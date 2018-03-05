College basketball rankings: Virginia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll

Villanova, Michigan and Arizona made considerable leaps up the AP rankings

Virginia (28-2) sits atop the final Associated Press Top 25 poll ahead of Selection Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive week the Cavaliers have held on the No. 1 overall spot. They garnered 17 more first-place votes than last week -- 65 in total, making them a unanimous No. 1 -- after going 2-0 this week, despite both wins coming by a combined six points.

Landing at a distant second behind the Cavaliers is Villanova. The Wildcats moved up two spots this week and traded places with Michigan State, which fell from No. 2 to 4 after exiting stage left early in the Big Ten Conference tournament this weekend. Xavier and Duke, meanwhile, maintained their respective spots at No. 3 and 5 this week.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Virginia (65)

28-2

1,625

1

2

Villanova

27-4

1,516

4

3

Xavier

27-4

1,510

3

4

Michigan State

29-4

1,346

2

5

Duke

25-6

1,340

5

6

Gonzaga

28-4

1,254

7

7

Michigan

28-7

1,231

15

8

Cincinnati

27-4

1,213

10

9

Kansas

24-7

1,129

6

10

Purdue

28-6

1,096

8

11

Wichita State

24-6

861

11

12

North Carolina

22-9

852

9

13

Tennessee

23-7

825

16

14

Texas Tech

23-8

784

12

15

Arizona

24-7

739

19

16

Auburn

25-6

692

14

17

Ohio State

24-8

603

13

18

West Virginia

22-9

486

20

19

Clemson

22-8

422

18

20

Saint Mary's

28-4

385

22

21

Houston

24-6

247

25

22

Nevada

26-6

218

21

23

Florida

20-11

192

--

24

Miami

22-8

191

--

25

Rhode Island

23-6

86

17

Others receiving votes: St. Bonaventure 72, Kentucky 66, TCU 45, Loyola of Chicago 43, Virginia Tech 15, Seton Hall 10, Middle Tennessee 9, Creighton 8, Arkansas 4, Nebraska 2, Kansas St 2, NC State 2, Florida St. 1, Buffalo 1, New Mexico St. 1, Texas A&amp;M 1.

