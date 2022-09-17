|
No. 10 Arkansas survives scare from Petrino, Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Rocket Sanders and Bryce Stephens had long scoring plays in a 2:22 span of the fourth quarter to help No. 10 Arkansas beat Missouri State and former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino 38-27 on Saturday night.
Sanders caught a shovel pass for a 73-yard touchdown scamper with 11:38 left and Stephens returned Missouri State's ensuing punt 82 yards to give Arkansas (3-0) its first lead of the game at 31-27.
Petrino coached Arkansas from 2008 to 2011 before being fired in spring of 2012 after a motorcycle wreck and proceeding scandal. He won 11 games and 10 games in his final two seasons with the Razorbacks. Arkansas hasn't reached the double-digit win mark since.
''Their team wasn't better than us today because we beat them, but Coach was better than me today and I've got to get that fixed,'' Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.
Arkansas rallied after Missouri State (2-1), took a 17-0 lead, tying it at 17 in the third quarter. Back-to-back scores late in the third quarter gave the Bears a 10-point edge with 12:04 left before Sanders and Stephens scored.
Sanders ran for a career-high 167 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 385 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Jefferson's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:39 left provided the final score.
''I thought both of them played well,'' Pittman said. ''We just told KJ on the last couple drives, it's your game, take over the game. That's what he does.''
Missouri State took the lead early in large part thanks to the Razorbacks' self-induced difficulties. Arkansas' first four possessions resulted in two three-and-out punts and two lost fumbles, including one by Sanders on the Missouri State goal line the Bears picked up for a touchback.
Bears quarterback Jason Shelley threw for 357 yards and a touchdown, taking advantage of an Arkansas secondary that was without starting nickel Myles Slusher and preseason All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
LIFTOFF
Sanders entered the game first in the SEC in rushing, averaging 136.5 yards through two games. No other player in the SEC averaged more than 90 through the first two weeks. The game was Sanders' second straight in setting a career-high.
SACK MASTERS
Arkansas sacked Shelley eight times, the most the Razorbacks have had since 2012. Through three games, the Razorbacks have 17 sacks. They had 25 last year in 13 games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Arkansas held on, but could fall from No. 10 given the performance.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Razorbacks were darlings after a 2-0 start boosted them into the top 10, but with a stretch of SEC games upcoming, Arkansas has plenty to fix if it wants to stay in the dark horse conversation.
Missouri State proved itself capable of playing up and could compete for an FCS national championship.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will play Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, in the annual Southwest Classic on Sept. 24.
Missouri State opens Missouri Valley Conference play at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 24.
---
J. Shelley
3 QB
357 PaYds, PaTD, 14 RuYds, RuTD
K. Jefferson
1 QB
385 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 40 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|409
|595
|Total Plays
|74
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|214
|Rush Attempts
|32
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|357
|381
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|12.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-47.5
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|19
|126
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|3-126
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|357
|PASS YDS
|381
|52
|RUSH YDS
|214
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|595
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Shelley 3 QB
|J. Shelley
|24/43
|357
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|14
|37
|1
|9
J. Shelley 3 QB
|J. Shelley
|17
|14
|1
|24
C. Manning 31 RB
|C. Manning
|1
|1
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Latulas 5 WR
|K. Latulas
|7
|5
|71
|0
|38
N. Mitchell 7 WR
|N. Mitchell
|5
|3
|66
|0
|45
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|9
|3
|65
|1
|47
J. Booker 15 WR
|J. Booker
|8
|5
|57
|0
|19
J. Wright 9 RB
|J. Wright
|6
|4
|37
|0
|19
L. Mason 85 TE
|L. Mason
|2
|2
|33
|0
|20
J. Jones 1 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
C. Manning 31 RB
|C. Manning
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
D. Key 84 WR
|D. Key
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
F. Manuleleua 5 LB
|F. Manuleleua
|4-4
|0.0
|0
D. Thomas 9 S
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
V. Young 30 LB
|V. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Goree 14 DE
|D. Goree
|2-3
|0.0
|0
C. Blake 25 CB
|C. Blake
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 95 DE
|J. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
M. Braswell 4 CB
|M. Braswell
|2-4
|0.0
|0
A. Love 99 DL
|A. Love
|1-3
|0.0
|0
A. Wallace 96 DL
|A. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Harris 1 S
|A. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. McDonald 6 S
|K. McDonald
|1-3
|0.0
|0
C. Crump 19 CB
|C. Crump
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Chambers 26 LB
|T. Chambers
|1-5
|0.0
|1
J. Lloyd 17 LB
|J. Lloyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Ellis 15 DE
|K. Ellis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
T. Brooks 10 LB
|T. Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
I. Ahumibe 94 DL
|I. Ahumibe
|0-6
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 2 DL
|T. Brown
|0-4
|0.0
|0
S. Smithson 90 DL
|S. Smithson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. McMurrin 11 CB
|J. McMurrin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Pizano 38 K
|J. Pizano
|2/2
|31
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Burkett 31 P
|G. Burkett
|8
|47.5
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Mitchell 7 WR
|N. Mitchell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|19/31
|385
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|22
|167
|1
|43
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|9
|40
|1
|14
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|2
|6
|0
|5
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|1
|3
|0
|3
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|8
|7
|123
|0
|47
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|8
|5
|86
|1
|38
