Drive Chart
|
|
|UCF
|FAU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
335 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
Z. Mobley
22 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 13:40
Z.Mobley rushed to UCF End Zone for 15 yards. Z.Mobley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
87
yds
2:00
pos
0
6
Touchdown 5:28
J.Plumlee rushed to FAU End Zone for 7 yards. J.Plumlee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
2:33
pos
6
7
Touchdown 0:08
N.Perry pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by L.Wester at UCF 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Wester for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
83
yds
5:04
pos
7
13
Field Goal 12:11
C.Boomer 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
11
plays
51
yds
2:58
pos
10
14
Touchdown 8:03
J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Plumlee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
96
yds
2:21
pos
16
14
Touchdown 9:28
I.Bowser rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
5:35
pos
22
14
Touchdown 4:01
R.Harvey rushed to FAU End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
86
yds
2:24
pos
29
14
Field Goal 13:15
C.Boomer 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
8
plays
49
yds
3:27
pos
33
14
Touchdown 7:00
J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Baker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
54
yds
4:45
pos
39
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|17
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|15
|5
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|653
|296
|Total Plays
|90
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|318
|188
|Rush Attempts
|57
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|335
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|24-33
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|7-48.3
|Return Yards
|27
|52
|Punts - Returns
|4-27
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|335
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|318
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|653
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|24/33
|335
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|20
|121
|2
|36
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|11
|79
|0
|50
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|8
|50
|1
|30
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|13
|33
|1
|7
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|3
|3
|115
|0
|64
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|10
|7
|83
|1
|20
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|9
|6
|74
|0
|28
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|5
|5
|49
|0
|16
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corbitt 58 DE
|D. Corbitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DT
|K. Hester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|41
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|4
|6.8
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|13/29
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|11
|91
|0
|34
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|10
|83
|1
|17
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|4
|5
|0
|11
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|7
|2
|47
|0
|28
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|7
|5
|17
|1
|9
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
W. Ford 18 WR
|W. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|3-6
|0.0
|1
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Merrifield 50 DE
|J. Merrifield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Peters 25 LB
|X. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 0 DE
|J. Joyner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 97 DL
|J. Wheeler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 94 DL
|K. Green
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|6
|47.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Platt 15 WR
|J. Platt
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU 3. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-UCF yards accepted.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13(15:00 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 47 for 34 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard; J.Johnson at FAU 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47(14:45 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard; C.Thornton at UCF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34(14:28 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 34(14:27 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 19(14:15 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at UCF 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 15(13:50 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF End Zone for 15 yards. Z.Mobley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 62 yards from FAU 35 to the UCF 3. J.Richardson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 18(12:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UCF 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 24(12:16 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; N.Perry at UCF 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 26(11:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(11:41 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 36(11:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAU at UCF 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(11:08 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 46(10:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 48.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UCF 48(10:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on FAU-A.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 37. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(9:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 14 for 9 yards. J.Richardson FUMBLES forced by M.Krakue. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-M.Antoine at FAU 14. Tackled by UCF at FAU 14.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14(9:36 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 14. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at FAU 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - FAU 8(8:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 14.
3 & 10 - FAU(8:12 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 14(8:06 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 14(7:57 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 44 yards to UCF 42 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 42. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(7:45 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 47(7:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(6:45 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 36(6:18 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 36(6:10 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+13 YD
4 & 7 - UCF 36(6:04 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(5:49 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 23. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; K.Green at FAU 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7(5:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU End Zone for 7 yards. J.Plumlee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Richardson at FAU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12(5:09 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; J.Johnson at FAU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 14(4:35 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FAU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 14.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 14(4:03 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at FAU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(3:39 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 46(3:00 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40(2:40 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 40(2:29 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23(2:04 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 18(1:33 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 17(0:55 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UCF 17. Catch made by J.Burton at UCF 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Hodges at UCF 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 9(0:37 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to UCF 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel at UCF 9. PENALTY on UCF-K.McDaniel Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4(0:11 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by L.Wester at UCF 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Wester for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:08 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Toombs at UCF 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UCF 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 31 for 7 yards. J.Plumlee ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 31(14:45 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at UCF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(14:37 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 49(14:14 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 46(13:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+17 YD
4 & 5 - UCF 46(13:47 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Toombs at FAU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 29(13:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 29(13:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at FAU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 24(12:24 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 31(12:15 - 2nd) C.Boomer 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(12:10 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at FAU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:28 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 38(11:11 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar D.Corbitt at FAU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 39(10:39 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for B.Alexander.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 39(10:36 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 57 yards to UCF 4 Center-FAU. Downed by FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 4(10:24 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 4. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 4. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAU at UCF 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 9(10:01 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; D.Hill at UCF 12.
