The 2021 NFL schedule has already supplied plenty of memorable moments, and bettors who took a chance by backing the Giants and Jets last week were rewarded with both New York teams winning outright as underdogs. Now, the Jets will face the Falcons in London, while the Giants will play the Cowboys, and both are underdogs in the NFL odds. The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL spreads from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Cowboys are seven-point favorites.

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Patriots (-8) cover the spread against the Texans in almost 60 percent of simulations. Both teams are coming off losses but looked drastically different while getting them. New England hung with the Super Bowl champs until the very end, while Houston suffered its most lopsided defeat in franchise history, falling 40-0 to Buffalo.

The Texans have nothing to hang their hats on entering Week 5 and rank among the bottom five in points scored, yards gained, points allowed and yards allowed. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw four interceptions last week and now faces a Patriots defense that has historically dominated rookie quarterbacks. That includes the Jets' Zach Wilson, who threw four picks and was sacked four times versus New England in Week 2.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Packers (-3) cover on the road against the Bengals in a matchup of 3-1 teams. Both teams are 3-1 on the season and have hit speed bumps on the way to those matching records.

The Packers were blown out by the Saints in Week 1, but rebounded to beat the Lions, 49ers and Steelers. The Bengals needed a last-second field goal to beat the Vikings, lost 20-17 to the Bears, handled the Steelers and barely snuck past the Jaguars.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 763 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions since his poor opening-week performance, and the Packers have forced six turnovers in the last three weeks. The model predicts that Green Bay wins the turnover battle to help the Packers cover in over 50 percent of simulations.

Week 5 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Oct. 10

Jets at Falcons (-2.5, 45)

Dolphins at Buccaneers (-10, 48)

Eagles at Panthers (-3, 46)

Saints at Washington (+2.5, 43.5)

Titans at Jaguars (+4.5, 48.5)

Lions at Vikings (-10, 49.5)

Broncos at Steelers (+1.5, 39.5)

Packers at Bengals (+3, 50.5)

Patriots at Texans (+8, 39)

Bears at Raiders (-5.5, 45)

Browns at Chargers (-2.5, 47)

Giants at Cowboys (-7, 52)

49ers at Cardinals (-5, 48.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-3, 56.5)

Monday, Oct. 11

Colts at Ravens (-7, 46)