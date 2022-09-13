|
|
|LATECH
|CLEM
No. 5 Clemson to focus on 'effort' vs. Louisiana Tech
Fifth-ranked Clemson attempts to improve its national-best home winning streak to 36 games when it entertains Louisiana Tech Saturday.
The streak is also the longest in school history and no current player has lost at home in their careers.
The Tigers (2-0) opened their season with a 41-10 road victory over Georgia Tech and followed up with a 35-12 home win over FCS program Furman.
Clemson is tied for 20th nationally in scoring defense (11 points per game) and the unit has combined for 19 tackles for loss in two games.
But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is highly interested in how his offense performs against Louisiana Tech (1-1).
Two blocked punts that created short fields helped Clemson's scoring output look better in the season-opening win over Georgia Tech. And the Tigers totaled 376 offensive yards against Furman.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a crisp 21-of-27 passing against the Paladins and that prompted Swinney to be pleased over the performance that included 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
"I'm just really proud of him," Swinney said of the second-year full-time starter. "I don't think I've ever been more proud of a guy and ain't nobody been more under the fire than him. And two games don't make a season, but it's good to see him go do it, and he's playing really well and I'm really proud of him.
"You want to play quarterback at Clemson, there's a lot that comes with it, good and bad."
Will Shipley leads the rushing attack with 110 yards and four touchdowns. Beaux Collins has been the top wideout with seven receptions for 111 yards and two scores.
Meanwhile, the Paladins totaled 384 yards and quarterback Tyler Huff completed 31 of 40 passes with a variety of throws, including screen passes that exploited Clemson's seven-man front.
That didn't sit well with Swinney.
"Guys weren't ready to play. Period," Swinney said. "We have to show up. That's the No. 1 thing and that's on me to make sure that happens. I'm just disappointed in our effort. I'm disappointed in how we competed. Do your job with relentless effort."
Louisiana Tech opened the season with a 52-24 road loss at Missouri before recovering to rout FCS program Stephen F. Austin 52-17 last Saturday.
Freshman Marquis Crosby rushed for a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. It is the highest output by a Louisiana Tech runner since Kenneth Dixon had 207 yards against Southern Miss during the 2013 campaign.
Crosby had 23 yards on seven carries against Missouri before breaking out in style.
"We knew we could move the ball, so we kept running," Crosby said. "I think the game slowed down for me compared to (the previous) week."
Quarterback Parker McNeil made his first career start and passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
"(McNeil) did a nice job of taking the gifts whenever we had them and getting them out to our playmakers and letting those guys make plays," Bulldogs coach Sonny Cumbie said.
Louisiana Tech's defense has struggled, ranking 108th in scoring defense (34.5 points) and 106th in total defense (431.5 yards).
Clemson has won all three matchups with Louisiana Tech. The host Tigers won 51-0 in 2006 in the most recent meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
307 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, RuYd
|
W. Shipley
1 RB
139 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 14 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|332
|488
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|248
|Rush Attempts
|20
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|307
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|22-41
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|41
|13
|Punts - Returns
|4-41
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|248
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|22/40
|307
|1
|2
|
M. Downing 7 QB
|M. Downing
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|11
|11
|1
|6
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|7
|5
|122
|0
|46
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|7
|7
|76
|0
|38
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|8
|4
|56
|1
|26
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|4
|14
|0
|4
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|3
|50.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|4
|10.3
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|17/29
|221
|2
|0
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|2/5
|19
|0
|0
|
M. Mankaka 87 WR
|M. Mankaka
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|12
|139
|2
|32
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|9
|62
|0
|19
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|7
|30
|1
|10
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|4
|10
|1
|6
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|3
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|57
|1
|38
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|7
|3
|54
|0
|41
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|5
|2
|47
|1
|32
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Collins 3 WR
|D. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|36
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|5
|42.2
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 3(3:59 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to LT End Zone for 3 yards. K.Pace for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 6(4:09 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to LT 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 3.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(4:21 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to LT 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LATECH 26(5:05 - 4th) LT FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-CLE at LT 18. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(6:14 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(6:21 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 4th) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 4th) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 19(6:52 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 19. Catch made by A.Williams at LT 19. Gain of 19 yards. A.Williams for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(7:45 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to LT 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 30(7:52 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to LT 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 20.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CLEM 30(8:50 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to LT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(9:00 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to LT 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 30.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:30 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to LT 39 for 26 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 39.
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the CLE 1. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(9:46 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 13. Catch made by T.Harris at CLE 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Harris for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(10:01 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by G.Hebert at CLE 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 38(11:09 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CLE 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 33.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 38(11:16 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(11:26 - 4th) G.Garner rushed to CLE 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CLEM 22(11:45 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 43 yards to LT 35 Center-CLE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 35. Tackled by CLE at CLE 44.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CLEM 22(11:51 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for K.Pace.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLEM 32(12:00 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 39. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(12:39 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:52 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to CLE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 3(14:22 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CLE End Zone for 3 yards. M.Crosby for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 5(14:37 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to CLE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 8(14:43 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 5.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 16(15:00 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 16. Catch made by T.Magee at CLE 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(0:10 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 17. Catch made by J.Lewis at CLE 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 16.
|+46 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 37(0:25 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 37. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(1:12 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 36. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(1:18 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(1:23 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis. PENALTY on CLE-F.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLEM 40(1:30 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 39 yards to LT 21 Center-CLE. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 40(1:37 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:42 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by D.Swinney at CLE 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:51 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(2:11 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 21. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LATECH 29(2:51 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 51 yards to CLE 20 Center-LT. A.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-CLE at CLE 21. Tackled by LT at CLE 21.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LATECH 29(2:57 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:27 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:38 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - LATECH 33(4:48 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(4:50 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:14 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:25 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 4(5:47 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. P.Mafah for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 18(6:05 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by D.Allen at LT 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 4.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 21(6:42 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to LT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(7:33 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 32(7:44 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by A.Randall at LT 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(8:18 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 33. Catch made by P.Mafah at LT 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(9:23 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to LT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 33.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 42(9:51 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to LT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 42(10:22 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LT 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(11:26 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(11:30 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 38(11:40 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(11:58 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 38.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(12:08 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 37 for 27 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 37.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 9 - LATECH 20(12:22 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 7. Intercepted by M.Greene at CLE 7. Tackled by LT at CLE 20. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(14:03 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to CLE 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 20.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(14:21 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by T.Harris at CLE 47. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 21.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:40 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 47.
|Kickoff
|(14:40 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 20 - LATECH 15(14:49 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at LT 32. Intercepted by J.Trotter at LT 32. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LATECH 15(14:56 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - LATECH 20(14:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-D.White False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LATECH 20(15:00 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-D.White False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLEM 42(0:32 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 42 yards to LT 16 Center-CLE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 16. Tackled by CLE at LT 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 42(0:36 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLEM 42(0:36 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(0:37 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(0:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:16 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LATECH 25(1:22 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 50 yards to CLE 25 Center-LT. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 25. Tackled by LT at CLE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 26(1:58 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to LT 26 for 0 yards. P.McNeil FUMBLES forced by CLE. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-P.McNeil at LT 25. Tackled by CLE at LT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LATECH 26(2:03 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(2:29 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLEM 29(2:29 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 45 yards to LT 26 Center-CLE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 26. Tackled by CLE at LT 28. PENALTY on LT-LT Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 29(2:54 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CLEM 29(2:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(3:13 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 23. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 64 yards from LT 35 to the CLE 1. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at CLE 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LATECH 17(3:34 - 2nd) J.Barnes 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - LATECH 5(3:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LATECH 11(4:10 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 8(5:01 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 8. Catch made by G.Hebert at CLE 8. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 11.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 5(3:49 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 8.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(3:56 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 5. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - LATECH 29(6:07 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by J.Lewis at CLE 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 10.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at CLE 29 for -1 yards (CLE)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(7:27 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(8:00 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to CLE 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 43. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+38 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 19(8:21 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 19. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 19. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(9:30 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 19.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by CLE at LT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CLEM 26(10:17 - 2nd) B.Potter 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CLE Holder-CLE.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 19(10:21 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 19(10:28 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(10:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by P.Mafah at LT 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 19.
|+38 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 41(11:08 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 37(11:51 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(12:24 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:34 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 29.
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:50 - 2nd) J.Barnes 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 18(12:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 18(12:57 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(13:05 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 49(13:55 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by C.Allen at CLE 49. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(14:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 49.
|Result
|Play
4 & 10 - LATECH 46(14:47 - 2nd) B.Buchanan 56 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-LT Holder-LT. P.Page blocked the kick. B.Carter recovered the blocked kick. B.Carter FUMBLES forced by B.Buchanan. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-N.White at LT 48.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 39(14:54 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - LATECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 34(0:05 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to CLE 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 34. PENALTY on LT-LT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 39(0:44 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by J.Lewis at CLE 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(1:07 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - CLEM 10(1:17 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 42 yards to LT 48 Center-CLE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 48. Tackled by CLE at CLE 39.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CLEM 19(2:23 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 10 for -9 yards (J.Cole)
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 21(2:50 - 1st) K.Pace rushed to CLE 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(3:26 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 19. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 9(3:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 7(4:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 7. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 7(4:20 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 14 - LATECH 49(5:11 - 1st) T.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 7. Intercepted by R.Mickens at CLE 7. Tackled by LT at CLE 7.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(5:18 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to CLE 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 49.
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 24(5:44 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 24. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 24. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(6:24 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 2(7:08 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LT End Zone for 2 yards. W.Shipley for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 5(7:31 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 2.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(7:45 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by J.Ngata at LT 46. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:03 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 26(8:18 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(8:51 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LATECH 28(11:40 - 1st) A.McCready punts 51 yards to CLE 21 Center-LT. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LATECH 28(11:21 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 24(11:40 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 24. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(10:14 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 15(10:34 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 15. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 12(10:57 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 12. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(11:40 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 8. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at LT 12.
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to the LT 1. C.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by CLE at LT 16. PENALTY on LT-LT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CLEM 12(11:51 - 1st) B.Potter 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CLE Holder-CLE.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 7(12:36 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LT 7. Catch made by D.Allen at LT 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:05 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LT 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:12 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(13:44 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LT 12 for 20 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(14:05 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 49(14:30 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LT 32 for 19 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:47 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LT at CLE 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
-
LATECH
5CLEM
20
48
4th 3:54 ACCN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
20
38
4th 7:54
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
6
17
3rd 4:04 ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
7
2nd 4:35 ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
14
1st 0:30 FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
3
0
1st 8:55 PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
7
1st 5:18 FS1
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
17
Delay BTN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
48
30
Final ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
38
Final PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
36
37
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
31
34
Final/OT NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
49
Final ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
16
31
Final ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
20
49
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
6
63
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
32
44
Final ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
7
63
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
42
41
Final ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
17
54
Final ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
27
38
Final ESP+
-
NWST
USM
10
64
Final ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
6
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
21
77
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
14
27
Final ESP2
-
ME
BC
17
38
Final
-
11MICHST
WASH
28
39
Final ABC
-
23PITT
WMICH
34
13
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
28
31
Final SECN
-
SMU
MD
27
34
Final FS1
-
UCF
FAU
40
14
Final CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
21
33
Final ESP+
-
MTST
OREGST
28
68
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEX
10
27
Final MWN