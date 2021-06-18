ross-stripling.jpg

You know the deal by now, right? I provide you a list of 10 sleeper pitchers just to ensure you're never underserved, but it's rare when even half are widely startable. As a whole, it's more of a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency list.

The most attractive of the most widely available pitchers on this list is Ross Stripling, who I have fourth here, but I should hope I'm already rostering better options than even him. In an ideal world, you'd start maybe the top three from this list and no one else.

Having said that, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.  

Sleeper pitchers for Week 13 (June 21-27)
Mike Minor SP
KC Kansas City • #23 • Age: 33
Matchups
at NYY, at TEX
ROSTERED
71%
His last start interrupted an impressive six-start stretch, but these matchups are favorable enough for him to earn another thumbs up from me.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. STL, vs. HOU
ROSTERED
74%
In eight starts since the start of May, he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 12.9 K/9. That Cardinals matchup is decent enough anyway.
Austin Gomber SP
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
Matchups
at MIL
ROSTERED
77%
Though it hasn't mattered where he's pitching of late, you're always more comfortable starting him on the road, especially against a bottom-five offense.
Ross Stripling SP
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
Matchups
at MIA, vs. BAL
ROSTERED
26%
The matchups are great, and he's coming off his best start of the season. Only problem is I don't actually think he's good.
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #71 • Age: 27
Matchups
at TEX, at SF
ROSTERED
62%
Another one whose ability is in question for me, he at least goes six innings more often than not and should be able to handle the Rangers.
James Kaprielian SP
OAK Oakland • #32 • Age: 27
Matchups
at TEX
ROSTERED
66%
He's only had one misfire in six starts so far, but I'm skeptical he's as much of a bat-misser as he has appeared. Again, though, the Rangers shouldn't mount much of a threat.
Ryan Yarbrough SP
TB Tampa Bay • #48 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. BOS, vs. LAA
ROSTERED
74%
He's been pitching deeper into games from about mid-May on, and his ERA and WHIP are normally respectable. You'd just like to see better matchups than these two.
Jake Odorizzi SP
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 31
Matchups
at BAL, at DET
ROSTERED
38%
Now, those matchups are more like it! Maybe he'll actually break through with a six-inning start, too.
Adrian Houser SP
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. COL
ROSTERED
26%
The Rockies away from Coors Field are a cakewalk, and Adrian Houser's ground ball-generating ways have yielded two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight appearances. He rarely makes it six innings himself, though.
Jameson Taillon SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. KC
ROSTERED
61%
I do think better days are ahead for Jameson Taillon given his whiff rate and raw stuff, but with his ERA pushing 6.00, it's a leap of faith to say those better days begin this week.