|
|
|YST
|UK
History-making No. 9 Kentucky takes on Youngstown State
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats, ranked their highest in 15 years, host Youngstown State, a Football Championship Subdivision school, on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky (2-0) is coming off a 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida that ascended the then-No. 20 Wildcats 11 spots in the national rankings. The Wildcats haven't been this highly ranked since checking in at No. 8 on Sept. 30, 2007 after starting 5-0 before losing at No. 11 South Carolina the next week.
The Wildcats rallied from a 16-7 deficit by scoring the game's final 19 points, including Keidron Smith's 65-yard interception return for a touchdown that broke a 16-16 tie, giving Kentucky the lead for good with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
The victory was Kentucky's second straight over the Gators, a feat the Wildcats hadn't accomplished since 1976-1977. Florida had defeated Kentucky 31 straight times dating to 1986 before the Wildcats bested the Gators in 2018 to spark a run of three wins over Florida in the past five seasons.
The win in The Swamp was also history-making for another reason: Mark Stoops became the winningest coach in Kentucky football history.
In his 10th season, Stoops improved to 61-53, just ahead of the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant, who went 60-23 in Lexington from 1946-53.
Kentucky, which is favored to beat the Penguins by nearly four touchdowns, is led by quarterback Will Leavis. Against Florida, the senior went 13-for-24 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, in addition to adding a 1-yard touchdown run.
"I know how tough they are and what type of program, the history that they have, they're not going to be intimidated," said Stoops, a native of Youngstown, Ohio. "That's all good, there's a connection there, but at the end of the day, they're coming in here to beat us and play well and we have a job to do, and it's our job to keep that intensity and keep that focus and keep on improving."
Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries against the Gators, while Dane Key had three catches for 83 yards and a score.
Both will likely see an increased workload until All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez's four-game suspension ends when the Wildcats play at Ole Miss on Oct. 1. He ran for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Youngstown State (2-0) is coming off a 49-16 win over visiting Dayton (1-1) in which Demeatric Crenshaw threw a school-record tying five touchdowns on just 11-for-17 passing for 230 yards.
Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries, an average of nearly 10 yards an attempt.
For the season, McLaughlin has rushed for 332 yards and four scores on 33 carries, in addition to catching three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Receivers Max Tomczak (five receptions, 148 yards, 1 TD) and Bryce Oliver (10 10 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TDs) have also gotten off to good starts. Crenshaw is completing 54.3 percent of his passes for 384 yards with five touchdowns and no sacks.
"I love seeing the tough things in a football game, because that shows you what type of character you have in the locker room," Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips said. "For me to see some struggles early on right now, guess what? There's going to be more struggles.
"The next play is the most important, and we have to move on. Those things are going to happen in a game, and how you handle those highs and lows, we use those as teaching points each and every day."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. McLaughlin
8 RB
36 RuYds, 60 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
W. Levis
7 QB
377 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|25
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-10
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|192
|484
|Total Plays
|45
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|107
|Rush Attempts
|22
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|134
|377
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|27-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|10-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-34.3
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|5-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|377
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crenshaw 10 QB
|D. Crenshaw
|7/21
|120
|0
|1
|
M. Davidson 14 QB
|M. Davidson
|2/3
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McLaughlin 8 RB
|J. McLaughlin
|10
|36
|0
|12
|
M. Davidson 14 QB
|M. Davidson
|4
|22
|0
|23
|
D. Rushton 1 RB
|D. Rushton
|5
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Crenshaw 10 QB
|D. Crenshaw
|2
|-8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McLaughlin 8 RB
|J. McLaughlin
|4
|3
|60
|0
|64
|
B. Oliver 0 WR
|B. Oliver
|10
|2
|40
|0
|27
|
L. Fordham 3 WR
|L. Fordham
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Smith 25 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Alexander 11 WR
|B. Alexander
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Rushton 1 RB
|D. Rushton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Smith 80 TE
|H. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hensley 85 WR
|L. Hensley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gillison 9 TE
|T. Gillison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wudke 17 DE
|D. Wudke
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Lenton 1 DB
|Q. Lenton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Augustin 7 DB
|D. Augustin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Trowers 11 DB
|J. Trowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 97 DL
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Howard 3 LB
|A. Howard
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jakubec 2 DB
|T. Jakubec
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Lehrmann 18 DE
|A. Lehrmann
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Lynch 29 P
|P. Lynch
|7
|39.1
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rushton 1 RB
|D. Rushton
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 25 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|27/35
|377
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|18
|66
|1
|15
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Beckwith 21 RB
|D. Beckwith
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|10
|7
|1
|24
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|7
|6
|90
|1
|29
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|6
|66
|0
|22
|
D. Harris 4 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|58
|0
|58
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|6
|5
|56
|0
|13
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|2
|2
|46
|0
|23
|
D. Crowdus 3 WR
|D. Crowdus
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Dingle II 47 FB
|J. Dingle II
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 89 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Anthony 13 WR
|J. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Saunders 92 DL
|K. Saunders
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wade 20 LB
|K. Wade
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|3
|41.7
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|4.0
|15
|0
|
M. Thrower 44 LB
|M. Thrower
|1
|-19.0
|-19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McFadden kicks 65 yards from YSU 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 48.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(14:28 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UK 43(13:40 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by K.Smoke at KEN 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 43.
