The NFL playoff races are as chaotic as ever as the Week 16 slate of games is coming to a close. In the AFC, the Miami Dolphins got the victory they needed to start a four-way tie for the final playoff spot. The Baltimore Ravens won and the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts lost, leaving all four teams 10-5 heading into the season's final week.

In the NFC, the Chicago Bears need to win in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot. The winner between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will lock up a playoff spot as well. The Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West with a win Sunday.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 15 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF y-Bills 12 3 0 .800 +96 Dolphins 10 5 0 .667 +96 e-Patriots 6 9 0 .400 -41 e-Jets 2 13 0 .133 -200

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

Buffalo Bills

What to know: Crushed the Patriots behind a big night from Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins pulled off the improbable comeback over the Raiders and just need to win in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot. Miami is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race even though the Dolphins have the same record as the Colts, Ravens, and Browns. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: Blowout loss means a losing season for first time in 20 years.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets win two in a row to play themselves out of the No. 1 pick in the draft. New York will have the No. 2 pick.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Steelers 12 3 0 .800 +106 Ravens 10 5 0 .667 +130 Browns 10 5 0 .667 -13 e-Bengals 4 10 1 .300 -78

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Steelers clinched the AFC North division title with their win over the Colts. Pittsburgh is currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings with the Bills not playing until Monday. If the Bills win, Pittsburgh falls to the No. 3 seed since Buffalo holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Browns

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens are in a four-way tie with the Colts, Browns, and Dolphins at 10-5. Baltimore is in with a win next week and currently is the No. 6 seed in the playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games, but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker over the Colts since Baltimore beat Indianapolis earlier in the season. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals

Cleveland Browns

What to know: A loss to the Jets doesn't end the Browns' playoff hopes. Cleveland is in with a win next week, despite a four-way tie with Miami, Baltimore, and Indianapolis. The Browns are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Cleveland gets the final spot over Indianapolis since the Browns beat the Colts earlier in the season.

Next game: vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals have won back-to-back games and are currently out of a top-five draft pick.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 10 5 0 .667 +49 Colts 10 5 0 .667 +75 e-Texans 4 11 0 .267 -77 e-Jaguars 1 14 0 .067 -172

e-eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans fell to the Packers on Sunday night but still can clinch the AFC South with a win over Houston in Week 17. They'll also clinch the division with a Colts loss. The Titans have the tiebreaker over the Colts based on best win percentage in division games.

Remaining schedule: at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are in a four-way tie for the playoffs with the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens. They need a win in Week 17 and one of those three teams to lose to make the playoffs, due to losing the tiebreaker with each of those teams. The Dolphins win the tiebreaker over the Colts and Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games. The division tiebreaker was used to eliminate Cleveland in the formula since Baltimore owns the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. Indianapolis loses the tiebreaker to the Browns and Ravens since the Colts lost their head-to-head matchup to both teams, making them the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Colts win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are playing out the string, but they don't have a top-five draft pick -- that belongs to Miami. That pick currently sits at No. 4 overall in the draft.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with their loss to the Bears and the Jets beating the Browns.

Remaining schedule: at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF z-Chiefs 14 1 0 .933 +128 e-Raiders 7 8 0 .467 -45 e-Chargers 6 9 0 .400 -59 e-Broncos 5 10 0 .333 -122

z-clinched home-field advantage

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Chiefs clinched home-field advantage and the first-round bye in the AFC with their win over the Falcons.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Dolphins. Vegas misses the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers played themselves out of a top-10 draft pick with a win over the Broncos. They have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert anyway.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver locks up a top-10 draft pick with a loss in Week 17 as the Broncos are playing out the string.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 9 0 .400 0 Cowboys 6 9 0 .400 -74 Giants 5 10 0 .333 -81 e-Eagles 4 10 1 .300 -78

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: Despite the loss to Carolina, Washington remains at first place in the division. A win over the Eagles wraps up the NFC East.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys kept their division title hopes alive with a win over the Eagles, eliminating Philadelphia from the postseason. They need to beat the Giants and have Washington lose to Philadelphia.

Remaining schedule: at Giants

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants' division title hopes took a major hit with their loss to Baltimore. The Giants need to beat Dallas and have Washington lose to Philadelphia to capture the NFC East.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. They are in position for a top-10 draft pick, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF y-Packers 12 3 0 .800 +121 Bears 8 7 0 .533 +21 e-Vikings 6 9 0 .400 -47 e-Lions 5 10 0 .333 -140

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers clinch home-field advantage with a win over the Bears in Week 17, which would give them the first-round bye in the conference. They own the tiebreaker over the Saints based on a victory over New Orleans earlier this year but would lose to the Seahawks in a two-way tie at the top of the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Bears

Chicago Bears



What to know: The Bears take over the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a blowout win over the Jaguars. A win over the Packers in Week 17 or a Cardinals loss means Chicago makes the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday's loss to the Saints. This will be the second time in three years Minnesota will miss the postseason.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions lose 10 games in a season for the third consecutive year after getting blown out by the Buccaneers. They'll be playing for a top-10 draft pick next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF y-Saints 11 4 0 .733 +119 x-Buccaneers 10 5 0 .667 +120 e-Panthers 5 10 0 .333 -26 e-Falcons 4 11 0 .267 -1

y-clinched division title

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are a half-game behind Green Bay for the top seed in the conference with a victory over the Saints Friday, and the Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. New Orleans has the tiebreaker over Seattle for the No. 2 seed based on having a better record in conference games, so that will stand with Friday's win. The Saints, who have clinched the NFC South, can earn the No. 1 seed if they're locked in a three-way tie with the Packers and Seahawks at the end of the season.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay clinched its first playoff berth since 2007 with a blowout victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and can clinch that spot with a win over the Falcons in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs and are still in play for a top-10 draft pick, even with a win over Washington.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are in line for a top-five pick after the loss to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF y-Seahawks 11 4 0 .733 +85 Rams 9 6 0 .600 +65 Cardinals 8 7 0 .571 +62 e-49ers 6 9 0 .357 -19

y-clinched division title

e-eliminated from playoffs

What to know: The Seahawks clinch the NFC West after Sunday's win over the Rams. Seattle is the No. 3 seed in the conference, losing a tiebreaker to New Orleans backed on win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams still control their playoff fate, even with the loss to the Seahawks. Los Angeles clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Cardinals in Week 17. Even if the Rams lose, they will make the playoffs if Chicago loses to Green Bay, landing the No. 7 seed in the NFC (Arizona will be the No. 6). The Rams are eliminated with a loss and a Bears win.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams. If the Cardinals and Bears win, the Bears are the No. 6 seed and the Cardinals are No. 7. If the Cardinals win and Bears lose, both the Cardinals and Rams will get into the playoffs with the Cardinals as the No. 6 seed and the Rams as the No. 7 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers are eliminated from the playoff race but played spoiler for the Cardinals with the upset victory.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks