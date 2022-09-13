|
|
|SMU
|MD
Efficient QBs headline high-powered battle between Maryland, SMU
Stepping down from elite programs has paved the way to success for two of the more prolific quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year -- SMU's Tanner Mordecai and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.
Saturday night in College Park, Md., when former Oklahoma backup Mordecai takes on former Alabama reserve Tagovailoa, it will be a matchup of quarterbacks guiding 2-0 teams that have yet to be tested.
In the third-ever meeting of the teams, expect more offense than in the first two games -- a pair of Maryland wins in the 1960s in which the teams scored a combined 27 points.
Mordecai has thrown for 644 yards and seven touchdowns -- ranking No. 11 in pass efficiency in the FBS -- while Tagovailoa has thrown for 681 yards and four touchdowns to rank 13th in efficiency.
Both lead well-rounded offenses that average more than 500 yards and 40 points per game, though the competition has been suspect.
SMU is off to a quick start under new coach Rhett Lashlee with wins over North Texas, 48-10, and Football Championship Subdivision side Lamar, 45-16. Lashlee took over after former coach Sonny Dykes left for TCU.
"You all have seen our schedule," Lashlee said. "The preseason's over. It's about to get real, both out of conference and in conference."
Mordecai will look to receiver Rashee Rice, who has 17 catches for 298 yards and three touchdowns, and running backs TJ McDaniel and Velton Gardner, who have combined for 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Gardner missed the season opener against North Texas after ripping one of his contact lenses.
Maryland's offense features a trio of veteran outside threats. Dontay Demus led the Terps in receptions and yards in 2019 and 2020. Rakim Jarrett led those categories last year. This year, that distinction belongs to another wideout, Jeshaun Jones.
The Terps' top three running backs -- two redshirt freshmen and a sophomore -- each average at least 8.9 yards per carry.
"That backfield reminds me of the young group that our receivers were that now have become those veteran players," Locksley said. "And I think they'll continue to get better."
For the second straight week, Maryland will be without starting cornerback and punt returner Tarheeb Still (finger), Locksley said on Tuesday. A platoon of Jones, Deonte Banks and Shadrick Byrd filled in for Still in the return game in the 56-21 win at Charlotte.
--Field Level Media
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
369 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 18 RuYds
|
R. Hemby
24 RB
151 RuYds, RuTD, 62 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|16
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|18
|8
|Penalty
|7
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-21
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|520
|439
|Total Plays
|96
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|225
|Rush Attempts
|42
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|369
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|29-54
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|15-141
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|5-50.6
|Return Yards
|42
|48
|Punts - Returns
|3-42
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|369
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|29/54
|369
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 4 RB
|T. Siggers
|19
|86
|0
|13
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|5
|22
|0
|12
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|9
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|19
|11
|193
|0
|34
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|3
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
J. Bailey 12 WR
|J. Bailey
|5
|4
|42
|0
|24
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|2
|2
|22
|1
|13
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|5
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|5
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Siggers 4 RB
|T. Siggers
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nwokobia 2 S
|I. Nwokobia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mabe 28 S
|L. Mabe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 14 CB
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 39 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|2/3
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Record 20 WR
|J. Record
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|17/23
|214
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|16
|151
|1
|50
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|13
|51
|0
|13
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|5
|15
|1
|5
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|2
|10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|3
|2
|65
|1
|48
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|4
|4
|62
|0
|25
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|6
|6
|32
|1
|10
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|8-7
|0.0
|1
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gibson 26 DB
|G. Gibson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 88 WR
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|2/2
|41
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|5
|50.6
|0
|55
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|3
|35.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 25(14:56 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+33 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 25(14:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 42. PENALTY on MAR-M.Nasili-Kite Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 42(14:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Redding.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 42(14:31 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; R.Hyppolite at MAR 39.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 39(13:59 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Kerley at MAR 39. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Banks at MAR 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17(13:41 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.Fontaine at MAR 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 15(13:02 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 10(12:18 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to MAR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; T.Baylor at MAR 8.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SMU 8(11:59 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - MD 8(11:50 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 42 for 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at SMU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(11:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by C.Dippre at SMU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(10:48 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MD 24(10:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by D.Demus at SMU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 19.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MD 19(9:32 - 1st) PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MD 24(9:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by C.Dyches at SMU 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MD 26(8:30 - 1st) C.Ryland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Foggia Holder-A.Pecorella.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(8:21 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough; T.Still at SMU 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 32(7:44 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by V.Gardner at SMU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; D.Trader at SMU 35.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(7:27 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(7:04 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to MAR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 29(6:32 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze; A.McCullough at MAR 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 23(5:51 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jones at MAR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 18(5:40 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 18(5:34 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by M.Dixon at MAR 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 11(5:14 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SMU 17(4:40 - 1st) C.Rogers 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR End Zone. T.Felton returns the kickoff. T.Felton FUMBLES forced by J.Burns. