QB Jurkovec leads Boston College to 38-17 win over Maine
BOSTON (AP) Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season.
Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers' was a 51-yarder.
Joe Fagnano went 21 for 43 with 289 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions for the Black Bears (0-3).
Maine, a heavy underdog, led 10-7 in the opening quarter before BC scored on three of its next four possessions to open a 28-10 halftime edge.
Jurkovec's 2-yard TD toss to tight end Takacs in the left corner of the end zone with just over a minute left in the opening quarter gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Williams' 9-yard jet sweep for a score capped the ensuing drive and made it 21-10. Garwo scored on a 1-yard run with just over a minute left in the half.
Fagnano's 17-yard TD toss to Shawn Bowman gave the Black Bears their three-point edge.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maine: Played tough, especially early, jumping ahead and sacking Jurkovec twice - once each - in the initial two drives. It's something that should help when the Black Bears open Colonial Athletic Association play.
Boston College: The schedule gets back to reality for the Eagles, who return to Atlantic Coast Conference play the next four weeks. They'll need to find a way to protect Jurkovec better with a very young offensive line if they're going to get more than seven victories for the first time since 2009.
TEMPERS
It was somewhat of a chippy first half with at least a half-dozen skirmishes, including one at the very end of the half when a couple of BC players were in the middle of a group of Maine's as the teams were heading to their locker rooms.
Most of the mini dustups came when BC's defense was on the field.
UP NEXT
Maine: Hosts Villanova on Oct. 1.
Boston College: At Florida State next Saturday night.
|
J. Fagnano
1 QB
264 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 26 RuYds
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
320 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|353
|431
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|111
|Rush Attempts
|29
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|264
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|21-43
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.3
|5-33.2
|Return Yards
|2
|74
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fagnano 1 QB
|J. Fagnano
|21/43
|264
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Banks 25 RB
|T. Banks
|6
|34
|0
|11
|
J. Fagnano 1 QB
|J. Fagnano
|9
|26
|0
|15
|
E. Barnwell 2 RB
|E. Barnwell
|8
|15
|0
|6
|
F. Brock 28 RB
|F. Brock
|5
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Gay 46 RB
|J. Gay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Scott 17 WR
|Z. Scott
|13
|8
|135
|0
|49
|
M. Moss 81 WR
|M. Moss
|11
|6
|43
|1
|12
|
S. Bowman 18 TE
|S. Bowman
|8
|3
|34
|1
|17
|
T. Baptiste 10 WR
|T. Baptiste
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Jones 88 WR
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Monios 83 WR
|M. Monios
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
F. Brock 28 RB
|F. Brock
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Barnwell 2 RB
|E. Barnwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ewing 84 WR
|T. Ewing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sambu 4 DL
|J. Sambu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. McKenzie 47 LB
|D. McKenzie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Salamone 44 DL
|R. Salamone
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Riobe 8 DB
|R. Riobe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cooey 93 K
|B. Cooey
|6
|43.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ewing 84 WR
|T. Ewing
|6
|28.0
|73
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hennie 87 WR
|J. Hennie
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|25/37
|320
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|17
|78
|2
|30
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|8
|32
|0
|8
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|4
|-17
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|16
|8
|89
|1
|51
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|9
|7
|66
|1
|34
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|60
|0
|53
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|2
|54
|0
|36
|
L. Bond 11 WR
|L. Bond
|2
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
A. Sinkfield 26 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/3
|46
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|5
|33.2
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) UMAINE kicks 41 yards from UMAINE 35 to the BC 24. BC returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(14:56 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 17 for -7 yards (R.Riobe; R.Salamone)
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - BC 17(14:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 25(13:50 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 25(13:48 - 1st) D.Longman punts 38 yards to UMAINE 37 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Hennie.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ME 37(13:18 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to UMAINE 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 45.