|Sack
3 & 1 - UK 43(13:13 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 48 for -9 yards (D.Wudke)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 48(12:31 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 36 yards to YSU 16 Center-KEN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - YST 16(12:23 - 1st) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - YST 19(11:43 - 1st) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 18.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - YST 18(11:22 - 1st) PENALTY on YSU-YSU Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - YST 13(11:06 - 1st) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 25.
|Punt
4 & 1 - YST 25(10:57 - 1st) P.Lynch punts 43 yards to KEN 32 Center-YSU. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(10:43 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - UK 30(10:04 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 43(9:26 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to KEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 48(8:50 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to KEN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 49.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UK 49(8:11 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 45 for -4 yards (A.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 8 - UK 45(7:32 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards to YSU 5 Center-KEN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - YST 5(7:24 - 1st) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - YST 14(7:07 - 1st) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for T.Gillison.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - YST 14(7:03 - 1st) PENALTY on YSU-R.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - YST 9(7:03 - 1st) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 11.
|Punt
4 & 4 - YST 11(6:38 - 1st) P.Lynch punts yards to YSU 11 Center-YSU. M.Thrower blocked the kick. O.Oxendine recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by YSU at YSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27(6:25 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 12.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 12(5:34 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 15.
|Int
2 & 13 - UK 15(4:58 - 1st) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at YSU 3. Intercepted by T.Jakubec at YSU 3. Tackled by KEN at YSU 3.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - YST 3(4:49 - 1st) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - YST 9(4:13 - 1st) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - YST 9(4:06 - 1st) PENALTY on YSU-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - YST 5(4:05 - 1st) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 7.
|Punt
4 & 5 - YST 7(3:16 - 1st) P.Lynch punts 43 yards to KEN 50 Center-YSU. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 50. Tackled by YSU at YSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(3:07 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UK 28(2:28 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 19(1:42 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to YSU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UK 15(1:10 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 16.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - UK 16(0:24 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 16. Catch made by T.Robinson at YSU 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 1(15:00 - 2nd) L.Wright rushed to YSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 1(14:21 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UK 1(13:39 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to YSU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Levis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 2nd) KEN extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(13:34 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 25. Catch made by J.McLaughlin at YSU 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - YST 23(12:45 - 2nd) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - YST 24(12:03 - 2nd) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - YST 28(11:22 - 2nd) P.Lynch punts 39 yards to KEN 33 Center-YSU. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 33. Tackled by YSU at KEN 46. PENALTY on KEN-K.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UK 23(11:10 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 23. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 48(10:25 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 49 for -3 yards (A.Howard; A.Lehrmann)
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UK 49(9:44 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UK 44(8:59 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 44. Catch made by K.Upshaw at YSU 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(8:18 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to YSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 27(7:42 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 27. Catch made by T.Robinson at YSU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 27.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - UK 27(6:58 - 2nd) W.Levis scrambles to YSU 3 for 24 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UK 3(6:15 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 3. Catch made by D.Key at YSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Key for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(6:10 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw rushed to YSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - YST 29(5:36 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 29. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 42(5:00 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - YST 42(4:54 - 2nd) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 42. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - YST 42(3:58 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for L.Hensley. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 10 - YST 42(3:49 - 2nd) P.Lynch punts 43 yards to KEN 15 Center-YSU. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(3:43 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 15. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(3:07 - 2nd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 47 for 9 yards. L.Wright FUMBLES forced by Q.Lenton. Fumble RECOVERED by YSU-T.Jakubec at KEN 47. Tackled by KEN at KEN 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 47(3:02 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for L.Fordham.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - YST 47(2:55 - 2nd) D.Rushton rushed to KEN 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - YST 46(2:06 - 2nd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for L.Fordham.
