College basketball rankings: Kansas is No. 1 the Top 25 And 1 because it has been able to win close games

Kansas is 9-0 with wins over Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette and Villanova. So the Jayhawks, quite clearly, deserve to be No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. But what's wild about KU's season to date is how Bill Self's team is only a possession here or there from being like 6-3 or even 5-4.

Did you realize six of KU's nine wins have been decided by single-digits? Or that two games have gone to overtime? Or that the Jayhawks trailed unranked New Mexico State two Saturdays ago with only 4:42 remaining in Kansas City? Or that this past weekend, inside Allen Fieldhouse, they trailed a Villanova team that's lost to Furman and Penn with only 5:09 left? In other words, there have been lots of close calls -- against both great opponents (like Tennessee) and not-so-great opponents (like Stanford). The fact that the Jayhawks have escaped each time is a testament to their ability to close games successfully; for that, they deserve credit. But their inability to overwhelm consistently, and their heavy reliance on Dedric Lawson and Lagerald Vick, is, if nothing else, noticeable. And it's undeniably left them susceptible to upsets even if they haven't been upset yet.

Monday's Top 25 And 1