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-C.Cromartie at MAR 30. Tackled by MAR at MAR 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(4:30 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to MAR 26 for 4 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 26(4:09 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to MAR 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MAR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 26(3:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SMU 33(3:31 - 1st) C.Rogers 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(3:26 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at MAR 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 33(3:05 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at MAR 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MD 34(2:45 - 1st) PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 29(2:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 29(2:23 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 49 yards to SMU 22 Center-J.Foggia. J.Kerley returned punt from the SMU 22. Tackled by D.Trader; R.Jarrett at SMU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:12 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Banks at SMU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 34(1:56 - 1st) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at SMU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37(1:34 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 37(1:31 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by V.Gardner at SMU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at SMU 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 40(0:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at SMU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:22 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; B.Brade at SMU 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 49(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 49. Gain of 51 yards. R.Maryland for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at MAR 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MD 29(14:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at MAR 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MD 32(13:38 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; I.Slade-Matautia at MAR 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MD 34(13:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-A.Moran False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 29(13:05 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 55 yards to SMU 16 Center-J.Foggia. M.Dixon returned punt from the SMU 16. Tackled by C.Dippre at SMU 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(12:51 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 32(12:45 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 44. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 44(12:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 49 for -7 yards (G.China-Rose)
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - SMU 49(11:48 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 44(11:13 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to MAR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 41.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - SMU 41(11:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-SMU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - SMU 44(11:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-S.Westfall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 27 - SMU 39(10:51 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards to MAR 23 Center-W.Benton. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 23. Tackled by C.Adimora; I.Slade-Matautia at MAR 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(10:41 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at MAR 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MD 43(10:16 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at MAR 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(9:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Crossley; E.Chatman at SMU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(9:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 39. Catch made by R.Hemby at SMU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Davis at SMU 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MD 30(8:54 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia; J.Phillips at SMU 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 23(8:32 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to SMU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MD 19(8:00 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to SMU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 12(7:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by C.Dyches at SMU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Crossley at SMU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MD 7(6:59 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 7. Catch made by C.Dyches at SMU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; N.Paul at SMU 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MD 4(6:21 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to SMU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 1(5:45 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Littleton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:43 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; B.Brade at SMU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 30(5:10 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 30(5:05 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite; B.Brade at SMU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45(4:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Siggers.
|Int
2 & 10 - SMU 45(4:46 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 39. Intercepted by B.Brade at MAR 39. Tackled by M.Dixon at SMU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:30 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at SMU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37(4:18 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 37(4:13 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by V.Gardner at SMU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at SMU 41.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 41(3:44 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 41. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(3:28 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by R.Rice at MAR 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; C.Coley at MAR 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18(3:13 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to MAR 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; A.McCullough at MAR 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 13(2:47 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by A.Upshaw at MAR 13. Gain of 13 yards. A.Upshaw for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(2:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at MAR 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - MD 28(2:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 41 for 13 yards. T.Tagovailoa ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MAR-J.Jones Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MD 26(1:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at MAR 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MD 32(1:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MD 32(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MD 27(1:21 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 48 yards to SMU 25 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by R.Jarrett.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25(1:08 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 17 for -8 yards (J.Barham)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - SMU 17(0:30 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at SMU 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 27(0:22 - 2nd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at SMU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 62 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR 3. T.Felton returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Adimora at MAR 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(14:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at MAR 49.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - MD 49(14:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Mabe at SMU 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(13:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.Jarrett at SMU 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MD 9(13:28 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 6 for yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 6. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 14 - MD 14(13:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 19 - MD 19(12:47 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 19. Catch made by J.Copeland at SMU 19. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Paul at SMU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 6(12:17 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MD 6(12:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 6. Catch made by J.Jones at SMU 6. Gain of yards. J.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - MD 16(12:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 31 - MD 31(12:09 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to SMU 23 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Smith at SMU 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - MD 31(11:38 - 3rd) C.Ryland 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Foggia Holder-A.Pecorella.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:34 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 26 for yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at SMU 26. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SMU 20(11:21 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 20. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at SMU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 27(11:04 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at SMU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33(10:47 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at SMU 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SMU 34(10:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on MAR-J.Barham Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 49(10:20 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 49. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Coley at MAR 12. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Roughing the Passer 6 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(10:14 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 23(10:08 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(9:58 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to MAR 3 for 9 yards. T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by B.Brade. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-A.McCullough at MAR 3. Tackled by SMU at MAR 3. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 3(9:47 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 3(9:42 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at MAR 6.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MD 6(9:10 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 5 for -1 yards (E.Chatman)
