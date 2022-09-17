Drive Chart
UCF
FAU

Key Players
J. Plumlee 10 QB
335 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Z. Mobley 22 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:40
Z.Mobley rushed to UCF End Zone for 15 yards. Z.Mobley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
87
yds
2:00
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:40
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:28
J.Plumlee rushed to FAU End Zone for 7 yards. J.Plumlee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
2:33
pos
6
7
Point After TD 5:12
C.Boomer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:08
N.Perry pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by L.Wester at UCF 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Wester for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
83
yds
5:04
pos
7
13
Point After TD 0:08
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:11
C.Boomer 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
11
plays
51
yds
2:58
pos
10
14
Touchdown 8:03
J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Plumlee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
96
yds
2:21
pos
16
14
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:03
C.Boomer extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:28
I.Bowser rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
5:35
pos
22
14
Point After TD 9:28
C.Boomer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 4:01
R.Harvey rushed to FAU End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
86
yds
2:24
pos
29
14
Point After TD 4:01
C.Boomer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:15
C.Boomer 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
8
plays
49
yds
3:27
pos
33
14
Touchdown 7:00
J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Baker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
54
yds
4:45
pos
39
14
Point After TD 7:00
C.Boomer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 17
Rushing 11 11
Passing 15 5
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 11-17 5-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 653 296
Total Plays 90 59
Avg Gain 7.3 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 318 188
Rush Attempts 57 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 6.3
Yards Passing 335 108
Comp. - Att. 24-33 13-29
Yards Per Pass 9.8 3.4
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-70
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 7-48.3
Return Yards 27 52
Punts - Returns 4-27 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-49
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCF 2-1 79141040
FAU 2-2 1400014
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 335 PASS YDS 108
318 RUSH YDS 188
653 TOTAL YDS 296
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plumlee  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 335 1 1 161.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 439 4 1 129.4
J. Plumlee 24/33 335 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Plumlee  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 169 1
J. Plumlee 20 121 2 36
J. Richardson  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 106 0
J. Richardson 11 79 0 50
R. Harvey  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 50 1
R. Harvey 8 50 1 30
I. Bowser  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 134 4
I. Bowser 13 33 1 7
R. O'Keefe  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 60 0
R. O'Keefe 2 25 0 17
T. Castellanos  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Castellanos 1 6 0 6
X. Townsend  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Townsend 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Holler  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 115 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Holler 3 3 115 0 64
J. Baker  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 168 1
J. Baker 10 7 83 1 20
R. O'Keefe  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
R. O'Keefe 9 6 74 0 28
X. Townsend  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
X. Townsend 5 5 49 0 16
J. Richardson  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 1
J. Richardson 4 3 14 0 9
K. Gamble  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 89 1
K. Gamble 1 0 0 0 0
J. Griffin  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Griffin 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Adams  31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Morris-Brash  33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Morris-Brash 3-3 0.0 0
J. Celiscar  88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Celiscar 3-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-5 0.0 0
Q. Bullard  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
Q. Bullard 2-4 0.0 0
N. Martinez  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Martinez 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thornton  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thornton 1-1 0.0 0
L. Hunter  2 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
L. Hunter 1-1 1.0 0
D. Wilson  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
K. McDaniel  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McDaniel 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lester  18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lester 1-0 0.0 0
A. Holler  82 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Holler 1-0 0.0 0
D. Corbitt  58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Corbitt 0-1 0.0 0
