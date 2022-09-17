Drive Chart
|
|
|CHARLO
|GAST
Key Players
|
C. Reynolds
3 QB
401 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, -3 RuYds
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
343 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 48 RuYds
Touchdown 11:30
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:30
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:56
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:21
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
1:35
pos
7
13
Touchdown 14:50
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at CHA 48 for -5 yards (P.Bemah) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by P.Bemah. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-M.Watts at CHA 48. M.Watts for yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
2:19
pos
13
14
Touchdown 9:04
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. V.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
43
yds
1:54
pos
20
14
Touchdown 7:29
T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
1:35
pos
21
20
Touchdown 12:10
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Spencer for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:50
pos
27
20
Touchdown 8:28
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 6. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Byrd for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
3:42
pos
28
26
Touchdown 14:50
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 31. Gain of 31 yards. H.Rutledge for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
81
yds
1:54
pos
34
27
Touchdown 11:00
T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
68
yds
3:50
pos
35
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:00
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
35
33
Touchdown 1:39
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at CHA 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Thrash for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
74
yds
2:42
pos
35
39
Two Point Conversion 1:39
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger rushed to GST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
35
41
Touchdown 0:17
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
1:22
pos
41
41
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|29
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|18
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|501
|602
|Total Plays
|67
|88
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|259
|Rush Attempts
|23
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|401
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|31-44
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-72
|12-67
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|23
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|401
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|259
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|602
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|31/44
|401
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|13
|76
|0
|20
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|8
|27
|0
|13
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|2
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|8
|5
|96
|1
|30
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|5
|5
|88
|1
|31
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|16
|9
|85
|2
|17
|
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|3
|3
|47
|0
|26
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|4
|3
|36
|0
|23
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|7
|5
|33
|1
|13
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Francisco 19 DB
|C. Francisco
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
V. Agbaw 9 DB
|V. Agbaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mazangu 48 DL
|B. Mazangu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clawson 11 DE
|T. Clawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 24 DB
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|3
|38.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Parker 14 S
|S. Parker
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|22/34
|343
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|24
|136
|2
|36
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|14
|58
|0
|11
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|8
|48
|0
|33
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|7
|26
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|14
|10
|213
|1
|73
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|6
|6
|59
|0
|21
|
R. Lewis 14 WR
|R. Lewis
|4
|3
|57
|1
|34
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|6
|3
|14
|2
|9
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Diagne 29 CB
|C. Diagne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lopez 49 LB
|J. Lopez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|3
|45.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at GST 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(14:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 49(14:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 47(13:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40(12:50 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 36(12:46 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(12:23 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 25(12:23 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 14(12:02 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to CHA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Facemask 6 yards. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6(11:51 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9(11:40 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:26 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(11:04 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at CHA 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(10:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 36. Gain of 9 yards. V.Tucker ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 45(9:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(9:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(9:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by E.Minter at GST 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12(8:25 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 7(8:00 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(7:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at GST 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 26(7:18 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at GST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42(6:52 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 49 for yards. Tackled by B.Turner at GST 49. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 47(6:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to CHA 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 34(6:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:21 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at CHA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32(5:45 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at CHA 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(5:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(4:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Hunter at GST 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(3:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; A.Lane at GST 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5(3:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-B.Carroll Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(3:22 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at GST 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4(2:43 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; Q.White at GST 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:13 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 3.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 3(2:09 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 9(1:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 11.
|+33 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 11(1:09 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(0:45 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 47(0:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at CHA 48 for -5 yards (P.Bemah) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by P.Bemah. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-M.Watts at CHA 48. M.Watts for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:50 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28(14:28 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at GST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39(14:14 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq; D.Morgan at GST 39.
|Int
2 & 10 - GAST 39(13:43 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 43. Intercepted by B.Turner at GST 43. Tackled by K.Byrd at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(13:37 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 29.
|Int
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(12:54 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at GST 6. Intercepted by Q.White at GST 6. Tackled by J.Clemons at GST 7.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 7(12:43 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 10(12:17 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; M.Watts at GST 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 11(11:34 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at GST 16. PENALTY on GST-M.Sumter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 8 yards accepted.
