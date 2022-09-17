|
|
|OHIO
|IOWAST
Iowa State routs Ohio, 43-10, for first 3-0 start since 2012
AMES, Iowa (AP) Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Iowa State rolled past Ohio 43-10 and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.
Dekkers completed 28 of 36 passes and ran for a touchdown. The first-year starter now has thrown for eight touchdowns and 748 total yards.
''There are some critical plays that he makes in the football game that we're not the team we've got the ability to be if he doesn't make those plays,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''His confidence and his resiliency - when something bad happens, his ability to bounce right back - those things are super positive.''
Xavier Hutchinson had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, giving him five touchdowns in three games, equaling his total from all of last season.
''It looked early on like they were trying to bracket X (Hutchinson) in the first half,'' Campbell said. ''And you're still able to have him in some critical third downs and some critical plays and great moments.
''I think the thing I'm most excited about is, you had some other guys step up.''
It was all part of an Iowa State offensive performance that netted 463 yards.
Ohio (1-2) never mounted much of a threat, committing four turnovers and finishing with 233 yards, including just 24 rushing.
''We got behind early, had a couple short punts giving them a short field and we struggled,'' Ohio coach Tim Albin said. ''They did a good job of dinking and dunking the ball around.''
Iowa State scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives, then converted two Ohio turnovers into 10 more points to build a 24-0 lead.
By early in the second quarter the Cyclones already had gained 179 total yards while holding the Bobcats to just 27.
Ten different Cyclones caught passes while Jirehl Brock and Deon Silas combined for 134 yards on the ground.
''We've got a lot of dogs on the team,'' Silas said. ''We're stacked. We're stacked for real.''
Iowa State is now 8-0 all-time against Ohio and 27-5 against schools from the MAC.
''It's a great vibe,'' Silas said of being 3-0, ''but we're not done. We've got a mission that we've got to accomplish.''
TAKEAWAY
The Iowa State defense was stellar against nonconference opponents. After allowing a total of 17 points in two previous games - and an average of 235 yards - the Cyclones permitted only a field goal in the first half Saturday. Ohio netted just 116 yards before halftime.
LESS THAN PERFECT
Despite Iowa State's domination on Saturday, there were a few Cyclone glitches. A couple of snapping gaffes, unforced penalties and a blocked point-after kick prevented Iowa State from adding to a 30-3 halftime lead. It was no big deal against Ohio, but a much tougher date with Baylor looms this weekend.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hosts No. 17 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ohio hosts Fordham at 1 p.m. Saturday.
--
|
K. Rourke
7 QB
194 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -17 RuYds
|
H. Dekkers
12 QB
268 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|21
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|233
|463
|Total Plays
|62
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|163
|Rush Attempts
|22
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|209
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|23-40
|32-42
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|9-68
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-33.7
|4-35.5
|Return Yards
|-1
|65
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-53
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|463
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|20/33
|194
|1
|2
|
P. Navarro 13 QB
|P. Navarro
|3/5
|15
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|7
|43
|0
|20
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|8
|28
|0
|9
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5
|-17
|0
|4
|
P. Navarro 13 QB
|P. Navarro
|2
|-30
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|5
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|5
|3
|34
|1
|26
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|5
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|4
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|7
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
N. Drummond II 17 WR
|N. Drummond II
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
A. Rhone 81 WR
|A. Rhone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blauser 33 LB
|C. Blauser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campolieti 18 LB
|C. Campolieti
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Henderson 81 DT
|B. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Atkinson 66 OL
|C. Atkinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gregory 13 CB
|J. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DE
|J. Burton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hunter II 6 DE
|D. Hunter II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullins 12 S
|T. Mullins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Bonner 28 DE
|S. Bonner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 S
|B. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buell 97 DT
|R. Buell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middlebrook 95 DT
|D. Middlebrook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stevens 34 LB
|D. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|4
|39.5
|0
|54
|
J. Wieland 49 P
|J. Wieland
|2
|22.0
|0
|23
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|3
|31.0
|49
|0
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|19.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|28/36
|268
|3
|0
|
A. Cook 18 QB
|A. Cook
|4/4
|32
|0
|0
|
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|7
|76
|0
|61
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|10
|58
|1
|24
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|8
|28
|0
|10
|
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|6
|-1
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|11
|9
|93
|1
|18
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|6
|5
|54
|1
|16
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|3
|2
|38
|1
|26
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|5
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
T. Moore 82 TE
|T. Moore
|2
|2
|28
|0
|25
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|4
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
A. Bitter 85 WR
|A. Bitter
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Gaines III 0 WR
|G. Gaines III
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Verdon 7 DB
|M. Verdon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Krezek 94 DL
|K. Krezek
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gray 97 DE
|J. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mendeszoon 6 LB
|M. Mendeszoon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Marshall 46 LB
|C. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 25 DB
|T. Howard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Thorson 39 DB
|A. Thorson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Brown 99 DL
|H. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 22 DB
|B. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|3/3
|39
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|4
|35.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 60 yards from OHI 35 to the ISU 5. E.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens at ISU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(14:44 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at ISU 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 36(14:12 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at ISU 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(14:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 48(13:52 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 48. Gain of 8 yards. X.Hutchinson ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(13:23 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; T.Drake at OHI 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(13:10 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at OHI 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 26(12:18 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by J.Brock at OHI 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; B.Johnson at OHI 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(11:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 17(11:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 17. Catch made by J.Rus at OHI 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 11(11:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 11. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 6(10:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to OHI End Zone for 6 yards. H.Dekkers for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Purchase at OHI 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:38 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa; J.Singleton at OHI 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:09 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIO 30(10:03 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:57 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 23 yards to ISU 47 Center-OHI. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(9:51 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; A.Floyd at ISU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 49(9:19 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Sanders.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWAST 49(9:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 30. PENALTY on ISU-J.Noel Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 44(8:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 44(8:52 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 53 yards to OHI 3 Center-ISU. T.Walton returned punt from the OHI 3. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at OHI 2.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 2(8:41 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; B.Peterson at OHI 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 7(8:16 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at OHI 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(7:43 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OHI 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 19(7:14 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; O.Vance at OHI 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(6:37 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-J.Bostic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 21(5:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ISU at OHI 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 27(5:08 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 27. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Verdon at OHI 34.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIO 34(4:44 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 34(4:45 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 21 yards to ISU 45 Center-OHI. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:39 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:13 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 39(4:05 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by J.Brock at OHI 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IOWAST 36(3:26 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika. PENALTY on OHI-V.Watkins Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 31(3:25 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 31.
|+18 YD
4 & 2 - IOWAST 31(2:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(2:16 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to OHI 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 12(1:58 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 12(1:51 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by D.Hanika at OHI 12. Gain of 12 yards. D.Hanika for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 1st) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OHI 23.
|Sack
2 & 12 - OHIO 23(1:07 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 15 for -8 yards (O.Vance) K.Rourke FUMBLES forced by O.Vance. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-M.Anderson at OHI 15. Tackled by W.Kacmarek at OHI 9.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 9(0:55 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to OHI 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.Thompson at OHI 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 6(0:20 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 6(0:16 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 6. Catch made by S.Shaw at OHI 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; K.Kelly at OHI 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWAST 9(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 8. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at OHI 26.
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 49. Intercepted by A.Johnson at ISU 49. Tackled by OHI at ISU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(13:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 45(13:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 29.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(13:39 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI 5 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 5(13:26 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; A.Floyd at OHI 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 3(13:10 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. D.Silas for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 2. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen; C.Marshall at OHI 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(13:01 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Singleton; T.McGee at OHI 19. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OHIO 7(12:34 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 7(12:30 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; T.Howard at OHI 16.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 16(11:49 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by T.Walton at OHI 16. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at OHI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(11:14 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 38(11:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at OHI 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 45(10:27 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OHI 46. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 46(9:57 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 54 yards to ISU End Zone Center-OHI. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(9:43 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to OHI 19 for 61 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 19.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(8:31 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to OHI 23 for -4 yards. H.Dekkers FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-B.Weaver at OHI 23. Tackled by ISU at OHI 23. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(9:04 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at OHI 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 31(8:28 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by ISU at OHI 33. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 38(7:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OHI 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 44(6:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 49(6:11 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to ISU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(5:51 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 45(5:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at ISU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(5:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 33(5:08 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to ISU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; G.Vaughn at ISU 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 29(4:25 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to ISU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson; I.Lee at ISU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OHIO 35(3:40 - 2nd) N.Vakos 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:35 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(3:35 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 30. PENALTY on ISU-J.Hufford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - IOWAST 41(3:02 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to OHI 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(2:39 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by S.Shaw at OHI 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(2:31 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to OHI 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(2:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; K.Kelly at OHI 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 32(1:32 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by J.Noel at OHI 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(1:25 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to OHI 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 25.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - IOWAST 25(0:55 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Shaw at OHI 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - IOWAST 30(0:44 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by J.Brock at OHI 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - IOWAST 29(0:37 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 15.