|Punt
4 & 9 - YST 46(2:01 - 2nd) P.Lynch punts 17 yards to KEN 29 Center-YSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(1:54 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 29. Gain of 16 yards. D.Key FUMBLES forced by J.Trowers. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Dingle at KEN 43. Tackled by YSU at KEN 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(1:45 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 45. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42(1:37 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 41(1:18 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - UK 41(1:11 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 41. Catch made by T.Robinson at YSU 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 23(0:57 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 10(0:51 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 4(0:36 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UK 4(0:29 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on YSU-T.Jakubec Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UK 2(0:25 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 2. Catch made by C.Lewis at YSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Lewis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 25. Catch made by B.Oliver at YSU 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 48. PENALTY on KEN-D.Walker Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 33(14:47 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - YST 33(14:41 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - YST 33(14:37 - 3rd) J.McLaughlin rushed to KEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 33.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - YST 33(14:03 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(13:53 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 45(13:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-C.Magwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - UK 50(12:51 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 50. Catch made by B.Brown at YSU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UK 37(12:09 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 37. Catch made by B.Brown at YSU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(11:26 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - UK 31(10:43 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 31. Catch made by D.Crowdus at YSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 26.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - UK 26(9:58 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 26. Catch made by T.Robinson at YSU 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(9:21 - 3rd) L.Wright rushed to YSU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UK 7(8:41 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to YSU End Zone for 7 yards. K.Smoke for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 58 yards from KEN 35 to the YSU 7. D.Rushton returns the kickoff. Tackled by KEN at YSU 31.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - YST 31(8:27 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 31. Catch made by J.McLaughlin at YSU 31. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - YST 5(7:58 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver. PENALTY on KEN-C.Valentine Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 2 - YST 2(7:52 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw pass INTERCEPTED at KEN End Zone. Intercepted by C.Valentine at KEN End Zone. Tackled by YSU at KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 20(7:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-C.Lewis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UK 15(7:43 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 15.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - UK 15(7:01 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 15. Catch made by B.Bates at KEN 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(6:22 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 41(5:43 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Anthony.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UK 41(5:33 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 31 for -10 yards (D.Augustin) W.Levis FUMBLES forced by D.Augustin. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Flax at KEN 31. Tackled by YSU at KEN 31.
|Punt
4 & 17 - UK 31(4:55 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to YSU 30 Center-KEN. R.Smith returned punt from the YSU 30. Tackled by KEN at YSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 38(4:42 - 3rd) D.Rushton rushed to YSU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - YST 38(4:00 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 38. Catch made by L.Fordham at YSU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - YST 43(3:33 - 3rd) D.Rushton rushed to KEN 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - YST 44(2:52 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by D.Rushton at KEN 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - YST 43(2:06 - 3rd) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw sacked at YSU 45 for -12 yards (K.Saunders; K.Wade)
|Punt
4 & 22 - YST 45(1:13 - 3rd) P.Lynch punts 44 yards to KEN 11 Center-YSU. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 11. Tackled by YSU at KEN 3. PENALTY on KEN-J.Geiger Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 2(1:13 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 6.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UK 6(0:32 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 15(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - UK 10(15:00 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 10. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UK 24(14:20 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 26(13:44 - 4th) W.Levis FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-W.Levis at KEN 26. Tackled by YSU at KEN 26. PENALTY on YSU-D.Augustin Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 41(13:18 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UK 49(12:37 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by D.Crowdus at KEN 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 39(12:01 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 39(11:55 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 39. Catch made by K.Upshaw at YSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 35(11:27 - 4th) L.Wright rushed to YSU 24 for yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 24. PENALTY on KEN-D.Key Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 16 - UK 45(10:47 - 4th) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at YSU 23. Intercepted by Q.Lenton at YSU 23. Tackled by KEN at YSU 35. PENALTY on YSU-D.Augustin Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - YST 20(10:47 - 4th) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - YST 20(10:43 - 4th) J.McLaughlin rushed to YSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - YST 26(10:03 - 4th) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver. PENALTY on KEN-K.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - YST 41(10:00 - 4th) D.Crenshaw pass complete to YSU 41. Catch made by J.McLaughlin at YSU 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - YST 39(9:16 - 4th) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for J.McLaughlin.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - YST 39(9:12 - 4th) D.Crenshaw steps back to pass. D.Crenshaw pass incomplete intended for B.Oliver.
|Punt
4 & 12 - YST 39(9:06 - 4th) P.Lynch punts 45 yards to KEN 16 Center-YSU. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 16. Tackled by YSU at KEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:51 - 4th) W.Levis rushed to KEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UK 29(8:09 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by YSU at KEN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 39(7:26 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Crowdus.
|+58 YD
2 & 10 - UK 39(7:18 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 39. Catch made by D.Harris at KEN 39. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 3(6:30 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 3(6:27 - 4th) W.Levis scrambles to YSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UK 3(5:44 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to YSU 3. Catch made by T.Robinson at YSU 3. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by YSU at YSU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UK 12(4:57 - 4th) M.Ruffolo 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-C.Goodfellow.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the YSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - YST 25(4:54 - 4th) M.Davidson rushed to YSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - YST 30(4:09 - 4th) M.Davidson pass complete to YSU 30. Catch made by R.Smith at YSU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at YSU 39.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - YST 39(3:40 - 4th) M.Davidson rushed to KEN 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - YST 38(3:11 - 4th) M.Davidson rushed to KEN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - YST 36(2:19 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-T.Fearbry Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - YST 31(1:55 - 4th) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for YSU. PENALTY on YSU-M.Davidson Intentional Grounding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - YST 39(1:55 - 4th) D.Crenshaw pass complete to KEN 39. Catch made by B.Alexander at KEN 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 34.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - YST 34(1:14 - 4th) M.Davidson steps back to pass. M.Davidson pass incomplete intended for L.Hensley.
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 1:46 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 0:47 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
26
4th 11:56 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:35 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 2:17 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 10:17 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 4:22 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 3:33 ESP+
-
COLO
MINN
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
0
1st 15:00
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
1st 14:25 ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
6
1st 13:47 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 12:45 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN