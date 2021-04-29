This year's final mock might have been one of the toughest I've ever done.
It's crazy out there in those streets just hours before the first pick is announced.
With all the rumors and gossip going around the league, most personnel people I talked with say this is a tough year to predict. We know the first two picks — or we think we do — but after that, starting with the uncertainty with the 49ers at No. 3, it's hard to gauge this year's first round.
In my final mock, I have the 49ers taking Alabama's Mac Jones. I don't think it would be the right move to trade up to get Jones in exchange for two first-round picks, but this sounds like a Kyle Shanahan move. Jones is a player some teams considered borderline first-round talent after the college season. So what changed, considering his pro day wasn't great either?
What changed were the whispers that Shanahan liked him. So the media and draft analysts all got in line — as good draft sheep usually do — and followed. I think Jones will be a solid player, but he isn't worth giving up two first-round picks to get.
Ohio State's Justin Fields is my second-ranked quarterback, but -- with the 49ers passing on him -- I have him going in the ninth spot to the Washington Football Team. They would trade their first-round pick (No. 19), a third-round pick this year (No. 82) and a second next year to move up to take Fields in a trade with Denver.
The Broncos still could take a quarterback, but I think they need more picks and more positional help than taking another quarterback to go with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who they traded to get Wednesday.
I remember when I used to stress out about my mock draft, wondering how many I'd get right, making late calls for late information. I still try and do that as much as possible, but in the end it comes down to trying to use the information I have and the tape to match up players to teams.
If it works, good. If it doesn't, it's on to the second round.
So here it goes.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The franchise is relevant now. They have their generational quarterback, a guy who will make them have sustainable success for the next decade. A Super Bowl is coming in the next 10 years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets have seemingly been locked in on Wilson for a while. He has a big arm and can fit their offense with his ability to move. But he is small, which has to be a concern.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Even though I can't quite understand it, I am putting Mac Jones in this spot. It's way too much to give up for him, but it just seems like a Kyle Shanahan move.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The word is they will pass on a quarterback to take the best non-quarterback in the draft. Pitts will give Matt Ryan another impressive outside target.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Receiver or tackle? Tackle or receiver? In a deep-receiver class, it makes sense to take the top tackle on most boards. They can get a receiver (or receivers) later.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Dolphins have to build around Tua Tagovailoa, which is why I have them taking Chase. He is the best receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
They could go for a big guy here, but I think Waddle makes sense in a receiver room that lacks a true No. 1. I don't think they take a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
They have to get a left tackle to protect the backside. Slater would be an immediate starter and they will play with Sam Darnold for this year.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
They make the bold move to go up and get the player I think is the second-best quarterback in the draft. He can spend time learning from Ryan Fitzpatrick — and then take over.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain is the best corner in the draft, and he would fill a major need. It just fits for the Cowboys.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
They have to get a home-run threat for the offense. They would consider edge rushers and offensive lineman here. This will go against the Dave Gettleman history of drafting big people, but maybe it's time for that.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Eagles can pair him with Darius Slay and then keep Avonte Maddox at nickel. They could also opt for an edge player here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
This would be an outstanding pick for the Chargers. Darrisaw is a natural left tackle who will solidify a major position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
They need to get a quality starter at left tackle, which is why Vera-Tucker makes sense. He moved there from guard last year and did a nice job.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The Patriots stay put in this mock and end up with a quarterback for the future. Lance could sit behind Cam Newton for a year and then take over.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
They can take him and pair him with Isaiah Simmons for a heck of a tandem going forward. Jordan Hicks would be in the mix as well. Collins can also rush off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Raiders can use defensive help on all levels. TCU safety Trevon Moehrig is a possibility here, but I think they would settle on Parsons.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
They have to improve their pass-rush situation and Ojulari can do that. He is an explosive player who plays hard all the time, which you know Brian Flores loves.
Mock Trade from Washington Football Team
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
They trade down, add some picks, and still land a player I think is the best linebacker in this class. Davis will be a star.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
They need help up front and Jenkins will bring a mean streak to playing right tackle. They could also inquire about moving up to get a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
They have to get some pass-rush help and Paye has the physical tools to be a productive player. He might just be scratching the surface of what he can become. He fits.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Titans need corner help, which is why this makes sense. Farley does have some injury issues, which is why he's down here this low. He's a top-10 talent.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
We know how Robert Saleh loves speed in his linebackers. This kid can fly and he will be a lot like those 49ers linebackers who can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Would I do this? No way. But the Steelers want to amp up their running game and Harris would seem to be a guy who fits what they want to do.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
They need more players on the defensive line. They would be tempted by deep speed at receiver here, but Barmore is a better pick with a deep WR class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They have Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley on one-year deals. They need to get a young edge player to go with Myles Garrett. Phillips has the talent to become a good one.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
They need a playmaker on the back end, a guy who can get them picks and still be good in the run game. As the best safety in the class, Moehrig is that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
They have to get a corner to go with Marshon Lattimore. In a division with Tom Brady throwing to his skilled receivers, you need cover players.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
They brought Kevin King back on a one-year deal, but they need more help. Samuel would be a nice nickel right away and eventually can move outside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
They will definitely consider corner here, but to beat the Chiefs you have to be able to pressure off the edge. Oweh is raw, but he has talent.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
They could trade this pick, but they need pass-rush help so I have them taking Rousseau. He opted out last year, which hurt his stock some, but he has the physical makeup to be a good edge player.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
They lack one big thing on their offense: A playmaking running back with elite speed. Etienne can add the Alvin Kamara element to their offense.