Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Rumors about a new coach potentially coming to town with Ohio State ties started some Justin Fields speculation, but the Jaguars are going to pick Lawrence. And they should.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd After what he showed in the Sugar Bowl, the Jets have to feel good about picking Fields at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback should be considered for Miami, but in the end, the Dolphins ultimately pass on Wilson for Sewell in hopes of aiding Tua Tagovailoa's development.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Even with Matt Ryan's large contract still on the books, the Falcons can't pass on the opportunity to pick Wilson here with the long-term future of the franchise in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st If Sewell is gone, the Bengals should get Chase and Joe Burrow back together.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles could pick a quarterback if they aren't too excited about what Jalen Hurts showed down the stretch. If they don't, another receiver would be sensible.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions need to address receiver early given the contract status of their wideout room heading into the 2021 offseason. Waddle is as electric as they come and plays bigger than his size.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Keep going back to this pairing. Get Lance on a team with a quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater who can teach him the nuances of playing the position.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This is under the assumption Von Miller has played his last down in Denver. Paye is a solidly built, twitched up athletic freak who improved his pass-rushing moves in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain landing at No. 10 would be music to the ears of the Cowboys front office. He's the most advanced outside press cornerback in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants upgrading at tight end with Pitts would be a smart decision as Daniel Jones enters his third season under center.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Regardless of who's at quarterback for San Francisco next season, he'll need better blocking, Slater can play guard or would be an awesome eventual replacement for Trent Williams at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Darrisaw has seen his stock soar after a tremendous 2020 campaign for the Hokies. He's precisely what the Chargers need at left tackle to protect Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Phillips is fluid athlete with jolting hands and plays with a non-stop motor. Mike Zimmer will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th St. Brown is an explosive, twitchy, hands catcher -- exactly what the Patriots need in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Instead of a flashy pick, the Cardinals go the prudent route with Vera-Tucker, a nimble blocker who will help Kyler Murray develop as a passer.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders have to continue to add pieces to their defensive line until it starts routinely impacting the opposing quarterback. Rousseau is raw but not many prospects have had a higher ceiling than him in the last few drafts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins go with the best player available with their second selection in Round 1, and Parsons adds another athletic element to their stingy defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Washington Football Team needs to look ahead at quarterback, and even if Jones doesn't start immediately, having Alex Smith as his mentor would be fantastic.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th If the Bears ride Mitchell Trubisky again in 2021, keeping him clean in the pocket will be a top priority. Leatherwood is a safe selection here, and he can play guard if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Colts have to get more weaponry for whoever their quarterback is in 2021. Bateman is one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans desperately need more prominence in their pass rush. While Weaver isn't a freaky athlete, he's big as as polished as they come with his hands.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th A little off the radar here, but the Jets have to get more explosive at receiver, and Marshall is a big-play waiting to happen at around 6-foot-3 with serious speed.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers are overjoyed to stop Farley's fall, as they need to inject some youth into their cornerback room.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th Lawrence must be protected at all costs. Cosmi is a quality pass protector with an upward-pointing arrow because he showed more strength in 2020 than he had in previous seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Given Olivier Vernon's age, the Browns could be in the market for a complementary pass rusher to Myles Garrett. Jones is a long-limbed terror around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers are likely to go with a trench player in Round 1, and Barmore is probably the best interior disruptor in the class -- who played in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyreke Smith DE Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 267 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Smith is a twitched-up athlete with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves who's somehow flown under the radar most of the season. The Ravens could use another edge rusher if Matthew Judon leaves in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Get me Moore on the Saints. Please. He'd be the perfect complement to Michael Thomas and fits the quick-game passing attack deployed by Sean Payton.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd If Matt Milano isn't retained in free agency, Sean McDermott is going to want to find another athletic striker to play next to Tremaine Edmunds. That's the type of player Bolton is.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Another year, another passing on wide receiver in Round 1 for the Packers. Instead, they get Mike Pettine a hybrid defensive front player for his defense.