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|2
|75
|1
|73
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|1
|64
|0
|64
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|6
|3
|30
|0
|21
W. Thompson 84 WR
|W. Thompson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|9-1
|0.0
|0
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|5-7
|2.5
|0
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|3-4
|2.0
|0
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-3
|0.5
|0
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|2-7
|0.0
|0
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|2-4
|2.0
|0
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|1-4
|0.0
|0
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Mbake 17 WR
|S. Mbake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|0-2
|0.0
|0
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|3
|37.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|42.0
|82
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 40 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARK-C.Lowery Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 13(15:00 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 13. Catch made by K.Latulas at MIZST 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIZST 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MOST 18(14:32 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 18. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; B.Pool at MIZST 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 23(13:46 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; B.Pool at MIZST 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 23(13:11 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 23(13:05 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 23. Catch made by J.Booker at MIZST 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIZST 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 34(12:30 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 34. Catch made by T.Scott at MIZST 34. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Chavis at MIZST 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 47(12:18 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; B.Pool at MIZST 48.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MOST 48(11:36 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 42 for -6 yards (Z.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MOST 42(10:46 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MOST 42(15:00 - 1st) G.Burkett punts 36 yards to ARK 22 Center-C.Bolz. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 22. Pushed out of bounds by M.Braswell at MIZST 44. PENALTY on ARK-C.Paul Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27(10:31 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; V.Young at ARK 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 31(10:10 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; K.Ellis at ARK 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 33(9:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARK 33(9:54 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to MIZST 20 Center-F.Castro. Fair catch by N.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MOST 20(9:43 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 15 for -5 yards (J.Domineck)
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MOST 15(9:00 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at MIZST 17.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MOST 17(8:16 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MOST 17(15:00 - 1st) G.Burkett punts 51 yards to ARK 32 Center-C.Bolz. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 32. Tackled by K.McDonald at ARK 42. PENALTY on ARK-Q.McAdoo Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:59 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Braswell at MIZST 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(7:40 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZST 36 for 8 yards. K.Jefferson FUMBLES forced by V.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZST-V.Young at MIZST 36. Tackled by ARK at MIZST 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 36(7:17 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 36(7:10 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Booker.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 36(7:02 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 36. Catch made by N.Mitchell at MIZST 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 46(6:32 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MOST 46(6:28 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by K.Latulas at ARK 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 29.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 29(6:20 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by K.Latulas at ARK 29. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - MOST 34(5:22 - 1st) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Jones at ARK 34. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brini at ARK 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 15(5:06 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 6 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MOST 6(4:10 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MOST 5(3:39 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MOST 5(3:37 - 1st) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; J.Johnson at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MOST 1(2:53 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) J.Pizano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:47 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua; A.Love at ARK 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(2:27 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Goree; A.Love at ARK 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30(1:56 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua at ARK 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 34(1:33 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wallace at ARK 35.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(1:00 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 35. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by C.Blake at MIZST 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 1(0:55 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST End Zone for 1 yards. R.Sanders FUMBLES forced by F.Manuleleua. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZST-I.Ahumibe at MIZST End Zone. Tackled by ARK at MIZST End Zone. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 20(0:40 - 1st) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MOST 20(0:35 - 1st) J.Shelley rushed to MIZST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; K.Johnson at MIZST 25.
