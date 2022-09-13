|
|
|UGA
|SC
New No. 1 Georgia meets South Carolina in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend.
Georgia impressed during a season-opening 49-3 domination of Oregon and followed up with a 33-0 win over FCS program Samford.
The return to the top spot doesn't mean much to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.
"It's never a big deal. It only matters at the end of the year," Smart said. "I mean, I don't know that we've spent many weeks outside of the top 10. And it never mattered whether we were inside the top 10 or outside of the top 10. It just is irrelevant."
Smart is more concerned with Georgia's performance against South Carolina (1-1, 0-1).
Georgia has won six of the past seven meetings, including five of six during Smart's tenure.
The Bulldogs are averaging 525 yards of total offense per game, which ranks 10th-best nationally. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has passed for 668 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett is 31 yards away from becoming the eighth Georgia quarterback to reach 5,000 career passing yards.
The Bulldogs' defense is off to a strong start, leading the nation in scoring defense (1.5 points per game) and ranking eighth in total defense (220.5 yards per game). The unit is tied for sixth in fewest first downs allowed (12 per game).
Georgia allowed 128 yards and three first downs against Samford.
Despite holding two consecutive opponents out of the end zone, inside linebacker Smael Mondon said the defense has work to do.
"It wasn't a perfect game. We know that," Mondon said of Saturday's win over Samford. "There are always things you can clean up. You will never play a perfect game, but as long as you strive to be perfect, I feel like you are going to get better week in and week out."
The Gamecocks will be looking to get better after falling 44-30 at then-No. 16 Arkansas on Saturday.
South Carolina was carved up for 295 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while Arkansas racked up 20 of its 28 first downs via the rushing attack.
The Gamecocks are allowing 247.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 129th nationally out of 131 teams.
South Carolina also struggles to run as it averages 59.5 per game, which ranks 125th.
"We got to be able to run the football," Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said. "(Against Arkansas), we liked our matchups in the passing game for sure. We got to be able to help our defense out."
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 603 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Antwane Wells Jr. has 15 receptions for 244 yards and one score.
Wells' 189 receiving yards against Arkansas were tied for 10th most in school history.
South Carolina lost two starters, outside linebacker Jordan Strachan and middle linebacker Mo Kaba, to season-ending ACL injuries against Arkansas.
"I'm extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men," Beamer said. "They both worked really hard to prepare for this season and were off to great starts for us. Their best football is still in front of them."
Cornerback Cam Smith was lost with an upper-body injury against Arkansas and his status will be firmed up later in the week. Safety R.J. Roderick (arm) could return after being hurt in a season-opening win over Georgia State.
Smart is optimistic on the status of Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell (ankle) after an injury against Samford. Mitchell did not practice Monday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|17
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|547
|309
|Total Plays
|65
|63
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|95
|Rush Attempts
|35
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|339
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.5
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|54
|21
|Punts - Returns
|3-12
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-42
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|547
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|16/23
|284
|2
|0
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|5/6
|55
|1
|0
|
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|36
|1
|16
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|4
|33
|0
|18
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|6
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|10
|32
|1
|6
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|20
|0
|7
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Morrissette 23 WR
|D. Morrissette
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|5
|121
|2
|78
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|4
|52
|0
|28
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|2
|2
|40
|0
|35
|
O. Delp 4 TE
|O. Delp
|2
|2
|32
|1
|28
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Speer 83 WR
|C. Speer
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Morrissette 23 WR
|D. Morrissette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|42
|6/6
|9
|
J. Zirkel 99 K
|J. Zirkel
|1/1
|21
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|13/25
|118
|0
|2
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|5/8
|76
|1
|1
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|8
|33
|0
|8
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|9
|22
|0
|13
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|6
|0
|3
|
D. Miller 25 RB
|D. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|5
|5
|53
|0
|19
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|3
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
T. Kenion 12 TE
|T. Kenion
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|5
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Miller 25 RB
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|5
|44.4
|5
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 37(14:30 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 37(14:25 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SC 41(13:49 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to SC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 44(13:05 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 48 yards to UGA 8 Center-SC. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 8. Tackled by SC at UGA 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 18(12:53 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 18(12:48 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 27(12:16 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(11:34 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 30. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(11:00 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 47.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 47(10:30 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 47. Catch made by L.McConkey at SC 47. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(10:00 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 15(9:30 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SC 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 10(9:00 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to SC 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 5(8:25 - 1st) B.Bowers rushed to SC End Zone for 5 yards. B.Bowers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:20 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 26.
|+46 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26(7:40 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 26. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 28(7:10 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|Int
2 & 10 - SC 28(7:00 - 1st) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 15. Intercepted by M.Starks at UGA 15. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(6:46 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 43. Catch made by K.McIntosh at SC 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(6:23 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to SC 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 20(5:41 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SC 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 17.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(5:10 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to SC 1 for 16 yards. S.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 1(4:58 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Milton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:42 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SC 28(4:08 - 1st) S.Rattler rushed to SC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 29(3:28 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|+20 YD
4 & 6 - SC 29(3:20 - 1st) K.Kroeger pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by T.Kenion at SC 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(2:49 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to UGA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(1:56 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to UGA 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SC 39(1:18 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to UGA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - SC 36(0:38 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to UGA 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 37.
