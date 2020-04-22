2020 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos and Falcons leap into top 10, pair of QBs slide as six trades struck in Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st No surprise at No. 1, as the Bengals select Joe Burrow as the new face of the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Also no surprise at No. 2, as Washington is unable to get the right deal to move down and pass on the chance to add the draft's best defensive player.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Ultimately, it doesn't appear any team will pay the high price needed to get to No. 3, so the Lions might be stuck at the spot unless they want to take a discount just to pick up more trade assets. So Okudah is the pick there, giving the team a No. 1 corner to headline the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants might be able to squeeze something out of the Dolphins to move back one pick -- in our podcast mock draft, we had them trade No. 4 and 110 for No. 5 and 70 -- but either way, I expect them to go with Wills when they ultimately turn the pick in, based on Joe Judge's Alabama background and Dave Gettleman's love for building in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Every smoke alarm in the NFL Draft Season house is blaring as rumors swirl that the Dolphins could pass on Tua for Justin Herbert. To me, it seems like a play to avoid trading up to get their guy, and it could be successful this year in a way it might not be in any other, with most teams possibly hesitant to trade a lot of draft capital for one player after not getting to do a full work-up during a stay-at-home predraft process.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd I think if the Chargers have a shot at getting Tua, they'll do it in this spot. But despite the late buzz for Justin Herbert, Plan B for L.A. could be to just take one of this year's elite tackles after trading away Russell Okung, and then try and get a quarterback later. Their FA additions set the Chargers up as a team that wants to compete in 2020, and adding a stud left tackle like Thomas will have the most immediate impact for this team.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The fact that Simmons doesn't fit into one clear spot could scare defense-needy teams at the top of the draft away, but it's something that could appeal to new coach Matt Rhule, who would take advantage of the star defender's versatility. If Simmons slips out of the top five, this is as far as he's getting.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons pay the Jack Conklin price to move to No. 8, surrendering No. 16, 78 and a 2021 second-round pick to get their guy. Henderson gives the team a legit No. 1 cornerback in a secondary that has been a weakness in recent years. I don't see any way he gets past the Jaguars, Jets and Raiders, so the Falcons have to get aggressive if they want him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Henderson off the board, this comes down to either taking the Jags' top rated interior defensive lineman, a position that Dave Caldwell doesn't feel is deep in this draft, or going with possibly their third-best offensive lineman after two come off the board earlier. This feels like the lowest Brown could fall, and his high floor is just what the Jaguars need to build their next top defensive unit around.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos have a lot of draft capital this year with three third-rounders in their pocket, and they don't have a ton of needs after a busy offseason. So it makes sense to swing a deal to go up and get their WR1 rather than sit back and hope you can get possibly your third choice at the position. They give up No. 15, 83 and 118 to get to this spot for an excellent receiver in Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Joe Douglas figures to look at an offensive lineman if he can get one he likes, and Wirfs is one who would definitely fit the mold as an explosive talent after he tore up the combine. Offensive line has been a clear focus this offseason so far, and it extends to this first-round pick, especially with C.J. Henderson off the board and the talent deep at receiver, leaving plenty of options in Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders don't necessarily have to go receiver at No. 12, but it would be very hard to pass on Lamb if he's on the board in this spot. He's a bona fide No. 1 receiver for an offense that desperately needs one, and his yards-after-catch ability would mesh perfectly with the players they have at QB.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers figure to try and trade down here, but that will largely be determined by who's available. Would a team in the 20s move into this spot for a quarterback? Would someone want to give up multiple picks to get here for Mekhi Becton after his flagged drug test at the combine? Ultimately, the 49ers can't find the right deal and they stick to get a replacement for DeForest Buckner.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th The Bucs are fortunate that reports of a flagged drug test at the combine allow Becton to slip to No. 14, where Tom Brady lands a big body to protect him up front. Tampa Bay could also look to trade up to make sure they land a top tackle, but the Becton news makes it more likely they should be able to get their guy.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns move down again, giving No. 15 and 97 to the Eagles in exchange for No. 21 and 53, and Philly is able to come get the top speed wideout in this draft to fill a clear need and not have to fully lose a selection in the process, falling only 44 picks down on Day 2. Ruggs will help stretch the offense for the Eagles and potentially be their top option at the position in a hurry.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals move back to pick up the No. 78 pick and what could be a good 2021 second-rounder from Atlanta, and while that takes them out of play for a top tackle, the team is still able to land an impact edge rusher in Chaisson, who can immediately work into the rotation and potentially take over for Chandler Jones in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The buzz around Terrell has grown in the late stages of the predraft process, to the point I believe he'll be the third corner off the board. And the Cowboys definitely have a need at the position after the loss of Byron Jones, so if they can't trade down and amass picks, I believe this could be the landing spot for the Clemson product.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th This figures to be a tackle spot for the Dolphins, but there are several players at the position that are in the same tier with the top four off the board. So why not grab the top center now and look to address tackle at 26? Ruiz has gained steam as a first-round pick, to the point where my colleagues and I were fighting over him at the end of Round 1 on the Pick Six Podcast mock draft. His upside at a hard-to-fill position could cause the draft's clear top center to go higher than expected.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Raiders filled their biggest offensive need at No. 12, and here they address their biggest need on the other side of the ball with Gladney, a physical corner who can step right into the starting lineup. I'm not ruling out a quarterback here with two presumed first-round picks still on the board, but ultimately Jon Gruden passes on the position to address a bigger need.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars pass on the tackle position again as Dave Caldwell appears comfortable looking for starters later in the draft, and instead he snaps up the last receiver who's a clear Day 1 pick to help Gardner Minshew in the passing game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The Browns pass on getting one of the top four tackles in the draft, but in doing so, they're able to pick up No. 83 and 118 while also swapping No. 97 for 53. And they wind up getting a tackle they appear to be smitten with anyway as the long-term plan to protect Baker Mayfield's blindside.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th The Vikings like drafting cornerbacks early in the draft when they don't need one, so in an offseason where they lost three of their top players at the position, they absolutely have to take at least one in the first round. Johnson is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab, and if the Vikings are comfortable with that timetable, he makes a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd If the Chargers opt to pass on the QB position at No. 6, it could be quite a fall for one of the presumed top picks in this class. If the Patriots don't have to give up anything extra to land Herbert, this could be his ultimate landing spot, and it would give him a great chance to succeed at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd I'm sure it would be tough for Sean Payton to pass on Jordan Love here, but this is a team looking to win a title in 2020, and that means adding an impact player at a position of need with their one pick in the first two rounds.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers passed on a quarterback at No. 6 to take an elite tackle, and that's caused two QBs to tumble further than people expect. And the Chargers themselves are the beneficiary, packaging No. 37 and 71 to get to this spot for Love, who can sit and learn for a year as the team goes with Tyrod Taylor in 2020.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins opted to take the top center in the class at No. 18 and were still able to come back and land the tackle many project them to select at that spot. Jones had an excellent Senior Bowl week to earn his spot in the second tier of the tackle position.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th Jackson has drawn late buzz as a potential first-rounder, and if the Jaguars believe they'll be able to get some premium draft capital in a Yannick Ngakoue deal, it will make packaging No. 42 and 73 to get to this spot easier to stomach. You know the Seahawks are open for business when it comes to trading down.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Linebacker is a key position of need for the Ravens after their losses over the last few offseasons, and they're able to get a good one here in Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Robert Hunt OL Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 17th Hunt has drawn some late first-round buzz as we enter the home stretch of the predraft process, and the Titans are one of the teams that have shown interest. If they can't find a deal they like to move back, he'd be a solid find as someone who has experience at multiple spots in college who could plug in at guard or be an option at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordyn Brooks LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 139th POSITION RNK 11th Brooks is another guy who has gained steam as a potential first-round pick, and considering the depth at receiver, it could make sense for the Packers to snap him up here to pair with FA addition Christian Kirksey and solidify the middle of the defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd These two teams hooked up on the DeForest Buckner trade earlier this offseason, and with the 49ers looking to move back and add mid-round picks, the Colts are able to jump a few spots by dangling No. 122. Gross-Matos would be a value pick at this spot for anyone who lands him.