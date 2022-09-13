|
|
|OKLA
|NEB
No. 6 Oklahoma offers no respite for regrouping Huskers
Mickey Joseph once was the center of a recruiting war between Nebraska and Oklahoma.
Now he'll begin his Division I head coaching career for Nebraska (1-2) against the sixth-ranked Sooners (2-0) when the teams face off Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
Joseph ultimately chose the Cornhuskers over the Sooners.
But in the wake of Scott Frost being fired following Nebraska's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last week, Joseph took over as the interim head coach this week, 10 months since arriving from LSU to become the Cornhuskers' associate head coach and passing game coordinator.
Joseph said Nebraska's players have responded well to the week of change: "They handled it like champs."
After Frost was fired, Cornhuskers edge rusher Ochaun Mathis told the Lincoln Journal Star there was a "losing culture" around the program that needed to change.
Joseph pushed back against that characterization Tuesday.
"We haven't been winning, OK, but I wouldn't say it's a losing culture," Joseph said. "A losing culture are kids who don't come to work. These kids have played in a lot of tight games. Now we've got to figure out a way to get them over the hump."
Nebraska went 5-22 in one-score games during Frost's tenure, including last season's 23-16 loss to the Sooners in Norman, Okla.
When Joseph played for the Cornhuskers, Nebraska-Oklahoma was one of the top rivalries in college football, regularly determining the Big Eight winner while often serving as something of an elimination game among national championship contenders.
In 17 of the 31 seasons from 1971 through 2001, both teams were ranked in the top 10 when they squared off.
But when the Big Eight became the Big 12, the teams landed in separate divisions, and the game became less frequent. And with Nebraska's 2011 move to the Big Ten, the teams stopped playing until last year's 23-16 Oklahoma victory.
This home-and-home series was set up to commemorate the 1971 "Game of the Century" between the teams.
Saturday's meeting doesn't have that kind of importance, but with Nebraska going through the coaching transition and No. 6 Oklahoma looking to bolster its hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance, there's still plenty to play for on both sides.
Sooners coach Brent Venables is plenty familiar with Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson.
Thompson's father, Charles, was a quarterback for the Sooners in the 1980s and was around the Oklahoma program during Venables' stint as the defensive coordinator there from 1999 to 2011.
Venables tried to get Casey Thompson to follow in his father's footsteps this past offseason when Thompson entered the transfer portal from Texas.
"Really pulling for him," Venables said. "Except this week."
The Sooners instead added Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel at quarterback after Caleb Williams left for USC. Through two games, Gabriel has completed 70 percent of his passes for 529 yards and has five touchdowns with no interceptions.
Oklahoma has yet to commit a turnover, the first time since at least 1936 that the team hasn't turned the ball over through the first two games of a season.
"Continuing to take care of the rock, again, that's where it's all going to start for us," Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of Gabriel. "Proud of him from that standpoint. We've created some explosive (plays). The biggest thing is making sure we're not taking unnecessary sacks."
On the other side, the Sooners have allowed just 16 points through two games, handling UTEP 45-13 and Kent State 33-3.
Their level of competition will take a leap on Saturday. Even though the Cornhuskers have dropped games to Northwestern and Georgia Southern, the offense has still been potent, averaging 36 points a game.