|+4 YD
4 & 9 - SC 37(15:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by J.Brooks at UGA 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 33(14:52 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 33(14:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 48(14:16 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37(14:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by L.McConkey at SC 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 32(13:48 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to SC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 32(13:03 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by L.McConkey at SC 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(12:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at SC 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 7. PENALTY on SC-SC Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 7(12:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 7(12:12 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to SC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 6(11:31 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to SC 6. Catch made by B.Bowers at SC 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Bowers for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:25 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - SC 24(11:03 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(10:32 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SC 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - SC 41(9:58 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(9:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 50.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SC 50(8:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-D.Wonnum False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SC 45(8:26 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - SC 45(8:15 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 45. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SC 48(7:32 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 41 yards to UGA 7 Center-SC. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 7. Tackled by SC at UGA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 9(7:28 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 15(6:56 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UGA 17(6:16 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UGA 17(6:07 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 43 yards to SC 40 Center-UGA. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(5:56 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SC 48(5:24 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to UGA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 49.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - SC 49(4:55 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SC 48(4:17 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 37 yards to UGA 15 Center-SC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(4:08 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 21(3:29 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 21. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 29.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(2:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by D.Blaylock at UGA 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(2:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(1:34 - 2nd) L.McConkey rushed to SC 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:58 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 25(0:47 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Meeks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 25(0:41 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UGA 32(0:35 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(0:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 25(0:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 25.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SC 25(0:18 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 30(0:13 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SC 30(0:06 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 40(0:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 64 yards from SC 35 to the UGA 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at UGA 20. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(14:52 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 17(14:10 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 22.
|+78 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(13:38 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 22. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 22. Gain of 78 yards. B.Bowers for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(13:21 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - SC 21(12:49 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SC 34(12:23 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(11:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 38. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 42(11:33 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 42(11:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SC 42(11:14 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 42 yards to UGA 16 Center-SC. K.Lassiter MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-L.McConkey at UGA 12. Tackled by SC at UGA 12.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 12(11:02 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 17(10:17 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 21(9:37 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(9:31 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 24. Catch made by K.Milton at UGA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 29(9:09 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 47.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(8:57 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by K.Milton at UGA 47. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(8:43 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to SC 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 11(8:28 - 3rd) S.Bennett scrambles to SC End Zone for 11 yards. S.Bennett for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at SC 25. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - SC 15(7:07 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 46. Intercepted by D.Jackson at UGA 46. Tackled by SC at UGA 46.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 46(6:59 - 3rd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for D.Bell. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(6:49 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to SC 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(6:08 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by O.Delp at SC 28. Gain of 28 yards. O.Delp for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(5:58 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - SC 33(5:29 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(5:01 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 37(4:20 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SC 37(3:34 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 44.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SC 44(2:53 - 3rd) N.Adkins rushed to SC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at SC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45(2:09 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 45(2:07 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 48(1:45 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 48.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SC 48(1:05 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to UGA 44 for yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 44. PENALTY on SC-SC Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SC 37(0:49 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 54 yards to UGA 9 Center-SC. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 9(0:34 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 19.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(15:00 - 4th) C.Beck rushed to UGA 39 for 20 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(14:44 - 4th) D.Morrissette rushed to UGA 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 47(14:04 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to SC 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(13:28 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to SC 50. Catch made by O.Delp at SC 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 46(12:57 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to SC 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(12:16 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by C.Jones at SC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 30(11:45 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to SC 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(11:02 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by C.Speer at SC 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(10:39 - 4th) C.Beck rushed to SC 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 5(9:47 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to SC 5. Catch made by C.Jones at SC 5. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 3(9:11 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for D.Morrissette.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UGA 11(9:02 - 4th) J.Zirkel 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 4th) J.Zirkel kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:57 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 49(8:34 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SC 48(7:44 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to UGA 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - SC 40(7:05 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(6:47 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 29.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 29(6:14 - 4th) FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-J.McDowell at UGA 29. Tackled by UGA at UGA 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - SC 32(5:13 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by J.McDowell at UGA 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 13(4:56 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to UGA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 11.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 11(4:44 - 4th) L.Doty steps back to pass. L.Doty pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Int
3 & 8 - SC 11(4:39 - 4th) L.Doty pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 9. Intercepted by T.Marshall at UGA 9. Tackled by SC at UGA 9.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 9(4:33 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UGA 7(3:57 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at UGA 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UGA 10(3:37 - 4th) B.Vandagriff steps back to pass. B.Vandagriff pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UGA 10(3:20 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 56 yards to SC 34 Center-UGA. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 34. Tackled by UGA at UGA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(3:04 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to UGA 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(2:33 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to UGA 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - SC 31(1:58 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by J.Brooks at UGA 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(1:33 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to UGA 12. Catch made by D.Joyner at UGA 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 13(1:11 - 4th) L.Doty steps back to pass. L.Doty pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - SC 13(1:02 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to UGA 13. Catch made by T.Kenion at UGA 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Kenion for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 4th) M.Jeter extra point is good.
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 1:46 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 0:47 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
26
4th 11:56 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:35 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 2:17 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 10:17 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 4:22 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 3:33 ESP+
-
COLO
MINN
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
0
1st 15:00
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
1st 14:25 ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
6
1st 13:47 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 12:45 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN