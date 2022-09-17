|
Rutgers gives Schiano historic win, beats Temple 16-14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shaquan Loyal's 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple on Saturday and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history.
Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0.
''We're in the middle of building something special,'' Schiano said. ''I'm excited about those guys being a part of it with me. And I have the upmost respect for Coach Burns, who was a gentlemen, and I learned a lot from him for sure.''
The score by the sophomore defensive back was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.
''On a day when you are not throwing your fastball, you have to be good enough to find a way to win and that's what we did today,'' Schiano said. ''Defensively, we made some big stops. Offensively, we did what we had to do to end the game. Is it what we aspire to? No, but you can't get worked up about one way or another way. We just have to keep working and getting better.''
The Rutgers defense held on and survived a late scare from the Owls whose comeback attempt ended when freshman quarterback E.J. Warner - the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner - was rushed into an incomplete pass by the Scarlet Knights on a fourth-and-3 from the Temple 41 with 2:30 to play.
Trailing 7-3 midway through the second quarter, Loyal came on a corner blitz and tipped Warner's pass into the air, grabbing it at the 43 and streaking untouched for the momentum shift. ''His eyes got really big and I knew that he was going to give me the liberty key,'' Loyal said. ''I put my hands up and made the play.''
Jude McAtamney hit field goals of 45, 25 and 38 yards for the Scarlet Knights, who are now 3-0 for the second straight year.
Warner was 19-for-32 for 215 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smith that brought the Owls (1-2) back within two points early in the fourth quarter.
''Obviously, there are things that we can do better to get a different result,'' Temple's first year coach Stan Drayton said. ''But this is something we can build off of. No moral victories, but there are a lot of great things that we can build off.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights quarterback situation continues to cry out for Noah Vedral's return from an undisclosed injury. Vedral - a sixth-year starter who was injured during spring camp - took snaps this week in practice. Without Vedral and with a rotation of Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt, the passing game was limited to just 59 yards on 17 attempts. Wimsatt left with an undisclosed injury later in the game and Vedral is questionable for next week. ''We're not going to risk someone for just one week,'' Schiano said. ''It's a doctor's decision.''
Temple: The Owls dominated most of the action in the first half and showed some potential in the first start under Warner. However, the one turnover that he made that resulted in Loyal's touchdown and underscores how difficult it is for Temple to win with the talent deficit they face. ''He understands the game and came in knowing our offense,'' Drayton said. ''He earned our trust early in fall camp.''
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Starts its Big Ten schedule with a home game against Iowa next Saturday.
Temple: Hosts UMass next Saturday in final nonconference game.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|205
|264
|Total Plays
|58
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|49
|Rush Attempts
|41
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|59
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-80
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|42
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|59
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|9/15
|52
|0
|0
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|9
|79
|0
|29
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|8
|30
|0
|16
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|8
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|7
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|5
|4
|0
|11
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|8
|5
|18
|0
|8
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 46 DB
|K. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|3/4
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|43.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|21.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|19/32
|215
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|16
|27
|0
|8
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|6
|25
|0
|6
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|4
|7
|1
|4
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|5
|0
|10
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|10
|8
|90
|0
|23
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|5
|4
|79
|1
|47
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|7
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|4
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|4
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 56 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 9. Fair catch by M.Cooper.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 25(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 20(14:52 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - RUT 20(6:41 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 33(14:50 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 39 yards to RUT 28 Center-A.McIlquham. Fair catch by M.Morgan.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28(14:07 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at RUT 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 32(13:40 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at RUT 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 31(13:08 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 34(12:28 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 39 yards to TEM 27 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(12:26 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 30.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 30(11:55 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(11:09 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 41(10:39 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 38(9:53 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(9:14 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 36(9:11 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 36(9:08 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by A.Sanders at RUT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 29.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - RUT 29(8:37 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by A.Sanders at RUT 29. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(7:53 - 1st) A.Sanders rushed to RUT 1 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RUT 1(7:32 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 2(6:54 - 1st) Q.Patterson rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) R.Bell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 50 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT 15. J.Youngblood returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fox at RUT 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(6:37 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at RUT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 24(6:05 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at RUT 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 25(5:35 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at RUT 32.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 32(5:05 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 50 yards to TEM 18 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(4:58 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at TEM 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 20(4:26 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at TEM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RUT 26(3:57 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart. PENALTY on TEM-B.Thoman Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - RUT 26(3:55 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 21(3:57 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 42 yards to RUT 37 Center-A.McIlquham. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 37. Tackled by TEM at RUT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(3:49 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 41(3:03 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to TEM 36 for 29 yards. J.Langan FUMBLES forced by J.McMurray. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-S.Ryan at TEM 36. Tackled by TEM at TEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(2:37 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(2:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(1:52 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at TEM 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(1:14 - 1st) J.McAtamney 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 5. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 20. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 66 yards from RUT 30 to the TEM 4. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 24. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(0:45 - 1st) T.Blair rushed to TEM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 18(0:33 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 18(0:24 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 18. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30(15:00 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 34(14:23 - 2nd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young at TEM 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 40(13:37 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. PENALTY on RUT-A.Lewis Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(13:37 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 42(13:00 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 42(12:53 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; A.Lewis at RUT 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 43(12:16 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 31 yards to RUT 12 Center-A.McIlquham. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(12:11 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(11:42 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at RUT 19.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 19(11:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 14(11:03 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 10 for -4 yards (L.Jordan)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 10(10:22 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to TEM 43 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(10:14 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 45(9:35 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at TEM 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(8:58 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 48(8:13 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 46.