--Field Level Media
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
230 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Palmer
3 WR
92 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|22
|Rushing
|15
|11
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|580
|327
|Total Plays
|84
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|312
|163
|Rush Attempts
|54
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|268
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.7
|7-42.3
|Return Yards
|61
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|4-61
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|312
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|16/27
|230
|2
|0
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|2/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|11
|113
|2
|25
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|13
|77
|0
|31
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|6
|55
|1
|61
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|12
|35
|1
|11
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Beville 11 QB
|D. Beville
|3
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|6
|4
|66
|0
|38
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|5
|3
|58
|1
|25
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|4
|2
|46
|1
|31
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|3
|32
|0
|13
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|4
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Parker Jr. 22 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Helms 18 TE
|K. Helms
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kanak 7 LB
|J. Kanak
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harrington 37 DB
|J. Harrington
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 20 DL
|C. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 DB
|D. Graham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 17 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitter 13 LB
|S. Whitter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Dennis 21 DB
|K. Dennis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gilliam 44 DL
|K. Gilliam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walker 26 DB
|K. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Halton 56 DL
|G. Halton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 24 DB
|G. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|3
|48.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|14/20
|129
|1
|0
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|7/11
|35
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|7
|60
|0
|14
|
A. Allen 9 RB
|A. Allen
|11
|49
|0
|14
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|13
|36
|0
|12
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|5
|29
|1
|10
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|5
|-30
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|11
|10
|92
|1
|32
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Belt 32 WR
|B. Belt
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Garcia-Castaneda 2 WR
|I. Garcia-Castaneda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Rollins 86 TE
|A. Rollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hickman 87 TE
|C. Hickman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Manning 5 WR
|O. Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Appleget 15 LB
|J. Appleget
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lynum 7 DB
|T. Lynum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 11 DB
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 91 DL
|D. Drew
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Newsom 52 DL
|M. Newsom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|40.8
|1
|47
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at OKL 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(14:45 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; L.Reimer at OKL 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:29 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 36 for -4 yards (L.Reimer)
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - OKLA 36(14:04 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at OKL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OKLA 37(13:28 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLA 37(13:23 - 1st) M.Turk punts 40 yards to NEB 23 Center-OKL. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 23(13:16 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 23. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.White at NEB 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(12:53 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 34. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 34. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at NEB 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 50(12:34 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to OKL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman; J.Broiles at OKL 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(12:21 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by T.Palmer at OKL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at OKL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 30(11:54 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to OKL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 27(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-T.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 32(11:33 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to OKL 32. Catch made by T.Palmer at OKL 32. Gain of 32 yards. T.Palmer for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:19 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; N.Hutmacher at OKL 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 27(10:59 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at OKL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(10:45 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at OKL 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 35(10:05 - 1st) M.Mims rushed to OKL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hill at OKL 39.
|+61 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 39(9:43 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to NEB End Zone for 61 yards. D.Gabriel for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:30 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stutsman at NEB 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(9:16 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at NEB 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 45(8:52 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at NEB 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NEB 43(8:16 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEB 43(8:09 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 44 yards to OKL 13 Center-NEB. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(8:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at OKL 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 17(7:43 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 17(7:36 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 17(7:32 - 1st) M.Turk punts 50 yards to NEB 33 Center-OKL. T.Palmer returned punt from the NEB 33. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at NEB 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 32(7:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-B.Bando False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 27(7:22 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Graham at NEB 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 37(6:55 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at NEB 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 41(6:28 - 1st) A.Allen rushed to NEB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White at NEB 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43(6:04 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 43. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at NEB 45.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NEB 45(5:35 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 41 for -4 yards (D.White)
|Sack
3 & 12 - NEB 41(5:01 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 34 for -7 yards (J.Laulu)
|Punt
4 & 19 - NEB 34(4:26 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 47 yards to OKL 19 Center-NEB. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 19. Tackled by C.Feist; L.Reimer at OKL 37.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:14 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 37 for -3 yards. D.Gabriel FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-D.Gabriel at OKL 37. Tackled by M.Farmer at OKL 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - OKLA 34(3:34 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 34. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEB at OKL 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(3:26 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 47. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; C.Kolarevic at NEB 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(3:14 - 1st) M.Major rushed to NEB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; S.Wynn at NEB 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 38(2:41 - 1st) D.Stoops rushed to NEB 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 38(2:18 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by D.Stoops at NEB 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:01 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by J.Farooq at NEB 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Farooq for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 62 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB 3. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:57 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu K.Walker at NEB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NEB 24(1:40 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 11 - NEB 24(1:38 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 13 for -11 yards (J.Redmond)
|Punt
