Key Players
C. Reynolds 3 QB
401 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, -3 RuYds
D. Grainger 3 QB
343 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 48 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:30
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
67
yds
3:30
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:30
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:56
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:56
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:21
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
1:35
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:21
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:50
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at CHA 48 for -5 yards (P.Bemah) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by P.Bemah. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-M.Watts at CHA 48. M.Watts for yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
2:19
pos
13
14
Point After TD 14:50
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:04
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. V.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
43
yds
1:54
pos
20
14
Point After TD 9:04
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 7:29
T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
1:35
pos
21
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:29
M.Hayes extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:10
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Spencer for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:50
pos
27
20
Point After TD 12:10
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 8:28
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 6. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Byrd for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
3:42
pos
28
26
Point After TD 8:28
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:50
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 31. Gain of 31 yards. H.Rutledge for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
81
yds
1:54
pos
34
27
Point After TD 14:50
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
27
Touchdown 11:00
T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
68
yds
3:50
pos
35
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:00
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
35
33
Touchdown 1:39
D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at CHA 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Thrash for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
74
yds
2:42
pos
35
39
Two Point Conversion 1:39
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger rushed to GST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
35
41
Touchdown 0:17
C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
1:22
pos
41
41
Point After TD 0:17
A.Zita extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 29
Rushing 6 13
Passing 18 14
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-11 9-14
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 501 602
Total Plays 67 88
Avg Gain 7.5 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 100 259
Rush Attempts 23 54
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 4.8
Yards Passing 401 343
Comp. - Att. 31-44 22-34
Yards Per Pass 8.7 9.2
Penalties - Yards 7-72 12-67
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 5 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 3-45.3
Return Yards 23 1
Punts - Returns 1-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-10 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 1-3 71471442
Georgia State 0-3 14671441
Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA
 401 PASS YDS 343
100 RUSH YDS 259
501 TOTAL YDS 602
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 401 5 1 180.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 196 2 0 195.1
C. Reynolds 31/44 401 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. McEachern  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 64 1
C. McEachern 13 76 0 20
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 135 0
S. Byrd 8 27 0 13
C. Reynolds  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Reynolds 2 -3 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Spencer  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 223 0
E. Spencer 8 5 96 1 30
H. Rutledge  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 1
H. Rutledge 5 5 88 1 31
G. DuBose  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 9 85 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 229 3
G. DuBose 16 9 85 2 17
N. Groulx  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
N. Groulx 3 3 47 0 26
E. Minter Jr.  15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
E. Minter Jr. 4 3 36 0 23
V. Tucker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 200 2
V. Tucker 7 5 33 1 13
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
S. Byrd 1 1 16 0 16
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Francisco  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Francisco 5-0 0.0 0
D. Boykins  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Boykins 5-2 0.0 0
B. Whitehead  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Whitehead 4-0 0.0 0
S. Parker  14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
S. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Rogers 3-2 0.0 0
D. Morgan  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Morgan 3-1 0.0 0
M. Jackson  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Kelly  53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Siddiq 3-1 1.0 0
P. Bemah  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
P. Bemah 3-3 1.0 0
V. Agbaw  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Agbaw 2-0 0.0 0
G. Howard  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Howard 2-0 0.0 0
J. Holley  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Holley 2-1 0.0 0
J. Clemons  81 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mazangu  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Mazangu 1-0 1.0 0
W. Jones  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clawson  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clawson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Monroe  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
M. Watts  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Watts 1-2 0.0 0
L. Williams  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Turner  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Turner 1-0 0.0 1
M. Neal  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Neal 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Zita  28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
A. Zita 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rice  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
B. Rice 3 38.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
S. Byrd 2 17.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Parker 14 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
S. Parker 1 13.0 13 0
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 343 4 1 182.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.4% 297 4 1 111.6
D. Grainger 22/34 343 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 136 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 103 0
T. Gregg 24 136 2 36
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 57 0
M. Carroll 14 58 0 11
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 118 1
D. Grainger 8 48 0 33
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 144 0
J. Williams 7 26 0 19
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 213 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
J. Thrash 14 10 213 1 73
J. Credle  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Credle 6 6 59 0 21
R. Lewis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 3
R. Lewis 4 3 57 1 34
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 14 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
K. Byrd 6 3 14 2 9
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carroll 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
C. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Brown  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
B. Brown 6-3 0.0 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Lane 4-3 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 3-6 0.0 0
T. Gore  59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gore 2-0 0.0 0
B. Carroll  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 2-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Crawford 2-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
S. McCollum 2-2 1.0 0
J. Jones  27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Diagne  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Diagne 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tate 1-1 0.0 0
T. Moore  54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-5 0.0 0
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Byrd 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lopez  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Lopez 1-2 0.0 0
J. Muhammad  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Muhammad 0-1 0.0 0
Q. White  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. White 0-2 0.0 1
J. Clark  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
J. Denis  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Denis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
M. Hayes 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
M. Hayes 3 45.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 CHARLO 25 3:34 9 75 TD
6:21 CHARLO 25 4:12 10 72 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 GAST 33 0:54 2 4 INT
10:58 GAST 43 1:54 5 43 TD
7:29 CHARLO 25 1:50 4 19 Punt
3:19 CHARLO 14 2:00 3 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 2:50 5 75 TD
8:28 CHARLO 23 4:54 8 48 Downs
1:44 CHARLO 19 1:54 4 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 CHARLO 35 1:28 5 19 Downs
6:44 CHARLO 38 2:23 3 0 Punt
1:39 CHARLO 31 1:22 9 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 3:30 11 67 TD
7:56 GAST 25 1:35 5 65 TD
2:09 GAST 3 2:19 6 49 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 GAST 25 1:13 4 14 INT
12:43 GAST 7 1:45 3 1 Punt
9:04 GAST 25 1:35 4 75 TD
5:39 GAST 19 2:20 6 26 Punt
1:19 CHARLO 48 1:19 5 10 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 GAST 25 3:42 12 60 TD
3:34 GAST 29 1:50 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 GAST 25 3:50 11 75 TD
9:32 GAST 46 2:48 7 16 Downs
4:21 GAST 26 2:42 8 59 TD
0:17 GAST 25 0:17 3 54 Game