|Sack
2 & 2 - ME 45(12:50 - 1st) J.Fagnano sacked at UMAINE 45 for 0 yards (C.Horsley) J.Fagnano steps back to pass.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ME 44(12:01 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ME 44(12:00 - 1st) B.Cooey punts 46 yards to BC 10 Center-UMAINE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 10(11:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BC 11(11:30 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 11. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 15.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BC 15(10:55 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 15. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(10:27 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 29(10:10 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 29.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BC 29(9:32 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 21 for -8 yards (J.Sambu)
|Punt
4 & 15 - BC 21(8:58 - 1st) D.Longman punts 17 yards to BC 38 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ME 38(8:47 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to BC 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - ME 30(8:10 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by Z.Scott at BC 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ME 23(7:41 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano sacked at BC 27 for -4 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ME 27(6:54 - 1st) E.Barnwell rushed to BC 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ME 27(6:21 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for T.Baptiste.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - ME 35(6:20 - 1st) C.Baker 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMAINE Holder-UMAINE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 1st) B.Cooey kicks 57 yards from UMAINE 35 to the BC 8. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(6:07 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BC 46(5:20 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BC 46(5:15 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 46. Catch made by Z.Flowers at UMAINE 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 44.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44(4:56 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 49 for -7 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 17 - BC 49(4:30 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 49. Gain of 51 yards. Z.Flowers for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE 5. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ME 22(4:10 - 1st) J.Fagnano rushed to BC 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - ME 17(3:51 - 1st) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by S.Bowman at BC 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Bowman for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) UMAINE extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) B.Cooey kicks 65 yards from UMAINE 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 25(3:33 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers. PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(3:29 - 1st) C.Barfield rushed to BC 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BC 44(2:50 - 1st) C.Barfield rushed to BC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BC 44(2:25 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 45.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(2:16 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 45. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 2(1:30 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 2. Catch made by G.Takacs at UMAINE 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Takacs for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 64 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE 1. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ME 22(1:06 - 1st) E.Barnwell rushed to UMAINE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 28. PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE Personal Foul / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ME 14(0:43 - 1st) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for S.Bowman.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - ME 14(0:39 - 1st) T.Banks rushed to UMAINE 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 19.
|Punt
4 & 13 - ME 19(15:00 - 2nd) B.Cooey punts 40 yards to BC 41 Center-UMAINE. Z.Flowers returned punt from the BC 41. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 46.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46(14:51 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to UMAINE 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BC 38(14:14 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 38. Catch made by Z.Flowers at UMAINE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 29(13:58 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to UMAINE 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BC 29(13:26 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to UMAINE 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - BC 21(12:49 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 21. Catch made by Z.Flowers at UMAINE 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - BC 9(12:09 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to UMAINE End Zone for 9 yards. J.Williams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE 3. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ME 14(11:55 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 14. Catch made by S.Bowman at UMAINE 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ME 14(11:12 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 14. Catch made by M.Moss at UMAINE 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ME 26(10:37 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 26. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ME 46(10:12 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 46. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ME 45(9:50 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by F.Brock at BC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ME 41(9:26 - 2nd) F.Brock rushed to BC 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ME 41(8:47 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano sacked at BC 50 for -9 yards (M.Valdez)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ME 50(8:00 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for Z.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ME 50(7:55 - 2nd) B.Cooey punts 50 yards to BC End Zone Center-UMAINE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(7:49 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BC 27(7:05 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 31(6:33 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BC 31(6:28 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BC 39(6:00 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BC 39(5:59 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 45 yards to UMAINE 16 Center-BC. J.Hennie returned punt from the UMAINE 16. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 18(5:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ME 13(5:54 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for Z.Scott.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ME 13(5:51 - 2nd) E.Barnwell rushed to UMAINE 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 13.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ME 13(5:01 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for E.Barnwell.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ME 13(4:59 - 2nd) B.Cooey punts 58 yards to BC 29 Center-UMAINE. Downed by UMAINE.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 29(4:56 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BC 29(4:22 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 47(3:48 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - BC 47(3:46 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 34. PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 19(3:09 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BC 19(2:36 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 19. Catch made by J.Griffin at UMAINE 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - BC 13(1:59 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 13. Catch made by G.Takacs at UMAINE 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BC 1(1:15 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE End Zone for 1 yards. P.Garwo for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE End Zone. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ME 31(1:00 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ME 31(0:59 - 2nd) T.Banks rushed to UMAINE 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ME 42(0:38 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 42. Catch made by M.Moss at UMAINE 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ME 46(0:27 - 2nd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - ME 46(0:22 - 2nd) T.Banks rushed to BC 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ME 44(0:14 - 2nd) J.Fagnano scrambles to BC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ME 41(0:06 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 41. Catch made by M.Moss at BC 41. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - ME 33(0:03 - 2nd) J.Fagnano pass INTERCEPTED at BC End Zone. Intercepted by J.Maitre at BC End Zone. Tackled by UMAINE at BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE End Zone. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ME 18(14:56 - 3rd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 18. Catch made by R.Jones at UMAINE 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ME 28(14:22 - 3rd) E.Barnwell rushed to UMAINE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ME 31(13:45 - 3rd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for S.Bowman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ME 31(13:42 - 3rd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for Z.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ME 31(13:38 - 3rd) B.Cooey punts 33 yards to BC 36 Center-UMAINE. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 36. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43(13:22 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - BC 46(12:15 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 1. PENALTY on BC-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(12:05 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 29(11:50 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 29(11:48 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BC 36(11:35 - 3rd) C.Lytton 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ME 25(11:14 - 3rd) E.Barnwell rushed to UMAINE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 27.