4 & 22 - NEB 13(0:58 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 44 yards to OKL 43 Center-NEB. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 43. Tackled by B.Buschini at NEB 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(0:43 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 23(0:37 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to NEB 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 16(0:17 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 16. Catch made by B.Willis at NEB 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 9(14:54 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 9. Catch made by M.Mims at NEB 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Mims for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 9. Catch made by M.Mims at NEB 9. Gain of 8 yards. M.Mims ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 1(14:51 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. M.Major for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:48 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at NEB 19.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NEB 19(14:21 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - NEB 19(14:04 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at NEB 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NEB 20(13:39 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 43 yards to OKL 37 Center-NEB. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(13:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(13:26 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer O.Mathis at OKL 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 42(13:10 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by D.Parker at OKL 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at OKL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(12:25 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(12:18 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to NEB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Drew; O.Mathis at NEB 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 36(11:57 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by B.Willis at NEB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(11:43 - 2nd) B.Willis pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by M.Major at NEB 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Major for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(11:35 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by OKL at NEB 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NEB 22(11:14 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - NEB 22(11:09 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.White at NEB 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(10:49 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley; D.Ugwoegbu at NEB 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 38(10:26 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at NEB 44.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NEB 44(9:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-A.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NEB 39(9:37 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on OKL-J.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 46(9:29 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to OKL 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davis at OKL 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 41(8:58 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to OKL 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(8:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by N. Boerkircher at OKL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 23(8:07 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to OKL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.White; R.Grimes at OKL 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 21(7:35 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to OKL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 19.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NEB 19(7:06 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to OKL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(7:01 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at OKL 31. PENALTY on OKL-C.Murray Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 15 - OKLA 13(6:48 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 13. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 13. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Sanford at OKL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(6:35 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(6:29 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to NEB 37 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Newsom at NEB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:13 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(6:08 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to NEB 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(5:55 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 22(5:49 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 22(5:44 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to NEB 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 22.
|No Good
4 & 10 - OKLA 29(5:03 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22(4:58 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 17 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at NEB 17.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NEB 17(4:18 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Manning. PENALTY on OKL-D.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 32(4:12 - 2nd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; D.Ugwoegbu at NEB 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 37(3:52 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak at NEB 38.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NEB 38(3:18 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 28 for -10 yards (E.Downs) PENALTY on NEB-E.Piper Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NEB 28(3:06 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 38 yards to OKL 34 Center-NEB. T.West returned punt from the OKL 34. T.West FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-K.Walker at OKL 35. Tackled by NEB at OKL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(2:54 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at OKL 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 40(2:40 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; N.Henrich at OKL 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 44(2:17 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to OKL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; D.Drew at OKL 46.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(2:07 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 46. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(1:50 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to NEB End Zone for 16 yards. E.Gray for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; J.Kanak at NEB 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(1:24 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman D.Graham at NEB 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(1:08 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at NEB 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 38(0:45 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at NEB 41. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - NEB 31(0:35 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak; D.Harmon at NEB 35.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NEB 35(0:05 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of 21 yards. T.Palmer FUMBLES forced by J.Kanak. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-J.Kanak at NEB 46. Tackled by NEB at NEB 46.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(14:54 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to NEB 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 39(14:34 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to NEB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(14:25 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by E.Gray at NEB 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLA 32(14:00 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 32(13:57 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by J.Farooq at NEB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at NEB 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(13:49 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to NEB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; G.Nelson at NEB 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 21(13:19 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to NEB End Zone for 21 yards. E.Gray for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(13:13 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at NEB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEB 31(12:49 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at NEB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NEB 31(12:25 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEB 31(12:19 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 29 yards to OKL 40 Center-NEB. Downed by I.Gifford.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(12:09 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to NEB 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(11:51 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to NEB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 46(11:30 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to NEB 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 44(11:13 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 44. Catch made by D.Stoops at NEB 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at NEB 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(10:57 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at NEB 41 for -3 yards (D.Drew)
|+31 YD
2 & 13 - OKLA 41(10:22 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 41. Catch made by T.Wease at NEB 41. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Newsome at NEB 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(9:49 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Parker. PENALTY on OKL-T.Guyton Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OKLA 15(9:43 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OKLA 15(9:39 - 3rd) M.Major rushed to NEB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - OKLA 15(9:07 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to NEB 15. Catch made by T.Wease at NEB 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Wease for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:59 - 3rd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington S.Whitter at NEB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NEB 34(8:27 - 3rd) A.Allen rushed to NEB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Gilliam at NEB 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NEB 34(8:15 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 34. Catch made by I.Garcia-Castaneda at NEB 34. Gain of 0 yards. I.Garcia-Castaneda FUMBLES forced by K.Lawrence. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-T.Hixson at NEB 34. Tackled by OKL at NEB 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 34(7:14 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode punts 51 yards to OKL 15 Center-NEB. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 15. Pushed out of bounds by I.Gifford at OKL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(7:04 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to OKL 23. Catch made by L.Bunkley-Shelton at OKL 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome; N.Henrich at OKL 33.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(6:44 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 36 for 31 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(6:17 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer C.Tannor at NEB 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 33(5:54 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 31(5:14 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 30.