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CHA at GST 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(14:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 49.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 49
(14:05 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 47
(13:39 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 40.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(12:50 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 36.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 36
(12:46 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(12:23 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 25
(12:23 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 14
(12:02 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to CHA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 14. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Facemask 6 yards. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 6
(11:51 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 9.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 9
(11:40 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Byrd for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(11:30 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(11:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(11:26 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 34.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(11:04 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at CHA 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(10:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 36. Gain of 9 yards. V.Tucker ran out of bounds.
+20 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 45
(9:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(9:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(9:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by E.Minter at GST 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12
(8:25 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 7.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 7
(8:00 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. G.Dubose for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:56 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Fair catch by J.Williams.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(7:56 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(7:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at GST 26.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 26
(7:18 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by R.Lewis at GST 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at GST 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(6:52 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 49 for yards. Tackled by B.Turner at GST 49. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 47
(6:52 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to CHA 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 34.
+34 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 34
(6:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by R.Lewis at CHA 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Lewis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Downs (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:21 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(6:21 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at CHA 32.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(5:45 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at CHA 38.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(5:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(4:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Hunter at GST 16.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(3:51 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to GST 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; A.Lane at GST 5.
Penalty
1 & Goal - CHARLO 5
(3:30 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-B.Carroll Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(3:22 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at GST 4.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 4
(2:43 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; Q.White at GST 2.
No Gain
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(2:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
-1 YD
4 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(2:13 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to GST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at GST 3.

GAST
Panthers
 - Fumble (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 3
(2:09 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 9.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 9
(1:54 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 11.
+33 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 11
(1:09 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 44 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 44.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(0:45 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 44. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 47
(0:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 43.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at CHA 48 for -5 yards (P.Bemah) D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by P.Bemah. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-M.Watts at CHA 48. M.Watts for yards TOUCHDOWN.

