Holani leads the way as Boise St. downs FCS UT Martin
BOISE, Idaho (AP) George Holani accounted for 157 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Hank Bachmeier threw for a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated UT Martin 30-7 on Saturday.
Boise State (2-1) used a smothering defense to prop up its sputtering offense, holding UT Martin to 152 yards of total offense.
Offensively it was Holani who did it all for Boise State. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a score, while rushing for 110 yards and a TD.
UT Martin (1-2), which entered the game ranked 18th in the latest FCS coaches poll, showed some fight early, exiting the first quarter tied at 7. But the Skyhawks gained only 86 yards after their first three drives.
Bachmeier, who left the game after a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter on a roughing the passer penalty, was 18 of 25 for 204 yards.
Dresser Winn threw for 104 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin.
THE TAKEAWAY
UT-Martin: The Skyhawks defense looked up for the task early on but were worn down by the Broncos' experienced offensive line. UT Martin, which was hoping to notch its second win over an FBS opponent, will get another chance against a more formidable foe in Tennessee next month.
Boise State: While the Broncos continue to improve on defense, their offense has lost its trademark big-play threat in the passing game. Through the first three games, the Broncos have accumulated just 12 plays of more than 15 yards through the air. After losing star receiver Khalil Shakir, who was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos are still searching for someone to step into that role from the receiving corps.
UP NEXT
UT Martin hosts Lindenwood on Saturday.
Boise State travels to UTEP in non-conference action next Saturday.
---
|
C. Dowell
15 WR
53 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs, 6 RuYds
|
G. Holani
24 RB
110 RuYds, RuTD, 47 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|20
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|153
|327
|Total Plays
|48
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|123
|Rush Attempts
|20
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|126
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-68
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.4
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|11
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|5-69
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|153
|TOTAL YDS
|327
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|13/23
|104
|1
|0
|
C. Brown IV 10 QB
|C. Brown IV
|2/5
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|12
|11
|0
|7
|
E. Smoot 13 WR
|E. Smoot
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Tanksley 4 WR
|D. Tanksley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Dowell 15 WR
|C. Dowell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Castleberry 8 RB
|J. Castleberry
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Brown IV 10 QB
|C. Brown IV
|2
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dowell 15 WR
|C. Dowell
|6
|5
|53
|1
|37
|
D. Tanksley 4 WR
|D. Tanksley
|5
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
E. Smoot 13 WR
|E. Smoot
|6
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Lawrence 89 WR
|D. Lawrence
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Castleberry 8 RB
|J. Castleberry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Roberts 80 WR
|Z. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Fields Jr. 0 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Baker 9 S
|O. Baker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 14 DB
|T. Gore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford II 18 LB
|J. Ford II
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dotson 10 DE
|D. Dotson
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Brackett 22 DB
|A. Brackett
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sims 30 S
|D. Sims
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 12 S
|C. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shipp 11 LB
|T. Shipp
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 0 LB
|T. Neal
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 4 DB
|S. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dowell 94 NT
|C. Dowell
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Davis 8 LB
|G. Davis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DT
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 93 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|9
|44.4
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|2
|22.0
|25
|0
|
Z. Roberts 80 WR
|Z. Roberts
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Tanksley 4 WR
|D. Tanksley
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|18/25
|204
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|24
|110
|1
|34
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|10
|28
|0
|8
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|7
|-18
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|5
|4
|48
|0
|22
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|4
|4
|47
|1
|17
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|7
|3
|33
|1
|33
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Rafdal 87 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Whiting 9 WR
|S. Whiting
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 37 CB
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|3/3
|48
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|4
|45.3
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|29.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|5
|13.8
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on TNM-C.Richards False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TNMART 20(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; G.Tarlas at TNM 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TNMART 23(14:27 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 23. Catch made by Z.Wallace at TNM 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at TNM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TNMART 30(13:50 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TNMART 30(13:44 - 1st) T.Larco punts 50 yards to BOISE 20 Center-TNM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(13:38 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at BOISE 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 29(13:01 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at BOISE 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(12:30 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at BOISE 50.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BOISE 50(11:54 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-T.Hopper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 45(11:31 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 42.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(10:59 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TNM 8 for 34 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(10:21 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TNM 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; G.Davis at TNM 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(9:45 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 4. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TNM 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Cobbs for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM End Zone. Z.Roberts returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Whiting at TNM 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 14(9:36 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 14. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TNM 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TNMART 20(9:11 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at TNM 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(8:32 - 1st) E.Smoot rushed to TNM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at TNM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TNMART 34(7:58 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; E.Noa at TNM 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNMART 36(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on TNM-TNM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - TNMART 31(6:51 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at TNM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TNMART 30(6:28 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for Z.Wallace.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TNMART 30(6:23 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TNMART 30(6:18 - 1st) T.Larco punts 53 yards to BOISE 17 Center-TNM. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 17. Tackled by B. Powers at BOISE 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(6:07 - 1st) H.Bachmeier rushed to BOISE 35 for 0 yards. H.Bachmeier FUMBLES forced by T. Neal. Fumble RECOVERED by TNM-J.Ford at BOISE 35. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 35. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 35(5:58 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for Z.Roberts.