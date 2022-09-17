|
Sanders' 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday.
Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game's first 16 minutes. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.
Braydon Johnson caught two touchdown passes, making him one of five Oklahoma State players to catch at least one. The Cowboys gained 538 total yards.
Skyler Perry threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Raequan Prince for Pine Bluff's only touchdown. The Golden Lions (2-1), an FCS program, managed just 13 first downs.
Oklahoma State returned a blocked punt and a blocked field goal for touchdowns in the first half to take a 49-7 lead at the break. It was the first time in school history that Oklahoma State returned multiple blocked kicks for touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions were completely overmatched. The best performer was Josh Sanchez, who averaged 46.3 yards on 10 punts.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys looked sharp for the most part, and a lot of players got game action. Oklahoma State held the Golden Lions to 230 total yards, including 87 in the first half.
UP NEXT
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Visits Alcorn State on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: Visits No. 17 Baylor on Oct. 1.
S. Perry
11 QB
70 PaYds, PaTD, 11 RuYds
S. Sanders
3 QB
242 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|7
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-19
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|230
|538
|Total Plays
|72
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|168
|Rush Attempts
|31
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|147
|370
|Comp. - Att.
|16-41
|25-38
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-41.4
|3-54.7
|Return Yards
|27
|71
|Punts - Returns
|3-21
|3-71
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|147
|PASS YDS
|370
|83
|RUSH YDS
|168
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|538
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Macon 14 QB
|J. Macon
|5/13
|77
|0
|0
|
S. Perry 11 QB
|S. Perry
|11/27
|70
|1
|0
|
C. Edwards 6 QB
|C. Edwards
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Britten 33 RB
|K. Britten
|7
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 20 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Cooper 28 RB
|D. Cooper
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
K. Rogers RB
|K. Rogers
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
S. Perry 11 QB
|S. Perry
|6
|11
|0
|18
|
J. Macon 14 QB
|J. Macon
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
C. Edwards 6 QB
|C. Edwards
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rogers RB
|K. Rogers
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Lewis 19 WR
|K. Lewis
|5
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Prince 80 WR
|R. Prince
|6
|3
|24
|1
|15
|
J. Williams 10 WR
|J. Williams
|7
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
M. Moses 84 TE
|M. Moses
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
T. McCray III 89 WR
|T. McCray III
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Cochran 18 WR
|C. Cochran
|5
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Dawkins 7 WR
|D. Dawkins
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Britten 33 RB
|K. Britten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. White 82 WR
|D. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Peppers 5 LB
|I. Peppers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jones 1 DB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woods 2 LB
|R. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 3 DB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Flemming 41 DE
|M. Flemming
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Ewell Jr. 21 DB
|G. Ewell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holguin 16 DB
|R. Holguin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gray 65 DL
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seward 12 DB
|N. Seward
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Thompson 42 K
|C. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sanchez 93 K
|J. Sanchez
|9
|46.0
|6
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Fletcher 13 DB
|J. Fletcher
|2
|4.0
|14
|0
|
R. Prince 80 WR
|R. Prince
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|13/16
|242
|4
|0
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|12/20
|128
|2
|1
|
T. Shettron 2 WR
|T. Shettron
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|3
|65
|1
|53
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|6
|42
|0
|24
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|7
|23
|0
|7
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
T. Shettron 2 WR
|T. Shettron
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Z. Middleton 5 RB
|Z. Middleton
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|5
|4
|86
|2
|42
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|4
|3
|60
|1
|36
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|6
|4
|55
|0
|18
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|4
|3
|45
|1
|27
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
C. Cabbiness 83 WR
|C. Cabbiness
|4
|2
|37
|1
|25
|
T. Shettron 2 WR
|T. Shettron
|2
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Tate 81 WR
|C. Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 22 CB
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Kelley 71 DT
|A. Kelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 87 DE
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 11 LB
|L. Bishop
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 12 S
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stephens 33 LB
|D. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Latu 92 DE
|N. Latu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martin 4 LB
|N. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cabbiness 83 WR
|C. Cabbiness
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|17.5
|23
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1
|36.0
|36
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Thompson kicks 65 yards from APB 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:54 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. PENALTY on APB-L.Boyd Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(14:54 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 40. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at APB 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:22 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Johnson at APB 24. Gain of 24 yards. B.Johnson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(14:22 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by M. Moses at APB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at APB 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARPB 34(14:01 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 34. Catch made by R.Prince at APB 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at APB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 37(13:31 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 37(13:23 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; T.Lacy at APB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARPB 36(12:42 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for K.Britten.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 36(12:32 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts yards to APB 36 Center-T.Reny. T.Ford blocked the kick. T.Ford recovered the blocked kick. T.Ford for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by APB.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(12:24 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at APB 24.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - ARPB 24(11:38 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; M.Cobb at APB 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 39(10:51 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 39. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at APB 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARPB 45(10:07 - 1st) S.Perry pass complete to APB 45. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:19 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Cochran.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:12 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - ARPB 48(9:09 - 1st) S.Perry rushed to OKS 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 49.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 49(8:20 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts yards to OKS End Zone Center-T.Reny. Touchback. PENALTY on OKS-N.Martin Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(8:04 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 18(7:42 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gray at OKS 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 22(7:25 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Ewell at OKS 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 29(6:43 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 49 yards to APB 22 Center-M.Hembrough. R.Prince returned punt from the APB 22. Tackled by L.Rawls at APB 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 35(6:31 - 1st) K.Britten rushed to APB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 35(5:58 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for R.Prince.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARPB 35(5:40 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry sacked at APB 34 for -1 yards (M.Cobb)
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARPB 34(4:53 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts 53 yards to OKS 13 Center-T.Reny. Downed by T.McCray.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(4:41 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 13. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 13. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:28 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:13 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 33(4:07 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at OKS 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(3:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:18 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to APB 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 32(2:58 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at APB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(2:39 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Green at APB 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(2:26 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to APB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(1:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 10. Catch made by J.Richardson at APB 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Richardson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:50 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:43 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for APB.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:36 - 1st) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for APB. PENALTY on APB-M.Evans Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:26 - 1st) J.Sanchez punts 40 yards to OKS 35 Center-T.Reny. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 35. B.Presley ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:10 - 1st) PENALTY on APB-S.Jones Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) T.Brown kicks 12 yards from OKS 50 to the APB 38. T.Fleming MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-OKS at APB 38. Tackled by APB at APB 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:09 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at APB 41 for -3 yards (I.Peppers)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLAST 41(0:53 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to APB 39 for yards. Tackled by APB at APB 39. PENALTY on OKS-J.Springfield Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 23 - OKLAST 49(0:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:53 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Presley at APB 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 23(14:27 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to APB 23. Catch made by B.Presley at APB 23. Gain of 23 yards. B.Presley for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(14:18 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Cochran.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 25(14:12 - 2nd) K.Britten rushed to APB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bishop; X.Ross at APB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARPB 28(13:26 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for APB.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARPB 28(13:19 - 2nd) J.Sanchez punts 68 yards to OKS 4 Center-T.Reny. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 4(13:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 11(12:39 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(12:10 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 22(11:16 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 22 for 0 yards. D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by I.Peppers. Fumble RECOVERED by APB-R.Woods at OKS 22. Tackled by OKS at OKS 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 22(11:18 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for R.Prince.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 22(11:12 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for R.Prince.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARPB 22(11:09 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
4 & 10 - ARPB 29(11:03 - 2nd) C.Thompson 39 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-T.Reny Holder-APB. T.Lacy blocked the kick. K.Black recovered the blocked kick. K.Black for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(10:50 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by C.Cochran at APB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at APB 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARPB 32(10:09 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to APB 32. Catch made by R.Prince at APB 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at APB 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 38(9:14 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to APB 38. Catch made by D.Dawkins at APB 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Martin; C.Smith at APB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARPB 42(8:27 - 2nd) K.Britten rushed to APB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bishop at APB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARPB 42(7:39 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for D.Dawkins.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARPB 42(7:32 - 2nd) J.Sanchez punts 39 yards to OKS 19 Center-T.Reny. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(7:23 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 19. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLAST 22(6:34 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for C.Tate. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Int
3 & 7 - OKLAST 22(6:34 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 29. Intercepted by N.Seward at OKS 29. Tackled by OKS at OKS 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 23(6:28 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Cochran.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 23(6:21 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to OKS 23. Catch made by M. Moses at OKS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Latu; C.Smith at OKS 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - ARPB 15(5:31 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by R.Prince at OKS 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Prince for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) C.Thompson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) C.Thompson kicks 65 yards from APB 35 to the OKS End Zone. C.Cabbiness returns the kickoff. Tackled by K. Knox at OKS 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(5:17 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at OKS 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 38(5:09 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(4:47 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(4:24 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to APB 30 for yards. Tackled by APB at APB 30. PENALTY on OKS-J.Michalski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - OKLAST 49(4:02 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by C.Cabbiness at OKS 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 39(3:42 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for C.Cabbiness.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 39(3:38 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to APB 39. Catch made by S.Johnson at APB 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(3:21 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to APB 24. Catch made by B.Presley at APB 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 21(3:09 - 2nd) S.Johnson rushed to APB 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(3:00 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(2:08 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at APB 16 for -6 yards (M.Flemming)
|+16 YD
3 & 16 - OKLAST 16(1:29 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to APB 16. Catch made by T.Shettron at APB 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Shettron for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(1:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on APB-C.Thornton Defensive Delay of Game 0 yards declined. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(1:23 - 2nd) S.Perry pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARPB 27(0:58 - 2nd) S.Perry rushed to APB 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARPB 33(0:29 - 2nd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARPB 33(0:21 - 2nd) J.Sanchez punts 52 yards to OKS 15 Center-T.Reny. B.Presley returned punt from the OKS 15. Tackled by R.Woods at OKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Britten rushed to APB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - ARPB 27(14:14 - 3rd) S.Perry scrambles to APB 45 for 18 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARPB 45(13:33 - 3rd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry sacked at APB 39 for -6 yards (B.Kopenski)
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - ARPB 39(12:51 - 3rd) S.Perry pass complete to APB 39. Catch made by C.Cochran at APB 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at APB 42.
|Sack
3 & 13 - ARPB 42(11:55 - 3rd) S.Perry steps back to pass. S.Perry sacked at APB 37 for -5 yards (B.Kopenski)
|Punt
4 & 18 - ARPB 37(11:11 - 3rd) J.Sanchez punts 46 yards to OKS 17 Center-T.Reny. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(11:05 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at OKS 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 25(10:46 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(10:27 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Woods at OKS 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 44(9:45 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to APB 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APB 45. PENALTY on APB-N.Seward Defensive penalty 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(9:45 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to APB 30. Catch made by T.Shettron at APB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 25(9:26 - 3rd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for C.Cabbiness.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 25(9:22 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by C.Cabbiness at APB 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Cabbiness for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 3rd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 3rd) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(9:00 - 3rd) K.Rogers rushed to APB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARPB 31(8:18 - 3rd) J.Macon pass complete to APB 31. Catch made by T.McCray at APB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 40(7:39 - 3rd) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for D.White.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 40(7:36 - 3rd) K.Rogers rushed to APB 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARPB 46(6:45 - 3rd) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARPB 46(6:41 - 3rd) J.Sanchez punts 44 yards to OKS 10 Center-T.Reny. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:31 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 10. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 11(6:09 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 15(5:43 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by S.Johnson at OKS 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 19(4:49 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 63 yards to APB 18 Center-M.Hembrough. J.Fletcher returned punt from the APB 18. Tackled by OKS at APB 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 32(4:32 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to APB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARPB 33(4:13 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to APB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ARPB 34(2:54 - 3rd) J.Macon scrambles to APB 46 for 12 yards. J.Macon FUMBLES forced by D.Stephens. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Reagan at APB 46. Tackled by APB at APB 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Macon scrambles to APB 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 43(2:31 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to OKS 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 43(1:47 - 3rd) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARPB 43(1:37 - 3rd) J.Macon scrambles to OKS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Kelley at OKS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARPB 43(0:50 - 3rd) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for D.White.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARPB 43(0:44 - 3rd) J.Sanchez punts 32 yards to OKS 11 Center-T.Reny. Fair catch by J.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(0:36 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 18(0:13 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(15:00 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(14:56 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for O.Gordon.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 23(14:50 - 4th) G.Gundy scrambles to OKS 47 for 24 yards. G.Gundy ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(14:40 - 4th) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+53 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(14:10 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to APB End Zone for 53 yards. O.Gordon for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 4th) T.Brown kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to the APB 25. Fair catch by R.Prince.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 25(13:59 - 4th) J.Macon pass complete to APB 25. Catch made by J.Williams at APB 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at APB 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARPB 31(13:18 - 4th) K.Rogers rushed to APB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 32.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - ARPB 32(12:42 - 4th) J.Macon pass complete to APB 32. Catch made by K.Rogers at APB 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at OKS 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 38(11:34 - 4th) J.Macon pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by K.Lewis at OKS 38. Gain of 38 yards. K.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Macon pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by K.Lewis at OKS 38. Gain of 25 yards. K.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 13(11:28 - 4th) J.Macon pass complete to OKS 13. Catch made by T.McCray at OKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARPB 6(10:40 - 4th) K.Rogers rushed to OKS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARPB 4(9:57 - 4th) J.Macon rushed to OKS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARPB 3(9:12 - 4th) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARPB 3(9:06 - 4th) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARPB 3(8:53 - 4th) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for K.Rogers.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARPB 3(8:54 - 4th) J.Macon steps back to pass. J.Macon pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(8:48 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 15 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APB at OKS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:41 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:20 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Holguin at OKS 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 20(8:00 - 4th) G.Rangel rushed to OKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 23.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 23(7:06 - 4th) L.Ward punts 52 yards to APB 25 Center-M.Hembrough. J.Fletcher returned punt from the APB 25. J.Fletcher FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by APB-J.Fletcher at APB 19. Tackled by OKS at APB 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 19(6:57 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to APB 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARPB 21(6:43 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to APB 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at APB 21.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARPB 21(5:19 - 4th) C.Edwards steps back to pass. C.Edwards sacked at APB 17 for -4 yards (N.Latu)
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARPB 17(4:21 - 4th) J.Sanchez punts 40 yards to OKS 43 Center-T.Reny. Fair catch by J.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(4:21 - 4th) Z.Middleton rushed to OKS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by APB at OKS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 45(4:07 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 45(4:04 - 4th) G.Rangel rushed to APB 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 49.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - OKLAST 49(3:51 - 4th) Z.Middleton rushed to APB 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by APB at APB 50.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARPB 50(3:25 - 4th) D.Cooper rushed to OKS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - ARPB 41(2:55 - 4th) D.Cooper rushed to OKS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ARPB 42(2:21 - 4th) D.Cooper rushed to OKS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARPB 40(1:07 - 4th) C.Edwards steps back to pass. C.Edwards pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARPB 40(1:02 - 4th) D.Cooper rushed to OKS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - ARPB 37(0:19 - 4th) D.Cooper rushed to OKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 35.
