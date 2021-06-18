You know the deal by now, right? I provide you a list of 10 sleeper pitchers just to ensure you're never underserved, but it's rare when even half are widely startable. As a whole, it's more of a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency list.

The most attractive of the most widely available pitchers on this list is Ross Stripling, who I have fourth here, but I should hope I'm already rostering better options than even him. In an ideal world, you'd start maybe the top three from this list and no one else.

Having said that, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.