College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 4: LSU at Vanderbilt among the best bets
This week's best bets include UCLA-Washington State, Ball State-NC State and much more
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the college football weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog I am picking to win outright.
I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering the first poll for the CFP won't come out until November, I will use the AP top 12. I finished 2-1 last week and lost the upset special, so I am 5-4 overall and 0-3 on the upset picks. I'm due to hit the upset special.
Week 4 Picks
UCLA at Washington State (-18.5): UCLA is a hot mess. It is hard to imagine Chip Kelly's seat being hot in only his second year, but there is little to no improvement. In fact, things might be getting worse. Don't look for much mercy from Mike Leach. Pick: Washington State (-18.5)
LSU at Vanderbilt (+23): The question we ask ourselves about LSU every season is "when will they ever get a quarterback?" The Tigers have a good one in Joe Burrow. He has led the LSU offense to 55 points per game to start the year. Granted, two of those opponents may not impress you, but the Tigers hung 45 on Texas in Austin. Vanderbilt may get a couple of shots in, but the Commodores will not be able to keep up. Pick: LSU (-23)
Ball State at NC State (-19): NC State coach Dave Doeren warned his team last week that West Virginia would be looking to redeem itself after getting embarrassed at Missouri the week before. His team did not respond and got thumped in the process. Ball State should be similarly warned. The Wolfpack are better than it showed last week. Pick: NC State (-19)
Upset of the Week
Michigan State at Northwestern (+8): This is a matchup of two teams that defend well, but struggle to score. The Spartans are coming off a loss to Arizona State at home in which they only mustered seven points. That is the same amount of points that the Sun Devils allowed to Kent State. And Sacramento State. Northwestern is no juggernaut offensively either, but it is hard to imagine Michigan State beating legitimate team by this many points, especially on the road. In fact, I don't think Sparty wins at all. Pick: Northwestern (+8)
Other CFP candidates
Southern Miss at Alabama (-39) Pick: Alabama
Notre Dame at Georgia (-13.5) Pick: Georgia
Miami (OH) at Ohio State (-39) Pick: Ohio State
Oklahoma State at Texas (-5.5) Pick: Texas
-
