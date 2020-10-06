Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Another week, another mock draft with the Jets taking the nation's best player ... who also happens to play quarterback. It's not fair to Sam Darnold, who hasn't had much of a chance this season, but it could mean a fresh start for him elsewhere. Remember, that did wonders for Ryan Tannehill's career when he got out of Adam Gase's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Jones' weekly beating took place against the Rams this week and it's just not tenable. He was sacked five times, took countless other hits and fixing this offensive line has to be priority No. 1. Sewell, a left tackle at Oregon, is a Day 1 starter could bookend 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas, who could move over to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Ja'Marr Chase is the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country, but it's hard not to find yourself double-taking every time Waddle has the ball in his hands. He is ELECTRIC and he's only going to get better now that he's a starter. The Football Team needs playmakers for Dwayne Haskins, who currently has Terry McLaurin ... and that's it. Waddle is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Same as last week. And just like last week, we really like Gardner Minshew! It will just be hard to pass up a franchise QB here, especially one with Fields' traits. We'll learn a lot about Fields in the coming weeks, once the Big Ten gets back on the field, but every expectation is that he will only improve on an impressive 2019 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This is best-case scenario for Miami, which has seen DeVante Parker step up his game but is still lacking playmakers around him. And while Tua won't start this week, it sounds like it's only a matter of time. Chase isn't a burner, but he can do everything at an elite level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Four of the Bengals' cornerbacks -- including William Jackson and Mackensie Alexander -- will be free agents after the season and Surtain is our No. 1 CB in this class.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins entered Week 4 with the NFL's worst defense and the lack of pass rush is a concern. Rousseau, who opted out before the season, came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position, but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos are thin at linebacker behind Josey Jewell and A.J. Johnson, and Johnson will be a restricted free agent after the season. Parsons, meanwhile, is a dynamo who has the athleticism, physicality and playmaking ability we see in the modern NFL linebacker. He opted out for the 2020 season, but there was a lot to like on his 2019 tape.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Five (!) Lions wideouts are in the final year of their deals, and while the team should re-up Kenny Golladay, adding Smith, arguably the best WR on Alabama's roster last season, gives Matthew Stafford a well-rounded receiver who can come in and compete immediately. Smith has a small frame, and he may not be able to add much weight, but he is a special talent.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th This is more of a projection at this point, but the Falcons are desperate to fix this defense. Yes, they're banged up with injuries, but every team can make that argument. Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Only cornerbacks Casey Hewyard and Chris Harris are under contract after the 2021 season and Farley, a former wideout who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to be a physical playmaking presence on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd A month into the season and Teddy Bridgewater has looked good! And if the Panthers are comfortable moving forward with Bridgewater for 2021, they could shift their focus to the O-line, which will have just one guard, Dennis Daley, under contract after the season. Meanwhile, Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class and would be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Derek Carr is a good NFL quarterback, but will he ever be able to take the Raiders where Jon Gruden wants to go? Lance, who is short on experience but long on every other eye-popping quarterback trait, had a nice showcase game last weekend for North Dakota State. He's raw, and will need time to grow into the position, but his arm strength and athleticism are next level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have real needs along the interior offensive line and Slater, who was dominant at left tackle last season -- he played right tackle the two seasons before that -- has the versatility to line up anywhere. In fact, his future may be inside at guard, which fits exactly what Minnesota needs right now.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Moore, who opted out before the Big Ten announced it would in fact play football, has since opted in, which is fantastic news. That's in part because he's electric and we're all better off getting to see him on the field, but also because he played in just four games last season due to a hamstring injury. He's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class and while we like to blame the now-benched Mitchell Trubisky for much of Chicago's offensive woes, the lack of downfield game-changers hasn't helped.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses would have been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama, where he's flashed in the first two games. We know, we know, the Eagles don't draft linebackers in the first round, but they have very little depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Lamont Gaillard and Mason Cole have struggled at center, and the offensive line as a whole ranks bottom third in run blocking and pass protection. Humphrey played for a Sooners O-line that protected Kyler Murray in 2019 and Jalen Hurts in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Myles Garrett is a grown man, but the Browns don't have a clearcut No. 2 edge rusher behind him. Basham is raw but is big, strong and moves well for his size. He needs to play with more consistency, but he has the power and athleticism to be a problem for offensive tackles at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th Harold Landry is off to a strong start, but there's virtually no depth behind him (and Jadeveon Clowney is on a one-year deal). Oweh needs more reps, but he's a physical marvel who has flashed the type of potential that could make him special.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st We know, Blake Jarwin will recover from his ACL injury and Dalton Schultz will only continue to improve ... but Kyle Pitts is special. He has six (!) touchdowns in the Gators' first two games and he's one of the best athletes in this class. It's pretty easy to make the case that the Cowboys don't need more offensive weapons when the defense is flailing, but the team had CeeDee Lamb fall in their laps in the spring and they couldn't not take him.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Jags drafted their franchise QB and now they need to protect him. Cosmi solidifies the left side of the Longhorns' offensive line and in Jacksonville he'd play opposite 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Deatrich Wise Jr. has been the Patriots' best interior defensive linemen but he could use some help. Barmore, who was inconsistent in his debut for the Crimson Tide on Saturday, has the potential to be a game-changer

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy whom NFL teams will be watching closely this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Shaun Wade has a ton of big-game experience at Ohio State, but he played mostly in the slot throughout his career and now the plan is for him to move to the outside in 2020. He's not the playmaker of former teammates and first-rounders Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah, but his versatility will make him an attractive first-round option, especially if he can prove he can play outside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Leatherwood returned for his senior season and he'll have an opportunity to earn his way into Round 1. He's tough, consistent and rarely makes mistakes, and with Alejandro Villanueva in the final year of his deal, he could be a starter in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Same as last week. Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season, but imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th We saw what the Saints passing offense looks like without Michael Thomas and it ain't pretty. St. Brown plays mostly from the slot, but he flashed consistently for the Trojans last season and he'll have a chance to improve on his 2019 numbers now that the Pac-12 will play an abbreviated 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st We liked this pick last week and we still like it now. Etienne is not only the best running back in this class, he is a legit threat as a receiver too. Also: one more weapon for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who currently look like the best team in the division.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman has opted back in for 2020 and he will need to show he can consistently create separation. That said, he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season and he would give Aaron Rodgers something the Packers QB didn't get in the 2020 draft: a wideout (not that he needs it; apparently, he can win with just about anybody).

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Myers C Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Matt Skura is in the final year of his contract and Myers has been the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Ohio State.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets desperately need weapons and Freiermuth can do it all. And in just about any other draft class, he'd be the first tight end off the board.