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 35(5:51 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to BOISE 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - TNMART 38(5:16 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to BOISE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 12 - TNMART 37(4:33 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by C.Dowell at BOISE 37. Gain of 37 yards. C.Dowell for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) T.Larco extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) T.Larco kicks 65 yards from TNM 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Sims at BOISE 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(4:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at BOISE 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 27(3:44 - 1st) H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 31 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Shipp; A.Brackett at BOISE 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 31(3:09 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by T. Neal; A.Brackett at BOISE 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(2:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims; C.Dowell at BOISE 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 35(1:54 - 1st) H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at BOISE 41.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BOISE 41(1:13 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on TNM-A.Brackett Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(1:07 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:36 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 26 for yards. Tackled by Ty at TNM 26. PENALTY on BOISE-G.Curran Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - BOISE 40(0:04 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 40. Catch made by B.Bowens at TNM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; S.Lewis at TNM 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 30(15:00 - 2nd) L.Caples rushed to TNM 29 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brackett at TNM 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 29(14:31 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 29. Catch made by C.Wright at TNM 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 17.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(13:55 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by T. Neal at TNM 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 22(13:15 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 20 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hicks at TNM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 20(12:31 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - BOISE 27(12:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards declined.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(12:22 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 25. Gain of 10 yards. E.Smoot ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 35(12:05 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at TNM 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TNMART 36(11:32 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 36. Catch made by Z.Wallace at TNM 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.LeBeauf at TNM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 45(11:09 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 45(11:03 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TNMART 47(10:56 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to BOISE 47. Catch made by C.Dowell at BOISE 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 45(10:23 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for J.Castleberry.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TNMART 45(10:17 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to BOISE 45. Catch made by E.Smoot at BOISE 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho; T.Jones at BOISE 33. PENALTY on TNM-L.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - TNMART 45(10:08 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 48. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TNMART 48(9:37 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TNMART 48(9:30 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 35 yards to BOISE 13 Center-B.Powers. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(9:28 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 13. Gain of 33 yards. S.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(8:56 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at BOISE 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 50(8:16 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TNM 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 46(7:41 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(7:06 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 42(7:00 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on TNM-S.Lewis Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(6:56 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; G.Davis at TNM 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(6:10 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 33. Catch made by K.Rafdal at TNM 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BOISE 31(5:30 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 38(5:24 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(5:18 - 2nd) D.Tanksley rushed to TNM 34 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Oladipo at TNM 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - TNMART 34(4:52 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at TNM 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TNMART 33(4:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on TNM-A.Bray False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TNMART 28(4:22 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 28. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at TNM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TNMART 31(3:38 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 41 yards to BOISE 28 Center-B.Powers. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 28. Tackled by A.Webb at BOISE 46.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(3:29 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 46. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(2:49 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier scrambles to TNM 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Dotson at TNM 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 23(2:06 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 23. Catch made by S.Whiting at TNM 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TNM 24.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 24(1:25 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 24. Catch made by G.Holani at TNM 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; D.Sims at TNM 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(0:48 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 12. Catch made by T.Hopper at TNM 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 3(0:23 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by T. Neal; C.Dowell at TNM 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(0:17 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 4. Catch made by G.Holani at TNM 4. Gain of 4 yards. G.Holani for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Larco kicks 63 yards from TNM 35 to the BOISE 2. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ford at BOISE 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(14:52 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at BOISE 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 46(14:17 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; J.Rogers at TNM 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:52 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 27 for -24 yards (D.Dotson) H.Bachmeier FUMBLES forced by D.Dotson. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-K.Rafdal at BOISE 27. Tackled by TNM at BOISE 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 34 - BOISE 27(13:31 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at BOISE 29.
|+17 YD
3 & 32 - BOISE 29(12:48 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Dotson at BOISE 46.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 46(12:20 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to TNM 16 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 16(11:58 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at TNM 17.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TNMART 17(11:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on TNM-L.Morgan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 14 - TNMART 12(11:06 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at TNM 9. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TNMART 9(10:56 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for Z.Wallace.
|Punt
4 & 17 - TNMART 9(10:51 - 3rd) T.Larco punts 54 yards to BOISE 37 Center-B.Powers. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 37. Tackled by C.Dowell; J.McGoy at TNM 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:39 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(10:34 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 49 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Shipp at TNM 49.
