Nichols, Central Michigan run roughshod over Bucknell 41-0
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Lew Nichols III ran for 166 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and Central Michigan dominated Bucknell in a 41-0 win on Saturday.
The Chippewas (1-2) posted their last shutout almost a year to the date when they beat Robert Morris 45-0 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. Nichols has led Central Michigan in rushing in 10 of its last 11 games.
Nichols scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 3 and 15 yards for a 20-0 Central Michigan advantage before halftime. The Chippewas got on the board when Daniel Richardson threw 10-yard touchdown to Joel Wilson to end a 12-play, 80-yard drive.
Richardson threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and in a reserve role after Richardson's departure, Jase Bauer ran for two scores from 10 and 8 yards out.
Ethan Grady threw for 96 yards for Bucknell (0-3).
|
C. Bennett
3 RB
22 RuYds, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
L. Nichols III
7 RB
166 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|2
|14
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|173
|529
|Total Plays
|66
|78
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|287
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|153
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|17-36
|16-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-37.8
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|287
|
|
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Grady 12 QB
|E. Grady
|11/24
|96
|0
|1
|
T. Beverett 18 QB
|T. Beverett
|6/12
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Baker 23 RB
|R. Baker
|8
|31
|0
|14
|
C. Bennett 3 RB
|C. Bennett
|10
|22
|0
|7
|
M. Neal 22 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Meuser 4 RB
|D. Meuser
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Beverett 18 QB
|T. Beverett
|5
|-4
|0
|14
|
E. Grady 12 QB
|E. Grady
|5
|-33
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tait 5 WR
|C. Tait
|4
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
J. Gary 24 WR
|J. Gary
|3
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
O. Ayungo 29 WR
|O. Ayungo
|4
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Harris 11 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Bennett 3 RB
|C. Bennett
|5
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
A. Barakat 85 WR
|A. Barakat
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Fontes 87 TE
|K. Fontes
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Baker 23 RB
|R. Baker
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Owens 1 WR
|M. Owens
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Spugnardi 81 TE
|C. Spugnardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Grames 88 TE
|C. Grames
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith Jr. 6 S
|A. Smith Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Schatzel 10 P
|R. Schatzel
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Anderson 98 P
|R. Anderson
|8
|42.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bennett 3 RB
|C. Bennett
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|15/32
|198
|2
|1
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|1/1
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|30
|166
|2
|31
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|3
|47
|0
|30
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|6
|47
|2
|10
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|9
|4
|69
|0
|26
|
L. Lewis 20 WR
|L. Lewis
|3
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
D. Temple 88 TE
|D. Temple
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|5
|3
|28
|1
|10
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|5
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Hicks 8 WR
|S. Hicks
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Brewer III 84 WR
|K. Brewer III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Spann 15 DB
|C. Spann
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|
J. Rolston 63 K
|J. Rolston
|0/1
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|2
|46.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Hicks 8 WR
|S. Hicks
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|8.0
|16
|0
|
F. Sanchez III 14 LB
|F. Sanchez III
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 17 for -8 yards (T.Incoom)
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - BUCK 17(14:01 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 17. Catch made by C.Bennett at BUC 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 21.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BUCK 21(13:41 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for O.Ayungo.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BUCK 21(13:55 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 43 yards to CMC 36 Center-BUC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(13:55 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 42(13:34 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41(13:15 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41(12:47 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to BUC 19 Center-CMC. Fair catch by G.Pringle.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 19(12:47 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BUCK 24(12:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 24. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 37(12:01 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 43(11:16 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 50.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50(10:49 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BUCK 48(9:54 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - BUCK 48(9:52 - 1st) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 48. Catch made by C.Tait at BUC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 47(9:00 - 1st) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 2 Center-BUC. Downed by BUC.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2(9:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 4(8:45 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(8:19 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(7:58 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 29(7:40 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 29(7:12 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:58 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Temple.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:22 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(6:13 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(5:57 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 47. Catch made by L.Nichols at BUC 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(5:37 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 30(5:23 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 30(4:52 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 38(4:44 - 1st) M.Meeder 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 30(4:44 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 44(4:32 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 44(4:03 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUCK 47(3:51 - 1st) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUCK 47(3:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for K.Fontes. PENALTY on CMC-K.Moretti Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32(3:20 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - BUCK 36(2:46 - 1st) T.Beverett pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.Gary at CMC 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 18(2:28 - 1st) R.Baker rushed to CMC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 19.
|-9 YD
2 & 11 - BUCK 19(1:02 - 1st) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 19 for -9 yards. T.Beverett FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 19. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BUCK 28(0:31 - 1st) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|No Good
4 & 20 - BUCK 34(0:23 - 1st) R.Schatzel 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUC Holder-BUC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 50(0:10 - 1st) C.Bennett rushed to CMC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46.
|-16 YD
2 & 6 - BUCK 46(15:00 - 2nd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 38 for -16 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-E.Grady at BUC 38. Tackled by CMC at BUC 38.
|Penalty
3 & 22 - BUCK 38(13:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 27 - BUCK 33(13:58 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|Punt
4 & 27 - BUCK 33(13:33 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 27 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 27. Tackled by BUC at CMC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(13:33 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 32(12:14 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 31(12:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(11:54 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 40(11:42 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(11:22 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 32(11:02 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Nichols.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 32(10:59 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Good
4 & 10 - CMICH 40(10:18 - 2nd) M.Meeder 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 32(10:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by A.Barakat at BUC 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45(10:06 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45(10:04 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for A.Barakat.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 45(9:31 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUCK 45(9:26 - 2nd) R.Anderson punts 55 yards to CMC End Zone Center-BUC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:20 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(8:59 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 37(8:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 37. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(7:19 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 40(6:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 40. Catch made by M.Bailey at BUC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 34(6:38 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 36.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 36(5:55 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27. PENALTY on BUC-A.Vyas Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(5:35 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 10(5:22 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to BUC 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 10(5:10 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for L.Lewis.
