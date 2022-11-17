|
|
|DAL
|MIN
Cowboys-Vikings Preview
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Without even a split-second of hesitation, Kirk Cousins can hone in on the exact moment when he knew the Minnesota Vikings had their latest game-changing wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.
The lanky first-round draft pick from LSU was just a rookie in 2020, making his first career start in Week 3 against Tennessee when he ran a deep route up the left sideline on third down. Jefferson twisted his body to complete a jumping catch in tight coverage of a slightly underthrown ball as he landed flat on his back to set the Vikings up for a touchdown on the next play.
Befitting his nickname ''Jet,'' Jefferson has only taken off from there.
The 23-year-old's portfolio of highlight-reel receptions added a new feature clip last week when he unfathomably grabbed a fourth-and-18 pass from Cousins by leaping backward, securing the ball with one hand and winning a brief wrestle for possession with the defender in Buffalo.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame requested the gloves and sleeve Jefferson wore for that game, which the Vikings (8-1) went on to beat the Bills in overtime for their seventh straight victory.
''Hopefully my name can get in there a couple years later,'' Jefferson said, recounting the numerous conversations with relatives, friends, teammates, coaches and others he's had about the catch.
Jefferson couldn't have created a better start for a Canton-bound career. With 4,076 receiving yards in 42 games, he needs only 88 more to pass Hall of Fame member Randy Moss for the most in a player's first three seasons. Moss had 4,163 receiving yards in 48 games.
Second on that list? Odell Beckham Jr. with 4,122. Guess who Jefferson talked to on the bus from the stadium to the airport in Buffalo? Yes, he actually had Beckham on the other line, a pal of his through their LSU connection and the owner of the most recent ''greatest catch of all time'' when he made his famous one-handed touchdown grab in 2015 for the New York Giants. They talked during the week before the game, too.
The only other player in the NFL last week with at least 10 receptions, 150 yards and a touchdown was CeeDee Lamb, whose production for Dallas ultimately went for naught in a 31-28 overtime loss at Green Bay. But the performance by Lamb, whose takeover this season for Amari Cooper as the team's true No. 1 wide receiver has been uneven amid another injury absence for quarterback Dak Prescott, was a promising one for the Cowboys. Dallas visits Minnesota Sunday.
''It was an excellent game based on numbers, but we both know there's a little more out there for him,'' coach Mike McCarthy said. ''And he's made of the right stuff, because he wants it.''
RECOMMENDATION: CEEDEE, SEE
Lamb, whose 2,743 receiving yards are second only to Jefferson among the stacked 2020 draft class, went to the Cowboys five picks out of Oklahoma before the Vikings got their guy to replace the traded Stefon Diggs. Lamb stood out right away as a rookie, too, including a one-handed catch of his own at Minnesota that year for a touchdown that helped the Cowboys beat the Vikings.
With the Dallas offense more sluggish than expected this season, there's been plenty of chatter about Beckham, who's recovering from a torn ACL, joining the Cowboys (6-3) for a playoff run.
''I'm a fan of Odell. Why wouldn't you want to add more firepower to the offense?'' Lamb said.
THE RUN D IN BIG D
The Cowboys have allowed at least 200 rushing yards in consecutive games. The only time they've done that more than twice in a row was the franchise's expansion season of 1960, an 0-11-1 team that allowed four straight 200-plus games.
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has directed a remarkable turnaround for the group in 1 1/2 seasons with Dallas, said he doesn't remember such a two-game stretch in his coaching career.
The Cowboys, who are 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, must fix the seemingly alternating issues of losing containment outside and ceding wide running lanes inside.
''One thing I do know: We have the right crew to do it,'' Quinn said.
Dalvin Cook had an 81-yard touchdown run for Minnesota last week. After Cook, the Cowboys face two more elite running backs in Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Jonathan Taylor (Colts).
THE HANGOVER?
McCarthy made no secret of how much he wanted to beat the Packers in his return to Green Bay, four years after the Super Bowl 45-winning coach was fired. The outcome was made that much worse when the Cowboys lost when leading by at least 14 points entering the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history out of 196 possible games, including the playoffs.