K. Perry  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Perry 0-1 0.0 0
A. Montalvo  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Montalvo 0-1 0.0 0
W. Yates III  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
W. Yates III 0-3 0.0 0
J. Hodges  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hodges 0-2 0.0 0
R. Barber  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Barber 0-2 0.0 0
K. Hester  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hester 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Boomer  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/5
C. Boomer 2/2 41 4/5 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. McCarthy  40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
M. McCarthy 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Richardson  0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
J. Richardson 1 15.0 15 0
R. O'Keefe  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
R. O'Keefe 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Townsend 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.8 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 37 0
X. Townsend 4 6.8 8 0
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.8% 108 1 0 87.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 879 9 2 167.6
N. Perry 13/29 108 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 303 2
L. McCammon III 11 91 0 34
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 187 2
Z. Mobley 10 83 1 17
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
L. Wester 1 10 0 10
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 53 2
N. Perry 4 5 0 11
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
J. Ford 4 -1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Edrine  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 159 2
J. Edrine 7 2 47 0 28
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 151 2
J. Burton 6 3 19 0 8
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 222 3
L. Wester 7 5 17 1 9
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Ford 2 1 14 0 14
T. Johnson  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 1
T. Johnson 3 2 11 0 6
W. Ford  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Ford 1 0 0 0 0
B. Alexander  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Alexander 1 0 0 0 0
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
L. McCammon III 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 8-1 0.0 0
A. Adams  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
A. Adams 8-2 0.0 0
R. Mungin  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Mungin 4-0 0.0 0
E. Williams  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
E. Williams 4-8 0.0 0
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 1 0.0
D. Toombs II 3-6 0.0 1
M. Joseph  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Pettway 3-4 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wester 3-0 0.0 0
A. Wansley  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wansley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Merrifield  50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Merrifield 2-2 0.0 0
D. Hill  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-2 0.0 0
M. Krakue  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Krakue 1-2 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-1 0.0 0
C. Jones  49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jean  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
L. Jean 1-1 1.0 0
J. McRae  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McRae 1-0 0.0 0
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Perry 0-1 0.0 0
X. Peters  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Peters 0-1 0.0 0
J. McKithen  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McKithen 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Mobley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Joyner  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Joyner 0-1 0.0 0
J. Wheeler  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wheeler 0-1 0.0 0
K. Green  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Green 0-4 0.0 0
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McCammon III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Suarez  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 15/15
M. Suarez 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
R. Thompson 6 47.3 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Platt  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
J. Platt 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wester 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.4 66 0
L. Wester 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UCF 18 3:24 9 68 Fumble
7:45 FAU 50 2:33 8 50 TD
0:08 UCF 25 2:58 11 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 UCF 4 2:21 6 96 TD
5:45 UCF 17 1:40 5 78 Fumble
2:00 UCF 16 1:31 6 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 27 5:35 12 73 TD
8:34 UCF 33 0:46 2 0 INT
6:25 UCF 14 2:24 7 86 TD
1:42 UCF 39 3:27 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 UCF 31 4:45 9 69 TD
5:41 UCF 10 5:41 9 85 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 2:00 6 87 TD
9:36 FAU 14 1:51 3 0 Punt
5:12 FAU 12 5:04 12 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 FAU 25 1:46 4 14 Punt
8:03 FAU 25 2:30 7 58 Fumble
3:53 FAU 5 1:53 3 23 Punt
0:29 FAU 28 0:29 5 28 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 FAU 25 0:51 3 3 Punt
7:48 UCF 1 1:23 4 -1 Blocked FG
4:01 FAU 25 32:16 3 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 FAU 25 1:30 3 7 Punt
7:00 FAU 25 1:19 6 11 Punt

