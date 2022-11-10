|
|
|HOU
|NYG
Texans-Giants Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) After seeing the New York Giants get off to a great start under first-year coach Brian Daboll, Justin Ellis wanted to share some thoughts - and a warning - with his teammates.
The 31-year-old defensive tackle is in his ninth NFL season and spent the last two-plus years with the Ravens and was part of their teams that went 14-2 and 11-5 and went to the playoffs. Known to his teammates as `Jelly,' he was also in Baltimore when they opened last season at 6-2 and finished 8-9, missing the postseason.
It's something that's spot on as the Giants (6-2) come out of their bye week to face the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Ellis said looking at the Texans' record and thinking it's going to be an easy game is a mistake.
''You have to have the right mindset,'' Ellis said. ''The one thing about the NFL is on any given Sunday, so you've got to come every Sunday. Every team has talent.
''So with that being said, you've got to earn it every week. And I think those guys are close in a way.''
Houston has had 10 days to prepare for the Giants after playing well in a 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They also played well the previous week in dropping a 17-10 decision to the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.
Texans wide receiver Chris Moore appreciates what the Giants have done this season and hopes his team can make a turnaround, too.
New York came into this season having had five straight losing seasons, including a 4-13 mark last season.
''Like I've been saying, at the end of the game, we've got to find a way to win,'' Moore said. ''We've been in a lot of games where it could've went our way. We just failed to execute, failed to make that play to turn it our way. That's really all it takes.
''We're there in the third and fourth quarter almost every game. We've just got to find a way to win.''
That's what the Giants have done this season. They have overcame deficits five times in the second half.
HE'S BACK
Many fans and media were ready to write off Giants running back Saquon Barkley after he struggled in 2021 coming off an ACL injury.
Barkley, who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, is third in the NFL in both yards rushing (779) and yards from scrimmage (968). The Texans have the league's worst defense against the run. He also leads the Giants in total receptions with 28.
GETTING BETTER
The Texans are looking to improve in the second half. Coach Lovie Smith hopes some of the work they've done through the first part of the season will equate to more success in the last nine games.
''If you keep doing the right things in practice and guys learn, eventually you'll get over the hump,'' Smith said. ''That's been my history I've seen, and I'm hoping that'll be the case.''
NO MAC
The Giants will be looking to fill a major hole in their defense with top safety Xavier McKinney out for at least the next month.
He had an accident on an all-terrain vehicle while vacationing in Mexico last week and needed surgery on his left hand.
Rookie Dane Belton will have the primary job of replacing him with Landon Collins and Jason Pinnock helping out.
PIERCE'S PROGRESS
A bright spot in Houston's disappointing season has been the play of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida ranks sixth in the NFL with 678 yards rushing. He has two 100-yard rushing games this season with the last coming in a career-high 139-yard performance in a loss to Philadelphia last week.
He's a serious candidate for offensive rookie of the year.
''He has done a really great job up to this point, (but) I don't want to get started talking about that too early,'' quarterback Davis Mills said. ''He's still got a lot of games ahead of him to go out and play and perform.''
TIME TO STEP UP
The Giants are in desperate need of help at wide receiver with Sterling Shepard (ACL) out for the season and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney traded to Kansas City because he could not stay on the field because of injuries.
That has left rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, David Sills, Richie James and Darius Slayton to carry the load.
Kenny Golladay has been a bust since signing a $72 million contract in the spring of last year. He has 39 catches and has yet to catch a touchdown. He missed the last four games with a knee injury. He had two catches for 22 yards in the first four games.
It might be his last chance to shine in the New York area.
-
AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.
-
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:08
|15:42
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|72
|148
|Total Plays
|21
|28
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|79
|Rush Attempts
|11
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|4
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|0.4
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|3-34.3
|Return Yards
|31
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|4
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Mills
|4/9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|10
|66
|0
|44
|6
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Collins
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 15 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 LB
|C. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 37 CB
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 79 DT
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
3
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Jones
|5/7
|77
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|15
|65
|0
|27
|7
|
D. Jones 8 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Jones
|2
|11
|0
|6
|10
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|4
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Cager 81 TE
7
FPTS
|L. Cager
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|7
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
7
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 96 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
|J. Pinnock
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
1
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|34.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
0
FPTS
|A. Jackson
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 45(2:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to NYG 3 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-T.Thomas.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 43(2:54 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 45 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux; L.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 42(3:40 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 43 for 1 yard (M.McFadden; D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 37(3:49 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 37 for no gain (D.Holmes - J.Smith). PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 37(3:54 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to D.Pierce [J.Smith].
