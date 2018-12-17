College basketball rankings: Kansas is No. 1 the Top 25 And 1 because it has been able to win close games
The Jayhawks own single-digit wins over Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette and Villanova
Kansas is 9-0 with wins over Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette and Villanova. So the Jayhawks, quite clearly, deserve to be No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. But what's wild about KU's season to date is how Bill Self's team is only a possession here or there from being like 6-3 or even 5-4.
Did you realize six of KU's nine wins have been decided by single-digits? Or that two games have gone to overtime? Or that the Jayhawks trailed unranked New Mexico State two Saturdays ago with only 4:42 remaining in Kansas City? Or that this past weekend, inside Allen Fieldhouse, they trailed a Villanova team that's lost to Furman and Penn with only 5:09 left? In other words, there have been lots of close calls -- against both great opponents (like Tennessee) and not-so-great opponents (like Stanford). The fact that the Jayhawks have escaped each time is a testament to their ability to close games successfully; for that, they deserve credit. But their inability to overwhelm consistently, and their heavy reliance on Dedric Lawson and Lagerald Vick, is, if nothing else, noticeable. And it's undeniably left them susceptible to upsets even if they haven't been upset yet.
Monday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's win over Villanova. The Jayhawks' resume includes four wins over top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-0
|2
|Tennessee
|Admiral Schofield finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win at Memphis. The Vols' lone loss is an OT loss to Kansas.
|--
|8-1
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Yale. He's the first Duke freshman in history to ever have at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.
|--
|9-1
|4
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack trailed at the half Saturday but rallied to avoid South Dakota State's upset bid. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed VCU to shoot 29.5 percent from the field in Sunday's win over the Rams. Kyle Guy led Virginia with 15 points and six rebounds.
|--
|9-0
|6
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Western Michigan. Barring a huge upset, the Wolverines will finish the non-league portion of their schedule with zero losses.
|--
|11-0
|7
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga allowed UNC to shoot 54.7 percent from the field in Saturday's loss at the Dean Smith Center. The Zags will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with UT Arlington.
|--
|9-2
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers needed overtime Saturday to get past UAB. Jared Harper led Auburn with a game-high 31 points.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's win over Green Bay. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing at Louisville.
|--
|9-2
|10
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga and UCLA, losses to Michigan and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.6 points in 26.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-2
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' perfect start features wins over Nebraska, USC and Memphis. Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 19.1 points in 29.1 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' resume features three wins over top-55 KenPom teams. Terance Mann is averaging a team-high 12.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker got 24 points on 14 field-goal attempts in Saturday's win over Washington. The Hokies' lone loss is a one-point loss at Penn State.
|--
|9-1
|14
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes trailed at the half Saturday but rallied to avoid being upset by Bucknell. Kaleb Wesson finished with 22 points on 11 field-goal attempts.
|--
|9-1
|15
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is leading the Badgers in points per game (19.2), rebounds per game (10.8) and assists per game (5.0). Wisconsin's only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia and Marquette away from home.
|--
|9-2
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia at home and Purdue on the road. Bruno Fernando is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|17
|Arizona St.
|Arizona State's resume features wins over Mississippi State, Utah State and Georgia .The lone loss is a single-digit loss on a neutral court to Nevada.
|--
|8-1
|18
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs made 12 of 23 3-point attempts in Saturday's win over Cincinnati. Mississippi State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|--
|9-1
|19
|Iowa
|Tyler Cook and Luka Garza combined for 34 points in Saturday's win at Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes' two losses are to Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|8-2
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' undefeated recorded will be at stake twice this week - first at Syracuse, then at Marquette. The 10-0 start is Buffalo's best start since the 1930-31 season.
|--
|10-0
|21
|Houston
|Corey Davis Jr. finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over Saint Louis. The Cougars have won 23 consecutive games at home.
|--
|10-0
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Wisconsin. Christian James is averaging a team-high 18.9 points in 32.7 minutes per game.
|--
|9-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. Jarron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 15.8 points in 28.4 minutes per game.
|--
|9-2
|24
|Nebraska
|James Palmer Jr. finished with 29 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oklahoma State. The Huskers will take a 17-game home winning streak into Saturday's game with Cal State Fullerton.
|--
|9-2
|25
|Indiana
|Rob Phinisee made a 25-foot jumper at the buzzer Saturday to give Indiana a win over Butler. The Hoosiers have won four straight games since losing at Duke.
|--
|9-2
|26
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles own wins over Wisconsin, Kansas State and Louisville. Both of their losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Kansas and Indiana.
|--
|8-2
