Either 68% of Fantasy Baseball managers on CBS aren't listening to the podcast or they're just not paying attention. That 68% represents Blake Snell's start percentage this week knowing that he had a scheduled date with the Rockies in Coors Field. As expected, Snell put up another stinker. He now has a 5.72 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP. We're currently watching the bad version of Robbie Ray disguised as Snell. Either way, get this guy out of your lineups until he strings together a few positive starts.

If you were depending on Snell as one of your aces coming into the season, perhaps I can interest you in Ross Stripling. While I don't think he's back to his Dodgers form from years past, I do think he's serviceable right now. Over his last five games (four starts, one relief appearance), Stripling has a 2.47 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 29.1 innings pitched. He's currently in line to face the Orioles and Marlins next week. Yum!

deGrom: 'This is frustrating'

Mets SP Jacob deGrom was off to what looked like an instant MLB classic on Wednesday against the Cubs. The Cy Young favorite and darkhorse MVP candidate pitched three perfect innings and struck out eight of nine batters. In the process, he drove home an RBI on a single -- that gave him two more total RBI than runs allowed on the season and brought his average above .400 and his OPS above .900. Then, we got the bad news. As I say often, you always have to hold your breath when deGrom is on the mound, and he left the game after just three innings with right shoulder soreness.

This came after he left his previous start early with an elbow injury. He has now battled through three injuries this season: oblique, flexor tendinitis in his right elbow, and now the shoulder. In this start, he looked a bit uncomfortable after being removed from the start when trying to stretch out his shoulder. Here's what deGrom had to say after the game, via ESPN:

"I felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second innings, then there in the third my shoulder was sore. This is getting old. I want to be out there competing instead of coming out of these games with these little [things].

"This is frustrating. I want to be out there as long as I can be out there."

On a positive note, tests on his right shoulder showed no decline in strength when compared to his left one. Also, Mets manager Luis Rojas provide a positive update of his own.

"During the game I got a report," Rosas said after the game. "We can call it an encouraging report."

There has been no talk yet of a potential IL stint, but deGrom had this to say about potentially taking some time off the mound regardless of what the coming MRI reveals: "That's a tough question because I want to be out there every fifth day. That will be a decision based on what we see [Thursday], but the competitor in me wants to be out there."

Scott does not see this as an opportunity to trade deGrom. The risk of giving him up for less than worth far outweighs the potential benefit -- especially because early reports suggest no reason for concern. On the flip side, he's turning 33 in two days and is throwing the hardest he ever has in his career.

Alvarez gains outfield eligibility

Astros OF Yordan Alvarez is now outfield-eligible in leagues that grant eligibility after five games, including CBS. He started his fifth game in the outfield on Wednesday. Alvarez is batting .301 now with nine homers and an .866 OPS.

Mahle returning to early-season form

Scott is feeling hopeful about Reds SP Tyler Mahle after his most recent three starts including an outing on Wednesday that was dominant. Mahle shut down the Brewers with a career-high 12 strikeouts through six innings. He allowed just three hits and one run. He also retired the final 12 Brewers batters he faced, nine of them via the strikeout. Under the hood, the numbers back up Mahle's recent run. He induced 19 swinging strikes -- elite numbers again. He's once again looking like a high-end SP2 who can deliver SP1 performances.

