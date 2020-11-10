Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets are the worst team in football. The Jets are taking Trevor Lawrence. We don't see this changing.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Gardner Minshew was sidelined with an injury and while Jake Luton looked pretty good at times against the Texans, he's not the Jags' next franchise QB. That will be Justin Fields, who could very well end up being the second player drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This will get interesting if the Cowboys can find their way to the second overall pick. Would they consider Fields there? That's not a concern here because at No. 3 they grab arguably the best defensive player in this draft class in Micah Parsons, who would solidify a defense that has played well in recent weeks but struggled to get off the field for much of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If you're working from the premise that the Giants aren't going to take a QB, this is best-case scenario. Land the top tackle in the country, pencil him in on the left side, and slide 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas over to right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Yep, that's right, Mac Jones. He's had an incredible start to the season and the combination of poise and deep-ball accuracy makes him NFL ready, sentiments Football Team currently don't share about 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Joey Bosa signed a long-term deal before the season but Melvin Ingram could be a free agent in the spring and there's no real depth behind him in L.A. Paye is an athletic marvel who has flashed big-play ability this season.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Tua looked pretty good on Sunday, only his second NFL start. And reuniting him with college teammate Jaylen Waddle, my No. 1 WR right now, could make the Dolphins QB even more dangerous. Waddle is done for the season after suffering an ankle injury but he is just about unstoppable when he's healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd There are a lot of unknowns with Lance because he has so little experience, but he has first-round athleticism and arm strength. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could have a lot of fun drawing up plays to take advantage of all the things Lance does well.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are playing their way out of a top-5 pick, which means they won't have a chance to address the offensive line here -- or at least they'll have to give it some serious thought; Joe Burrow would no doubt love to be reunited with LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd So far, so good in the Teddy Bridgewater experiment in Carolina. And if the Panthers are comfortable moving forward with Bridgewater for 2021 they could shift their focus to the O-line, which will have just one guard, Dennis Daley, under contract after the season. Meanwhile, Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class and would be a Day 1 starter.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons cut Takk McKinley, their 2017 first-round pick, on Monday, which only magnified their need at pass rusher. Rosseau has opted out for 2020 but his breakout 2019 campaign led to 15.5 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have a lot of needs, and yes they drafted Jeffrey Okudah third overall in the spring. Okudah has been inconsistent at times this season (we're still confident he's going to be really good) but regardless, Detroit still needs to add depth in the secondary and Patrick Surtain would be a perfect fit.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Anthony Harris is on the franchise tag and it's unclear if he'll return to Minnesota after the season. Moehrig, meanwhile, is quietly having a strong season; he excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback could be a consideration here but instead the Broncos focus on shoring up their secondary. Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia has been a pleasant surprise and Farley, who has opted out, is also a big, physical corner and as a converted WR he has playmaking abilities too.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Slater was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. He also has the versatility to line up inside and, in fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs The Bears are wasting their defense because they can't find a quarterback. Wilson has been red hot through BYU's 8-0 start and has the type of playmaking ability Matt Nagy has been looking for. Wilson, in our mind, is the best parts of the college versions of Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Xavier Rhodes is having a strong 2020 campaign but he's on a one-year deal. Meawhile, Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy, who will continue to make his way up draft boards with another strong season at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have again been plagued by injuries this season. Greg Ward has stepped in (just like he did last season) and Travis Fulgham has been downright dominant, but adding a player of Smith's caliber also makes sense. For an idea of how good Smith is, consider this: he was probably the best wideout on the Crimson Tide's roster last season, and that roster included Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd An injury ended Chandler Jones' season and he'll be a free agent after the 2021 season, and either way the Cardinals could use an explosive young pass rusher. Oweh, one of the best athletes in this draft class, fits the description.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has been tentative at times this season as he recovers from an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for 2019. But when he returns to form he's one of the best defensive players in this class.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Jags got their quarterback with their first first-rounder and now they add Pitts, who has Darren Waller-type dominant traits.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Maliek Collins and Jonathan Hankins are in the last year of deals and Barmore, who wasn't a starter until this season, continues to get better each week.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Bad news: Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are in the final year of their current deals. Good news: AJ Brown is a grown man and is just about unstoppable. More good news: Moore is electric and would give the Titans another playmaking wideout who also has return skills.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Shaq Barrett is playing on the franchise tag so there are no guarantees he's back in 2021 and Jason Pierre-Paul has two years left on his deal. No defensive player has improved his draft stock like Ossai, who has been dominant for the Longhorns.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Just like the Jags, the Jets get their franchise QB and add a big-play tight end. Freiermuth isn't as athletic as Pitts (no one is) but he's TE1 in just about any other draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th Matt Skura has struggled at times this season and he's in the final year of his deal. The Ravens would love a big-play wide receiver but it could be hard to pass on Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, where he has protected Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, and now Spencer Rattler.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season and he's quietly been very good in 2020 too. Imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Jaire Alexander is the NFL's best CB, according to PFF, but there's little consistency elsewhere in the secondary. Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs have very few holes on offense but Kelechi Osemele is an unrestricted free agent after the season and Andrew Wylie will be a restricted free agent. Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 5th Drew Brees has limitations but that doesn't appear to be an impediment because he's still playing at a high level. But should he decide to hang it up after the season, Trask, who has put up huge numbers this season, would be an intriguing Plan B. He's relatively short on experience though you wouldn't know it to watch him, he gets rid of the ball quickly and accurately, and he rarely makes mistakes. We're guessing Sean Payton would welcome the chance to work with Trask in New Orleans.