|+45 YD
3 & 5 - MOST 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 25. Catch made by N.Mitchell at MIZST 25. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MOST 30(14:46 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 17(14:46 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for K.Latulas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 17(14:12 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for N.Mitchell.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 17(14:12 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 17. Catch made by J.Booker at ARK 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MOST 18(13:35 - 2nd) J.Pizano 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Bolz Holder-G.Burkett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(13:29 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis; T.Brown at ARK 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 26(13:01 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Chambers; T.Brooks at ARK 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 25(12:24 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for R.Sanders. PENALTY on ARK-M.Landers Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 25(12:22 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to MIZST 37 Center-F.Castro. N.Mitchell returned punt from the MIZST 37. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fletcher at ARK 45.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 45(12:08 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by L.Mason at ARK 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; K.Johnson at ARK 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 25(11:15 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to ARK 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; D.Sanders at ARK 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MOST 24(10:52 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Booker.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - MOST 24(10:47 - 2nd) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK End Zone for 24 yards. J.Shelley for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) J.Pizano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:36 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Chambers; M.Braswell at ARK 45.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(10:20 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 28 for 27 yards. Tackled by M.Braswell at MIZST 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(10:00 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; M.Braswell at MIZST 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 13(9:35 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at MIZST 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 5(9:15 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZST 5. Catch made by T.Knox at MIZST 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; T.Chambers at MIZST 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 5(8:53 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; T.Chambers at MIZST 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 3(8:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 3(8:28 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST End Zone for 3 yards. R.Sanders for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 25(8:25 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 25. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; S.Blair at MIZST 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MOST 32(7:44 - 2nd) J.Shelley scrambles to MIZST 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at MIZST 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MOST 34(6:59 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIZST 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 38(6:23 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton; Z.Williams at MIZST 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MOST 42(5:42 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; B.Pool at MIZST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MOST 43(4:59 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MOST 43(4:53 - 2nd) G.Burkett punts 38 yards to ARK 19 Center-C.Bolz. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19(4:46 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 19. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 19. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at ARK 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 49(4:32 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 49(4:18 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MIZST 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 43(3:56 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Williams at MIZST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 40(3:47 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for ARK.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 40(3:22 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 40(3:18 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to MIZST 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Smithson; D.Goree at MIZST 39.
|+5 YD
4 & 9 - ARK 39(2:35 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Goree at MIZST 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 34(2:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZST-I.Fitzgerald False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MOST 29(2:26 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 25 for -4 yards (J.Johnson; L.Jackson)
|+9 YD
2 & 19 - MOST 25(1:45 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 25. Catch made by J.Booker at MIZST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MIZST 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MOST 34(1:37 - 2nd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 34. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson at MIZST 40.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MOST 40(1:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZST-T.Chambers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MOST 35(1:28 - 2nd) G.Burkett punts 50 yards to ARK 15 Center-C.Bolz. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15(1:20 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 15. Gain of 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Crump at MIZST 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(1:12 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZST 38. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIZST 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Haselwood for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; J.Domineck at MIZST 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MOST 28(0:45 - 2nd) J.Shelley scrambles to MIZST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIZST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 37(0:27 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Booker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MOST 37(0:15 - 2nd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 31 for -6 yards (J.Domineck; D.Sanders)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Pizano kicks 65 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wallace; D.Goree at ARK 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ARK 30(14:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-D.Wagner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:43 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by V.Young at ARK 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 31(14:03 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 31. Catch made by W.Thompson at ARK 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Blake at ARK 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:48 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chambers; K.Ellis at ARK 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 43(13:05 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua at ARK 45.
|Int
3 & 3 - ARK 45(12:42 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 50. Intercepted by T.Chambers at ARK 50. Tackled by S.Mbake at ARK 49.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 49(12:44 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by K.Latulas at ARK 49. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson; Z.Williams at ARK 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 33(11:47 - 3rd) C.Manning rushed to ARK 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson; Z.Williams at ARK 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MOST 32(11:30 - 3rd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MOST 32(15:00 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by T.Scott at ARK 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 47. PENALTY on MIZST-T.Scott Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 24 - MOST 47(11:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZST-L.Bebee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 29 - MOST 48(11:27 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 48. Catch made by C.Manning at MIZST 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; D.Sanders at ARK 43.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MOST 43(10:10 - 3rd) G.Burkett punts 36 yards to ARK 7 Center-C.Bolz. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 7(10:05 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at ARK 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 24(9:56 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Harris; M.Braswell at ARK 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 33(9:30 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; I.Ahumibe at ARK 40.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(9:21 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.McDonald at MIZST 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 42(8:42 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lloyd at MIZST 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 37(8:20 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZST 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIZST 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.McDonald; C.Blake at MIZST 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 36(7:44 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZST 36. Catch made by T.Knox at MIZST 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Young at MIZST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 27(7:33 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARK 27(7:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARK-L.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARK 32(7:16 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for W.Thompson.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - ARK 32(7:07 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to MIZST 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Goree at MIZST 22. PENALTY on MIZST-D.Goree Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 11(6:58 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to MIZST 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MIZST 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 10(6:15 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to MIZST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Ahumibe; F.Manuleleua at MIZST 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 9(5:49 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARK 17(5:39 - 3rd) C.Little 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-F.Castro Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 25(5:34 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 25. Catch made by J.Wright at MIZST 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIZST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 44(5:07 - 3rd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MOST 44(4:58 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to ARK 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MOST 47(4:20 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to ARK 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at ARK 47.