GAST
Panthers
 - Interception (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:50 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:50 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:50 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 28.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(14:28 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at GST 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(14:14 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq; D.Morgan at GST 39.
Int
2 & 10 - GAST 39
(13:43 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 43. Intercepted by B.Turner at GST 43. Tackled by K.Byrd at GST 33.

CHAR
49ers
 - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(13:37 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter at GST 29.
Int
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(12:54 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at GST 6. Intercepted by Q.White at GST 6. Tackled by J.Clemons at GST 7.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 7
(12:43 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 10.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 10
(12:17 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; M.Watts at GST 11.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 11
(11:34 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at GST 16. PENALTY on GST-M.Sumter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 8 yards accepted.
Punt
3 & 9 - GAST 8
(11:24 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts yards to GST 43 Center-GST. V.Tucker returned punt from the GST 43. Tackled by GST at GST 43. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Formation 4 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
3 & 4 - GAST 4
(11:12 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 52 yards to CHA 44 Center-GST. S.Parker returned punt from the CHA 44. Tackled by J.Johnson at GST 43.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(10:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 43. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 43. Gain of 28 yards. H.Rutledge ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(10:20 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(10:10 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Tate at GST 15.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(9:24 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(9:12 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. V.Tucker for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:04 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:04 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:04 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at GST 27.
Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 27
(8:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-B.Broadway False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+73 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 22
(8:44 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 22. Gain of 73 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 5.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5
(8:03 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; M.Jackson at CHA 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 2
(7:37 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(7:29 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is no good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:29 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(7:29 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 41.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(6:57 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Carroll at CHA 49.
No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 49
(6:31 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
Penalty
3 & 2 - CHARLO 49
(6:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-J.Jacobs Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - CHARLO 34
(6:23 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 44.
Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 44
(5:55 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to GST 19 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Williams.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(5:39 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 18.
Penalty
2 & 11 - GAST 18
(5:16 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis. PENALTY on CHA-S.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(5:06 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at GST 36.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 36
(4:46 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at GST 48.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(4:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 41 for -7 yards (A.Siddiq)
+4 YD
2 & 17 - GAST 41
(3:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at GST 45.
No Gain
3 & 13 - GAST 45
(3:31 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 45
(3:26 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 41 yards to CHA 14 Center-GST. Fair catch by G.Dubose.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14
(3:19 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 14. Catch made by E.Minter at CHA 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.White; A.Lane at CHA 17.
Penalty
2 & 7 - CHARLO 17
(2:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-M.Rosso False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 12
(2:27 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; J.Hunter at CHA 10.
-3 YD
3 & 14 - CHARLO 10
(1:35 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 10. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GST at CHA 7.
Punt
4 & 17 - CHARLO 7
(1:30 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 41 yards to CHA 48 Center-CHA. Downed by G.Howard.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(1:19 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(1:07 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 35.
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 35
(0:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 35
(0:48 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 33.
Penalty
4 & 5 - GAST 33
(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 10 - GAST 38
(0:04 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at CHA 41.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(14:27 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 49.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(13:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by S.Byrd at GST 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; J.Lopez at GST 33.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(13:03 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 33. Catch made by N.Groulx at GST 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 7.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7
(12:19 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Spencer for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:10 - 3rd) A.Zita extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 60 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:10 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at GST 32.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(12:01 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 35.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(11:51 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at GST 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(11:23 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at GST 46.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 46
(11:05 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 46
(10:55 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 46. Gain of 11 yards. J.Credle ran out of bounds.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(10:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 43. Catch made by J.Credle at CHA 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by V.Agbaw at CHA 22.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(10:08 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; S.Rogers at CHA 14.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 14
(9:45 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 10.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10
(9:28 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 10. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah; M.Neal at CHA 11.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 11
(8:57 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 6.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 6
(8:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 6. Catch made by K.Byrd at CHA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Byrd for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(8:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-K.Byrd Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(8:28 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.

CHAR
49ers
 - Downs (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:28 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 70 yards from GST 20 to the CHA 10. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith; A.Lane at CHA 23.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23
(8:20 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez; J.Veneziale at CHA 27.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 27
(7:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 27. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at CHA 32.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 32
(7:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by N.Groulx at CHA 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Lopez at CHA 45.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(6:26 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; A.Lane at GST 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(5:41 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to GST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; B.Brown at GST 35.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 35
(4:52 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Diagne at GST 29.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 29
(4:21 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by V.Tucker at GST 29. Gain of 0 yards. V.Tucker ran out of bounds.
No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 29
(3:43 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(3:34 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at GST 35.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 35
(3:03 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at GST 37.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 37
(2:36 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at GST 38.
Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 38
(1:50 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 43 yards to CHA 19 Center-GST. Fair catch by G.Dubose.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 81 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(1:44 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 32.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32
(1:08 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Veneziale at CHA 45.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(0:22 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 31.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(15:00 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 31. Catch made by H.Rutledge at GST 31. Gain of 31 yards. H.Rutledge for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:50 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:50 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:50 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by V.Agbaw at GST 32.
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(14:26 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(14:19 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(14:01 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at GST 43.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 43
(13:42 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; J.Holley at GST 47.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47
(13:15 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at GST 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(12:47 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 50
(12:44 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 14 for 36 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 14
(12:26 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 13 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 13. PENALTY on CHA-J.Holley Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9
(12:18 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 10.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 10
(11:55 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; P.Bemah at CHA 4.
Penalty
1 & Goal - GAST 4
(11:24 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-J.Holley Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 2
(11:04 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gregg for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(11:00 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

CHAR
49ers
 - Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:00 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 64 yards from GST 35 to the CHA 1. Out of bounds. PENALTY on GST-M.Hayes Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(11:00 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46
(10:21 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 46.
No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 46
(9:45 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 2 - CHARLO 46
(9:42 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
No Gain
4 & 2 - CHARLO 46
(9:36 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(9:32 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 46
(9:28 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Francisco at CHA 49.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 49
(9:08 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(8:52 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - GAST 48
(8:38 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 48.
-9 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 48
(7:53 - 4th) GST rushed to GST 43 for -9 yards. GST FUMBLES forced by CHA. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GST 43. Tackled by CHA at GST 43.
+19 YD
3 & 24 - GAST 43
(7:20 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to CHA 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Clawson at CHA 38.
No Gain
4 & 5 - GAST 38
(6:53 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.

CHAR
49ers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(6:44 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at CHA 39.
Sack
2 & 9 - CHARLO 39
(6:02 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 28 for -11 yards (S.McCollum)
+10 YD
3 & 20 - CHARLO 28
(5:14 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; S.McCollum at CHA 38.
Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(4:27 - 4th) B.Rice punts 36 yards to GST 26 Center-CHA. Fair catch by J.Williams.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(4:21 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at GST 34.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 34
(3:55 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at GST 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(3:44 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at GST 49.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49
(3:24 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to CHA 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 47.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47
(2:52 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Parker at CHA 42.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(2:31 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 34.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 34
(2:15 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to CHA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 32.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(1:46 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at CHA 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Thrash for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & 25 - GAST 47
(1:39 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-J.Thrash Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 40 - GAST 2
(1:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger rushed to GST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

CHAR
49ers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 56 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 70 yards from GST 20 to the CHA 10. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Lane at CHA 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(1:33 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(1:29 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at CHA 43.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(1:19 - 4th) C.Reynolds rushed to GST 49 for 8 yards. C.Reynolds ran out of bounds.
+25 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 49
(1:03 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 49. Catch made by E.Spencer at GST 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 24.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(0:56 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by N.Groulx at GST 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 16.
No Gain
2 & 2 - CHARLO 16
(0:44 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. PENALTY on GST-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(0:39 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; T.Moore at GST 1.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1
(0:26 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to GST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Hunter at GST 2.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - CHARLO 2
(0:21 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to GST 2. Catch made by G.Dubose at GST 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Dubose for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:17 - 4th) A.Zita extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - End of Game (3 plays, 54 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:17 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:09 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on GST-J.Brown Personal Foul / Offense 1 yards accepted.
Penalty
2 & 24 - GAST 13
(0:06 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for C.Thompson. PENALTY on CHA-D.Smith Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28
(0:00 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 32.