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU 3. Fair catch by J.Platt.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-UCF yards accepted.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(15:00 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 47 for 34 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard; J.Johnson at FAU 47.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(14:45 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard; C.Thornton at UCF 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(14:28 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 34
(14:27 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 19
(14:15 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 15.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 15
(13:50 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF End Zone for 15 yards. Z.Mobley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:40 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.

UCF
Knights
 - Fumble (9 plays, 68 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 62 yards from FAU 35 to the UCF 3. J.Richardson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 18
(12:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UCF 24.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 24
(12:16 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; N.Perry at UCF 26.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 26
(11:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 29.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29
(11:41 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 36.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 36
(11:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at UCF 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45
(11:08 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 46.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 46
(10:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 48.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UCF 48
(10:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on FAU-A.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37
(10:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 23.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23
(9:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 14 for 9 yards. J.Richardson FUMBLES forced by M.Krakue. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-M.Antoine at FAU 14. Tackled by UCF at FAU 14.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14
(9:36 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 14. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at FAU 8.
+6 YD
2 & 16 - FAU 8
(8:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 14.
3 & 10 - FAU
(8:12 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 14
(8:06 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 14
(7:57 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 44 yards to UCF 42 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 42. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 50.

UCF
Knights
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50
(7:45 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 47.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 47
(7:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39
(6:45 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 36.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 36
(6:18 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 36
(6:10 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
+13 YD
4 & 7 - UCF 36
(6:04 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 23.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23
(5:49 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 23. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; K.Green at FAU 7.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7
(5:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU End Zone for 7 yards. J.Plumlee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:12 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 88 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:12 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Richardson at FAU 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12
(5:09 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at FAU 14.
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 14
(4:35 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FAU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 14.
+28 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 14
(4:03 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at FAU 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42
(3:39 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 46.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 46
(3:00 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(2:40 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 40
(2:29 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 23.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23
(2:04 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 18.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 18
(1:33 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 17.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 17
(0:55 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UCF 17. Catch made by J.Burton at UCF 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Hodges at UCF 9.
No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 9
(0:37 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to UCF 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel at UCF 9. PENALTY on UCF-K.McDaniel Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4
(0:11 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by L.Wester at UCF 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Wester for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:08 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.

UCF
Knights
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 51 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25
(0:08 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Toombs at UCF 24.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 24
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 31 for 7 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 31
(14:45 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at UCF 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(14:37 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 49
(14:14 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 46.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 46
(13:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
+17 YD
4 & 5 - UCF 46
(13:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Toombs at FAU 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 29
(13:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 29.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 29
(13:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at FAU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 24.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 24
(12:24 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 31
(12:15 - 2nd) C.Boomer 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(12:10 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at FAU 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(11:28 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 38.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 38
(11:11 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar D.Corbitt at FAU 39.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 39
(10:39 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for B.Alexander.
Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 39
(10:36 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 57 yards to UCF 4 Center-FAU. Downed by FAU.

UCF
Knights
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 96 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 4
(10:24 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 4. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at UCF 9.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 9
(10:01 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Hill at UCF 12.
+64 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 12
(9:38 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 12. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 12. Gain of 64 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at FAU 24.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24
(9:30 - 2nd) R.O'Keefe rushed to FAU 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 7.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7
(9:08 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5
(8:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Plumlee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(8:03 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is no good.

FAU
Owls
 - Fumble (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(8:03 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25
(7:58 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49
(7:30 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter; W.Yates at UCF 50.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 50
(7:06 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 42.
+11 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 42
(6:33 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 31.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(6:21 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Lester at UCF 16.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16
(5:53 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to UCF 17 for -1 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-B.Jennings at UCF 17. Tackled by FAU at UCF 17.

UCF
Knights
 - Fumble (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17
(5:33 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 19.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 19
(5:02 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at UCF 25. PENALTY on FAU-J.McRae Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40
(5:02 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 10 for 50 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 10.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(4:25 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Williams M.Joseph at FAU 5.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UCF 5
(4:15 - 2nd) UCF rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. UCF FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-J.Merrifield at FAU 5. Tackled by UCF at FAU 5.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 5
(3:53 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on UCF-C.Thornton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(3:50 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at FAU 22.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 22
(3:33 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 19.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 19
(3:15 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 19. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 28.
Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 28
(2:11 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 56 yards to UCF 16 Center-FAU. Downed by T.Johnson.

UCF
Knights
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; X.Peters at UCF 21.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 21
(1:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 23 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pettway at UCF 23.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 23
(1:29 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; E.Williams at UCF 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 27
(1:17 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 27
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at UCF 29.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 29
(0:44 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 29
(0:39 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to FAU 25 Center-UCF. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 25. Tackled by W.Yates; A.Ward at FAU 28.

FAU
Owls
 - End of Half (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(0:29 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; W.Yates at FAU 35.
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 35
(0:21 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 35
(0:16 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Yates; K.Hester at FAU 45.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(0:10 - 2nd) N.Perry scrambles to UCF 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(0:02 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.

UCF
Knights
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 43 yards from UCF 44 to the UCF 1. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27
(14:51 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; J.Pettway at UCF 31.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 31
(14:30 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Wheeler at UCF 33.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 33
(14:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at UCF 47.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47
(13:55 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to FAU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 45.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 45
(13:29 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at FAU 44.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 44
(12:22 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 41.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41
(12:00 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; M.Krakue at FAU 34.
+14 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 34
(11:32 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 20.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20
(10:57 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 19.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 19
(10:19 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 19. Catch made by A.Holler at FAU 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 2.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 2
(10:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 1
(9:30 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:28 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:25 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(9:25 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; R.Barber at FAU 28.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 28
(8:57 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28
(8:51 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28
(8:47 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to UCF 25 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 25. Tackled by J.Jerrels; M.Sawtelle at UCF 33.

UCF
Knights
 - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 33
(8:34 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UCF 33.
Int
2 & 10 - UCF 33
(8:09 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 50. Intercepted by D.Toombs at UCF 50. Tackled by A.Holler at UCF 1.

FAU
Owls
 - Blocked FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 1
(7:48 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; Q.Bullard at UCF 4.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 4
(7:12 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; Q.Bullard at UCF 2.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 2
(6:37 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
4 & Goal - FAU 9
(6:33 - 3rd) M.Suarez 19 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-FAU Holder-FAU. T.Morris-Brash blocked the kick. M.Suarez recovered the blocked kick.

UCF
Knights
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 86 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 14
(6:25 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 14
(6:18 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU 50 for 36 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; D.Toombs at FAU 50.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50
(5:58 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 48.
+28 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 48
(5:06 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20
(4:50 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Krakue; K.Green at FAU 17.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 17
(4:30 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 3 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 3.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 3
(4:05 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to FAU End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:01 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 32:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:01 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(4:01 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 27.
Penalty
2 & 8 - FAU 27
(3:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 22
(3:12 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at FAU 25.
Sack
3 & 10 - FAU 25
(2:38 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 18 for -7 yards (L.Hunter)
Punt
4 & 17 - FAU 18
(11:45 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to UCF 42 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 42. Tackled by FAU at UCF 50. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

UCF
Knights
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39
(1:42 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at UCF 43.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 43
(1:18 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Pettway at UCF 47.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 47
(0:51 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Pettway at UCF 49.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49
(0:09 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 49. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 17.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17
(15:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 17. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 11.
Sack
2 & 4 - UCF 11
(14:29 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at FAU 12 for -1 yards (L.Jean)
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 12
(13:53 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 12. Catch made by J.Richardson at FAU 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; J.Joyner at FAU 12.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 19
(13:20 - 4th) C.Boomer 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:15 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 64 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU 1. Fair catch by J.Platt.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(13:15 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 33.
No Gain
2 & 2 - FAU 33
(12:47 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 33
(12:43 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; J.Johnson at FAU 32.
Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 32
(11:58 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to UCF 28 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 28. Tackled by J.Moore at UCF 31.

UCF
Knights
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31
(11:45 - 4th) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 35.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 35
(11:12 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Green; D.Toombs at UCF 40.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 40
(10:34 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at UCF 39. PENALTY on FAU-M.Joseph Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46
(10:05 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 48.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 48
(9:34 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at FAU 39.
+16 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 39
(9:05 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23
(8:32 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at FAU 20.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 20
(7:54 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.McCammon; Z.Mobley at FAU 20.
+20 YD
3 & 7 - UCF 20
(6:51 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Baker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:00 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:00 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Platt.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(7:00 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at FAU 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - FAU 30
(6:49 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 30
(6:26 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at FAU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(6:09 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 36
(6:03 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 36
(5:57 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 36
(5:50 - 4th) FAU punts 54 yards to UCF 10 Center-FAU. Out of bounds.

UCF
Knights
 - End of Game (9 plays, 85 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(5:41 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 40 for 30 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at UCF 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40
(5:06 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UCF 43.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 43
(4:25 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; K.Green at UCF 45.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 45
(3:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Williams at FAU 46.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46
(3:03 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 48.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 48
(2:19 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 45.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UCF 45
(1:42 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on FAU-T.Jones Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30
(1:32 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to FAU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 24.
+14 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 24
(1:09 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 10
(0:41 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to FAU 10 for yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 10. PENALTY on FAU-J.Wheeler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 5
(0:26 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen; C.McBride at FAU 5.
