College basketball rankings: Virginia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll
Villanova, Michigan and Arizona made considerable leaps up the AP rankings
Virginia (28-2) sits atop the final Associated Press Top 25 poll ahead of Selection Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive week the Cavaliers have held on the No. 1 overall spot. They garnered 17 more first-place votes than last week -- 65 in total, making them a unanimous No. 1 -- after going 2-0 this week, despite both wins coming by a combined six points.
Landing at a distant second behind the Cavaliers is Villanova. The Wildcats moved up two spots this week and traded places with Michigan State, which fell from No. 2 to 4 after exiting stage left early in the Big Ten Conference tournament this weekend. Xavier and Duke, meanwhile, maintained their respective spots at No. 3 and 5 this week.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Virginia (65)
28-2
1,625
1
2
Villanova
27-4
1,516
4
3
Xavier
27-4
1,510
3
4
Michigan State
29-4
1,346
2
5
Duke
25-6
1,340
5
6
28-4
1,254
7
7
28-7
1,231
15
8
27-4
1,213
10
9
24-7
1,129
6
10
28-6
1,096
8
11
24-6
861
11
12
22-9
852
9
13
23-7
825
16
14
23-8
784
12
15
24-7
739
19
16
25-6
692
14
17
24-8
603
13
18
22-9
486
20
19
22-8
422
18
20
28-4
385
22
21
24-6
247
25
22
26-6
218
21
23
20-11
192
--
24
Miami
22-8
191
--
25
23-6
86
17
Others receiving votes: St. Bonaventure 72, Kentucky 66, TCU 45, Loyola of Chicago 43, Virginia Tech 15, Seton Hall 10, Middle Tennessee 9, Creighton 8, Arkansas 4, Nebraska 2, Kansas St 2, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Buffalo 1, New Mexico St. 1, Texas A&M 1.