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - OKLA 30(4:35 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 15 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(3:59 - 3rd) D.Beville pass complete to NEB 15. Catch made by L.Bunkley-Shelton at NEB 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 15. PENALTY on OKL-J.Hester Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 25(3:27 - 3rd) D.Beville rushed to NEB 24 for 1 yards. D.Beville FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-G.Nelson at NEB 24. Tackled by OKL at NEB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(3:24 - 3rd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 34 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at NEB 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(2:51 - 3rd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak K.Lawrence at NEB 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45(2:23 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak; D.Graham at OKL 42.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 42(2:00 - 3rd) C.Purdy pass complete to OKL 42. Catch made by T.Palmer at OKL 42. Gain of -10 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at NEB 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - NEB 48(1:29 - 3rd) G.Ervin rushed to OKL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington; S.Whitter at OKL 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - NEB 45(0:57 - 3rd) G.Ervin rushed to OKL 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Whitter; J.Kanak at OKL 35.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - NEB 35(0:16 - 3rd) C.Purdy rushed to OKL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling; J.Harrington at OKL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(0:09 - 3rd) T.Walker rushed to OKL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; E.Mauga-Clements at OKL 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 39(15:00 - 4th) D.Beville scrambles to NEB 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(14:39 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to NEB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; O.Mathis at NEB 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 41(13:51 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 40(13:42 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(13:23 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to NEB 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(12:49 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to NEB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; C.Kolarevic at NEB 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 32(12:15 - 4th) D.Beville pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by K.Helms at NEB 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lynum at NEB 28.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 28(11:49 - 4th) T.Walker rushed to NEB 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic; G.Nelson at NEB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 28(11:47 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to NEB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Whitter at NEB 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 32(11:24 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to NEB 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington T.Morrison at NEB 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 41(11:10 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to NEB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kanak at NEB 44. PENALTY on OKL-J.Kanak Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 41(10:52 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for O.Manning.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 41(10:46 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to OKL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Halton; J.Kanak at OKL 38.
|Int
3 & 7 - NEB 38(10:25 - 4th) C.Purdy pass INTERCEPTED at OKL End Zone. Intercepted by K.Lawrence at OKL End Zone. Tackled by NEB at OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(10:14 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at OKL 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 22(9:55 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at OKL 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 27(9:08 - 4th) D.Beville rushed to OKL 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at OKL 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 26(8:34 - 4th) M.Turk punts 56 yards to NEB 18 Center-OKL. Downed by T.West.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 18(8:21 - 4th) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 18. Catch made by W.Liewer at NEB 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Dennis at NEB 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 23(8:03 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at NEB 24.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 24(7:26 - 4th) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 24. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harrington at NEB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 42(7:03 - 4th) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by B.Belt at NEB 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by OKL at NEB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 42(6:36 - 4th) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at NEB 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 47(6:00 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to OKL 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison G.Williams at OKL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 40(5:30 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for A.Rollins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 40(5:26 - 4th) C.Purdy scrambles to OKL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at OKL 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 35(4:55 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to OKL 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Halton; C.Coldon at OKL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 21(4:16 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for W.Liewer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 21(4:12 - 4th) C.Purdy pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by B.Belt at OKL 21. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Morrison at OKL 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 12(3:52 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to OKL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; J.Harrington at OKL 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 8(3:22 - 4th) C.Purdy rushed to OKL End Zone for 8 yards. C.Purdy for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.