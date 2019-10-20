NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Eagles, Packers

After suffering three straight losses at the hands of the 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers, the Rams knew they'd have to make dramatic changes if they were going to earn another trip to the Super Bowl. So last week, they traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and shipped Marcus Peters to the Ravens. It appears that Ramsey could make his debut on Sunday, and the Rams are three-point favorites over the 1-5 Falcons in the latest Week 7 NFL odds. Elsewhere, the Colts are one-point favorites over the Texans in a battle for first place in the AFC South, while the Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites over the Eagles, according to the latest NFL lines, with the top spot in the NFC East on the line. NFL odds have been on the move all week and will continue to shift as kickoffs approach. Before you make any NFL picks, see the Week 7 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-4.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Eagles stay within the spread as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys looked like they might run away with the division after starting the year 3-0 and staking a two-game lead. However, the Eagles and Cowboys are now tied atop the NFC East standings at 3-3 entering Week 7.

The Eagles own the No. 2-ranked running defense and a red-zone offense that ranks fourth in touchdown percentage. The Cowboys have scored a total of nine points in the first half of their last three games and if they continue to be sluggish out of the gate offensively, the Eagles can use the three-point cushion to their advantage. That's why the model has the Eagles covering in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (49) hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has also made the call on the huge Cowboys vs. Eagles showdown on Sunday Night Football

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7?

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 50.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 41.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 43.5)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+10, 40)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 41)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 49)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 37)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 44)