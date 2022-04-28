Happy Thursday, everyone! And it's an especially happy Thursday for those of us who celebrate the annual NFL Draft -- that gets underway at 8 p.m. ET tonight. But until then, we have baseball to talk about and baseball to cover. On Tuesday, we saw a slew of dazzling performances by starters drafted in each of Tiers 2-4 this past March as we continue to see a steep decline in power numbers across the MLB. On Wednesday, there were more dominant outings from pitchers selected outside even the top-20 at the position. Have we entered a next-level deadened ball era?

It was a great night for Padres SP MacKenzie Gore -- hopefully you claimed him off waivers (or drafted him late) weeks ago. Gore struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball. It was also a good night for Marlins SP Pablo Lopez, who extended his scoreless streak and in the process grabbed another win. Both Lopez and Sandy Alcantara now have three wins apiece for the Marlins.

Beat your league to the waiver wire

Drew Rasmussen, RP, Rays: Fresh off a dominant performance against the Mariners, Rasmussen is in line for two starts next week and has SPARP eligibility for H2H points leagues. He's just 48% rostered right now in CBS leagues. Against Seattle, Rasmussen threw six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out nine with a whopping 19 swinging strikes. His two starts next week come against the Athletics and a Mariners team he just beat up on. Now is the time to beat your league to the waiver wire.

Two pitchers still not rostered in enough leagues

Aaron Ashby, RP, Brewers: If you play in a H2H points league, Ashby has SPARP potential and yet he's still somehow just 42% rostered. That should and will change after we watched him take a no hitter into the sixth inning on Wednesday against the Pirates. Ashby finished 5 2/3 innings allowing just one hit, one run and striking out five, but he did walk five. Over 17 innings this season, Ashby has 19 strikeouts and a 70% groundball rate. He needs to cut down on the walks though (13).

Paul Blackburn, SP, Athletics: Another outing, another strong performance from Blackburn, who continues to get slept on with just a 55% roster rate. Blackburn pitched five shutout innings against one of the best teams in baseball -- the Giants -- and he allowed just three hits and one walk. He struck out four with 12 induced swinging strikes, and now has 18 strikeouts with just two walks to tally up to a sparkling 1.35 ERA.

What's wrong with Morton?

One of the biggest disappointments of the season so far has been Braves SP Charlie Morton. He was a big-time target for Scott White, who ended up with him in a lot of drafts. The good news is that Morton started out slow in 2021 as well through his first five starts before locking in, but the bad news is that Morton's woes continued on Wednesday night. Morton couldn't make it out of the third inning and finished with just 2 1/3 innings pitched having allowed three runs, four hits and four walks with just one strikeout. As Scott pointed out on Twitter, the same Morton allowed 28 runs in the first 39 innings he threw last year and came all the way back to have a 4.50 ERA by June 16. And let's not forget he's coming back from a broken leg. I am using all of this to say send some offers out right now -- buy-low offers -- that start very low. But now is the time.

Buy-low hitters per Statcast data

News and lineup notes

