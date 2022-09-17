|
|
|RUT
|TEMPLE
Rutgers faces Temple, looks for 3-0 start
Rutgers faces Temple, looks for 3-0 start
Rutgers could start 3-0 for the second straight season if it defeats host Temple on Saturday at Philadelphia.
The Scarlet Knights' 3-0 start in 2021 began with a 61-14 thrashing of Temple, but Rutgers coach Greg Schiano thought his team's opponent played better than the final score showed.
"That score was not indicative of what that game was," Schiano said Monday. "That score was based on takeaways. We struggled to move the football against their defense, and I think their defense is playing well again."
Rutgers' defense had two interceptions (one returned for a score), three fumble recoveries and a safety in last year's win, which extended its winning streak in the all-time series to five.
The Scarlet Knights (2-0) opened the season with a 22-21 comeback win at Boston College, followed by last week's 66-7 victory over FCS Wagner. Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt, splitting snaps at quarterback in place of injured senior Noah Vedral, each threw his first career touchdown pass in that game.
Vedral is recovering from an upper-body injury, and Schiano said it's still too early to know whether the quarterback could return this week. Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, got the start against Wagner.
Temple (1-1) got in the win column with a 30-14 victory last Saturday over FCS Lafayette after the Owls opened their season with a 30-0 loss at Duke.
The Owls were tied with Lafayette 7-7 after one quarter, with starting quarterback D'Wan Mathis losing two fumbles. First-year coach Stan Drayton subbed in freshman E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who led Temple to victory with 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing.
"The way he handled the pressure ... he didn't flinch," Drayton told reporters. "He went out there and executed the offense, didn't try to step outside himself, went out there and put the ball where it needed to be."
Temple listed Warner as its starting quarterback against Rutgers on the depth chart, but Drayton did not confirm he would have the job going forward. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Warner will get the start.
Running backs Darvon Hubbard and Edward Saydee rushed for 59 and 55 yards respectively and scored a touchdown apiece against Lafayette.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|70
|144
|Total Plays
|21
|40
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|42
|Rush Attempts
|14
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|21
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|47
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|70
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|2/5
|14
|0
|0
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|31
|0
|29
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|5
|9
|0
|8
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 46 DB
|K. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/2
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|3
|45.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|9/18
|102
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|11
|30
|0
|8
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|4
|7
|1
|4
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|5
|0
|10
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|6
|4
|62
|0
|23
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|3
|39.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 23(0:16 - 2nd) TEM rushed to TEM 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 15(0:48 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 23.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(0:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-J.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(0:51 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 28(0:55 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:00 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:04 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:49 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to TEM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(1:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 26(2:20 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Ryan at TEM 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(3:10 - 2nd) E.Simon scrambles to TEM 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(3:21 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Youngblood.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(3:52 - 2nd) J.Langan rushed to TEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - RUT 34(3:57 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Abraham at TEM 34.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 29(3:57 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 46 yards to RUT 25 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by TEM. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 25(4:53 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by I.Stewart at TEM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at TEM 29.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 30(5:29 - 2nd) A.Sanders rushed to TEM 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at TEM 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:05 - 2nd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at TEM 30.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 43(6:25 - 2nd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 43. Intercepted by S.Loyal at TEM 43. S.Loyal for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 23 - TEMPLE 41(6:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 45.
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(7:07 - 2nd) I.Stewart rushed to TEM 41 for -13 yards. I.Stewart FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-TEM at TEM 41. Tackled by RUT at TEM 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 48(8:13 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(8:58 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 45(9:35 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at TEM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(10:14 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 10(10:22 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to TEM 43 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 14(11:03 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 10 for -4 yards (L.Jordan)
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 19(11:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 20(11:42 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at RUT 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(12:11 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 43(12:16 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 31 yards to RUT 12 Center-A.McIlquham. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 42(12:53 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; A.Lewis at RUT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 42(13:00 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45(13:37 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 40(13:37 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. PENALTY on RUT-A.Lewis Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 34(14:23 - 2nd) T.Blair rushed to TEM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Young at TEM 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30(15:00 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 18(0:24 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 18. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 18(0:33 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(0:45 - 1st) T.Blair rushed to TEM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 18.
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 66 yards from RUT 30 to the TEM 4. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 24. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 5. M.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at TEM 20. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(1:14 - 1st) J.McAtamney 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(1:52 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to TEM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at TEM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(2:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(2:37 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to TEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 30.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 41(3:03 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to TEM 36 for 29 yards. J.Langan FUMBLES forced by J.McMurray. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-S.Ryan at TEM 36. Tackled by TEM at TEM 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(3:49 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 21(3:57 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 47 yards to RUT 32 Center-A.McIlquham. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 32. Tackled by TEM at RUT 36.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - RUT 26(3:55 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RUT 26(3:57 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart. PENALTY on TEM-B.Thoman Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 20(4:26 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at TEM 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(4:58 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at TEM 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 31(5:05 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to TEM 18 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 25(5:35 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at RUT 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 24(6:05 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at RUT 25.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(6:37 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at RUT 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 50 yards from TEM 35 to the RUT 15. J.Youngblood returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fox at RUT 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) R.Bell extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 2(6:54 - 1st) Q.Patterson rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RUT 1(7:32 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(7:53 - 1st) A.Sanders rushed to RUT 1 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 1.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - RUT 29(8:37 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by A.Sanders at RUT 29. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 36(9:08 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by A.Sanders at RUT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 36(9:11 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for I.Stewart.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(9:14 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 38(9:53 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 41(10:39 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(11:09 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to RUT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 41.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 30(11:55 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(12:26 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 34(12:28 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 39 yards to TEM 27 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 31(13:08 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at RUT 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 32(13:40 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at RUT 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28(14:07 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at RUT 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - RUT 33(14:50 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 39 yards to RUT 28 Center-A.McIlquham. Fair catch by M.Morgan.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - RUT 20(6:41 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at TEM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 20(14:52 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 25(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 56 yards from RUT 35 to the TEM 9. Fair catch by M.Cooper.
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
4th 1:30 ESPU
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 15:00 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 0:47 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
20
4th 13:23 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:35 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:19 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 3:35 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 11:01 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 4:11 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 3:33 ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 14:56 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
059 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
044 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN