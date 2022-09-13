|
|
|UCONN
|MICH
Set at quarterback, No. 4 Michigan moves on to UConn
No. 4 Michigan dismantled overmatched opponents in its first two games, with another opportunity to continue the early trend against visiting UConn on Saturday.
Along the way, there still were decisions the Wolverines needed to make.
Michigan's quarterback controversy was settled -- at least for the time being -- when coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy his starter after the Wolverines blasted Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Cade McNamara, last year's starter and opening-game starter this season, has been relegated to backup duty.
"By merit he's earned that," Harbaugh said of McCarthy. "That's by performance, by merit."
McCarthy completed all but one of his 12 pass attempts against Hawaii for 229 yards and three touchdowns. He also has been a bigger running threat than McNamara with 66 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Colorado State.
McNamara, who passed for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, heard some boos when he replaced McCarthy during the Hawaii blowout.
Harbaugh tried to shrug it off.
"I do, the coaches do, our players do -- they embrace the fact that we have two really good quarterbacks," Harbaugh said. "You'd love for your fan base to be able to do that. I don't expect you (the media) to do that, or if you do or don't it's irrelevant. The main thing is it's a big edge for our team to have two really good quarterbacks, and we as a team embrace that. So outside of that, it would be irrelevant."
McNamara has completed 54.2 percent of his passes over the first two games, while McCarthy has completed 93.8 percent.
Blake Corum has led the rushing attack, but the Wolverines have used a variety of ballcarriers. Four different players scored a rushing touchdown in the opener. That number increased to five against Hawaii. Corum has scored twice while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
The Wolverines will wrap up their non-conference schedule on Saturday. Their chase to defend last season's Big Ten championship will begin Sept. 24 against Maryland.
UConn dropped to 1-2 with a 48-14 home loss to Syracuse on Saturday. The Huskies' defense was torched for 470 total yards and 29 first downs.
UConn already has been hit hard by injuries. Starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson is out for the season with a torn ACL. Running back Brian Brewton came away with a fractured shoulder against Syracuse. Wide receivers Cam Ross (broken foot) and Keelan Marion (broken collarbone) also are sidelined.
Freshman quarterback Zion Turner completed 14 of 17 passes Saturday but for just 92 yards, and 56 came on one pass.
"I'm not going to make excuses with injuries," UConn coach Jim Mora Jr. said. "We have to find ways to get guys open. Guys have to get separation, and we have to help them create separation with the design of our plays."
Mora likes the way his team has continued to play hard through adversity, using the effort shown on trying to block field goals and extra points as prime examples.
"I've seen teams that have a lot more talent and a lot less heart just give up in situations like that," he said. "Our guys aren't going to give up. Yeah, we have a tough stretch. We take it one play at a time. Win the next down -- that's got to be our mindset."
The programs have faced each other just twice, with Michigan prevailing in 2010 and 2013.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|24
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|1
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|110
|465
|Total Plays
|53
|69
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|192
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|24
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|5-20
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-24
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-37.0
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|0
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-90
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|24
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|7
|42
|0
|18
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|14
|23
|0
|8
|
N. Carter 26 RB
|N. Carter
|6
|21
|0
|9
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Millen 30 QB
|C. Millen
|4
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Carter 26 RB
|N. Carter
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Fitzgerald 2 WR
|N. Fitzgerald
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|3
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Estes 87 TE
|B. Estes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 26 DB
|I. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brinson 25 DB
|D. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chea 22 DB
|A. Chea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Molette III 21 DB
|L. Molette III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 4 DB
|S. Cross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Voorhis 59 LB
|N. Voorhis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anthony 5 DB
|K. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 58 LB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Webb 33 LB
|H. Webb
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Faumuina-Brown 15 LB
|T. Faumuina-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 16 P
|G. Caratan
|9
|41.1
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|15/18
|214
|0
|0
|
A. Bowman 15 QB
|A. Bowman
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
B. Mann 5 QB
|B. Mann
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Orji 10 QB
|A. Orji
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 15 QB
|A. Maddox
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|12
|71
|5
|20
|
D. Hughes 24 RB
|D. Hughes
|5
|31
|0
|16
|
A. Orji 10 QB
|A. Orji
|3
|30
|1
|19
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|8
|18
|0
|11
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3
|7
|0
|14
|
H. Donohue 49 RB
|H. Donohue
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin 34 RB
|L. Franklin
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|7
|96
|0
|28
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|4
|3
|64
|0
|38
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|4
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
L. Franklin 34 RB
|L. Franklin
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
D. Clemons 0 WR
|D. Clemons
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Walker 4 WR
|A. Walker
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anoma 18 LB
|A. Anoma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 36 DB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 99 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Berry 10 DB
|Z. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|2
|57.5
|2
|62
|
T. Doman 19 K
|T. Doman
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|21.7
|61
|1
|
C. Kolesar 35 DB
|C. Kolesar
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the MICH 2. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Morrison at MICH 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(14:53 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by A.Henning at MICH 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at MICH 34.
|+38 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 34(14:23 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 34. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at UCONN 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 28(13:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UCONN 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell I.Swenson at UCONN 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 20(13:06 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UCONN End Zone for 20 yards. B.Corum for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN 1. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:52 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:47 - 1st) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Smith at UCONN 27.
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(12:08 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 27. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at UCONN 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCONN 22(11:34 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 55 yards to MICH 23 Center-T.Zozus. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 23. Tackled by T.Zozus at MICH 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(11:20 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 27. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; D.Jones at MICH 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MICH 34(10:46 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|-5 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 34(10:39 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at MICH 29.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 29(9:55 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 53 yards to UCONN 18 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by E.Dennis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(9:43 - 1st) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; M.Smith at UCONN 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 21(9:05 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 21. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 21. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sainristil at UCONN 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(8:29 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 29 for -4 yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-Z.Turner at UCONN 29. Tackled by M.Sainristil at UCONN 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 25(7:59 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; M.Sainristil at UCONN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UCONN 27(7:19 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Estes.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 27(7:04 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 42 yards to MICH 31 Center-T.Zozus. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 31. Tackled by D.Brinson at MICH 31. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Brinson Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:54 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 39. PENALTY on MICH-C.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - MICH 45(6:40 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Anthony at MICH 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 47(6:01 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 47. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38(5:21 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 38. Catch made by A.Henning at UCONN 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(4:55 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to UCONN 9 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brinson at UCONN 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 9(4:09 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UCONN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; D.Jones at UCONN 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 6(3:32 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UCONN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 1(2:57 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(2:52 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at UCONN 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(2:16 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 22 for -3 yards. V.Rosa FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-G.Rooks at UCONN 22. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22(2:09 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 22. Catch made by A.Henning at UCONN 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 10(1:43 - 1st) A.Henning rushed to UCONN 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 7(1:07 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 7(0:52 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICH 16(0:43 - 1st) J.Moody 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Wagner Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN 1. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(0:38 - 1st) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at UCONN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 30(0:21 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 30 for yards. Tackled by MICH at UCONN 33. PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 20(15:00 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Barrett at UCONN 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:19 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for N.Fitzgerald. PENALTY on MICH-D.Turner Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(14:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 30(14:05 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; R.Moore at UCONN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 32(13:25 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 32(13:17 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts yards to UCONN 40 Center-T.Zozus. C.Kolesar blocked the kick. K.Mullings recovered the blocked kick. K.Mullings ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18(13:04 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UCONN 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; J.Mitchell at UCONN 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 12(12:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 12. Catch made by R.Bell at UCONN 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(12:13 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:08 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at UCONN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:25 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for V.Rosa.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:19 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:15 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 46 yards to MICH 29 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(11:07 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; D.Jones at MICH 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(10:33 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at MICH 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 38(10:03 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; J.Mitchell at MICH 36.
|Sack
3 & 14 - MICH 36(9:23 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 34 for -2 yards (B.Bouyer-Randle)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MICH 34(8:44 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 62 yards to UCONN 4 Center-W.Wagner. Downed by R.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 4(8:29 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at UCONN 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 9(7:53 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Green at UCONN 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 11(7:08 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at UCONN 13.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCONN 13(6:26 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 48 yards to MICH 39 Center-T.Zozus. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 39. A.Henning for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(6:05 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Mullings at UCONN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 27(5:30 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at UCONN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(4:48 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for N.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 27(4:41 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 33 yards to MICH 40 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(4:33 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 32.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(3:59 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 32. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at UCONN 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(3:19 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:11 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:07 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to UCONN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at UCONN 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 28(2:31 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at UCONN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(1:51 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by MICH at UCONN 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 44(1:09 - 2nd) N.Carter rushed to MICH 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(0:49 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 47(0:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCONN-N.Ofori-Nyadu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UCONN 48(0:42 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for N.Carter.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - UCONN 48(0:38 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by N.Carter at UCONN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 43.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - UCONN 43(0:28 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICH 43(0:24 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara sacked at MICH 38 for -5 yards (E.Watts)
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - MICH 38(0:15 - 2nd) C.McNamara pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 44(0:04 - 2nd) C.McNamara spikes the ball.
2 & 10 - MICH(0:03 - 2nd) J.Moody yard field goal attempt is returned Center-W.Wagner Holder-B.Robbins. Returned by V.Rosa at MICH End Zone. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at MICH 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at UCONN 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(14:30 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to MICH 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Graham; R.Moten at MICH 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 49(13:57 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to MICH 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 48.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UCONN 48(13:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Fortin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 47(12:55 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to MICH 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; R.Moore at MICH 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(12:22 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to MICH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; R.Moten at MICH 41.
|-10 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 41(11:46 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 49 for -10 yards. V.Rosa FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-D.Harrison at UCONN 49. Tackled by MICH at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UCONN 49(11:04 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UCONN 49(10:52 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 34 yards to MICH 17 Center-T.Zozus. Downed by T.Zozus.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(10:38 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MICH 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 19(10:04 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at MICH 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(9:31 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Stafford at MICH 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 31(8:49 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by E.All at MICH 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MICH 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 35(8:07 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 35. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 35. Gain of 5 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40(7:26 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Shearin at UCONN 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(6:44 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 43. Catch made by A.Henning at UCONN 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; D.Jones at UCONN 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 39(6:05 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to UCONN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 34(5:41 - 3rd) I.Gash rushed to UCONN 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(5:13 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to UCONN 23. Catch made by R.Bell at UCONN 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 11(4:46 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to UCONN End Zone for 11 yards. B.Corum for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:36 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by R.Burns at UCONN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Colson at UCONN 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 30(4:07 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at UCONN 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 33(3:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at UCONN 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 32(2:49 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 37 yards to MICH 31 Center-T.Zozus. D.Turner returned punt from the MICH 31. Tackled by J.Bechtle at MICH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(2:32 - 3rd) D.Warren pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by C.Loveland at MICH 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MICH 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 39(2:10 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at MICH 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 42(1:28 - 3rd) I.Gash rushed to MICH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at MICH 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(0:55 - 3rd) T.Dunlap rushed to MICH 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MICH 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 50(0:23 - 3rd) A.Orji rushed to UCONN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 49(15:00 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to UCONN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(14:23 - 4th) A.Orji pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by T.Dunlap at UCONN 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 39(13:56 - 4th) A.Orji rushed to UCONN 20 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 20. PENALTY on UCONN-UCONN Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 10(13:35 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to UCONN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 10(12:58 - 4th) D.Warren steps back to pass. D.Warren pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 10(12:51 - 4th) A.Orji rushed to UCONN End Zone for 10 yards. A.Orji for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN 2. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:44 - 4th) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.McGregor at UCONN 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 30(12:14 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at UCONN 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 32(11:39 - 4th) D.Harrison rushed to UCONN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UCONN 34.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 34(11:11 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Anoma at UCONN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(11:05 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to UCONN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; H.Webb at UCONN 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 28(10:39 - 4th) A.Maddox pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by A.Walker at UCONN 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Davis at UCONN 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 24(10:11 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to UCONN 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 19(9:35 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-MICH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 24(9:33 - 4th) L.Franklin rushed to UCONN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at UCONN 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 22(8:45 - 4th) L.Franklin rushed to UCONN 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; D.McLean at UCONN 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 20(8:06 - 4th) A.Bowman pass complete to UCONN 20. Catch made by L.Franklin at UCONN 20. Gain of 20 yards. L.Franklin for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Doman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) T.Doman kicks 64 yards from MICH 35 to the UCONN 1. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(7:54 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; D.Moore at UCONN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 26(7:17 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 26(7:13 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 26(7:07 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 38 yards to MICH 36 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by J.Thaw.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(6:58 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to MICH 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Webb at MICH 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 42(6:37 - 4th) H.Donohue rushed to MICH 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Faumuina-Brown; H.Webb at MICH 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MICH 43(6:07 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to MICH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at MICH 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 43(5:24 - 4th) T.Doman punts 41 yards to UCONN 16 Center-W.Wagner. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(5:17 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Berry at UCONN 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 13(4:39 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to UCONN 13. Catch made by N.Fitzgerald at UCONN 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MICH at UCONN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 20(4:03 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 20(3:58 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 37 yards to MICH 43 Center-T.Zozus. Fair catch by J.Thaw.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(3:47 - 4th) H.Donohue rushed to MICH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Molette at MICH 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 48(3:20 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to UCONN 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Chea at UCONN 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 36(3:07 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-D.Taraboi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 41(2:49 - 4th) B.Mann pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by D.Clemons at UCONN 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Davis at UCONN 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 34(2:04 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to UCONN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Voorhis at UCONN 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 27(1:28 - 4th) D.Hughes rushed to UCONN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hooper; H.Webb at UCONN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:44 - 4th) A.Maddox kneels at the UCONN 27.