|Punt
3 & 9 - GAST 8(11:24 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts yards to GST 43 Center-GST. V.Tucker returned punt from the GST 43. Tackled by GST at GST 43. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Formation 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
3 & 4 - GAST 4(11:12 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 52 yards to CHA 44 Center-GST. S.Parker returned punt from the CHA 44. Tackled by J.Johnson at GST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(10:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 43. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 43. Gain of 28 yards. H.Rutledge ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(10:20 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 15(10:10 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Tate at GST 15.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 15(9:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(9:12 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. V.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(9:04 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at GST 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 27(8:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-B.Broadway False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+73 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 22(8:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 22. Gain of 73 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5(8:03 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; M.Jackson at CHA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 2(7:37 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:29 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:29 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(6:57 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at CHA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 49(6:31 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CHARLO 49(6:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-J.Jacobs Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - CHARLO 34(6:23 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 44(5:55 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to GST 19 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19(5:39 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 18.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - GAST 18(5:16 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis. PENALTY on CHA-S.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(5:06 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at GST 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 36(4:46 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at GST 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 48(4:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 41 for -7 yards (A.Siddiq)
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - GAST 41(3:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at GST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GAST 45(3:31 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 45(3:26 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to CHA 14 Center-GST. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(3:19 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 14. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.White; A.Lane at CHA 17.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CHARLO 17(2:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 12(2:27 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; J.Hunter at CHA 10.
|-3 YD
3 & 14 - CHARLO 10(1:35 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 10. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at CHA 7.
|Punt
4 & 17 - CHARLO 7(1:30 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 41 yards to CHA 48 Center-CHA. Downed by G.Howard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(1:19 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(1:07 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 35(0:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 35(0:48 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 33.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - GAST 33(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - GAST 38(0:04 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(14:27 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(13:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by S.Byrd at GST 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; J.Lopez at GST 33.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(13:03 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by N.Groulx at GST 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7(12:19 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Spencer for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:10 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32(12:01 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(11:51 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at GST 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(11:23 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at GST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 46(11:05 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 46(10:55 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 46. Gain of 11 yards. J.Credle ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43(10:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 43. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by V.Agbaw at CHA 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22(10:08 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; S.Rogers at CHA 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 14(9:45 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10(9:28 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; M.Neal at CHA 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 11(8:57 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6(8:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 6. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Byrd for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-K.Byrd Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 70 yards from GST 20 to the CHA 10. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith; A.Lane at CHA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(8:20 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez; J.Veneziale at CHA 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 27(7:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at CHA 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 32(7:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by N.Groulx at CHA 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez at CHA 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(6:26 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; A.Lane at GST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(5:41 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; B.Brown at GST 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 35(4:52 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Diagne at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 29(4:21 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 29. Gain of 0 yards. V.Tucker ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 29(3:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(3:34 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at GST 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 35(3:03 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 37(2:36 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at GST 38.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 38(1:50 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 43 yards to CHA 19 Center-GST. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(1:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(1:08 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Veneziale at CHA 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(0:22 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(15:00 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 31. Gain of 31 yards. H.Rutledge for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:50 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by V.Agbaw at GST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 32(14:26 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32(14:19 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(14:01 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 43(13:42 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; J.Holley at GST 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47(13:15 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at GST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 50(12:47 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 50(12:44 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 14 for 36 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 14(12:26 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 13 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 13. PENALTY on CHA-J.Holley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(12:18 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 10(11:55 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; P.Bemah at CHA 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - GAST 4(11:24 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-J.Holley Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 2(11:04 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:00 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 64 yards from GST 35 to the CHA 1. Out of bounds. PENALTY on GST-M.Hayes Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(11:00 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(10:21 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 46(9:45 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 46(9:42 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CHARLO 46(9:36 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46(9:32 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 46(9:28 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at CHA 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 49(9:08 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 43(8:52 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAST 48(8:38 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 48.
|-9 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 48(7:53 - 4th) GST rushed to GST 43 for -9 yards. GST FUMBLES forced by CHA. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GST 43. Tackled by CHA at GST 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 24 - GAST 43(7:20 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Clawson at CHA 38.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - GAST 38(6:53 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(6:44 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at CHA 39.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 39(6:02 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 28 for -11 yards (S.McCollum)
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - CHARLO 28(5:14 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; S.McCollum at CHA 38.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 38(4:27 - 4th) B.Rice punts 36 yards to GST 26 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26(4:21 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at GST 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 34(3:55 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(3:44 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at GST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49(3:24 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47(2:52 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(2:31 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 34(2:15 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(1:46 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at CHA 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Thrash for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - GAST 47(1:39 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 40 - GAST 2(1:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger rushed to GST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 70 yards from GST 20 to the CHA 10. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(1:33 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31(1:29 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at CHA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(1:19 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to GST 49 for 8 yards. C.Reynolds ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 49(1:03 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(0:56 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by N.Groulx at GST 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 16.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 16(0:44 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(0:39 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; T.Moore at GST 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1(0:26 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Hunter at GST 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2(0:21 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:17 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 25(0:09 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on GST-J.Brown Personal Foul / Offense 1 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 24 - GAST 13(0:06 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson. PENALTY on CHA-D.Smith Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28(0:00 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 32.