''Winning is such a joy, but unfortunately I think sometimes as you get older in this league it becomes a relief and I don't like that,'' McCarthy said. ''The losing gets harder. There's no question about that.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:13
|9:04
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|9
|1
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-10
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|205
|80
|Total Plays
|37
|20
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|48
|Rush Attempts
|24
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|97
|32
|Comp. - Att.
|11-13
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|4
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|97
|PASS YDS
|32
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|48
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|11/13
|97
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
16
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|10
|57
|0
|20
|16
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
10
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|11
|35
|1
|8
|10
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|3
|16
|0
|11
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
16
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|30
|1
|30
|16
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|4
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
10
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|10
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Vander Esch 55 MLB
|L. Vander Esch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
7
FPTS
|B. Maher
|2/2
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|4/9
|43
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Cook
|8
|45
|0
|17
|4
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Hockenson TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 NT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
3
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|2
|38.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 30(1:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(1:56 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to MIN 30 for 3 yards (H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 35(2:00 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to MIN 33 for 2 yards (J.Hicks; C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 36(2:09 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 35 for 1 yard (J.Lynch).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(2:47 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to MIN 36 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 49(3:18 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to MIN 44 for 7 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 45(3:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(4:27 - 2nd) D.Prescott scrambles right end to DAL 45 for 4 yards (P.Peterson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 28(4:34 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 31 yards to DAL 41 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 28(4:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [M.Parsons].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(5:22 - 2nd) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 28 for 3 yards (D.Clark - C.Watkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(5:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson (A.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - DAL 35(5:36 - 2nd) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 35(5:41 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - DAL 39(6:11 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 35 for 4 yards (Z.Smith; H.Smith).
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 37(6:47 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to MIN 39 for -2 yards (P.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 32(7:12 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to MIN 23 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks). PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - DAL 43(7:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to MIN 32 for 11 yards (A.Booth).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 46(8:40 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to MIN 43 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(9:14 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at MIN 46 for 1 yard (D.Hunter).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(9:42 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at MIN 47 for 12 yards (H.Smith). Penalty on MIN-A.Booth - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 39(10:21 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 41 for 2 yards (K.Tonga).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 38(10:53 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 39 for 1 yard (J.Bullard).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(11:32 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 38 for 8 yards (H.Phillips; D.Wonnum).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 25(12:06 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 30 for 5 yards (H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 18(12:35 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 25 for 7 yards (A.Booth).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(13:25 - 2nd) D.Prescott scrambles left end to DAL 18 for 1 yard (H.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIN 41(13:36 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 46 yards to DAL 13 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Turpin ran ob at DAL 17 for 4 yards (P.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIN 47(14:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 41 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 42(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 47 for 5 yards (M.Parsons).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:11 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 42 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 25(0:51 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 40 for 15 yards (A.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(1:22 - 1st) D.Cook left end to MIN 25 for 4 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 69 yards from DAL 35 to MIN -4. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 25 yards (J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 1(1:31 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 1(2:08 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to MIN 1 for no gain (D.Wonnum - K.Tonga).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 2(2:41 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to MIN 1 for 1 yard (K.Tonga).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 8(3:23 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to MIN 2 for 6 yards (D.Hunter; C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(3:59 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to MIN 8 for 8 yards (C.Bynum).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(4:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to MIN 16 for 20 yards (C.Bynum).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(5:16 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to MIN 36 for 18 yards (H.Smith).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 32(5:43 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 46 for 14 yards (A.Booth - H.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(6:06 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 32 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:39 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 28 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MIN 6(6:42 - 1st) G.Joseph 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 6(6:45 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 6(6:50 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(7:34 - 1st) D.Cook right end to DAL 6 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Kearse).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 24(8:08 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen pushed ob at DAL 14 for 10 yards (D.Bland) [D.Armstrong].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 28(8:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to DAL 24 for 4 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 28(8:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(9:04 - 1st) D.Cook right end to DAL 33 for 17 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-C.Watkins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 36(9:44 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to 50 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(10:18 - 1st) D.Cook right end pushed ob at MIN 36 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:22 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 9(10:25 - 1st) B.Maher 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DAL 9(10:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DAL 9(11:12 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to T.Pollard to MIN 9 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(11:48 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to MIN 9 for 7 yards (C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 18(12:24 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to MIN 16 for 2 yards (J.Bullard).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 23(13:05 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to E.Elliott to MIN 18 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(13:44 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to MIN 23 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 3 - MIN 32(13:52 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 25 for -7 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES (M.Parsons) [M.Parsons] - touched at MIN 27 - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at MIN 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 29(14:34 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 32 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