|Punt
4 & 8 - MD 5(8:31 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 55 yards to SMU 40 Center-J.Foggia. M.Dixon returned punt from the SMU 40. Tackled by C.Dippre at MAR 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37(8:17 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for V.Gardner.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 37(8:13 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by V.Gardner at MAR 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine at MAR 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 36(7:39 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on SMU-O.Condon Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+22 YD
4 & 9 - SMU 36(7:35 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by R.Rice at MAR 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 14. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 14(7:02 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay; G.Spraggins at MAR 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 7(6:45 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by M.Dixon at MAR 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Dixon for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 64 yards from SMU 35 to the MAR 1. T.Felton returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Dickerson at MAR 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(6:33 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by C.McDonald at MAR 37. Gain of 17 yards. C.McDonald FUMBLES forced by R.Roberson. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-K.Hall at SMU 46. Tackled by MAR at SMU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(6:23 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; B.Brade at SMU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 48(6:00 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to SMU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at SMU 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 49(5:18 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to MAR 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 44(5:02 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 44(4:59 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 44(4:55 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by A.Upshaw at MAR 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 35.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 35(4:33 - 3rd) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 29(4:20 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 29(4:15 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by T.McDaniel at MAR 29. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - SMU 34(3:33 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 32.
|No Good
4 & 13 - SMU 39(2:56 - 3rd) C.Rogers 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(2:51 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 34 for 34 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(2:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to SMU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia at SMU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MD 30(1:53 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to SMU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 25(1:21 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to SMU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(0:54 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; N.Paul at SMU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 18(0:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - MD 18(0:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 18. Catch made by R.Hemby at SMU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at SMU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MD 4(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to SMU 1 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Nwokobia at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MD 1(14:31 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hemby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. J.Record returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Fleming at SMU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 15(14:25 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 15(14:20 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by MAR at SMU 17. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27(14:16 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by G.Haskin at SMU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at SMU 34.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SMU 34(13:37 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 29(13:31 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at SMU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40(13:18 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at SMU 42.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - SMU 42(12:48 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on MAR-C.Coley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(12:44 - 4th) T.Mordecai scrambles to MAR 46 for -3 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|Int
2 & 13 - SMU 46(12:19 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 31. Intercepted by D.Trader at MAR 31. Tackled by T.Mordecai at SMU 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 46(12:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 48 for -6 yards (G.Wiley; E.Chatman)
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - MD 48(11:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to SMU 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MD 45(10:59 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+10 YD
4 & 9 - MD 45(10:55 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by C.Dyches at SMU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(10:22 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MD 29(9:50 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Nwokobia at SMU 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - MD 26(9:27 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley; N.Roberts at SMU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(8:53 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Paul J.Phillips at SMU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MD 8(8:17 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at SMU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MD 5(7:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to SMU 5. Catch made by C.Dyches at SMU 5. Gain of 5 yards. C.Dyches for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:30 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Siggers.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(7:24 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at SMU 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 30(6:55 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by J.Bailey at SMU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at SMU 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(6:31 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MAR at SMU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 47(6:10 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - SMU 48(6:06 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 47(5:42 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by R.Rice at MAR 47. Gain of 11 yards. R.Rice ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(5:29 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by D.Goffney at MAR 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:06 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 16(4:39 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 17(4:10 - 4th) T.Mordecai rushed to MAR 12 for 5 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(3:55 - 4th) T.Siggers rushed to MAR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 11(3:14 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to MAR 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; H.Chibueze at MAR 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SMU 9(2:37 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SMU 9(2:35 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 9(2:31 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at MAR 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MD 14(2:26 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MAR 17.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - MD 17(2:21 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at MAR 15.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MD 15(1:36 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 46 yards to SMU 39 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by MAR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 39(1:25 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39(1:19 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 39. Catch made by T.Siggers at SMU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at SMU 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 40(1:10 - 4th) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough; D.Trader at SMU 48.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SMU 48(0:49 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