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 34(4:33 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 37 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 29(5:15 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 34 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:59 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 29 for 3 yards (F.Moreau).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - NYG 40(6:08 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 14 yards to HOU 26 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-J.Love.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NYG 32(7:01 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at HOU 40 for -8 yards (sack split by C.Kirksey and M.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 32(7:36 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to HOU 32 for no gain (J.Pitre - C.Harris).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(8:22 - 2nd) W.Robinson right end to HOU 32 for -5 yards (K.Hinish - J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 35(9:04 - 2nd) M.Breida up the middle to HOU 27 for 8 yards (J.Owens - R.Green).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 36(9:42 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to HOU 35 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44(10:09 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to HOU 36 for 8 yards (E.Murray; J.Owens).
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 29(10:50 - 2nd) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at HOU 44 for 27 yards (J.Owens).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(11:27 - 2nd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (J.Hansen; J.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - HOU 19(11:32 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 19(11:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Moore (A.Jackson).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 18(12:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to NYG 19 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 19(12:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to NYG 18 for 1 yard (L.Williams).
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 37(13:39 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to NYG 19 for 44 yards (J.Love).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(14:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 37 for 5 yards (T.Fox; T.Crowder).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(14:53 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 32 for 12 yards (J.Love; J.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NYG 36(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-J.Anderson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 37(0:46 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 36 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 43(1:17 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 37 for 6 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(1:43 - 1st) S.Barkley left guard to HOU 43 for 2 yards (T.Thomas - M.Addison).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 49(2:21 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to HOU 45 for 6 yards (T.Booker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(2:53 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 49 for 4 yards (T.Thomas; C.Kirksey).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 30(3:22 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to I.Hodgins to NYG 45 for 15 yards (C.Harris) [O.Okoronkwo].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 30(3:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to C.Myarick (C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 24(3:39 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 46 yards to NYG 30 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Jackson to NYG 30 for no gain (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 20(4:07 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to P.Dorsett pushed ob at HOU 24 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 20(4:52 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 20 for no gain (J.Smith - L.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 20(4:55 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 30(5:07 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 49 yards to HOU 21 - Center-C.Kreiter. D.King to HOU 20 for -1 yards (C.Brown - J.Love).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 25(5:46 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 25(5:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(6:14 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 25 for 1 yard (M.Collins - R.Lopez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 31(6:22 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to NYG 24 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by A.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 31(6:27 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins (F.Moreau).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(7:11 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 6 yards (F.Moreau - O.Ximines).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:51 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to HOU 25 for no gain (L.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 9(7:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to L.Cager for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 11 - NYG 11(8:37 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to HOU 9 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYG 6(8:49 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to HOU 2 for 4 yards (J.Hansen; J.Owens). PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 6 - No Play.
|+36 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 42(9:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to HOU 6 for 36 yards (J.Owens).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(10:05 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to HOU 42 for -2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 42(10:44 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to HOU 40 for 2 yards (J.Hansen).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 43(11:28 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to HOU 42 for 1 yard (C.Harris).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(11:48 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at HOU 43 for 8 yards (J.Pitre).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 40(12:10 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 49 for 9 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 35(12:46 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 40 for 5 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:13 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 35 for 3 yards (C.Harris - M.Addison).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - HOU 25(13:24 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to NYG 30 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Jackson ran ob at NYG 32 for 2 yards (T.Hairston).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - HOU 37(14:04 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 25 for -12 yards (sack split by J.Pinnock and D.Lawrence).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(14:51 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 37 for -1 yards (H.Mondeaux - D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:54 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to HOU 6. T.Smith to HOU 38 for 32 yards (J.Love; G.Brightwell).
-
CLE
MIA
7
10
2nd 2:08 CBS
-
DEN
TEN
7
0
2nd 8:21 CBS
-
DET
CHI
10
3
2nd 0:30 FOX
-
HOU
NYG
3
7
2nd 2:22 CBS
-
JAC
KC
0
14
2nd 7:49 CBS
-
MIN
BUF
10
17
2nd 5:33 FOX
-
NO
PIT
3
10
2nd 6:40 FOX
-
IND
LV
0
041 O/U
-4
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
ARI
LAR
0
038.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
DAL
GB
0
044.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAC
SF
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PHI
0
043.5 O/U
-11
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
ATL
CAR
15
25
Final AMZN
-
SEA
TB
16
21
Final NFLN