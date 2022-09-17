|
|
|VANDY
|NILL
Freshman QB Swann leads Vanderbilt past Northern Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes and Vanderbilt rallied to a 38-28 non-conference victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Swann, making his third appearance and first career start, engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit as the Commodores (3-1) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and the four scores.
Northern Illinois (1-2) suffered its second straight loss as starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi left the game in the second quarter with an unspecified injury.
Trailing by two touchdowns in the third quarter, Swann cut the margin to 28-21 with 6:44 left as he scrambled to find running back Ray Davis on fourth down for a 21-yard score.
Vanderbilt then forced a 28-28 deadlock with Swann's 31-yard TD pass to Will Sheppard with 4:36 showing. Swann and Sheppard combined again on a 13-yard strike and a 35-28 lead with 1:11 left in the quarter. Kicker Joseph Bulovas made it 38-28 with his 35 yard field goal early in the fourth.
Sheppard closed with 10 receptions for 171 yards.
Vanderbilt improved to 5-0 all-time against Northern Illinois.
Huskies backup quarterback Ethan Hampton, who went 12 of 19 for 124 yards and two touchdowns, combined with wide receiver Tucker Cole on a 70-yard touchdown pass for a 28-14 lead in the third quarter but the Huskies were shut out the rest of the way.
Swann directed a 12-play, 80-yard opening drive, including a 3-yard TD strike to wide receiver Gavin Schoenwald. The Huskies forced a 7-7 tie nearly three minutes later with Lombardi's 1-yard touchdown toss to Cole Tucker.
Vanderbilt made it 14-7 early in the second quarter on Davis's 3-yard scoring run.
The Huskies stayed mostly on the ground on a drive to a 14-14 tie, rushing nine times. A surprise reverse deep in Commodore territory set up Hampton's 4-yard touchdown pass to Kacper Rutkiewicz at the 5:32 mark.
Antario Brown burst through the line on 2nd-and-3 near midfield as a 51-yard touchdown sprint helped Northern Illinois to a 21-14 lead with 37 seconds left in the half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: Swann relieved starting quarterback Mike Wright late in last week's 45-25 loss to Wake Forest and earned the start this week. He went 8 of 11 for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. Wright was originally set to start against the Huskies.
Northern Illinois: The Huskies celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2012-13 Orange Bowl season on Saturday, welcoming nearly 40 players back from a 12-2 team that suffered a 31-10 bowl loss to Florida State.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: The Commodores travel to No. 2 Alabama, the reigning SEC champions, in a conference opener on Saturday.
Northern Illinois: The Huskies close their non-conference season against another SEC foe, at No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|428
|354
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|151
|Rush Attempts
|39
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|255
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.5
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|57
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|18/28
|255
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|23
|116
|1
|23
|
C. Gillespie 46 RB
|C. Gillespie
|10
|48
|0
|8
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|3
|14
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|15
|10
|171
|2
|31
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|5
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|3
|38
|1
|21
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
D. Boddie Jr. 6 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillespie 46 RB
|C. Gillespie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Diakite 93 DE
|B. Diakite
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 99 DL
|D. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Agu 92 DE
|D. Agu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 35 DL
|M. Langham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howse IV 22 S
|J. Howse IV
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wesley 97 DL
|K. Wesley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richard 34 DB
|J. Richard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|51.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
L. Patterson 42 LB
|L. Patterson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|2
|11.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|12/19
|124
|2
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|7/7
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|8
|60
|1
|51
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|17
|52
|0
|12
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|5
|4
|88
|2
|70
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|4
|3
|46
|0
|33
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|7
|5
|37
|0
|12
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|3
|3
|17
|1
|8
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Frye 17 S
|L. Frye
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-11
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jammeh 21 S
|M. Jammeh
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGarrell 22 CB
|C. McGarrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|1-11
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 8 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DE
|P. Oppong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|3
|47.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the VAN End Zone. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Kennedy T.Porter at VAN 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(14:56 - 1st) A.Swann scrambles to VAN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; D.Rayner at VAN 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 27(14:26 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; L.Frye at VAN 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(13:53 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; M.Jammeh at NIL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(13:18 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 43(12:45 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by R.Davis at NIL 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(12:08 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Gandy at NIL 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 21(11:29 - 1st) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; C.Brown at NIL 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 18(10:45 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; D.Taylor at NIL 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(10:10 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - VANDY 19(9:53 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Frye J.Byrd at NIL 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 11(9:17 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; C.Brown at NIL 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 6(8:38 - 1st) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Frye C.Brown at NIL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(7:59 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 3. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at NIL 3. Gain of 3 yards. G.Schoenwald for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL 4. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(7:54 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; J.Mahoney at NIL 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(7:25 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to VAN 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; E.Barr at VAN 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 49(6:54 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to VAN 49. Catch made by M.Travis at VAN 49. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Barr at VAN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(6:16 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to VAN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Langham; N.Clifton at VAN 34.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 34(5:33 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by F.McCray at VAN 34. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 1(5:05 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to VAN 1. Catch made by C.Tucker at VAN 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Tucker for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:56 - 1st) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Frye; M.Jammeh at VAN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(4:19 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for C.Gillespie.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(4:13 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at VAN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(3:45 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.O'Malley at VAN 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 43(3:09 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Gandy at NIL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(2:22 - 1st) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; M.Jammeh at NIL 44.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 44(1:43 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh; L.Frye at NIL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:29 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:20 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to NIL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 21(0:50 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 21. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 21. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Brown at NIL 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 14. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 6(14:26 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; C.Brown at NIL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(14:18 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to NIL End Zone for 3 yards. R.Davis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:12 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 25(14:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-L.Zschernitz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 20(14:12 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; B.Diakite at NIL 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - NILL 18(13:36 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 18. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at NIL 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 27(13:08 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at NIL 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(12:35 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Worship; D.Lee at NIL 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 37(11:48 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; J.Howse at NIL 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 43(11:10 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wesley; K.Patterson at NIL 42.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NILL 42(10:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-Y.Ouattara Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(10:19 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 47. Catch made by B.Dozier at NIL 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 50(9:38 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to VAN 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 38. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23(9:13 - 2nd) R.Lombardi scrambles to VAN 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NILL 15(8:39 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to VAN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; M.Worship at VAN 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 15(7:51 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to VAN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; D.Wright at VAN 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 11(7:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-T.Tewes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 16(7:00 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to VAN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson; J.Howse at VAN 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 13(6:30 - 2nd) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to VAN 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 4(5:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to VAN 4. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at VAN 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 55 yards from NIL 35 to the VAN 10. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Dozier at VAN 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(5:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Griffin at VAN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VANDY 32(4:54 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; L.Frye at VAN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 32(4:03 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for D.Boddie.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 32(3:56 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 49 yards to NIL 19 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19(3:50 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 19. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at NIL 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 23(3:11 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Worship; E.Barr at NIL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30(2:56 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at NIL 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 30(2:24 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at NIL 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 38(1:38 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; J.Howse at NIL 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(1:10 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Agu; J.Lucien at NIL 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 49(0:51 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to VAN End Zone for 51 yards. A.Brown for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 46 yards from NIL 35 to the VAN 19. L.Patterson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Dozier; J.Hansen at VAN 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(0:29 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 31. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.Rayner at VAN 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 40(0:16 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 40. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; E.Rogers at NIL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(0:05 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 46 yards from NIL 46 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at NIL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:27 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at NIL 30.
