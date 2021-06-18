The Rockies go from having a full week of home games to a full week of road games -- and only five at that -- so other than Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and maybe Charlie Blackmon, they're out of the discussion for most mixed-leaguers.
Other teams with just five games include the White Sox, Angels, Giants and Mariners. Meanwhile, the Braves and Mets are scheduled for eight games because of doubleheaders.
Week 13: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitcher rankings
So with that little bit of context, here are my 10 favorite hitters rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
- We talk Wade Miley, Matt Manning, Week 13 two-start pitchers and sleepers, Jacob deGrom and Alex Bregman news and Zac Gallen's bad return on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 24
He's been an on-base machine since about mid-May, offering enough power and speed to appeal to all formats, and these matchups are pretty good.
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37
He's showing a lot of power since coming back from a fractured thumb, which was his stated goal at the start of the year. I'm buying in.
DET Detroit • #7 • Age: 29
Speaking of showing lots of power, Jonathan Schoop keeps depositing balls in the bleachers, now in Week 4 of his ongoing power display. He has to cool off eventually, right?
MIL Milwaukee • #20 • Age: 28
The OPS hog has represented a pretty massive upgrade over Keston Hiura, believe it or not, particularly since the start of June. The Brewers have the third-best hitter matchups this week.
BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 29
The power output has slowed down in June, but the batting average continues to rise. He's been especially good against lefties, boasting a near-1.000 OPS, and the Red Sox have three on the schedule this week.
HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 24
Alex Bregman's replacement at third base was batting .352 with a 1.078 OPS at Triple-A. The Astros have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, and his bat-to-ball skills should help him make the most of them.
ATL Atlanta • #34 • Age: 31
Both in the minors and majors, the 31-year-old journeyman has done a terrific job getting on base this year and gets the benefit of having eight games this week.
CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 25
With four home runs in his first 10 games, Bobby Bradley's prodigious power is showing up in the majors. Here's hoping he keeps those strikeouts down another week.
MIA Miami • #76 • Age: 23
He's still finding his footing in the majors after a breakthrough first couple months in the minors, but it helps that the Marlins have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.
Willy Adames SS
MIL Milwaukee • #27 • Age: 25
He still has better numbers with the Brewers than he did with the Rays, in spite of his recent slump. Facing a couple bottom-feeder rotations this week should help him snap out of it.
Best hitter matchups for Week 13
1. Astros @BAL3, @DET4
2. Athletics @TEX4, @SF3
3. Brewers @ARI3, COL3
4. Blue Jays @MIA2, BAL4
5. Marlins TOR2, WAS4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 13
1. Nationals @PHI2, @MIA4
2. Cubs CLE2, @LAD4
3. Diamondbacks MIL3, @SD3
4. Mariners TOR2, WAS4
5. Phillies WAS2, @NYM4