|+10 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 10(4:37 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at BUC 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 35. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 35(4:37 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 35. Catch made by R.Baker at BUC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 41(3:42 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 41. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 45(2:58 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 45(3:05 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for R.Baker.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 45(3:02 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 45. Catch made by J.Gary at BUC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 42(2:18 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by C.Tait at CMC 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 29(1:30 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for BUC.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 29(1:27 - 2nd) R.Baker rushed to CMC 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BUCK 30(0:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUC-BUC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 16 - BUCK 35(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 22. Intercepted by C.Spann at CMC 22. C.Spann FUMBLES forced by R.Baker. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
4 & 21 - BUCK 40(0:34 - 2nd) E.Grady pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by O.Ayungo at CMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUCK 31(0:23 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for C.Spugnardi.
|Sack
3 & 1 - BUCK 31(0:20 - 2nd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at CMC 31 for 0 yards (M.Heldman)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Schatzel kicks 59 yards from BUC 35 to the CMC 6. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUC at CMC 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(14:52 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 48(14:37 - 3rd) J.McGaughy rushed to BUC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(14:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 33(14:08 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 33. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(13:53 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(13:25 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(13:07 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Good
4 & 9 - CMICH 34(12:19 - 3rd) J.Rolston 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:19 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:14 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BUCK 26(12:10 - 3rd) E.Grady pass complete to BUC 26. Catch made by D.Harris at BUC 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUCK 35(11:32 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 45 yards to CMC 20 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 20. Tackled by BUC at CMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:32 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(11:13 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(10:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(10:07 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:44 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:33 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:09 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 52 yards to BUC End Zone Center-CMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 20(9:09 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BUCK 26(8:38 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 27.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - BUCK 27(7:42 - 3rd) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUCK 23(6:43 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts yards to BUC 23 Center-BUC. F.Sanchez blocked the kick. CMC recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(6:34 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 3 for 31 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3(6:26 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 3 yards. L.Nichols for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:26 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 60 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 5. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 26(6:21 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BUCK 28(5:29 - 3rd) E.Grady rushed to BUC 26 for -2 yards. E.Grady FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUC-R.Baker at BUC 26. Tackled by CMC at BUC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUCK 26(5:16 - 3rd) E.Grady steps back to pass. E.Grady sacked at BUC 19 for -7 yards (J.Bristol; M.Heldman)
|Punt
4 & 17 - BUCK 19(4:10 - 3rd) R.Anderson punts 40 yards to CMC 41 Center-BUC. J.Williams returned punt from the CMC 41. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(4:10 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 43. Catch made by S.Hicks at BUC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 35(3:51 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(3:41 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 22.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CMICH 22(3:18 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Brewer.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 22(3:13 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 22. Catch made by F.Hogan at BUC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(2:24 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to BUC End Zone for 15 yards. L.Nichols for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(2:24 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 25. Catch made by K.Fontes at BUC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BUCK 32(1:28 - 3rd) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 32. Catch made by O.Ayungo at BUC 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 36(1:18 - 3rd) R.Baker rushed to BUC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - BUCK 37(1:00 - 3rd) T.Beverett rushed to BUC 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BUCK 34(15:00 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for M.Owens.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BUCK 34(14:50 - 4th) R.Anderson punts 37 yards to CMC 29 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:50 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for S.Hicks.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:45 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 32(13:31 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(13:23 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 42(13:10 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(12:32 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(11:56 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to BUC 45. Catch made by L.Lewis at BUC 45. Gain of 45 yards. L.Lewis for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 61 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC 4. C.Bennett returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUC 21. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 26(11:50 - 4th) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - BUCK 33(11:36 - 4th) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 33. Catch made by C.Tait at BUC 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 43(11:22 - 4th) C.Bennett rushed to BUC 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - BUCK 40(10:45 - 4th) T.Beverett pass complete to BUC 40. Catch made by C.Bennett at BUC 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - BUCK 49(9:57 - 4th) R.Baker rushed to CMC 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 35(9:25 - 4th) T.Beverett pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by C.Tait at CMC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BUCK 28(8:37 - 4th) C.Bennett rushed to CMC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 26.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - BUCK 26(7:46 - 4th) T.Beverett rushed to CMC 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BUCK 28(7:07 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for C.Bennett. PENALTY on BUC-BUC Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(7:01 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 31.
|+44 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 31(6:43 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by D.Temple at CMC 31. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:17 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 20(5:46 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BUC 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 10(5:12 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BUC End Zone for 10 yards. J.Bauer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(5:12 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for C.Grames.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUCK 25(5:08 - 4th) R.Baker rushed to BUC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUCK 32(4:29 - 4th) T.Beverett steps back to pass. T.Beverett pass incomplete intended for J.Gary. PENALTY on BUC-C.Tait Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUCK 32(4:14 - 4th) R.Anderson punts 35 yards to CMC 33 Center-BUC. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(4:14 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 34(3:59 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by BUC at CMC 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(3:48 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BUC 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 43(3:25 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BUC 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(3:13 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 32. PENALTY on CMC-B.Kieft Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 23 - CMICH 47(2:38 - 4th) M.Bailey rushed to BUC 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 38.
|+30 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 38(2:17 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to BUC 8 for 30 yards. Tackled by BUC at BUC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 8(1:15 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to BUC End Zone for 8 yards. J.Bauer for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUCK 25(1:15 - 4th) M.Neal rushed to BUC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BUCK 28(0:47 - 4th) D.Meuser rushed to BUC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUC 29.
