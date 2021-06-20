The Rockies go from having a full week of home games to a full week of road games -- and only five at that -- so other than Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and maybe Charlie Blackmon, they're out of the discussion for most mixed-leaguers.

Other teams with just five games include the White Sox, Angels, Giants and Mariners. The Braves and Mets, meanwhile, are scheduled for eight games because of doubleheaders.

Week 13: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitcher rankings

So with that little bit of context, here are my 10 favorite hitters rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Wade Miley, Matt Manning, Week 13 two-start pitchers and sleepers, Jacob deGrom and Alex Bregman news and Zac Gallen's bad return on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sleeper hitters for Week 13 (June 21-27) Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIN2, ATL4 ROSTERED 54% He's been an on-base machine since about mid-May, offering enough power and speed to appeal to all formats, and these matchups are pretty good. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups @MIN2, ATL4 ROSTERED 57% He has shown plenty of power since coming back from a fractured thumb, which was his stated goal at the start of the year. I'm buying in. Jonathan Schoop 1B DET Detroit • #7 • Age: 29 Matchups STL2, HOU4 ROSTERED 61% Speaking of showing lots of power, Jonathan Schoop keeps depositing balls in the bleachers, now in Week 4 of his ongoing power display. He has to cool off eventually, right? Willy Adames SS MIL Milwaukee • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups @ARI3, COL3 ROSTERED 41% He came back alive over the weekend after a recent slump and gets to face a couple bottom-feeder rotations this week. Daniel Vogelbach 1B MIL Milwaukee • #20 • Age: 28 Week Rankings Matchups @ARI3, COL3 ROSTERED 9% The OPS hog has represented a pretty massive upgrade over Keston Hiura, believe it or not, particularly since the start of June. The Brewers have the third-best hitter matchups this week. Hunter Renfroe RF BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups @TB3, NYY3 ROSTERED 40% The power output has slowed down in June, but the batting average continues to rise. He's been especially good against lefties, boasting a near-1.000 OPS, and the Red Sox have three on the schedule this week. Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 24 Matchups @BAL3, @DET4 ROSTERED 1% Alex Bregman's replacement at third base was batting .352 with a 1.078 OPS at Triple-A. The Astros have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, and his bat-to-ball skills should help him make the most of them. Abraham Almonte LF ATL Atlanta • #34 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM4, @CIN4 ROSTERED 1% Both in the minors and majors, the 31-year-old journeyman has done a terrific job getting on base this year and gets the benefit of having eight games this week. Bobby Bradley 1B CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHC2, @MIN4 ROSTERED 30% With four home runs in his first 13 games, Bobby Bradley's prodigious power is showing up in the majors. Here's hoping he keeps those strikeouts down another week. Jesus Sanchez LF MIA Miami • #76 • Age: 23 Matchups TOR2, WAS4 ROSTERED 36% He's still finding his footing in the majors after a breakthrough first couple months in the minors, but it helps that the Marlins have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 13

1. Astros @BAL3, @DET4

2. Athletics @TEX4, @SF3

3. Brewers @ARI3, COL3

4. Blue Jays @MIA2, BAL4

5. Marlins TOR2, WAS4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 13

1. Nationals @PHI2, @MIA4

2. Cubs CLE2, @LAD4

3. Diamondbacks MIL3, @SD3

4. Mariners TOR2, WAS4

5. Phillies WAS2, @NYM4