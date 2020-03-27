2020 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes the favorite over Lamar Jackson, with Tom Brady cracking top five

Mahomes would become the youngest player with two league MVPs on his mantle

Patrick Mahomes is already the first player in NFL history to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. He may soon become the first player with two league MVPs by the age of 25.

Mahomes, who is less than three months removed from leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, opened as the favorite to win the 2020 NFL MVP, according to William Hill Sports Book. Mahomes leads a field that is flooded with quarterbacks, with the top 10 MVP candidates also playing the quarterback position. Among that group of quarterbacks is reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and Aaron Rodgers.

2020 NFL MVP odds

PlayerOdds
Patrick Mahomes +350
Lamar Jackson +600
Russell Wilson +800
Deshaun Watson +1400
Tom Brady +1600
Drew Brees +1800
Dak Prescott +2000
Kyler Murray +2500
Carson Wentz +2500
Aaron Rodgers +2500
Saquon Barkley +3000
Matt Ryan +3300
Jimmy Garoppolo +3300
Derrick Henry +4000
Christian McCaffrey +4000
Josh Allen +4000
Ben Roethlisberger +5000
Ezekiel Elliott +5000
Baker Mayfield +5000
Derek Carr +6000
Kirk Cousins +6600
Philip Rivers +6600
Matthew Stafford +6600
Ryan Tannehill +6600
Cam Newton +6600
Alvin Kamara +7500
Joe Burrow +8000
Tua Tagovailoa +10000
Nick Foles +10000
Daniel Jones +10000
Jared Goff +10000
Josh Jacobs +10000
Nick Bosa +10000
Jameis Winston +10000
Dalvin Cook +10000
Teddy Bridgewater +10000
Michael Thomas +10000
Sam Darnold +10000
Chase Young +10000
Drew Lock +12500
Nick Chubb +12500
Justin Herbert +15000
Khalil Mack +15000
Gardner Minshew +15000
David Johnson +15000
JJ Watt +15000
Todd Gurley +15000
Aaron Jones +15000
Tyrod Taylor +15000
Mitch Trubisky +15000
Dwayne Haskins +15000
Aaron Donald +15000
DeAndre Hopkins +15000
Joe Mixon +15000
Ryan Fitzpatrick +15000
Melvin Gordon +20000
Damien Williams +20000
Mike Evans +20000
Myles Garrett +20000
Miles Sanders +20000
Davante Adams +20000
Mark Ingram +20000
Odell Beckham Jr +20000
Sony Michel +20000
Julio Jones +20000
Leonard Fournette +20000
James Conner +20000
Kenyan Drake +20000
Raheem Mostert +20000
Le'Veon Bell +25000
Marlon Mack +25000
Tyreek Hill +25000
Chris Godwin +25000
Amari Cooper +25000
George Kittle +30000
Travis Kelce +30000
Zach Ertz +30000

The NFL hasn't had a repeat MVP winner since Peyton Manning took home the award in consecutive years in 2008-09. In the 1990s, Brett Favre won consecutive MVPs in 1995-96 before sharing the honor with Barry Sanders in 1997. Brady, a three-time winner, would become the first player to win the MVP in three different decades if he is able to win it in 2020, his first season with the Buccaneers.

While Mahomes, Jackson, and Brady can add to their MVP collection, Wilson and Brees are still in search of their first league MVP award. Wilson, who led Seattle to an 11-5 record last season, was in the MVP race throughout the 2019 season. Brees, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Saints, has yet to win the league's highest individual honor despite being the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Quarterbacks have won the last 13 MVP awards. The last non-quarterback to win the award was former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who won the award in 2006 after scoring an NFL-record 31 touchdowns and leading San Diego to an AFC-best 14-2 record.

The only defensive players to win the honor are former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor (1986) and former Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page (1971). The only special teams player to win the award is kicker Mark Moseley, whose play during the strike-shortened 1982 season helped the Redskins win their first Super Bowl title.