|+64 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 12(9:38 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 12. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 12. Gain of 64 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at FAU 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(9:30 - 2nd) R.O'Keefe rushed to FAU 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 7(9:08 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(8:42 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. J.Plumlee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:03 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25(8:03 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25(7:58 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49(7:30 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter; W.Yates at UCF 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 50(7:06 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 42(6:33 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(6:21 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to UCF 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Lester at UCF 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16(5:53 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to UCF 17 for -1 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-B.Jennings at UCF 17. Tackled by FAU at UCF 17.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17(5:33 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 19(5:02 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at UCF 25. PENALTY on FAU-J.McRae Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(5:02 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 10 for 50 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10(4:25 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Williams M.Joseph at FAU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCF 5(4:15 - 2nd) UCF rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. UCF FUMBLES forced by FAU. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-J.Merrifield at FAU 5. Tackled by UCF at FAU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 5(3:53 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on UCF-C.Thornton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(3:50 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at FAU 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 22(3:33 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at FAU 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 19(3:15 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 19. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at FAU 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 28(2:11 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 56 yards to UCF 16 Center-FAU. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(2:00 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield; X.Peters at UCF 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 21(1:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 23 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pettway at UCF 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 23(1:29 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; E.Williams at UCF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 27(1:17 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 27(1:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at UCF 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 29(0:44 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 29(0:39 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to FAU 25 Center-UCF. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 25. Tackled by W.Yates; A.Ward at FAU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 28(0:29 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; W.Yates at FAU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 35(0:21 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 35(0:16 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Yates; K.Hester at FAU 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(0:10 - 2nd) N.Perry scrambles to UCF 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44(0:02 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 43 yards from UCF 44 to the UCF 1. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Mungin at UCF 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 27(14:51 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; J.Pettway at UCF 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 31(14:30 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Wheeler at UCF 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 33(14:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at UCF 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:55 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to FAU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 45(13:29 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at FAU 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 44(12:22 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(12:00 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; M.Krakue at FAU 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 34(11:32 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(10:57 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 19(10:19 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 19. Catch made by A.Holler at FAU 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 2(10:08 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 1(9:30 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:25 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; R.Barber at FAU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 28(8:57 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28(8:51 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28(8:47 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to UCF 25 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 25. Tackled by J.Jerrels; M.Sawtelle at UCF 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 33(8:34 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UCF 33.
|Int
2 & 10 - UCF 33(8:09 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 50. Intercepted by D.Toombs at UCF 50. Tackled by A.Holler at UCF 1.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 1(7:48 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; Q.Bullard at UCF 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 4(7:12 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to UCF 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; Q.Bullard at UCF 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 2(6:37 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
4 & Goal - FAU 9(6:33 - 3rd) M.Suarez 19 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-FAU Holder-FAU. T.Morris-Brash blocked the kick. M.Suarez recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 14(6:25 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 14(6:18 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to FAU 50 for 36 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; D.Toombs at FAU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(5:58 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 48.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 48(5:06 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(4:50 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to FAU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Krakue; K.Green at FAU 17.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 17(4:30 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 3 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 3(4:05 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to FAU End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:01 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FAU 27(3:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 22(3:12 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at FAU 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FAU 25(2:38 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 18 for -7 yards (L.Hunter)
|Punt
4 & 17 - FAU 18(11:45 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to UCF 42 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 42. Tackled by FAU at UCF 50. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(1:42 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at UCF 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 43(1:18 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Pettway at UCF 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 47(0:51 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams; J.Pettway at UCF 49.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:09 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 49. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 17(15:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 17. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at FAU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 11.
|Sack
2 & 4 - UCF 11(14:29 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at FAU 12 for -1 yards (L.Jean)
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 12(13:53 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 12. Catch made by J.Richardson at FAU 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; J.Joyner at FAU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UCF 19(13:20 - 4th) C.Boomer 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 64 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU 1. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:15 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at FAU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FAU 33(12:47 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 33(12:43 - 4th) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Perry; J.Johnson at FAU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 32(11:58 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to UCF 28 Center-FAU. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 28. Tackled by J.Moore at UCF 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(11:45 - 4th) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at UCF 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 35(11:12 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Green; D.Toombs at UCF 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 40(10:34 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at UCF 39. PENALTY on FAU-M.Joseph Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(10:05 - 4th) J.Richardson rushed to FAU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 48(9:34 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at FAU 39.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 39(9:05 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(8:32 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to FAU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Merrifield at FAU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 20(7:54 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.McCammon; Z.Mobley at FAU 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - UCF 20(6:51 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Baker at FAU 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Baker for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Platt.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(7:00 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at FAU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FAU 30(6:49 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 30(6:26 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at FAU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36(6:09 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 36(6:03 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 36(5:57 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FAU 36(5:50 - 4th) FAU punts 54 yards to UCF 10 Center-FAU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10(5:41 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 40 for 30 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at UCF 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(5:06 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at UCF 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 43(4:25 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; K.Green at UCF 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 45(3:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Williams at FAU 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(3:03 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 48(2:19 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by X.Townsend at FAU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UCF 45(1:42 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on FAU-T.Jones Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(1:32 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to FAU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 24(1:09 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 10(0:41 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to FAU 10 for yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 10. PENALTY on FAU-J.Wheeler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 5(0:26 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen; C.McBride at FAU 5.
