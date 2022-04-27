I am happy today -- my final mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season is here. At this stage in the process, we collectively feel confident we know at least who's going in the first round but let me tell you, we don't. And this draft is riddled with more uncertainty than ever.
Each year there are a few surprise names early in the first round as well as within the last few selections on Thursday night -- and I'm talking names we never pictured inside Round 1 who ultimately land there.
Let's. Get. To. It.
For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show on YouTube!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock. He's going to be the first pick. I think?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
The Jets create the first major surprise of the first round, going with Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
The Giants plug Neal in at right tackle and are starting to feel happy about their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Panthers want to move back but also need a left tackle. They opt for Cross who's an immediately started at a vital position.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The Giants will love the press-man ability of Gardner with Wink Martindale now calling the shots on defense.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Concerned about the Seahawks maybe going offensive tackle, the Jets move up to spots to land Ekwonu. It costs them No. 10, No. 111 and a 2023 fourth-rounder to do so.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
The Seahawks jump at the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here. Their defense needs loads of work.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Falcons are happy to slide back two picks and still land the big-bodied London.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
The Commanders add another Ohio State receiver to add to their receiver room to pair with Terry McLaurin for Carson Wentz.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
GM Nick Caserio knows the importance of quality, versatile safety play given his time in New England. This is an easy pick for the Texans, Hamilton falling into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He's huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Vikings get and extra third-rounder and land Olave. Big wins at the start of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 16
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
The Steelers see a golden opportunity to land Willis and make the move to land him. It costs them No. 20 and No. 84 to make this trade.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. Elam learning from Jackson would be huge for his development.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyler Smith OL
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
The Saints have to address left tackle early, and they see mammoth upside with Smith.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Saints get Pickett and an extra third. Nice draft-day navigation.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Quay Walker LB
Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs
No one loves tall, oversized linebackers more than Bill Belichick, and he has a connection to Kirby Smart through Nick Saban.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.
Round 1 - Pick 23
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Watson was a star as a go-ball and jet sweep specialist at North Dakota State. That's exactly how he'll be used in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Cowboys have lost some pieces from their once vaunted offensive line, and Johnson's clean film and positional versatility make him an easy pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The fact that Booth wasn't able to work out during the pre-draft process doesn't bother the Bills. He's a freaky specimen at corner when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
The Titans don't love how the board fell but are happy to pick Ridder here to be their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trey McBride TE
Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Even if Rob Gronkowski returns in 2022, the Buccaneers have a glaring long-term need at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Lloyd and Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Chiefs have to get more pass-rushing juice and that's precisely would Jackson would bring to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Burks is the big-bodied YAC type the Chiefs apparently want to deploy on offense in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 32
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Seahawks trade back into the first round to pick a quarterback and get that fifth-year option. At Ole Miss, Corral played for Lane Kiffin, a former Pete Carroll assistant. The Lions net No. 40, No. 109 and a 2023 third-round pick in this deal.