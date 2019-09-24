NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 4: Redskins, Jaguars rookies making a big impact, notable QB misses cut

Wide receivers taken in the 2019 NFL Draft have been producing across the country for their respective teams. Their efforts were overshadowed in this week's Rookie Power Rankings by the young quarterbacks, however: Arizona's Kyler Murray, Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew II and New York's Daniel Jones. But one of those three did not make the cut.

CBS Sports examines the impact of rookies around the league in this cumulative progress report entering Week 4:

Stats: 3 games -- 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble

Allen has made an impact in each game this season. It was only this Thursday that he officially recorded his first and second sacks of the season. He has been a threatening pass rusher for that defense.

Stats: 3 games -- 14 receptions for 282 yards, two touchdowns

Brown has been a terrifying deep threat for an exciting Ravens offense. He is averaging more than 20 yards per reception for 2-1 Baltimore following a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stats: 3 games -- 14 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble

Savage has been all over the field for the Packers. As noted later in this piece, Rashan Gary had a good day in his first action of the season. Green Bay is getting good early returns from their draft and free agent investments.

Stats: 3 games -- 16 receptions for 257 yards, three touchdowns

McLaurin has now scored in three straight games. He caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown Monday night against the Bears. On a team without many pass-catching threats, McLaurin has stepped up.

The Bears beat up on the Redskins and to break it all down, Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough. The guys also size up coaches on the hot seat, rank the remaining unbeatens and more; subscribe here for your daily dose of NFL goodness.

Stats: 3 games -- 45 carries for 228 yards, two touchdowns; one reception for three yards

Jacobs is not playing on the best team and they had to abandon the run this past week against Minnesota because they fell behind by a lot. He has carried his share of the expectations this season, though.

6. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stats: 3 games -- 65 of 88 (73.9%) for 692 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception; 11 carries for 80 yards

Minshew Mania is sweeping the nation. The mustachioed leader of the new-look Jaguars offense led his team to a convincing victory over Tennessee Thursday night. He has completed a high percentage of his throws, taken care of the football and rushed when it is all the defense gave him.

7. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Stats: 3 games -- 84 of 137 (61.3%) for 830 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 14 carries for 86 yards

It is unfair to place unrealistic expectations on the shoulders of the No. 1 overall selection this season. Arizona simply has a bad offensive line and Murray's young wide receivers are still trying to find their way in this league. The potential is clear to see though.

Stats: 3 games -- 29 tackles

Bush recorded the fumble recovery on Minkah Fitzpatrick's forced fumble Sunday against the 49ers. He has not made a lot of big plays but he has been very consistent as a high-volume tackler.

The Saints offensive line has been great this season. Their interior offensive line play deserves a lot of credit. The addition of McCoy through the NFL Draft allowed them to replace three-time Pro Bowl center Max Unger. McCoy has a bright future if he continues on this path.

Stats: 3 games -- 9 receptions for 217 yards, a touchdown

There were concerns about how Seattle would make up for the loss of Doug Baldwin this season. Metcalf has risen to the occasion. He has not been perfect by any stretch of the imagination but his upside is off the charts as he continues working with Russell Wilson.

Stats: 3 games -- 11 receptions for 155 yards, 1 touchdown

Williams will make a most spectacular catch and then drop an easier throw. He has been inconsistent but his ability is remarkable. If the Dolphins can give their quarterbacks some time, he will be a weapon for them.

12. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stats: 3 games -- 11 receptions for 147 yards, a touchdown; 2 carries for 7 yards

Samuel has been getting more involved in the offense the past few weeks. As a young pass catcher, he is in good hands with Kyle Shanahan, who is one of the best play-callers in the NFL. The versatility that Samuel possesses will really open the playbook for the 49ers.

Stats: 3 games -- 9 tackles, 2 sacks

As an NFL Draft prospect, Burns was exciting to watch. He was a little light in college but then showed up to the NFL combine carrying some good, additional weight. He is starting to look comfortable at this level and that is scary for the opposition. He has exciting traits.

14. Cole Holcomb, LB, Washington Redskins

Stats: 3 games -- 24 tackles

Holcomb was relatively under-the-radar through the NFL Draft process but he has delivered at the next level. The rookie linebacker is now on pace for 128 tackles this season.

Stats: 3 games - Four tackles, two sacks

Winovich gives it his all on every single play. New England went from a lackluster defense a year ago to allowing the fewest points and yards per game. Let's see how the unit plays when they face a team capable of moving the football, though.

Honorable Mention

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will find himself on this list if he continues to impress. The sample size is just too small to crack a cumulative ranking. His teammate, outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, would have been No. 16 on this list. He has recorded 1.5 sacks this season. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was absolutely insane on this particular play but he needs to become more consistent:

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary showed great ability against Denver. He recorded four tackles and a sack in his first game of the season. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson found the end zone. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard accounted for 128 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will find himself on this list soon enough if he continues making plays in the absence of Tyreek Hill. There have been so many young receivers making plays early this season that it is difficult to justify Hardman being present. Bears running back David Montgomery is not far from making the list either.