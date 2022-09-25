|
|
|USC
|OREGST
Addison's late TD gives No. 7 USC 17-14 win over Oregon St
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jordan Addison caught a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Beavers, vying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012, took the lead on Jam Griffin's 18-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining. But USC quarterback Caleb Williams led an 11-play, 84-yard drive that ended with Addison's sixth touchdown catch of the season.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) did not look like the team that dominated its first three opponents with 40 or more points per game. Williams threw for a season-low 180 yards. Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner who transferred from Pitt, caught three passes for 42 yards.
Chance Nolan threw for 167 yards for the Beavers (3-1, 0-1) but was intercepted four times.
The Trojans were uncharacteristically sluggish from the start. Oregon State stopped USC on downs on its opening series. On the second drive, Denis Lynch's 36-yard field goal attempt went wide left.
Deshaun Fenwick's 4-yard touchdown run put the Beavers up 7-0 early in the second quarter. It was his fourth TD of the season.
Oregon State appeared headed back to the end zone but Nolan was intercepted by Erik Gentry. The Trojans capitalized, going 41 yards on seven plays and finishing with Lynch's 42-yard field goal to narrow it to 7-3 at halftime.
Kitan Oladapo sacked Williams on third down for a loss of 11 yards, stalling a USC drive on the Oregon State 45 and forcing a punt.
But USC answered. Nolan was intercepted by Ceyair Wright, who ran it back to the Oregon State 26. The Trojans finished the drive with Travis Dye's 7-yard scoring run to put USC back in front 10-7.
Oregon State was called for a pair of penalties on the ensuing drive and Everett Hayes' 46-yard field goal attempt to tie it with 8:34 to go went right.
Oregon State benefited with good field position from USC's punt out of the end zone, and Griffin rushed 18 yards for a touchdown that gave the Beavers back the lead with 4:41 to go.
After Addison's touchdown catch, the Beavers' final drive ended with another USC interception.
Dye, a transfer from Oregon, caught 19 passes for 136 yards and a score.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The Trojans had scored on their opening drive in the previous three games this season. They had not trailed in a game until Saturday. ... USC's second-half kickoff went out of bounds.
Oregon State: The Beavers were without tight end Luke Musgrave, who led the team with 169 yards receiving through the first two games, because of an unspecified injury. There is no timetable for his return. ... Oregon State went to the Coliseum last year and beat the Trojans 45-27. It was the Beavers' first victory at USC in more than 60 years.
UP NEXT
USC: The Trojans host Arizona State next Saturday night.
Oregon State: The Beavers visit No. 13 Utah next Saturday.
---
|
T. Dye
26 RB
133 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
|
J. Griffin
8 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|357
|320
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|153
|Rush Attempts
|37
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|180
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|16-36
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|14
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|16/36
|180
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|19
|133
|1
|36
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|9
|27
|0
|9
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|8
|6
|67
|0
|20
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|6
|3
|42
|1
|21
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|7
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|8
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|2-6
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 1 DB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Weneta 53 LS
|N. Weneta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/2
|42
|2/2
|5
|
A. Stadthaus 38 K
|A. Stadthaus
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|41.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|17/29
|167
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|12
|84
|1
|21
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|11
|29
|1
|5
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|5
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|9
|5
|44
|0
|15
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|5
|4
|40
|0
|24
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|5
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 14 WR
|J. Dunmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sio 76 DL
|T. Sio
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|2
|40.5
|2
|47
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|2
|9.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the USC End Zone. B.Rice returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at USC 18.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(14:56 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ORS 46 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at ORS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 46(14:19 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USC 46(14:13 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ORS 42 for 4 yards. C.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 42(13:31 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - USC 42(13:26 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams. PENALTY on USC-M.Williams Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(13:16 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ORS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 44(12:47 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 44. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; N.Weneta at USC 50.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - OREGST 50(12:09 - 1st) PENALTY on ORS-J.Velling False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 45(11:53 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to USC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:17 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to USC 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 47(10:41 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by A.Gould at USC 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at USC 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OREGST 44(10:06 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin (T.Tuipulotu).
|Punt
4 & 7 - OREGST 44(10:01 - 1st) L.Loecher punts 34 yards to USC 10 Center-D.Black. Downed by E.Mascarenas-Arnold.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 10(9:51 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at USC 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - USC 9(9:16 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at USC 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - USC 15(8:50 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 24 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at USC 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(8:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at USC 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:47 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Fisher-Morris at USC 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 40(7:31 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at USC 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - USC 44(6:52 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ORS 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(6:18 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ORS 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - USC 38(5:39 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ORS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins; R.Wright at ORS 36.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - USC 36(4:57 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ORS 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(4:16 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ORS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 19(3:33 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USC 19(3:26 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|No Good
4 & 9 - USC 26(3:20 - 1st) D.Lynch 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(3:16 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by J.Colletto at ORS 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at ORS 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(2:45 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to USC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee; S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 46(2:08 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to USC 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Byrd at USC 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 46(1:32 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by T.Lindsey at USC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Byrd; C.Bullock at USC 44.
|+24 YD
4 & 4 - OREGST 44(1:07 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by A.Gould at USC 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd; C.Bullock at USC 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(0:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to USC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee; C.Bullock at USC 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by T.Lindsey at USC 19. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 12(14:28 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to USC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at USC 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 9(13:59 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to USC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 4(13:24 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to USC End Zone for 4 yards. D.Fenwick for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:18 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(13:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at USC 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(12:47 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at USC 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - USC 44(12:05 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to USC 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan; K.Fisher-Morris at USC 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - USC 43(11:19 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at USC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 45(10:46 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 45(10:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-USC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USC 40(10:26 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice (K.Fisher-Morris).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - USC 40(10:20 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Punt
4 & 15 - USC 40(10:16 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards to ORS 15 Center-J.Casasante. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(10:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-T.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - OREGST 10(10:08 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; R.Goforth at ORS 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 21(9:33 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 42 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ORS 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(8:59 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 42. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(8:24 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to USC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 46.
|Int
2 & 8 - OREGST 46(7:44 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at USC 34. Intercepted by E.Gentry at USC 34. Tackled by ORS at USC 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(7:37 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 34(7:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-B.Haskins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - USC 29(7:30 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 49.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(7:05 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ORS 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(6:53 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to ORS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; A.Chatfield at ORS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 29(6:35 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - USC 29(6:17 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by K.Hudson at ORS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - USC 32(5:38 - 2nd) D.Lynch 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35 to the ORS 2. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Goforth at ORS 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(5:34 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Lee at ORS 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(4:53 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ORS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 26(4:15 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at ORS 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 28(3:39 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at ORS 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-H.Bloomfield False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - OREGST 35(2:44 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ORS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREGST 45(2:13 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at ORS 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 45(1:35 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 45. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Lee at ORS 47.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - OREGST 47(0:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-T.Fuaga False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 42(0:45 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 47 yards to USC 11 Center-D.Black. Downed by J.Irish.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(0:29 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 11. Catch made by L.McREE at USC 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at USC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - USC 19(0:23 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Jones (E.Mascarenas-Arnold).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - USC 19(0:14 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to USC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; O.Speights at USC 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 30 yards from USC 35 to the ORS 35. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(15:00 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 35. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at ORS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 42(14:45 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee; E.Gentry at ORS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(14:28 - 3rd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison (M.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 46(13:54 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Byrd at ORS 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 49(13:19 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(12:44 - 3rd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 43(12:37 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to USC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pili; E.Gentry at USC 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 39(11:52 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to USC 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 41.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 41(11:12 - 3rd) C.Nolan punts 40 yards to USC 1 Center-D.Black. Downed by T.Lindsey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 1(11:02 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 1(10:57 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 1 for 0 yards. T.Dye FUMBLES forced by K.Fisher-Morris. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-B.Haskins at USC 1. Tackled by ORS at USC 1.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - USC 1(10:21 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 1. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 1. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at USC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 18(10:05 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison (S.Sandberg).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 18(10:00 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 27 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at USC 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - USC 27(9:30 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; A.Austin at USC 33.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(9:03 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 47. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:37 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 48 for -5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Sharp at USC 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - USC 48(7:57 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - USC 40(7:32 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to ORS 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 32(7:00 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to ORS 32 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rawls at ORS 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - USC 32(6:20 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ORS 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; O.Speights at ORS 34.
|Sack
3 & 12 - USC 34(5:34 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at ORS 45 for -11 yards (K.Oladapo)
|Punt
4 & 23 - USC 45(5:05 - 3rd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 42 yards to ORS 3 Center-J.Casasante. Downed by M.Croom.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 3(4:49 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ORS 5.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 5(4:18 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 5. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 5. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; J.Smith at ORS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(4:00 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ORS 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 27(3:20 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Pili; E.Gentry at ORS 23.
|Int
3 & 11 - OREGST 23(2:38 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 40. Intercepted by C.Wright at ORS 40. Tackled by A.Gould at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(2:25 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ORS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto; J.Rawls at ORS 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - USC 24(1:53 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to ORS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - USC 20(1:12 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by T.Washington at ORS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at ORS 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 15(0:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - USC 20(0:33 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to ORS 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; T.Sio at ORS 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 15(0:02 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by B.Rice at ORS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Austin; K.Oladapo at ORS 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - USC 10(15:00 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ORS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORS 7.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - USC 7(14:24 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ORS End Zone for 7 yards. T.Dye for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 35 yards from USC 35 to the ORS 30. Fair catch by J.Overman.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(14:18 - 4th) A.Gould rushed to ORS 41 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at ORS 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:45 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:11 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Dunmore.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(13:02 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to USC 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; T.Taleni at USC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(12:31 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by T.Harrison at USC 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee; J.Smith at USC 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 29(11:54 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to USC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 27(10:44 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to USC 27. Catch made by S.Bolden at USC 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 23. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Nolan pass complete to USC 27. Catch made by S.Bolden at USC 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(10:30 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Overman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 22(10:27 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to USC 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at USC 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 19(9:46 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to USC 6 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 6. PENALTY on ORS-T.Harrison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - OREGST 23(9:11 - 4th) PENALTY on ORS-ORS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - OREGST 28(8:47 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Good
4 & 16 - OREGST 35(8:40 - 4th) E.Hayes 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(8:34 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at USC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 30(8:00 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 30(7:54 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 30(7:50 - 4th) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 44 yards to ORS 26 Center-J.Casasante. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 26. Tackled by B.Shaw; P.Brown at ORS 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(7:37 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on USC-C.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(7:30 - 4th) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 5. Intercepted by M.Blackmon at ORS 5. Tackled by ORS at ORS 5.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 5(7:11 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at USC 3.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - USC 3(6:43 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-M.Williams False Start 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - USC 2(6:43 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - USC 2(6:41 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to USC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at USC 2.
|Punt
4 & 13 - USC 2(6:15 - 4th) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 33 yards to USC 35 Center-J.Casasante. A.Gould returned punt from the USC 35. Tackled by J.Casasante at USC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(5:25 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to USC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 18(5:08 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to USC End Zone for 18 yards. J.Griffin for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 4th) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 64 yards from ORS 35 to the USC 1. B.Rice returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Colletto; J.Miller at USC 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 16(4:35 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan; K.Oladapo at USC 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - USC 23(4:07 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at USC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 39(3:34 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USC 39(3:30 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at USC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 43(2:56 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - USC 43(2:51 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to USC 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at USC 50.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(2:26 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ORS 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(2:04 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by T.Dye at ORS 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCartan at ORS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - USC 25(1:56 - 4th) T.Dye rushed to ORS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 21(1:24 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - USC 21(1:19 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by J.Addison at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Addison for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the ORS 4. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore at ORS 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(1:00 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-C.Moore Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:07 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at ORS 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 37(0:59 - 4th) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; C.Wright at ORS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(0:50 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 46(0:36 - 4th) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Irish.
|Int
3 & 10 - OREGST 46(0:39 - 4th) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at USC 32. Intercepted by M.Williams at USC 32. Tackled by ORS at USC 32.
-
