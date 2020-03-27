2020 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes the favorite over Lamar Jackson, with Tom Brady cracking top five

Patrick Mahomes is already the first player in NFL history to win league and Super Bowl MVP honors before his 25th birthday. He may soon become the first player with two league MVPs by the age of 25.

Mahomes, who is less than three months removed from leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, opened as the favorite to win the 2020 NFL MVP, according to William Hill Sports Book. Mahomes leads a field that is flooded with quarterbacks, with the top 10 MVP candidates also playing the quarterback position. Among that group of quarterbacks is reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and Aaron Rodgers.

2020 NFL MVP odds

The NFL hasn't had a repeat MVP winner since Peyton Manning took home the award in consecutive years in 2008-09. In the 1990s, Brett Favre won consecutive MVPs in 1995-96 before sharing the honor with Barry Sanders in 1997. Brady, a three-time winner, would become the first player to win the MVP in three different decades if he is able to win it in 2020, his first season with the Buccaneers.

While Mahomes, Jackson, and Brady can add to their MVP collection, Wilson and Brees are still in search of their first league MVP award. Wilson, who led Seattle to an 11-5 record last season, was in the MVP race throughout the 2019 season. Brees, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Saints, has yet to win the league's highest individual honor despite being the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Quarterbacks have won the last 13 MVP awards. The last non-quarterback to win the award was former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who won the award in 2006 after scoring an NFL-record 31 touchdowns and leading San Diego to an AFC-best 14-2 record.

The only defensive players to win the honor are former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor (1986) and former Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page (1971). The only special teams player to win the award is kicker Mark Moseley, whose play during the strike-shortened 1982 season helped the Redskins win their first Super Bowl title.