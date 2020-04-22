2020 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos and Falcons leap into top 10, pair of QBs slide as six trades struck in Round 1
It's draft week, which means mock draft season has almost come to a close
We're finally nearing the finish line of the 2020 NFL Draft season, with the virtual insanity kicking off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You'll be able to pregame here at CBS Sports HQ with Fantasy Football Today at 6 p.m. ET and the Pick Six Podcast at 7 p.m. ET before we roll right into grades, analysis and everything else you need to know as the draft unfolds pick by pick.
As for my final mock draft, I tried to separate the smokescreen from the fire when it comes to the buzz surrounding what could happen on Thursday night, and as a result I wound up settling on six potential trades, more than I expected to have when I started gaming out these picks. Below you'll find the Falcons moving into the top 10 for a top cornerback, and the Broncos doing the same for the first wide receiver selected.
You'll also see two quarterbacks who have been consensus first-rounders to this point fall outside the top 20 picks, and despite the negative buzz surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, he's not one of them. Which of the quarterback-needy teams passed on taking a franchise signal-caller early on, and where did those QB slides end? Read on to find out.
The draft is almost here, which means it's time for some bold predictions! Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends make their forecasts for the big event plus much more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
No surprise at No. 1, as the Bengals select Joe Burrow as the new face of the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Also no surprise at No. 2, as Washington is unable to get the right deal to move down and pass on the chance to add the draft's best defensive player.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Ultimately, it doesn't appear any team will pay the high price needed to get to No. 3, so the Lions might be stuck at the spot unless they want to take a discount just to pick up more trade assets. So Okudah is the pick there, giving the team a No. 1 corner to headline the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Giants might be able to squeeze something out of the Dolphins to move back one pick -- in our podcast mock draft, we had them trade No. 4 and 110 for No. 5 and 70 -- but either way, I expect them to go with Wills when they ultimately turn the pick in, based on Joe Judge's Alabama background and Dave Gettleman's love for building in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Every smoke alarm in the NFL Draft Season house is blaring as rumors swirl that the Dolphins could pass on Tua for Justin Herbert. To me, it seems like a play to avoid trading up to get their guy, and it could be successful this year in a way it might not be in any other, with most teams possibly hesitant to trade a lot of draft capital for one player after not getting to do a full work-up during a stay-at-home predraft process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
I think if the Chargers have a shot at getting Tua, they'll do it in this spot. But despite the late buzz for Justin Herbert, Plan B for L.A. could be to just take one of this year's elite tackles after trading away Russell Okung, and then try and get a quarterback later. Their FA additions set the Chargers up as a team that wants to compete in 2020, and adding a stud left tackle like Thomas will have the most immediate impact for this team.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The fact that Simmons doesn't fit into one clear spot could scare defense-needy teams at the top of the draft away, but it's something that could appeal to new coach Matt Rhule, who would take advantage of the star defender's versatility. If Simmons slips out of the top five, this is as far as he's getting.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons pay the Jack Conklin price to move to No. 8, surrendering No. 16, 78 and a 2021 second-round pick to get their guy. Henderson gives the team a legit No. 1 cornerback in a secondary that has been a weakness in recent years. I don't see any way he gets past the Jaguars, Jets and Raiders, so the Falcons have to get aggressive if they want him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
With Henderson off the board, this comes down to either taking the Jags' top rated interior defensive lineman, a position that Dave Caldwell doesn't feel is deep in this draft, or going with possibly their third-best offensive lineman after two come off the board earlier. This feels like the lowest Brown could fall, and his high floor is just what the Jaguars need to build their next top defensive unit around.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Broncos have a lot of draft capital this year with three third-rounders in their pocket, and they don't have a ton of needs after a busy offseason. So it makes sense to swing a deal to go up and get their WR1 rather than sit back and hope you can get possibly your third choice at the position. They give up No. 15, 83 and 118 to get to this spot for an excellent receiver in Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Joe Douglas figures to look at an offensive lineman if he can get one he likes, and Wirfs is one who would definitely fit the mold as an explosive talent after he tore up the combine. Offensive line has been a clear focus this offseason so far, and it extends to this first-round pick, especially with C.J. Henderson off the board and the talent deep at receiver, leaving plenty of options in Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Raiders don't necessarily have to go receiver at No. 12, but it would be very hard to pass on Lamb if he's on the board in this spot. He's a bona fide No. 1 receiver for an offense that desperately needs one, and his yards-after-catch ability would mesh perfectly with the players they have at QB.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The 49ers figure to try and trade down here, but that will largely be determined by who's available. Would a team in the 20s move into this spot for a quarterback? Would someone want to give up multiple picks to get here for Mekhi Becton after his flagged drug test at the combine? Ultimately, the 49ers can't find the right deal and they stick to get a replacement for DeForest Buckner.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Bucs are fortunate that reports of a flagged drug test at the combine allow Becton to slip to No. 14, where Tom Brady lands a big body to protect him up front. Tampa Bay could also look to trade up to make sure they land a top tackle, but the Becton news makes it more likely they should be able to get their guy.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Browns move down again, giving No. 15 and 97 to the Eagles in exchange for No. 21 and 53, and Philly is able to come get the top speed wideout in this draft to fill a clear need and not have to fully lose a selection in the process, falling only 44 picks down on Day 2. Ruggs will help stretch the offense for the Eagles and potentially be their top option at the position in a hurry.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Cardinals move back to pick up the No. 78 pick and what could be a good 2021 second-rounder from Atlanta, and while that takes them out of play for a top tackle, the team is still able to land an impact edge rusher in Chaisson, who can immediately work into the rotation and potentially take over for Chandler Jones in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 17