|+15 YD
4 & 2 - IOWAST 15(0:30 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 15. Catch made by S.Shaw at OHI 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Shaw for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:24 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 64 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 1. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen; C.Marshall at OHI 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(0:18 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at OHI 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(14:29 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to ISU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at ISU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 44(13:56 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Walton.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OHIO 44(13:50 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 44 for -12 yards (W.McDonald)
|Penalty
4 & 19 - OHIO 44(13:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-K.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - OHIO 39(13:10 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 26 yards to ISU 35 Center-OHI. Downed by J.Gregory.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(12:56 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock. PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - IOWAST 25(12:52 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; K.Thompson at ISU 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 34(12:16 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at ISU 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(11:57 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 40 for -7 yards (A.Floyd)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - IOWAST 40(11:21 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 29 for -11 yards (J.Burton; V.Watkins)
|+5 YD
3 & 28 - IOWAST 29(10:37 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at ISU 34. PENALTY on ISU-H.Dekkers Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 23 - IOWAST 34(10:05 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 36 yards to OHI 30 Center-ISU. Fair catch by T.Walton.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:57 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(9:34 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 44(9:30 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by M.Cross at ISU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at ISU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 37(8:48 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Int
4 & 3 - OHIO 37(8:43 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 34. Intercepted by C.Reeder at ISU 34. Tackled by K.Rourke at OHI 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:32 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:27 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OHI 13. Gain of 13 yards. X.Hutchinson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 3rd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Hummel at OHI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(8:14 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Marshall; B.Peterson at OHI 49.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49(7:42 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 49. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Marshall at ISU 22. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(7:24 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 22. Catch made by N.McCormick at ISU 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ISU 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 21(6:42 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at ISU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 13.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 13(5:56 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to ISU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at ISU 15.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - OHIO 15(5:01 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick. PENALTY on ISU-T.Kyle Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(5:01 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 7(4:55 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 7. Catch made by N.McCormick at ISU 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Peterson at ISU 7. PENALTY on OHI-P.Titsworth Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 7(4:33 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 7. Catch made by M.Cross at ISU 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at ISU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OHIO 1(3:47 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to ISU 1. Catch made by T.Foster at ISU 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Foster for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ISU-T.Kyle Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 60 yards from OHI 35 to the ISU 5. Fair catch by J.Brock.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:44 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at ISU 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:12 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at ISU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(2:51 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Buell; K.Kelly at ISU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 39(2:27 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by A.Bitter at ISU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at ISU 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 44(1:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(1:19 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to OHI 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 43(0:47 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by G.Gaines at OHI 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 41.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWAST 41(14:39 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-S.Klotz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 46(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWAST 46(14:56 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 24 yards to OHI 22 Center-ISU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(14:49 - 4th) P.Navarro pass complete to OHI 22. Catch made by N.Drummond at OHI 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Howard; T.Kyle at OHI 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(14:22 - 4th) P.Navarro pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by N.Drummond at OHI 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at OHI 40.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 40(13:49 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to ISU 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at ISU 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(13:29 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro sacked at OHI 42 for -18 yards (M.Mendeszoon) P.Navarro FUMBLES out of bounds.
|-3 YD
2 & 28 - OHIO 42(12:58 - 4th) P.Navarro pass complete to OHI 42. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Gray at OHI 39.
|No Gain
3 & 31 - OHIO 39(12:26 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for N.Drummond.
|Penalty
4 & 31 - OHIO 39(12:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-ISU Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 26 - OHIO 44(12:19 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 41 yards to ISU 15 Center-OHI. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 15. Tackled by D.Stevens at ISU 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(12:07 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 27(12:01 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at ISU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(11:34 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 46 for yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at ISU 46. PENALTY on OHI-Z.Sanders Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Silas rushed to ISU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at ISU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(11:20 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser; D.Hunter at ISU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 45(10:48 - 4th) R.Becht scrambles to ISU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at ISU 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IOWAST 47(9:58 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 29 yards to OHI 24 Center-ISU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(9:48 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(9:43 - 4th) P.Navarro steps back to pass. P.Navarro sacked at OHI 12 for -12 yards (J.Petersen) P.Navarro FUMBLES forced by J.Petersen. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-H.Zenzen at OHI 8. Tackled by C.Atkinson at OHI 8.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 8(9:23 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to OHI 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Campolieti at OHI 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 3(9:11 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to OHI 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Campolieti; S.Bonner at OHI 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 4(8:21 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for G.Gaines.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IOWAST 11(8:17 - 4th) J.Gilbert 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI 2. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Nikkel; M.Purchase at OHI 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(8:08 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(8:03 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for A.Rhone.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 24(7:57 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Brown; B.Thompson at OHI 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 32(7:09 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to ISU 31 Center-OHI. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(0:00 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at ISU 36. PENALTY on ISU-T.Moore Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 26(6:45 - 4th) A.Cook pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by A.Bitter at ISU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at ISU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 27(6:28 - 4th) A.Cook pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by E.Sanders at ISU 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Henderson at ISU 30.
|+25 YD
3 & 11 - IOWAST 30(6:06 - 4th) A.Cook pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by T.Moore at ISU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:54 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to OHI 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Campolieti; D.Stevens at OHI 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 39(4:13 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to OHI 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Gregory; T.Mullins at OHI 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(4:04 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to OHI 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Middlebrook; R.Buell at OHI 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 28(3:07 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to OHI 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Buell; B.Henderson at OHI 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 25(2:27 - 4th) A.Cook pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Moore at OHI 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IOWAST 29(1:43 - 4th) J.Gilbert 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:29 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper; A.Thorson at OHI 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32(0:49 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Krezek at OHI 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 34(0:05 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Krezek at OHI 34.