|Sack
3 & 16 - BOISE 49(9:58 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 47 for -4 yards (D.Dotson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - BOISE 47(9:16 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to TNM 5 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 5(9:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on TNM-J.Russell False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 12 - TNMART 3(9:04 - 3rd) C.Dowell rushed to TNM 9 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.LeBeauf at TNM 9.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TNMART 9(8:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on TNM-G.Olson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TNMART 4(8:21 - 3rd) D.Winn rushed to TNM End Zone for -3 yards. D.Winn FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TNM-D.Winn at TNM End Zone. Tackled by BOISE at TNM 1.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - TNMART 1(7:41 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson. PENALTY on BOISE-A.Teubner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 16(7:31 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 16(7:26 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 16. Catch made by S.Franklin at TNM 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at TNM 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - TNMART 18(6:42 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 18. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at TNM 23.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TNMART 23(5:59 - 3rd) T.Larco punts 57 yards to BOISE 20 Center-B.Powers. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 20. Tackled by A.Webb at BOISE 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:47 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brackett at BOISE 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(5:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at BOISE 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:43 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Brackett at BOISE 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 45(3:48 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; O.Baker at BOISE 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 46(3:35 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TNM 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Sims at TNM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(3:17 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 47(2:47 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Davis at TNM 46.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BOISE 46(2:01 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 49 for -5 yards (J.Ford)
|Punt
4 & 14 - BOISE 49(1:15 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to TNM 8 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 8(1:13 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 8. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at TNM 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 13(0:53 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at TNM 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 20(0:39 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at TNM 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TNMART 23(15:00 - 4th) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TNM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TNMART 22(14:43 - 4th) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TNMART 22(14:23 - 4th) T.Larco punts 38 yards to BOISE 40 Center-B.Powers. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Tackled by Ty at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:15 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dowell at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 48(13:35 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 48(13:30 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis; D.Sims at TNM 43.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 43(12:42 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; J.Johnson at TNM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(12:31 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(12:28 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Dowell; J.Ford at TNM 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 40(11:48 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 40. Catch made by G.Holani at TNM 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(10:55 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 20(10:18 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 19(10:07 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 19. Catch made by L.Caples at TNM 19. Gain of 4 yards. L.Caples ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(9:57 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Shipp at TNM 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 14(9:12 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T. Neal at TNM 13.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 13(8:24 - 4th) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TNM 13. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TNM 13. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - BOISE 24(7:32 - 4th) J.Dalmas 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM 4. S.Franklin returns the kickoff. S.Franklin FUMBLES forced by S.Oladipo. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Crowe at TNM 23. Tackled by TNM at TNM 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(7:19 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to TNM 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TNM 17.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BOISE 17(6:48 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier sacked at TNM 27 for -10 yards (D.Dotson) PENALTY on TNM-D.Dotson Roughing the Passer 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 8(6:34 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TNM End Zone for 8 yards. G.Holani for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(6:16 - 4th) C.Brown steps back to pass. C.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Castleberry.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(6:08 - 4th) C.Brown pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Oladipo at TNM 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TNMART 37(5:25 - 4th) C.Brown steps back to pass. C.Brown sacked at TNM 26 for -11 yards (A.Hassanein) C.Brown FUMBLES forced by A.Hassanein. Fumble RECOVERED by TNM-J.Castleberry at TNM 26. Tackled by BOISE at TNM 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 21 - TNMART 26(5:06 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to TNM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at TNM 32.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TNMART 32(4:43 - 4th) C.Brown steps back to pass. C.Brown pass incomplete intended for R.Fields.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TNMART 32(4:36 - 4th) T.Larco punts 34 yards to BOISE 34 Center-B.Powers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(4:30 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at BOISE 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36(3:59 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at BOISE 41.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 41(3:07 - 4th) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Brackett; C.Dowell at BOISE 39.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 39(2:25 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 52 yards to TNM 9 Center-M.Hutton. D.Tanksley returned punt from the TNM 9. Tackled by T.Crowe at TNM 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNMART 20(2:15 - 4th) C.Brown pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at TNM 24. PENALTY on TNM-D.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - TNMART 10(2:10 - 4th) J.Castleberry rushed to TNM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson; B.Hawkins at TNM 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - TNMART 12(1:31 - 4th) C.Brown pass complete to TNM 12. Catch made by D.Lawrence at TNM 12. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at TNM 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TNMART 22(1:21 - 4th) C.Brown steps back to pass. C.Brown pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TNMART 22(1:16 - 4th) T.Larco punts 38 yards to BOISE 40 Center-B.Powers. Fair catch by L.Caples.