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The buzz around Terrell has grown in the late stages of the predraft process, to the point I believe he'll be the third corner off the board. And the Cowboys definitely have a need at the position after the loss of Byron Jones, so if they can't trade down and amass picks, I believe this could be the landing spot for the Clemson product.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
This figures to be a tackle spot for the Dolphins, but there are several players at the position that are in the same tier with the top four off the board. So why not grab the top center now and look to address tackle at 26? Ruiz has gained steam as a first-round pick, to the point where my colleagues and I were fighting over him at the end of Round 1 on the Pick Six Podcast mock draft. His upside at a hard-to-fill position could cause the draft's clear top center to go higher than expected.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Raiders filled their biggest offensive need at No. 12, and here they address their biggest need on the other side of the ball with Gladney, a physical corner who can step right into the starting lineup. I'm not ruling out a quarterback here with two presumed first-round picks still on the board, but ultimately Jon Gruden passes on the position to address a bigger need.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars pass on the tackle position again as Dave Caldwell appears comfortable looking for starters later in the draft, and instead he snaps up the last receiver who's a clear Day 1 pick to help Gardner Minshew in the passing game.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Browns pass on getting one of the top four tackles in the draft, but in doing so, they're able to pick up No. 83 and 118 while also swapping No. 97 for 53. And they wind up getting a tackle they appear to be smitten with anyway as the long-term plan to protect Baker Mayfield's blindside.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Vikings like drafting cornerbacks early in the draft when they don't need one, so in an offseason where they lost three of their top players at the position, they absolutely have to take at least one in the first round. Johnson is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab, and if the Vikings are comfortable with that timetable, he makes a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
If the Chargers opt to pass on the QB position at No. 6, it could be quite a fall for one of the presumed top picks in this class. If the Patriots don't have to give up anything extra to land Herbert, this could be his ultimate landing spot, and it would give him a great chance to succeed at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
I'm sure it would be tough for Sean Payton to pass on Jordan Love here, but this is a team looking to win a title in 2020, and that means adding an impact player at a position of need with their one pick in the first two rounds.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Chargers passed on a quarterback at No. 6 to take an elite tackle, and that's caused two QBs to tumble further than people expect. And the Chargers themselves are the beneficiary, packaging No. 37 and 71 to get to this spot for Love, who can sit and learn for a year as the team goes with Tyrod Taylor in 2020.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Dolphins opted to take the top center in the class at No. 18 and were still able to come back and land the tackle many project them to select at that spot. Jones had an excellent Senior Bowl week to earn his spot in the second tier of the tackle position.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson has drawn late buzz as a potential first-rounder, and if the Jaguars believe they'll be able to get some premium draft capital in a Yannick Ngakoue deal, it will make packaging No. 42 and 73 to get to this spot easier to stomach. You know the Seahawks are open for business when it comes to trading down.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Linebacker is a key position of need for the Ravens after their losses over the last few offseasons, and they're able to get a good one here in Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt has drawn some late first-round buzz as we enter the home stretch of the predraft process, and the Titans are one of the teams that have shown interest. If they can't find a deal they like to move back, he'd be a solid find as someone who has experience at multiple spots in college who could plug in at guard or be an option at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks is another guy who has gained steam as a potential first-round pick, and considering the depth at receiver, it could make sense for the Packers to snap him up here to pair with FA addition Christian Kirksey and solidify the middle of the defense.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
These two teams hooked up on the DeForest Buckner trade earlier this offseason, and with the 49ers looking to move back and add mid-round picks, the Colts are able to jump a few spots by dangling No. 122. Gross-Matos would be a value pick at this spot for anyone who lands him.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Chiefs are well-positioned to add some much-needed corner talent with this spot, even with the run at the position earlier in the round. Diggs can contribute immediately and eventually lock down a starting role on the outside.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Cards, Panthers could trade down
There could be some early movement at the 2020 draft
-
Brown has a message for his doubters
Brown's military upbringing helped him become one of college football's best prospects
-
2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets Guide
It's time to take a look at the most intriguing prop bets for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars trade up for Herbert
Plus the Panthers and 49ers move back multiple times in Will Brinson's final mock draft
-
Three-round mock: Herbert, Love fall
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to...
-
Fromm headlines 10 underrated prospects
There's plenty of value to be had in the later rounds