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(7:07 - 2nd) I.Stewart rushed to TEM 41 for -13 yards. I.Stewart FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-TEM at TEM 41. Tackled by RUT at TEM 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 23 - TEMPLE 41(6:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 45.
|Int
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 43(6:25 - 2nd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 43. Intercepted by S.Loyal at TEM 43. S.Loyal for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:05 - 2nd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at TEM 30.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 30(5:29 - 2nd) A.Sanders rushed to TEM 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at TEM 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 25(4:53 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by I.Stewart at TEM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at TEM 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 29(3:57 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 46 yards to RUT 25 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by TEM. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - RUT 34(3:57 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at TEM 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(3:52 - 2nd) J.Langan rushed to TEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(3:21 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Youngblood.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(3:10 - 2nd) E.Simon scrambles to TEM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 26.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 26(2:20 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Ryan at TEM 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(1:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:49 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:04 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:00 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 28(0:55 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(0:51 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 20(0:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-J.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - RUT 15(0:48 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 23.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 23(0:16 - 2nd) TEM rushed to TEM 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 49 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT 16. J.Youngblood returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at RUT 46. PENALTY on RUT-M.Wing Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(14:52 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 31. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at RUT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TEMPLE 24(14:14 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TEMPLE 24(14:12 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TEMPLE 24(14:08 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to TEM 30 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 30(14:02 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; D.Jennings at TEM 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 30(13:29 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; M.Melton at TEM 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - RUT 26(13:17 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at TEM 30.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 32(12:42 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 36 yards to RUT 32 Center-A.McIlquham. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on TEM-D.Fox Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(12:36 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 48(11:51 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 49(11:16 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank. PENALTY on TEM-D.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(11:11 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to TEM 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(10:39 - 3rd) E.Simon rushed to TEM 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 14(10:09 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to TEM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 13(9:34 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(8:47 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 8(8:15 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at TEM 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(7:35 - 3rd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(7:28 - 3rd) J.McAtamney 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 64 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 1. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 19(7:19 - 3rd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 21(6:44 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 21. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at TEM 21.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 21(6:03 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 35. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(5:41 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 35(5:33 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 41(4:56 - 3rd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - RUT 43(4:16 - 3rd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(4:09 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by C.Long at TEM 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 39(3:34 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 42(2:57 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by S.Jones at TEM 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(2:22 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to TEM 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 26(1:50 - 3rd) E.Simon rushed to TEM 15 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 15. PENALTY on RUT-S.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 25(1:42 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at TEM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 22(0:39 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at TEM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 15.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 15(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(15:00 - 4th) J.McAtamney 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 60 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 5. D.Fox returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 25. PENALTY on RUT-D.Djabome Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 40(14:50 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(14:24 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by J.Smith at RUT 47. Gain of 47 yards. J.Smith for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) R.Bell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:15 - 4th) J.Youngblood rushed to RUT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(13:44 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 30. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(13:03 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 42(12:34 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(11:49 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 45(11:11 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(10:34 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 31(9:49 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 30(9:08 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(8:31 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:52 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to TEM 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 25.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(7:03 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at TEM 40 for -15 yards (L.Jordan) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
4 & 22 - TEMPLE(6:51 - 4th) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - TEMPLE 40(6:51 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 34 yards to TEM 6 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 6(6:21 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 6. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 6. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 15.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RUT 15(6:01 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 15.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RUT 15(5:24 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 15.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 15(4:46 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by I.Stewart at TEM 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(4:12 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by T.Blair at TEM 23. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at TEM 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 24(3:44 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by I.Stewart at TEM 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(3:14 - 4th) T.Blair rushed to TEM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RUT 41(2:36 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 41(2:33 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - RUT 41(2:29 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(2:25 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 35(2:19 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(2:13 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 25(2:05 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 20.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(1:11 - 4th) J.Langan rushed to TEM 2 for 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 2(0:26 - 4th) RUT rushed to TEM 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 4.
