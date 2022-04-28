Some of the players I've featured in this space recently continued to shine Wednesday (Randal Grichuk with another two hits, Anthony Santander with another home run) and remain just as available on the waiver wire today. But enough interesting things are happening that I'd rather not rehash the cases I've made for them. Instead, I'll simply refer you back to what I've already written.

I will make an exception for Taylor Ward, though, because he remains widely available still, rostered in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and because picking him up is no longer just a suggestion. It's a demand.

If you heard his name earlier this year, it was probably in a derogatory way. At 28, he had gotten his chances in the majors already, and yet manager Joe Maddon decided to award him an everyday job ahead of up-and-comers Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, who've been forced to platoon in left field. It seemed like an inexcusable nod to experience for experience's sake -- one that jeopardized the development of more talented players. Plus, unlike Adell and Marsh, we knew Ward wouldn't do any good for our Fantasy teams.

Yeah ... about that.

Taylor Ward RF LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 28 2022 Stats AVG .395 HR 4 SB 1 AB 38 BB 11 K 9

He's been a wrecking ball so far. Since moving to the leadoff spot Monday -- ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, making it arguably the most valuable lineup spot in baseball -- he has both a two-homer game and a near cycle, falling just a single short of the latter feat Wednesday.

It's not all about the lineup spot either. Maddon moved Ward up because of how well he was performing further down, particularly with regard to getting on base. It's something he long excelled at in the minors. In fact, now's a good time to remind you he excelled at everything in the minors, slashing .330/.439/.588 in 179 career games at Triple-A.

So what's changed for him in the majors? He says it's mostly a matter of mental approach.

"Honestly, it's something I feel like should've already been happening, but I'm here now," Ward said. "And I'm blessed to be here and just want to keep the blinders on and stay focused on this season."

To be fair, his previous chances were sporadic and without the firm commitment Maddon gave him at the start of this season. Only time will tell if it's a flash in the pan, but so far his Statcast page is lit up like a Christmas tree. He has a track record to support it, at least in the minors, and is in a prime spot to succeed. At this point, you can't afford to wait and see. Your shot at Ward is now or never.

Let's see who else is available ...