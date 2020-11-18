1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The best QB in the NFL, not only in 2020 but in general. The Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites (again) primarily because of him. And to think he's seemingly barely had to try for much of this year? Yeah, No. 15 remains otherworldly.

Last week: 1

2 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

That's right, folks: A-Rod is back. The Packers may have toed the line in their close win over the Jags in Week 10, but Rodgers has been lights out for all but maybe one of Green Bay's games. This team is a contender because he's still elite.

Last week: 3

3 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Better than Russ? Right now, yes. Wilson has the advantage of battle-tested poise, but Murray might be the scariest QB to defend at this juncture. While his passing marks aren't always perfect, his big-play ability is almost unmatched.

Last week: 4

4 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB

No team would hesitate to sign up for Wilson at QB for the remainder of 2020, but the fact is, he's been careless with the ball for weeks now, with nine INTs in the last six games. Will he rebound? Undoubtedly. But the decision-making has to improve.

Last week: 2

5 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The only reason he isn't higher is because the four QBs above him are darn near transcendent. Big Ben's accuracy hasn't always been there, but he's still been remarkably efficient. Quite frankly, he deserves more praise amid an unbeaten start.

Last week: 5

6 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB

Sometimes it feels wrong putting him so high when his team continues to slump; shouldn't his talents, after all, be enough to lift Houston one of these times? Still, he's taken care of the ball and hit on big plays despite a collapsing infrastructure.

Last week: 7

7 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Maybe he just can't play the Saints. Brady is back in the top 10 after Week 9's catastrophic fall, mostly because, when things are clicking in Tampa, as they were against the Panthers, he looks as confident as ever. The numbers are pretty, too.

Last week: 13

8 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

He's had his fair share of troubles this year, namely throwing the ball downfield. But man, have you seen his protection and receiving corps? We take Jackson's drive-saving shiftiness for granted. Where would the Ravens be without him?

Last week: 8

9 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Allen is still playing into the boom-or-bust archetype as he relies on his supercharged arm. Thankfully, his connection with Stefon Diggs remains rock-solid, making Buffalo one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. Last week: 9

10 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

You still wonder how he'll fare if/when the Raiders have to go head to head with a superior team in/around the playoffs. But Carr has won in multiple ways this year: As an efficient manager and as a deep-ball opportunist. Last week: 11

11 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

The Titans need him to start faster, but every statistical measure and eye test says he's been a good and steady, if unspectacular, signal-caller for this team. It would help if he cleaned up the accuracy, too.

Last week: 12

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

From a purely arm-talent perspective, he's top-five material. Herbert is still taking his lumps as a rookie, though, and L.A.'s play-calling hasn't exactly helped him. By 2021, with a potentially new staff around him, he could be a dark-horse MVP candidate.

Last week: 10

13 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB

Good, not great. That's about what Ryan's been for a Falcons team still fighting to stay relevant. The more interesting discussion surrounding No. 2 is whether or not he actually fits in long-term.

Last week: 14

14 Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers QB

It remains to be seen if Bridgewater will be ready to return to the field in Week 12 after suffering a knee injury against the Bucs, but the Panthers had better hope he is, because his energy and ball control has been essential to their offense.

Last week: 15

15 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Captain Kirk is perfectly adequate when his play-makers (Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen) are doing their part. And credit to him for finally notching that Monday night win! Are we sleeping on the Vikings just a little bit? Last week: 17

16 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

You can't really fault him too much for struggling against the Steelers defense. Burrow could've been better, sure, but he's still got the makings of a future stud. The chemistry with Tee Higgins has been especially promising.

Last week: 16

17 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

The Dolphins have yet to need Tua to play hero for a full game, but boy has he looked comfortable. Miami has been rolling, and it's a good bet his pocket poise will be showcased even more as this club continues to pick up steam.

Last week: 20

18 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB

Good for him getting back on track against Washington, but ... it was Washington. Stafford's still got the talent to be a top-12ish signal-caller, but like the team around him, he's kind of stuck in neutral. Let's see what happens in 2021.

Last week: 22

19 Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB

He fared fine against the Seahawks in an important divisional win, but "fine" is the operative word. Goff isn't killing the Rams right now, but he's not exactly putting them over the top, either. Where did all that early-season swagger go?

Last week: 19

20 Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB

He's gotten absolutely no favors from the coaching staff, which has no idea what offense it wants to run. And yet he's still been adequate at best in 2020, which isn't cutting it considering his skill set and salary. The Eagles need a lot more here.

Last week: 18

21 Cam Newton New England Patriots QB

That makes two straight solid outings for Newton, who was steady in an important win over Baltimore. He doesn't really scare you anymore, but at least he's giving New England a fighting chance. Last week: 25

22 Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB

Papa Rivers looked fine in Indy's big win over the Titans, but the real test will come in Week 11 against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. If the Colts want to make any noise in the playoffs, they're going to need him to take over a game or two. Last week: 23

23 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

Danny Dimes has wheels! Jones may miss one too many key throws, and we're sure the fumbling habit will be back, but his athleticism has helped them stay alive in the NFC East. Call us crazy, but we still see a franchise guy in there somewhere.

Last week: 27

24 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB

If Mayfield tops 200 passing yards and doesn't turn the ball over, that's a good day for him and the Browns offense. That just kind of sums up where we're at here. Cleveland's "O" is built entirely around the rushing duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Last week: 21

25 Nick Foles Chicago Bears QB

Like his old buddy Carson Wentz, Foles isn't really working in the best conditions, whether because of poor play-calling or a sloppy supporting cast. Still, he makes far too many mistakes on both simple and important plays that could change the game.

Last week: 24

26 Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints QB

We'll get our first full look at Jameis running the Saints' offense against the Falcons, who should give the ex-Bucs starter a chance at decent numbers in place of Drew Brees. But are boom-or-bust throws also on tap, per usual?

Last week: Unranked

27 Alex Smith Washington Football Team QB

Nearly 400 yards against the Lions is nice, but Smith isn't really a scary QB at this point in his career, nor was he ever really that kind of passer. His upside might be higher than that of Kyle Allen, but it's still limited.

Last week: 28

28 Andy Dalton Dallas Cowboys QB

Can he match Garrett Gilbert's emergency performance? We'll see. Dalton is better than his initial performances as Dak Prescott's fill-in suggested, but the leash on his second chance might not be long.

Last week: Unranked

29 Drew Lock Denver Broncos QB

Since coming back from injury, Lock has thrown six TDs to 10 INTs. In other words, he's been bad. The Broncos are young and banged up, but his unpredictability from the pocket has not helped.

Last week: 27

30 Joe Flacco New York Jets QB

At least he offers a little more than Sam Darnold. (Seriously.) Flacco is bound to throw at least one head-scratcher if he doesn't check it down all night, but he's got enough belief in his arm to make New York mildly competitive.

Last week: Unranked

31 Jake Luton Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Luton fell back to Earth against the Packers in a winnable game. Even so, this is probably his job to lose as Jacksonville meanders its way to a top draft pick while Gardner Minshew watches from the sidelines.

Last week: 30

32 Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB