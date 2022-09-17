|
|
|TXSTSM
|BAYLOR
Shapen, Reese lead No. 17 Baylor to 42-7 win over Texas St
WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked a handoff and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown run just before halftime, when Texas State thought it had a fourth-down stop, and the 17th-ranked Bears went on to a 42-7 victory Saturday.
True freshman Richard Reese ran 19 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (2-1), who avoided becoming another Top 25 team to lose at home to a Sun Belt Conference team this season. Shapen completed 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards with a 28-yard TD to Gavin Holmes.
As defenders tackled Reese in the backfield on fourth-and-1, Shapen raced past a blitzing safety to cap a nine-play, 96-yard drive for a 21-7 lead. That came immediately after Texas State (1-2) had pulled within one score with 1:59 left in the half and the Bears were backed up to their own 4 after Craig Williams muffed the ensuing kickoff.
Baylor (2-1) jumped in front when Reese went straight up the middle for a 14-yard TD on the game's opening drive. He added scores of 52 and 5 yards in the fourth quarter, giving him five rushing TDs in the Bears' two home games.
Williams, a fifth-year junior nicknamed ''Sqwirl'' who was limited by injuries the past four seasons, had a 30-yard TD run.
Layne Hatcher threw for 186 yards with a 12-yard TD to Ashtyn Hawkins for Texas State, which lost 29-20 at home to then-unranked Baylor in last season's opener. The punctuating play before halftime Saturday pretty much ended any possibility that the Bobcats could follow last weekend's Sun Belt upsets - Appalachian State at Texas A&M, and Marshall over Notre Dame.
Williams' TD run in the second quarter came on the first snap after Shapen returned to the field after having to sit out a play because his helmet came off when he was tackled in the open field. There was initially a targeting penalty on that tackle, but that was taken away after replay review, and backup quarterback Kyron Drones came on to throw a 10-yard pass.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas State: Hatcher and Hawkins hooked up for a 29-yard play on the first play of the second half, but that drive ended with a lost fumble. The Bobcats, who are 0-10 against Top 25 opponents since becoming an FBS team in 2012, twice failed on fourth-down tries in the first half. After they converted on fourth down in the third quarter, their field goal attempt four plays later was blocked.
Baylor: It was a somewhat lethargic performance for the Bears, who kicked off just after 11 a.m. local time, a week after their double-overtime loss at No. 12 BYU ended after midnight in Utah and they didn't get back to Waco until about sunrise Sunday. They finally took over after halftime and, even with a lost fumble and failed fourth-down conversion, closed out the lopsided victory.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bears, who dropped nine spots last week after the BYU loss, should be in about the same spot in the new poll after winning a game they were supposed to win.
UP NEXT
Texas State: Hosts Houston Baptist in its last nonconference game next Saturday night.
Baylor: At Iowa State next Saturday for its Big 12 opener.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Hawkins
2 WR
114 ReYds, ReTD, 13 RECs, -4 RuYds
|
R. Reese
29 RB
157 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|266
|491
|Total Plays
|70
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|283
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|7.6
|Yards Passing
|183
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.2
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|2
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|283
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|491
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|24/36
|186
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|12
|42
|0
|8
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|8
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|10
|0
|13
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|-15
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|16
|13
|114
|1
|29
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|4
|4
|34
|0
|18
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|4
|3
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Gregory 5 WR
|D. Gregory
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Robinson 19 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Huff 41 TE
|T. Huff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Edwards 24 CB
|A. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sears 96 DL
|D. Sears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|39.2
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|15/26
|184
|1
|1
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 RB
|J. Fleeks
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|19
|157
|3
|52
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|8
|56
|1
|30
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|3
|42
|1
|35
|
J. Fleeks 21 RB
|J. Fleeks
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|3
|3
|46
|1
|28
|
J. Fleeks 21 RB
|J. Fleeks
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
S. Jones 88 WR
|S. Jones
|5
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
J. Gipson 19 WR
|J. Gipson
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Yates 43 TE
|G. Yates
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
M. Harris 16 S
|M. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 33 LB
|W. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Anyanwu 46 LB
|T. Anyanwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lanz 97 DL
|C. Lanz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 91 DL
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 16 S
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DL
|B. Utley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams III 27 CB
|T. Williams III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 45 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DL
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|43.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at BAY 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(14:39 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at BAY 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(13:58 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at BAY 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:12 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for D.Dabney.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:07 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at BAY 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 47(12:22 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Emmanuel at BAY 50. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(12:22 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by C.Williams at TXST 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(11:27 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TXST 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:10 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by K.Johnson at TXST 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 28. PENALTY on BAY-C.Galvin Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 45(10:49 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - BAYLOR 45(10:48 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for R.Reese.
|+18 YD
3 & 25 - BAYLOR 45(10:44 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by S.Jones at TXST 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 27.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 27(10:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by G.Yates at TXST 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(9:30 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by K.Johnson at TXST 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 14(8:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TXST End Zone for 14 yards. R.Reese for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST End Zone. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAY at TXST 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(8:29 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at TXST 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 17(7:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 17. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TXST 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 21(7:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 24.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 24(6:50 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to BAY 32 Center-TXST. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:42 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 38(6:17 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 38(5:58 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at BAY 38.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 38(5:14 - 1st) I.Power punts 38 yards to TXST 24 Center-BAY. Downed by BAY.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(5:09 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 32(4:41 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 30(4:06 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at TXST 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(3:40 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 36. PENALTY on BAY-A.Walcott Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(3:37 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at BAY 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 41(3:22 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to BAY 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(2:34 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to BAY 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 40.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 40(1:51 - 1st) A.Hawkins rushed to BAY 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 44(1:09 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by D.Gregory at BAY 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 31.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 31(0:39 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(0:25 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at BAY 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 30(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by K.Johnson at BAY 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at BAY 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 36(14:41 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at BAY 40.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 40(13:55 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(13:30 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at BAY 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 47(13:02 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(12:22 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to TXST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 40. PENALTY on TXST-S.Tupou Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. B.Shapen rushed to TXST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(12:22 - 2nd) K.Drones pass complete to TXST 40. Catch made by S.Jones at TXST 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at TXST 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(11:48 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to TXST End Zone for 30 yards. C.Williams for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXST-J.Ortega-Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 20(11:43 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 20. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by V.Obi at TXST 32. PENALTY on BAY-T.Franklin Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(11:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(11:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(10:46 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by C.Hill at BAY 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at BAY 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 35(10:20 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at BAY 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at BAY 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 31(9:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by A.Hawkins at BAY 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(8:59 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at BAY 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Utley at BAY 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 18(8:28 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 14(7:43 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 9(7:20 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by T.Huff at BAY 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 9(6:32 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by A.Hawkins at BAY 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ogbonnaya at BAY 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 6(6:02 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed to BAY 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 4.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(5:49 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 4(5:36 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 1 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at BAY 1.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 1(4:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at BAY 3.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 3(3:51 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 3. Catch made by S.Jones at BAY 3. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 3(3:51 - 2nd) I.Power punts 48 yards to TXST 49 Center-BAY. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 49. Tackled by BAY at TXST 46.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(3:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(2:44 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 30(2:34 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by A.Hawkins at BAY 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at BAY 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(2:20 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 12(2:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 12. Catch made by A.Hawkins at BAY 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Hawkins for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 64 yards from TXST 35 to the BAY 1. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at BAY 4.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 4(1:51 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 5.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 5(1:46 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 5. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 5. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(1:29 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 23(1:17 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 23. Catch made by J.Gipson at BAY 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TXST at BAY 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(1:13 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at BAY 41. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(1:13 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Gipson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(1:06 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by J.Gipson at TXST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at TXST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(0:39 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+35 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(0:35 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to TXST End Zone for 35 yards. B.Shapen for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(14:35 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to BAY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 43(13:55 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 43. Catch made by M.Barbee at BAY 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(13:15 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(13:22 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(13:06 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by J.Banks at BAY 35. Gain of -5 yards. J.Banks FUMBLES forced by M.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-M.Harris at BAY 37. Tackled by TXST at BAY 37.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(12:57 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at BAY 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(12:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(12:25 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 43(11:57 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to TXST 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(11:19 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 37(10:43 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by C.Williams at TXST 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 38(10:01 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to TXST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 36.
|Int
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 36(9:16 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 25. Intercepted by S.Tupou at TXST 25. Tackled by BAY at TXST 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(8:57 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(8:52 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 30. Catch made by C.Hill at TXST 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by V.Obi at TXST 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(8:25 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 49(8:00 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 48(7:21 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 48(7:11 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(7:06 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(6:58 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 49.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 49(6:17 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 27 for 22 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(6:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAY-A.Winfield False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 32(6:04 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 32(5:33 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TXST 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 28(4:53 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by G.Holmes at TXST 28. Gain of 28 yards. G.Holmes for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 62 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST 3. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Walcott at TXST 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(4:42 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 12 for -9 yards (M.Jones; T.Franklin)
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 12(4:02 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 12. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at TXST 18.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 18(3:39 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 18(3:36 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 45 yards to BAY 37 Center-TXST. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(3:07 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at BAY 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 43(2:48 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to BAY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 41(2:06 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to BAY 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 36.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 36(1:56 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed to BAY 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(1:18 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by A.Hawkins at BAY 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(0:54 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(0:44 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to BAY 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at BAY 29.
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(0:01 - 3rd) S.Keller 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-TXST Holder-TXST. T.Franklin blocked the kick. TXST recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(15:00 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at BAY 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(14:28 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TXST End Zone for 52 yards. R.Reese for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(14:19 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(14:12 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 16 for -9 yards (B.Miller)
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - TXSTSM 16(13:32 - 4th) J.Jeter rushed to TXST 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 18(12:58 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to BAY 50 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(12:46 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by J.Fleeks at BAY 50. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at TXST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 5(12:31 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TXST End Zone for 5 yards. R.Reese for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:19 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BAY at TXST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(12:02 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at TXST 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 41(11:26 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Anyanwu at TXST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 40(10:49 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 40(10:36 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 32 yards to BAY 28 Center-TXST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(10:27 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to BAY 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at BAY 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 32(9:57 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at BAY 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(9:46 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(8:49 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to TXST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 46(8:02 - 4th) H.Presley rushed to TXST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hockley at TXST 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 44(7:24 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to TXST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 43(6:39 - 4th) I.Power punts 43 yards to TXST End Zone Center-BAY. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(6:29 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at TXST 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 24(5:56 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lanz at TXST 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(5:20 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at TXST 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 29(4:31 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to BAY 28 Center-TXST. J.Nabors returned punt from the BAY 28. Tackled by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(4:15 - 4th) J.Fleeks rushed to TXST 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(3:34 - 4th) J.Fleeks rushed to TXST 32 for yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 32. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 47(3:35 - 4th) J.Fleeks rushed to TXST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 44(2:34 - 4th) J.Fleeks rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. J.Fleeks FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-TXST at TXST 31. Tackled by BAY at TXST 31.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(2:31 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Bobby at TXST 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(2:07 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lanz at TXST 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 48(1:33 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to BAY 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(1:00 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to BAY 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 43(0:09 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to BAY 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Anyanwu at BAY 42.
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 1:46 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 0:47 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
26
4th 11:56 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:35 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 2:17 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 10:17 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 4:22 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 3:33 ESP+
-
COLO
MINN
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
0
1st 15:00
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
1st 14:25 ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
6
1st 13:47 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 12:45 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN