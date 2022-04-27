Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock. He's going to be the first pick. I think?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets create the first major surprise of the first round, going with Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants plug Neal in at right tackle and are starting to feel happy about their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers want to move back but also need a left tackle. They opt for Cross who's an immediately started at a vital position.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants will love the press-man ability of Gardner with Wink Martindale now calling the shots on defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Concerned about the Seahawks maybe going offensive tackle, the Jets move up to spots to land Ekwonu. It costs them No. 10, No. 111 and a 2023 fourth-rounder to do so.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks jump at the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here. Their defense needs loads of work.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons are happy to slide back two picks and still land the big-bodied London.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders add another Ohio State receiver to add to their receiver room to pair with Terry McLaurin for Carson Wentz.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 12 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd GM Nick Caserio knows the importance of quality, versatile safety play given his time in New England. This is an easy pick for the Texans, Hamilton falling into their lap.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He's huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Vikings get and extra third-rounder and land Olave. Big wins at the start of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Steelers see a golden opportunity to land Willis and make the move to land him. It costs them No. 20 and No. 84 to make this trade.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. Elam learning from Jackson would be huge for his development.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyler Smith OL Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints have to address left tackle early, and they see mammoth upside with Smith.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints get Pickett and an extra third. Nice draft-day navigation.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Quay Walker LB Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th No one loves tall, oversized linebackers more than Bill Belichick, and he has a connection to Kirby Smart through Nick Saban.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Watson was a star as a go-ball and jet sweep specialist at North Dakota State. That's exactly how he'll be used in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys have lost some pieces from their once vaunted offensive line, and Johnson's clean film and positional versatility make him an easy pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The fact that Booth wasn't able to work out during the pre-draft process doesn't bother the Bills. He's a freaky specimen at corner when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans don't love how the board fell but are happy to pick Ridder here to be their quarterback of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trey McBride TE Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Even if Rob Gronkowski returns in 2022, the Buccaneers have a glaring long-term need at tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Lloyd and Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Drake Jackson LB USC • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs have to get more pass-rushing juice and that's precisely would Jackson would bring to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Burks is the big-bodied YAC type the Chiefs apparently want to deploy on offense in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.