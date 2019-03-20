2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade for Josh Rosen, salvage offseason with splashy first round

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma



Trading Rosen certainly necessitates the Cardinals go with a quarterback, and you really feel like if they can get value for Rosen, they would really suck the drama out of the first overall pick by essentially admitting they're taking Murray first.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State



No-brainer situation for the 49ers here. Even after adding Dee Ford via trade from the Chiefs, they're sprinting to the podium to take Bosa if he's there at No. 2.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama



Pairing Quinnen with Leonard Williams would give some sort of nickname opportunity (although I'm not sure what) and would give the Jets a lethal pair of defensive linemen. It might have people wondering about them as a playoff team too.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky



The Raiders invested on offense in free agency (and some defense too) and I expect them to attack the defensive side of the ball during draft weekend. Landing Allen as a pass rusher would be a nice first step.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State



Even though the Buccaneers have invested in their pass rush several times in several different ways over the last few years, it hasn't stuck. They need someone who can generate pressure against the toughest QB division in football. Sweat blew up the combine and they can use him in a rotation out of the gate.

Devin White, LB, LSU



Quite obviously Dave Gettleman doesn't care about positional value, and White might be the type of guy who is worth ignoring the position, too. He's got crazy range and a perfect modern game for a linebacker.

T.J. Hockensen, TE, Iowa



The Jags could easily go with defense here, but if they take a tight end who can help Nick Foles and also improve the blocking in the run game, they could kill two birds with one stone. It's a sneaky good fit.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan



Not entirely sure why I keep giving them the local product, but adding Gary to Trey Flowers and the recently acquired interior guys (Snacks, etc) would go a long way towards giving Matt Patricia a ridiculous defensive line with which to build around.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida



The Bills have gotten better on the offensive line over the last few weeks, but adding Taylor might be a real nice cherry to a stretch of impressive additions that will make Josh Allen better in 2019.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State



This is HIGH for a center and I could see why Denver would rather try and reload on their defense. But I can also see John Elway deciding that adding Bradbury as a plug and play starting center might set up Joe Flacco for success. I'm kind of looking at their offense and talking myself into them being better than people think.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State



Local product, who might fit well in Zac Taylor's system, pegged to be the future once life after Andy Dalton is over.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa



The Packers loaded up on defensive players in free agency, meaning it's time for them to load up on some offensive help in the draft. They have Jimmy Graham , but how much gas does he have left in the tank? Adding Fant gives this offense a kick in the pants.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson



With the Dolphins basically rebooting the whole franchise, I see them trying to land the best player available but also someone who can be a locker room leader for Brian Flores new vision of this Miami team. Ferrell's got the chops to qualify for both.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston



If he falls this far, Oliver and his skillset would make all the sense in the world paired with Dan Quinn and his defensive approach.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss



Not an Alabama player, so he breaks the Redskins mold lately in terms of an early pick, but Metcalf fills a need, would be a popular and interesting pick and he once scored a touchdown against Alabama.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State



The Panthers need edge rush help and they can get it here thanks to the draft board falling very much in their favor.

From Cleveland Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson I think the Giants would prefer an elite edge rusher here, but I also think that Dave Gettleman could fall in love with Dexter's size and strength and speed and ability to disrupt on the interior. Adding Lawrence and White and Rosen would be a pretty nice first-day haul for the Giants, not to mention sorely needed positive publicity.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama



The Vikings HAVE to get better on the offensive line for Kirk Cousins' sake, and they do so by drafting Williams, who would presumably kick into guard from the get go for Minnesota but give them an option if one of their current tackles struggles.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson



There isn't a ton of needs for the Titans, per se, but they could certainly use depth on the interior of their defensive line.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan



Since Ryan Wilson got mad at me on the podcast for taking a cornerback, I'm going to give him a linebacker for the Steelers instead.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State



The Seahawks taking a running back for comedy's sake or a quarterback for drama's sake would be the best-case scenario but it's probably not happening. Instead I'll give them another burner who can take the top off the defense for Russell Wilson's perfect second-level floating deep ball.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State



It's possible the Ravens don't think they need to improve their WR corps from what they have right now -- Willie Snead , Jordan Lasley, Chris Moore -- but it sure feels likely they could spend an early pick on one of these wideouts.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma



The Texans are another team that just has to add some protection for their quarterback. We can't have Deshaun Watson getting punished the way he did last year during 2018.

From Chicago Greedy Williams, CB, LSU Let's really see who's making these picks. If it's Jon Gruden I think this would be the pick, but if it's Mike Mayock/Paul Guenther getting most of the input, I could see them going with Byron Murphy instead.

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State



Jason Peters can't play forever (right?) and the Eagles need to prepare for the future. Getting Dillard in now would give them time to work on his run blocking reps (Mike Leach didn't do much of that) and get him prepped to take over for Peters.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State



The Colts added Devin Funchess this offseason, but it's only on a one-year deal, and the draft gives them an opportunity to add another big-body receiver who complements T.Y. Hilton.

From Dallas Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State



Gruden can't help himself and go ALL defense in the draft, not with three picks. The lure of a stud WR who doesn't have to play out of the gate because of their free agency signings is too much for the Raiders coach to ignore.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington



Bunch of different ways they can go, but landing the best available cornerback in the draft would give them some serious juice on the back end of this defense.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama



The Chiefs don't NEED a running back, not with the way Damien Williams played, but putting Jacobs in this offense would be pretty exciting to see and at this point the Chiefs might just go all in on offense.

From New Orleans Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State



Slightly unconventional pick here, but hear me out: this is a top-10 talent who is available at the back end of the first round (which means you get a fifth-year option on him) and he lands on a team that can be patient with developing him as a premiere player on the interior of the defensive line.

DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia



Not a need pick, but good teams don't pick for need. The Rams saw what happened when Aqib Talib went out -- they struggled on defense. He won't be on this team forever, so start grooming someone who can step in and fill the void at some point.