I am happy today -- my final mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season is here. At this stage in the process, we collectively feel confident we know at least who's going in the first round but let me tell you, we don't. And this draft is riddled with more uncertainty than ever.

Each year there are a few surprise names early in the first round as well as within the last few selections on Thursday night -- and I'm talking names we never pictured inside Round 1 who ultimately land there. 

Let's. Get. To. It. 

Round 1 - Pick 1
Travon Walker DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Walker has recently trended toward being the No. 1 overall pick, and that's where he ultimately lands in this mock. He's going to be the first pick. I think?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Easy selection for the Lions. They keep Hutchinson local and add an alpha rusher to their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Derek Stingley Jr. CB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets create the first major surprise of the first round, going with Johnson over Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Evan Neal OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants plug Neal in at right tackle and are starting to feel happy about their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Charles Cross OL
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers want to move back but also need a left tackle. They opt for Cross who's an immediately started at a vital position.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ahmad Gardner CB
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants will love the press-man ability of Gardner with Wink Martindale now calling the shots on defense.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Concerned about the Seahawks maybe going offensive tackle, the Jets move up to spots to land Ekwonu. It costs them No. 10, No. 111 and a 2023 fourth-rounder to do so.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Seahawks jump at the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here. Their defense needs loads of work.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons are happy to slide back two picks and still land the big-bodied London.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Garrett Wilson WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders add another Ohio State receiver to add to their receiver room to pair with Terry McLaurin for Carson Wentz.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jameson Williams WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Hamilton S
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
GM Nick Caserio knows the importance of quality, versatile safety play given his time in New England. This is an easy pick for the Texans, Hamilton falling into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trevor Penning OL
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
Penning feels like a Ravens blocker. He's huge, overwhelmingly strong and excels in the run game.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Vikings get and extra third-rounder and land Olave. Big wins at the start of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.
  Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 16
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Steelers see a golden opportunity to land Willis and make the move to land him. It costs them No. 20 and No. 84 to make this trade.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. Elam learning from Jackson would be huge for his development.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyler Smith OL
Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Saints have to address left tackle early, and they see mammoth upside with Smith.
  Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kenny Pickett QB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Saints get Pickett and an extra third. Nice draft-day navigation.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Quay Walker LB
Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
7th
No one loves tall, oversized linebackers more than Bill Belichick, and he has a connection to Kirby Smart through Nick Saban.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Christian Watson WR
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Watson was a star as a go-ball and jet sweep specialist at North Dakota State. That's exactly how he'll be used in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Cowboys have lost some pieces from their once vaunted offensive line, and Johnson's clean film and positional versatility make him an easy pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Andrew Booth Jr. CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The fact that Booth wasn't able to work out during the pre-draft process doesn't bother the Bills. He's a freaky specimen at corner when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Desmond Ridder QB
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Titans don't love how the board fell but are happy to pick Ridder here to be their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Trey McBride TE
Colorado State • Jr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Even if Rob Gronkowski returns in 2022, the Buccaneers have a glaring long-term need at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lloyd and Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Drake Jackson LB
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Chiefs have to get more pass-rushing juice and that's precisely would Jackson would bring to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Treylon Burks WR
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Burks is the big-bodied YAC type the Chiefs apparently want to deploy on offense in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Linderbaum OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 32
Matt Corral QB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Seahawks trade back into the first round to pick a quarterback and get that fifth-year option. At Ole Miss, Corral played for Lane Kiffin, a former Pete Carroll assistant. The Lions net No. 40, No. 109 and a 2023 third-round pick in this deal.