|+47 YD
4 & 1 - MOST 47(3:38 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by T.Scott at ARK 47. Gain of 47 yards. T.Scott for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 3rd) J.Pizano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) J.Pizano kicks 62 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK 3. A.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hoskins; K.McDonald at ARK 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(3:18 - 3rd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZST 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at MIZST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(2:44 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZST 49. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIZST 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua at MIZST 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 47(2:18 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; T.Brooks at MIZST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 43(2:09 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARK 43(2:09 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 28 yards to MIZST 15 Center-F.Castro. Fair catch by N.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MOST 15(2:02 - 3rd) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for L.Mason. PENALTY on ARK-L.Brini Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 30(1:56 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 30. Catch made by L.Mason at MIZST 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at MIZST 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 43(1:28 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to ARK 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; J.Johnson at ARK 50.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - MOST 50(0:38 - 3rd) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 50. Catch made by J.Booker at ARK 50. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 31(0:13 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to ARK 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hampton; B.Pool at ARK 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MOST 30(15:00 - 4th) J.Shelley scrambles to ARK 22 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pool at ARK 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MOST 22(14:11 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to ARK 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; D.Sanders at ARK 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 19(13:36 - 4th) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 19. Catch made by T.Scott at ARK 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 14.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MOST 14(13:01 - 4th) J.Shelley rushed to ARK 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson at ARK 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MOST 14(12:17 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MOST 21(12:10 - 4th) J.Pizano 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Bolz Holder-G.Burkett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) J.Pizano kicks 40 yards from MIZST 35 to the ARK 25. Fair catch by H.Cole.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:04 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Smithson; A.Love at ARK 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(11:47 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 73 yards. R.Sanders for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 25(11:38 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 17 for -8 yards (J.Domineck; L.Jackson)
|Sack
2 & 18 - MOST 17(10:57 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 13 for -4 yards (D.Sanders)
|+12 YD
3 & 22 - MOST 13(10:11 - 4th) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 13. Catch made by J.Booker at MIZST 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; B.Pool at MIZST 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MOST 25(9:28 - 4th) G.Burkett punts 57 yards to ARK 18 Center-C.Bolz. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 18. B.Stephens for 82 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Touchback.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MOST 25(9:16 - 4th) J.Shelley pass complete to MIZST 25. Catch made by K.Latulas at MIZST 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MOST 37(8:50 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZST-L.Bebee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MOST 42(8:30 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for K.Latulas.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - MOST 42(8:28 - 4th) J.Shelley pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by N.Mitchell at ARK 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols at ARK 39.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MOST 39(7:55 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at ARK 48 for -9 yards (Z.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MOST 48(6:55 - 4th) G.Burkett punts 48 yards to ARK End Zone Center-C.Bolz. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(6:50 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Manuleleua; K.McDonald at ARK 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 26(6:05 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Love at ARK 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(5:32 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.McDonald at ARK 35.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 35(4:46 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Chambers at ARK 31.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 35(3:45 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Harris at MIZST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 48(3:36 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 48(3:33 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to MIZST 5 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Braswell; J.McMurrin at MIZST 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 5(2:30 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; F.Manuleleua at MIZST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 1(1:55 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZST End Zone for 1 yards. K.Jefferson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZST End Zone. Fair catch by M.Braswell.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MOST 25(1:39 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for J.Wright.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MOST 25(1:38 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZST-J.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MOST 20(1:35 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley pass incomplete intended for N.Mitchell.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MOST 20(1:29 - 4th) J.Shelley steps back to pass. J.Shelley sacked at MIZST 14 for -6 yards (D.Sanders)
|Punt
4 & 21 - MOST 14(0:47 - 4th) G.Burkett punts 64 yards to ARK 22 Center-C.Bolz. Downed by T.McGee.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(0:41 - 4th) K.Jefferson kneels at the ARK 21.