|+70 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 30(13:51 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 30. Gain of 70 yards. C.Tucker for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:37 - 3rd) A.Swann rushed to VAN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; C.Brown at VAN 31.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(13:02 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 46 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pugh at NIL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(12:28 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 46(12:21 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 44.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - VANDY 44(11:42 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by J.McGowan at NIL 44. Gain of 18 yards. J.McGowan FUMBLES forced by J.Gandy. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-C.Brown at NIL 30. Pushed out of bounds by W.Sheppard at NIL 12. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23(11:23 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 19 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Diakite at NIL 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - NILL 19(11:02 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 19. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 19. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Russell at NIL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 28(10:14 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NILL 28(10:00 - 3rd) T.Foley rushed to VAN 49 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barton at VAN 49. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NILL 18(9:56 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 42 yards to VAN 40 Center-NIL. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 40. Tackled by B.Lampe at NIL 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(9:34 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy at NIL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(8:59 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Frye; C.Haberman at NIL 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 32(8:22 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by J.McGowan at NIL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:48 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:41 - 3rd) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; R.Thomas at NIL 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VANDY 21(7:02 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|+21 YD
4 & 4 - VANDY 21(6:54 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 21. Catch made by R.Davis at NIL 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Davis for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(6:44 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; K.Patterson at NIL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30(6:08 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at NIL 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 33(5:30 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; M.Worship at NIL 34.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 34(4:44 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Owusu at NIL 31.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(4:37 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 31. Gain of 31 yards. W.Sheppard for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 58 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL 7. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Truesdell at NIL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 21(4:25 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 21(4:20 - 3rd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 21(4:18 - 3rd) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.James at NIL 28.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NILL 28(3:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 23(3:24 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 46 yards to VAN 31 Center-NIL. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 31. Tackled by M.Travis at VAN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(3:16 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 30. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(2:59 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(2:52 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to NIL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at NIL 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - VANDY 38(2:25 - 3rd) A.Swann rushed to NIL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.Rayner at NIL 37.
|+24 YD
4 & 8 - VANDY 37(1:32 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; C.Brown at NIL 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(1:11 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 13. Catch made by W.Sheppard at NIL 13. Gain of 13 yards. W.Sheppard for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 55 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL 10. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Taylor; T.Eckels at NIL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28(1:02 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; J.Richard at NIL 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 30(0:22 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at NIL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 35(15:00 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for H.Waylee.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 35(14:56 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; E.Barr at NIL 37.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(14:50 - 4th) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at NIL 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 31(14:19 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by J.McGowan at NIL 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(13:42 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(13:39 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to NIL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong; J.Hansen at NIL 20.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:46 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan. PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - VANDY 30(12:38 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to NIL 17 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Byrd at NIL 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - VANDY 25(12:21 - 4th) J.Bulovas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:21 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton; D.Agu at NIL 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 33(11:45 - 4th) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to NIL 45 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Orji at NIL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(11:31 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Owusu at NIL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 45(10:56 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howse; K.Patterson at NIL 45.
|-3 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 45(10:17 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 45. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at NIL 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NILL 42(9:35 - 4th) T.Foley punts 53 yards to VAN 5 Center-NIL. Downed by M.Travis.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 5(9:23 - 4th) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McGarrell at VAN 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 7(8:50 - 4th) C.Gillespie rushed to VAN 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Hansen at VAN 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - VANDY 12(8:11 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 3 - VANDY 12(8:02 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 54 yards to NIL 34 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 34(7:51 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 34(7:45 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 34. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 34. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at NIL 42.
|Sack
3 & 2 - NILL 42(7:04 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at NIL 41 for -1 yards (B.Diakite)
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 41(6:17 - 4th) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at NIL 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(5:48 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to VAN 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Owusu at VAN 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44(4:53 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to VAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Langham; E.Barr at VAN 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 42(4:40 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz. PENALTY on VAN-T.Russell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27(4:35 - 4th) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for B.Dozier.
|Int
2 & 10 - NILL 27(4:28 - 4th) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 5. Intercepted by D.Wright at VAN 5. Tackled by L.Soraghan at VAN 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(4:15 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at VAN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 43(4:08 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at VAN 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 43(4:03 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to NIL 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(3:51 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to NIL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 46(3:04 - 4th) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; C.Brown at NIL 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 42(2:18 - 4th) C.Gillespie rushed to NIL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; M.Jammeh at NIL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(1:33 - 4th) A.Swann kneels at the NIL 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 37(0:52 - 4th) A.Swann kneels at the NIL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - VANDY 39(0:30 - 4th) A.Swann kneels at the NIL 40.