|+49 YD
2 & 8 - ME 27(10:37 - 3rd) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 27. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 27. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ME 24(9:43 - 3rd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for S.Bowman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ME 24(9:40 - 3rd) E.Barnwell rushed to BC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - ME 21(8:57 - 3rd) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 21. Catch made by S.Bowman at BC 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ME 4(8:23 - 3rd) E.Barnwell rushed to BC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ME 4(7:50 - 3rd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Monios.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ME 4(7:49 - 3rd) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 4. Catch made by M.Moss at BC 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Moss for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 3rd) C.Baker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 3rd) B.Cooey kicks 63 yards from UMAINE 35 to the BC 2. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 19(7:38 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - BC 25(6:57 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 33(6:50 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BC 35(6:15 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(5:45 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 45. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 19(5:14 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 19(5:11 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to UMAINE 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 19.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BC 19(4:39 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at UMAINE 22 for -3 yards (D.McKenzie)
|No Good
4 & 13 - BC 29(4:08 - 3rd) C.Lytton 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ME 22(4:04 - 3rd) J.Fagnano scrambles to UMAINE 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ME 37(3:32 - 3rd) T.Banks rushed to UMAINE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ME 39(2:36 - 3rd) T.Banks rushed to UMAINE 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ME 40(2:23 - 3rd) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for S.Bowman.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ME 40(2:20 - 3rd) B.Cooey punts 33 yards to BC 27 Center-UMAINE. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 27. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 32(2:13 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 32(2:12 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BC 41(1:33 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 41. PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 46(1:04 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BC 46(0:42 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 46. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 43.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - BC 43(15:00 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by A.Sinkfield at BC 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 41(14:33 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 41. Catch made by Z.Flowers at UMAINE 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BC 42(14:04 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to UMAINE 42. Catch made by A.Sinkfield at UMAINE 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 40. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 40(13:13 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - BC 40(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-BC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BC 45(13:05 - 4th) D.Longman punts 32 yards to UMAINE 13 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Hennie.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ME 13(12:54 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Monios. PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - ME 6(12:52 - 4th) F.Brock rushed to UMAINE 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 6.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - ME 6(11:51 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 6. Catch made by M.Monios at UMAINE 6. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 15.
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - ME 16(11:30 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 16. Catch made by T.Baptiste at UMAINE 16. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ME 45(10:53 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ME 45(10:47 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for T.Ewing.
|+37 YD
3 & 10 - ME 45(10:45 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 45. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ME 18(10:01 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 18. Catch made by M.Moss at BC 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ME 11(9:42 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for S.Bowman.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ME 11(9:40 - 4th) J.Fagnano rushed to BC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ME 10(9:08 - 4th) E.Barnwell rushed to BC 9 for 1 yards. E.Barnwell FUMBLES forced by BC. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-V.DePalma at BC 9. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 9(9:03 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 9(9:01 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 9.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - BC 9(8:21 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 9. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at BC 13.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BC 13(7:32 - 4th) D.Longman punts 34 yards to BC 47 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Hennie.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ME 47(7:22 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by M.Moss at BC 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|Int
2 & 2 - ME 39(6:50 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass INTERCEPTED at BC 31. Intercepted by K.Arnold at BC 31. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 20.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(6:47 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 9(6:20 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 11(5:44 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 11.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BC 11(4:16 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Good
4 & 11 - BC 18(4:14 - 4th) C.Lytton 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ME 20(4:04 - 4th) F.Brock rushed to UMAINE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ME 22(3:29 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for F.Brock.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ME 22(3:26 - 4th) PENALTY on UMAINE-UMAINE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - ME 17(3:26 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 15. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 15. Gain of -2 yards. Lateral to F.Brock to UMAINE 40 for yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ME 40(3:20 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 40. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ME 45(3:15 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for Z.Scott.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ME 45(3:10 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - ME 45(3:00 - 4th) J.Fagnano steps back to pass. J.Fagnano pass incomplete intended for Z.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(2:57 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - BC 36(2:19 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 28.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(2:05 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMAINE at UMAINE 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 12 - BC 30(1:57 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to UMAINE End Zone for 30 yards. P.Garwo for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 4th) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35 to the UMAINE 7. T.Ewing returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ME 21(1:43 - 4th) J.Fagnano pass complete to UMAINE 21. Catch made by Z.Scott at UMAINE 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ME 31(1:33 - 4th) T.Banks rushed to UMAINE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ME 36(1:20 - 4th) F.Brock rushed to UMAINE 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ME 46(0:47 - 4th) F.Brock rushed to UMAINE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ME 48(0:26 - 4th) J.Gay rushed to UMAINE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at UMAINE 48.
