 yards to MSU End Zone Center-J.Green. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(0:41 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; U.Ale at MSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICHST 21(0:05 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - MICHST 21(15:00 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 21. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at MSU 24.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MICHST 24(14:26 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(14:17 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 22(13:37 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Young at MSU 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 17(12:55 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by J.McMillan at MSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 14(12:15 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at MSU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASH 12(11:45 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WASH 12(11:39 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on MSU-C.Brantley Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(11:34 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at MSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 1(11:10 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at MSU 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 1(10:58 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; B.VanSumeren at MSU 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WASH 1(10:27 - 4th) M.Penix rushed to MSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 11(10:15 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 11(10:10 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at MSU 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 9(9:27 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WASH 16(9:24 - 4th) P.Henry 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 56 yards from WAS 35 to the MSU 9. Fair catch by G.Bernard. PENALTY on WAS-K.Moll Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(9:19 - 4th) P.Thorne rushed to WAS 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(8:55 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(8:49 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to WAS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moll; A.Cook at WAS 49.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 49(8:17 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by J.Berger at WAS 49. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 17.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(7:59 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by D.Barker at WAS 17. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moll at WAS 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 4(7:47 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 4. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 4. Gain of yards. K.Coleman for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MSU-K.Coleman Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 19 - MICHST 19(7:42 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 19. Catch made by D.Barker at WAS 19. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Powell at WAS 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 12(7:13 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 12. Catch made by D.Barker at WAS 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; K.Fabiculanan at WAS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 1(6:56 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to WAS End Zone for 1 yards. E.Collins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Thorne rushed to WAS 3 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 4. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:51 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-V.Tunuufi Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 4th) J.Stone kicks onside from MSU 50 to WAS 43. RECOVERED by WAS. Tackled by MSU at WAS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 43(6:51 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; B.VanSumeren at WAS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 43(6:44 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bogle at WAS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASH 46(6:39 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASH 46(6:32 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 29 yards to MSU 25 Center-J.Green. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(6:25 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 25. Gain of 24 yards. K.Coleman ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(6:03 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 49. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(5:47 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by T.Hunt at WAS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 33(5:24 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 33. Gain of 33 yards. K.Coleman for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Thorne steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Coleman at WAS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) S.Rusnak kicks onside 16 from MSU 35 to WAS 49. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(5:17 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at MSU 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 44(5:10 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.White at MSU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASH 43(4:21 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASH 43(4:15 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 43 yards to MSU End Zone Center-J.Green. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(4:07 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MSU 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(3:52 - 4th) P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 39 for 8 yards. P.Thorne ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MICHST 39(3:29 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 39(3:24 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Irvin at MSU 48. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(3:19 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 48(3:10 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 48(3:07 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - MICHST 48(2:58 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(2:52 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WASH 46(2:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-Q.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
2 & 13 - WASH 49(2:05 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to MSU 21 for 30 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 21(1:31 - 4th) M.Penix kneels at the MSU 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 22(0:50 - 4th) M.Penix kneels at the MSU 23.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 23(0:24 - 4th) M.Penix kneels at the MSU 24.
