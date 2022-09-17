|
|
|NCAT
|DUKE
Leonard helps Duke beat N.C. A&T, move to 3-0
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20 on Saturday night.
Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018.
''We don't want to overstate it,'' first-year Duke coach Mike Elko said. ''It's a fun ride and we just want to continue to do it.'' That said, the Blue Devils don't want to act surprised about their early success.
''That's exactly what we thought,'' Leonard said of the 3-0 record. ''It's completely expected.''
Leonard ended up 11-for-12 passing for 155 yards - all in the first half - to go with a team-high 66 yards rushing on five carries. ''Being a dual-threat quarterback is something I pride myself on,'' Leonard said.
Leonard completed his first 11 passes before he was intercepted by Avarion Cole on his final throw late in the first half.
N.C. A&T (0-3) scored on Andrew Brown field goals of 21 and 41 yards in the second quarter.
The Aggies, who didn't score a touchdown a week earlier at North Dakota State, reached the end zone twice in the fourth quarter on Charlie Dixon's 8-yard run and backup quarterback Eli Brickhandler's 6-yard pass to Romello Kimbrough.
''We did improve,'' N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington said. ''We did do some things better in the second half than we did in the first half. . They are getting the message. I can see some growth.''
Duke scored three touchdowns in the first 8 1/2 minutes, beginning with the first play from scrimmage when Leonard connected with Nicky Dalmolin for a 38-yard play.
The Blue Devils used 10 plays on their second possession, ending with Jordan Moore making a diving catch for a 4-yard touchdown. Duke's defense produced the next points when 298-pound tackle DeWayne Carter grabbed a fumble and ran 35 yards untouched for the score.
''Most exciting play of the game if you ask me,'' Duke defensive back Brandon Johnson said.
In the second half, Leonard ran 56 yards for the first points. Jaylen Coleman (12 yards) and Eric Weatherly (14 yards) also scored on runs for the Blue Devils.
The teams have met three times in a four-season span, with Duke winning convincingly each time.
TURNOVER TALK
Elko was pleased with Duke's two fumble recoveries, adding to the team's good turnover ratio. ''It's three straight games that we won the turnover battle and that's three straight wins,'' he said.
The Aggies, who're playing their final football season in the Football Championship Subdivision's Big South Conference, couldn't afford those mistakes. N.C. A&T lost fumbles on its first possessions of each half.
''You can not give opposing teams those kind of opportunities,'' Washington said. ''It's one of those things that's just a thorn in our side.''
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. A&T: The Aggies have lost twice this season to teams from Durham after an opening-night loss to long-time rival North Carolina Central in Charlotte. They've been wiped out in their past two games, so they'll look forward to playing their first 2022 home game next week.
Duke: The Blue Devils took care of business in impressive fashion, matching last season's win total in the process. It turned out to be a chance to see numerous reserves in action in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
N.C. A&T: Hosts South Carolina State on Saturday.
Duke: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Tuten
33 RB
133 RuYds, 4 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
155 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 66 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|354
|420
|Total Plays
|63
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|222
|Rush Attempts
|41
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|137
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|16-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|23
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|222
|
|
|354
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fowler 1 QB
|J. Fowler
|8/14
|89
|0
|0
|
E. Bricklander 5 QB
|E. Bricklander
|5/8
|48
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|13
|133
|0
|55
|
W. Graves 35 RB
|W. Graves
|8
|43
|0
|9
|
E. Bricklander 5 QB
|E. Bricklander
|10
|22
|0
|8
|
C. Dixon 8 RB
|C. Dixon
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
T. Cooke 18 WR
|T. Cooke
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Kimbrough 30 FB
|R. Kimbrough
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Brickhouse 47 P
|C. Brickhouse
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Fowler 1 QB
|J. Fowler
|5
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|3
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
G. Caldwell 88 WR
|G. Caldwell
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
W. Graves 35 RB
|W. Graves
|2
|2
|33
|0
|21
|
S. Berkhalter 85 WR
|S. Berkhalter
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Warren 2 WR
|J. Warren
|7
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
R. Kimbrough 30 FB
|R. Kimbrough
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
B. Tuten 33 RB
|B. Tuten
|3
|2
|4
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Brown 39 K
|A. Brown
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Brickhouse 47 P
|C. Brickhouse
|3
|44.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 16 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|11/12
|155
|2
|1
|
H. Belin IV 10 QB
|H. Belin IV
|5/6
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|5
|66
|2
|56
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|4
|55
|0
|42
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|10
|51
|1
|14
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|11
|51
|0
|29
|
E. Weatherly 21 RB
|E. Weatherly
|2
|16
|1
|14
|
H. Belin IV 10 QB
|H. Belin IV
|3
|-16
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|2
|48
|0
|41
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|5
|5
|37
|1
|14
|
L. Diamont 2 WR
|L. Diamont
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Lampert 4 WR
|N. Lampert
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|2
|7.0
|9
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|67.0
|67
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Brown kicks 65 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAT at NAT 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(14:51 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 38(14:51 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 38. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at NAT 38. Gain of 38 yards. N.Dalmolin for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(14:45 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to NAT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NCAT 29(14:10 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - NCAT 29(14:05 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 29. Catch made by B.Tuten at NAT 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCAT 26(13:25 - 1st) C.Brickhouse punts 43 yards to DUK 31 Center-B.Ruddy. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 31. Tackled by NAT at DUK 48.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(13:14 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 47(12:44 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 49(12:11 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 45.