Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.
Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State's Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game.
Georgia Southern was forced to punt on its next possession, but Anthony Beck II's punt pinned the Cardinals at their own 8-yard line. The Eagles' defense forced a three-and-out and they got the ball back on the Ball State 43-yard line.
Six plays later Vantrease hit JJay Mcafee for a 7-yard touchdown and a 27-23 lead with 7:04 left. Ball State (1-3) was forced to punt and Vantrease threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Amare Jones to finish off a 10-play 86-yard drive and close out the win.
Vantrease completed 26 of 39 passes for 310 yards for the Eagles. He had a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to break a 13-all tie. Derwin Burgess Jr. had five catches for 133 yards.
John Paddock totaled 338 yards on 33-of-47 passing for the Cardinals with two touchdowns and an interception. Jayshon Jackson hauled in 10 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Tanner Koziol had the other TD catch. Carson Steele rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries.
|
J. Paddock
5 QB
338 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 3 RuYds
|
K. Vantrease
6 QB
310 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|26
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|496
|474
|Total Plays
|80
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|164
|Rush Attempts
|33
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|338
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|33-47
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-80
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|496
|TOTAL YDS
|474
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|33/47
|338
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|22
|119
|0
|29
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|5
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|15
|10
|122
|1
|37
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|12
|9
|65
|0
|16
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|4
|4
|49
|0
|25
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|5
|4
|47
|0
|17
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|6
|4
|41
|1
|25
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|3/3
|27
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|5
|42.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|26/39
|310
|2
|0
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|15
|69
|0
|16
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|9
|38
|1
|19
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|5
|15
|1
|5
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|8
|5
|133
|0
|53
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|7
|7
|94
|1
|47
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|8
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|6
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|5
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|2
|2
|3
|1
|7
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 DB
|A. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 DB
|J. Birdsong
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|45.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|2
|16.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 2. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. GSO FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11(14:55 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(14:13 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 26(13:54 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(13:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease scrambles to GSO 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 44(13:11 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(13:01 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 44(12:49 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 45(11:18 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by B.Johnson at BALL 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30(10:53 - 1st) G.Green rushed to BALL 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16(10:41 - 1st) G.Green rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 14(9:59 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by J.White at BALL 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 8(9:40 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 4(9:31 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 2.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 2(8:17 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 2. Catch made by J.McAfee at BALL 2. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 6.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6(7:51 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 7. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GAS 15(7:09 - 1st) A.Raynor 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:09 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:47 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 49(6:17 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 46(5:58 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:45 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(5:30 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 5(4:58 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 5(4:22 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 12(4:11 - 1st) B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 2. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at GSO 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:05 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 21.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - GAS 21(3:26 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley-Scott Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(3:21 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at GSO 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 40(2:46 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to BALL 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(2:23 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by K.Hood at BALL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 43(1:47 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 43(1:41 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(1:11 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to BALL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 34(0:42 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 29(0:24 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GAS 29(0:14 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(0:14 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BALL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 32(14:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 32(14:15 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to GSO 27 Center-BALL. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 27. Tackled by BALL at GSO 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 30(14:15 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+44 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 30(14:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 26. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 26(13:40 - 2nd) O.Arnold steps back to pass. O.Arnold pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 26(13:33 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 26(13:26 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - GAS 33(13:15 - 2nd) A.Raynor 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 15(13:09 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 21(12:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(12:21 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at GSO 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(12:06 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - BALLST 45(11:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 40(11:34 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 35 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 50(11:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 47(10:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for W.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 47(10:06 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to GSO End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(10:06 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(9:31 - 2nd) D.Lewis rushed to GSO 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 42(8:59 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at GSO 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 45(8:35 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at GSO 48.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(7:56 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30(7:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by J.White at BALL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims at BALL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 27(6:48 - 2nd) J.White rushed to BALL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 25.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 25(6:17 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to BALL 6 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 6(5:38 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 6(5:33 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. G.Green for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:29 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(4:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at GSO 47. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(4:43 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 34(3:52 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(3:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(3:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 14(2:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at GSO 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 7(2:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 9(1:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 9. Catch made by T.Koziol at GSO 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Koziol for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 5. Fair catch by D.Lewis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:54 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 30(1:35 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 30(1:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(1:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 44(1:13 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by M.Sanders at BALL 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 40(0:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to BALL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - GAS 40(0:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 45(0:41 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 45 yards to BALL End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(0:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 30(0:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 37(0:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 39(0:10 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 53 yards to GSO 8 Center-BALL. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 8. Tackled by BALL at GSO 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL 35. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(15:00 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 37(14:27 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(14:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 45(13:39 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(13:27 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 36(13:19 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by B.Hunt at GSO 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 28(12:52 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 27(12:17 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(12:18 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 25(11:48 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to GSO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 23(11:12 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(10:56 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 12(10:29 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 15(9:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 9. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 17(8:56 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 57 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 8. Fair catch by D.Lewis.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 25(8:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(8:41 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 41.
|+53 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 41(8:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 6. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 6. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 6(7:55 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to BALL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4(7:19 - 3rd) K.Vantrease scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. K.Vantrease for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at BALL 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(7:05 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 25(6:33 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 22.
|+37 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 22(6:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 41. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(5:43 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 37(5:17 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 37(4:56 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(4:39 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 21(3:53 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 19(3:24 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Jackson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Fair catch by D.Lewis.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(3:19 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 26(2:49 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 26(2:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 26(2:35 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 51 yards to BALL 23 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(2:22 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 29(1:59 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(1:47 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 37(0:56 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(0:41 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 50(0:23 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 50(0:10 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 50. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(15:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to GSO 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(14:34 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 13. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 13(14:11 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to GSO 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 13(13:32 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 8. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 15(12:39 - 4th) B.VonGunten 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:39 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 35(12:13 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at GSO 34 for -1 yards (T.Woodard)
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 34(12:00 - 4th) G.Green rushed to GSO 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 32.
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - GAS 32(11:22 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(11:12 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by J.Singleton at BALL 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 49(10:45 - 4th) G.Green rushed to BALL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 49(10:15 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 49(10:03 - 4th) A.Beck punts 41 yards to BALL 8 Center-GSO. Downed by M.Langston.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 8(10:03 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 11(9:40 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 13(9:03 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 13(8:51 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 30 yards to BALL 43 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 43(8:51 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 43(8:43 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 28(8:39 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 28(8:33 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by O.Arnold at BALL 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 26(8:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(7:48 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to BALL 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 7(7:13 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 7. Catch made by J.McAfee at BALL 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.McAfee for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL 5. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:02 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(6:56 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(6:53 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to GSO 31 for 29 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 39(6:41 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 39(6:35 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 39(6:23 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 45(5:55 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to GSO 14 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(5:56 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 17(5:30 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(4:52 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 28(4:12 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 30(3:32 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 35.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 35(3:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(2:46 - 4th) J.White rushed to BALL 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49(1:55 - 4th) J.White rushed to BALL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49(1:51 - 4th) J.White rushed to BALL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 47.
|+47 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 47(1:45 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 47. Gain of 47 yards. A.Jones for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:40 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:35 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 50. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:25 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 17 - BALLST 43(1:11 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at GSO 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|Int
3 & 33 - BALLST 27(0:45 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 1. Intercepted by J.Birdsong at GSO 1. Tackled by BALL at GSO 1.