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - DUKE 45(11:35 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to NAT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(10:57 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 41. Catch made by J.Moore at NAT 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(10:39 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-M.McIntyre False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 32(10:23 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 32. Catch made by J.Robertson at NAT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(9:54 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 5 for 12 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(9:23 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 5(8:48 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to NAT 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 4(8:16 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 4. Catch made by J.Moore at NAT 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(8:12 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NCAT 34(7:44 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(7:06 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at NAT 35 for -6 yards (A.Peebles) J.Fowler FUMBLES forced by A.Peebles. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-D.Carter at NAT 35. D.Carter for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(6:53 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NCAT 26(6:13 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 26. Catch made by J.Warren at NAT 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 31(5:31 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 31. Catch made by B.Tuten at NAT 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCAT 38(5:08 - 1st) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at NAT 37 for -1 yards (J.Stinson)
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NCAT 37(4:29 - 1st) T.Cooke rushed to NAT 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 44(3:43 - 1st) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 48(3:03 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to DUK 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NCAT 47(2:28 - 1st) W.Graves rushed to DUK 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCAT 43(1:43 - 1st) R.Kimbrough rushed to DUK 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41. PENALTY on DUK-M.Reese Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 26(1:16 - 1st) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 26. Catch made by Z.Leslie at DUK 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NCAT 8(0:32 - 1st) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NCAT 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fowler rushed to DUK 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NCAT 6(14:18 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by J.Warren at DUK 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NCAT 11(13:45 - 2nd) A.Brown 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Ruddy Holder-NAT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) A.Brown kicks 43 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 22. R.Shelton returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAT at DUK 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:24 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 31(12:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 38(12:23 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(12:05 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 46(11:39 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 44.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(11:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to NAT 44. Catch made by S.Hagans at NAT 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 3(10:30 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 2(9:43 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to NAT End Zone for 2 yards. R.Leonard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(9:41 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NCAT 27(9:02 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NCAT 31(8:15 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler pass complete to NAT 31. Catch made by Z.Leslie at NAT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(7:38 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 45.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - NCAT 45(6:55 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 40.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NCAT 40(6:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAT-E.Bowick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NCAT 35(5:40 - 2nd) E.Brickhandler steps back to pass. E.Brickhandler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NCAT 35(5:33 - 2nd) C.Brickhouse punts 42 yards to DUK 23 Center-B.Ruddy. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(5:27 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 23. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(5:12 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 33. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 35(4:44 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 39(4:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(3:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 50(2:53 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(2:19 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at NAT 9. Intercepted by A.Cole at NAT 9. Tackled by DUK at NAT 32.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 32(2:07 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 32. Catch made by Z.Leslie at NAT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:48 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for NAT.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NCAT 48(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAT-T.Stewart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCAT 47(1:37 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for G.Caldwell. PENALTY on DUK-D.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 38(1:31 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for B.Tuten.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NCAT 38(1:28 - 2nd) J.Fowler pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by S.Berkhalter at DUK 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NCAT 29(0:52 - 2nd) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:35 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for S.Berkhalter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:28 - 2nd) J.Fowler rushed to DUK 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 23.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCAT 23(0:22 - 2nd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCAT 31(0:17 - 2nd) A.Brown 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Ruddy Holder-NAT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) A.Brown kicks 39 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 26. Fair catch by R.Shelton.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(0:12 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCAT 23(14:28 - 3rd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for G.Caldwell.
|+36 YD
3 & 12 - NCAT 23(14:24 - 3rd) J.Fowler pass complete to NAT 23. Catch made by G.Caldwell at NAT 23. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 41(13:57 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|Sack
2 & 6 - NCAT 37(13:22 - 3rd) J.Fowler steps back to pass. J.Fowler sacked at DUK 44 for -7 yards (B.Johnson) J.Fowler FUMBLES forced by B.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-V.Anthony at DUK 44. Tackled by NAT at DUK 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(13:14 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 44.
|+56 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 44(12:40 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to NAT End Zone for 56 yards. R.Leonard for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 3rd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(12:29 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to NAT 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NCAT 21(11:47 - 3rd) W.Graves rushed to NAT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCAT 25(11:09 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler steps back to pass. J.Fowler pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCAT 25(11:01 - 3rd) C.Brickhouse punts 48 yards to DUK 27 Center-B.Ruddy. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 27. Tackled by NAT at NAT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(10:49 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 20 for 29 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:10 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 12(9:24 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 12(8:44 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT End Zone for 12 yards. J.Coleman for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 3rd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 25(8:34 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NCAT 24(7:57 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler pass complete to NAT 24. Catch made by J.Warren at NAT 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - NCAT 23(7:18 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler pass complete to NAT 23. Catch made by W.Graves at NAT 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 35(6:41 - 3rd) W.Graves rushed to NAT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NCAT 44(6:03 - 3rd) W.Graves rushed to NAT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 48(5:29 - 3rd) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|Sack
2 & 6 - NCAT 48(4:50 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler steps back to pass. E.Brickhandler sacked at NAT 49 for -3 yards (DUK)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NCAT 49(4:06 - 3rd) E.Brickhandler steps back to pass. E.Brickhandler pass incomplete intended for G.Caldwell.
|+1 YD
4 & 9 - NCAT 49(4:04 - 3rd) C.Brickhouse rushed to NAT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 50.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(3:56 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NAT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 42(3:19 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 35. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DUKE 48(3:09 - 3rd) H.Belin pass complete to NAT 48. Catch made by J.Calhoun at NAT 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 44. PENALTY on NAT-J.Armstrong-Grady Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 43(2:46 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 41(1:39 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to NAT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(1:00 - 3rd) H.Belin steps back to pass. H.Belin sacked at NAT 47 for -9 yards (C.Jones)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - DUKE 46(0:18 - 3rd) H.Belin steps back to pass. H.Belin pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - DUKE 47(0:13 - 3rd) H.Belin pass complete to NAT 47. Catch made by J.Coleman at NAT 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 45.
|Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 45(15:00 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 42 yards to NAT 3 Center-E.Deckers. Downed by D.Harding.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 3(14:50 - 4th) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 9.
|+48 YD
2 & 4 - NCAT 9(14:16 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 43 for 48 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 43(13:48 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - NCAT 41(13:15 - 4th) E.Brickhandler pass complete to DUK 41. Catch made by W.Graves at DUK 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 20(12:39 - 4th) C.Dixon rushed to DUK 8 for 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NCAT 8(12:10 - 4th) C.Dixon rushed to DUK End Zone for 8 yards. C.Dixon for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 4th) A.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 4th) A.Brown kicks 37 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 28. R.Shelton returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAT at DUK 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(12:00 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 33. Catch made by D.Harding at DUK 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 41.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 41(11:24 - 4th) H.Belin rushed to DUK 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 38(10:31 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by D.Harding at DUK 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 46.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(9:57 - 4th) H.Belin rushed to DUK 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 14 - DUKE 42(9:20 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NAT 16 for 42 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(8:33 - 4th) E.Weatherly rushed to NAT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 14(7:48 - 4th) E.Weatherly rushed to NAT End Zone for 14 yards. E.Weatherly for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) J.Hubbard kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the NAT End Zone. A.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at NAT 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 16(7:37 - 4th) E.Brickhandler rushed to NAT 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at NAT 24.
|+55 YD
2 & 2 - NCAT 24(7:07 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 21 for 55 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCAT 21(6:31 - 4th) E.Brickhandler rushed to DUK 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NCAT 18(5:57 - 4th) W.Graves rushed to DUK 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 12.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NCAT 12(5:22 - 4th) W.Graves rushed to DUK 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NCAT 5(4:55 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to DUK 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NCAT 1(4:20 - 4th) B.Tuten rushed to DUK End Zone for yards. B.Tuten for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NAT-NAT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NCAT 6(4:15 - 4th) E.Brickhandler pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by R.Kimbrough at DUK 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Kimbrough for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 4th) A.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) A.Brown kicks 45 yards from NAT 35 to the DUK 20. R.Shelton MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-J.Moore at DUK 35. Tackled by NAT at DUK 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(4:07 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to DUK 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NAT at DUK 39.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 39(3:55 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by L.Diamont at DUK 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(2:55 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to NAT 43. Catch made by N.Lampert at NAT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 36(1:53 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NAT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(1:06 - 4th) J.Moore rushed to NAT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by NAT at NAT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(0:28 - 4th) H.Belin kneels at the NAT 28.
-
LATECH
5CLEM
20
48
4th 4:36 ACCN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
20
38
4th 5:51
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
6
17
3rd 2:51 ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
7
2nd 2:54 ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
14
1st 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
3
0
1st 7:21 PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
7
1st 5:18 FS1
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
17
Delay BTN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
48
30
Final ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
38
Final PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
36
37
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
31
34
Final/OT NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
49
Final ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
16
31
Final ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
20
49
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
6
63
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
32
44
Final ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
7
63
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
42
41
Final ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
17
54
Final ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
27
38
Final ESP+
-
NWST
USM
10
64
Final ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
6
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
21
77
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
14
27
Final ESP2
-
ME
BC
17
38
Final
-
11MICHST
WASH
28
39
Final ABC
-
23PITT
WMICH
34
13
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
28
31
Final SECN
-
SMU
MD
27
34
Final FS1
-
UCF
FAU
40
14
Final CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
21
33
Final ESP+
-
MTST
OREGST
28
68
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEX
10
27
Final MWN