|
|
|BAYLOR
|IOWAST
No. 17 Baylor wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 31-24
AMES, Iowa (AP) Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as No. 17 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State 31-24 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Saturday.
The loss snapped the Cyclones' 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.
Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
''It's always a big win when you go on the road in conference,'' Shapen said.
The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese's 19-yard touchdown run.
Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaged just 2.4 yards-per rush.
''Today was a great example of complementary football,'' Bears linebacker Bryson Jackson said.
The Cyclones scored 10 points in the final 7 1/2 minutes, but their onside kick with 55 seconds remaining was recovered by the Bears.
Baylor scored on each of its first three possessions, building a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.
Two of the drives ended with touchdown passes from Shapen. Those drives were also aided by multiple penalties called on the Cyclones' defense.
Iowa State cut the margin to 17-14 by halftime when Hunter Dekkers threw a 24-yard scoring toss to Dimitri Stanley.
Baylor held firm, however, having lost a previous road game at BYU.
''BYU was a learning lesson,'' Jackson said. ''It definitely prepared us for today. We weren't beating ourselves.''
TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears found success against a solid Iowa State defense. The Cyclones topped the Big 12 through three nonconference games by allowing an average of 234.3 yards - including holding their last two opponents under the 300-yard mark.
The Bears netted 273 yards through the first three quarters and covered 68 or more yards on four of their first six full possessions. They finished with 361 total yards.
Iowa State: Dekkers threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but Baylor had him under pressure. He was sacked four times, twice by Jackson.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No. 17 Baylor should continue to rebound in the Top 25. The Bears began the season as a top-10 team, but lost at BYU on Sept. 10 in double overtime.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts No. 9 Oklahoma State next Saturday.
Iowa State travels to unbeaten Kansas.
---
|
B. Shapen
12 QB
238 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|
J. Brock
21 RB
73 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|361
|351
|Total Plays
|68
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|67
|Rush Attempts
|42
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|238
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|8-78
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|-2
|2
|Punts - Returns
|2--2
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|19/26
|238
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|21
|78
|1
|19
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|10
|36
|0
|10
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|7
|3
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|6
|3
|92
|1
|38
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|3
|2
|50
|0
|40
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|6
|5
|39
|1
|13
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Fleeks 21 RB
|J. Fleeks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Jones 88 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 45 LB
|B. Jackson
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DL
|T. Franklin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lanz 97 DL
|C. Lanz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|46.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 RB
|J. Fleeks
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|23/36
|284
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|14
|73
|1
|38
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|11
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|8
|7
|120
|0
|50
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|13
|8
|84
|0
|28
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|6
|4
|55
|1
|24
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|3
|17
|1
|9
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Verdon 7 DB
|M. Verdon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Howard 25 DB
|T. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 19 DB
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|4
|48.3
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the BAY End Zone. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen at BAY 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(14:54 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at BAY 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 25(14:20 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at BAY 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(13:48 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(13:06 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler A.Johnson at BAY 39. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. R.Reese rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler C.Reeder at BAY 39. PENALTY on ISU-B.Freyler Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(13:05 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 47 for yards (M.Anderson) PENALTY on ISU-C.Reeder Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(12:39 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by B.Sims at ISU 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(12:03 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ISU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(11:26 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to ISU 24 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.McDonald at ISU 24.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 24(10:41 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Fleeks at ISU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Vaughn at ISU 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(10:18 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to ISU 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 11(9:44 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 11(9:28 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to ISU 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon T.Tampa at ISU 12.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 12(8:48 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 12. Catch made by B.Sims at ISU 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Sims for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(8:40 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by H.Dekkers at ISU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear A.Walcott at ISU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 33(8:08 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at ISU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(7:39 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to ISU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Ika A.Walcott at ISU 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(6:59 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at ISU 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 46(6:23 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to BAY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(6:09 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by J.Noel at BAY 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(5:17 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to BAY 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear T.Franklin at BAY 29.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 29(4:46 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at BAY 29. Gain of yards. X.Hutchinson for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at BAY 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWAST 1(4:33 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to BAY 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 1(3:52 - 1st) J.Brock rushed to BAY 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall D.Doyle at BAY 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IOWAST 2(3:11 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - IOWAST 2(3:00 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 2. Catch made by J.Brock at BAY 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Brock for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 1st) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 52 yards from ISU 35 to the BAY 13. G.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Shackford at BAY 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(2:49 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn T.Tampa at BAY 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 29(2:21 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at BAY 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(1:42 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon O.Vance at BAY 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(1:15 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at BAY 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(0:38 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at BAY 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:08 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder G.Vaughn at BAY 50.
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 50(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 50. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at ISU 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(14:38 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to ISU 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(14:01 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 11. Catch made by M.Baldwin at ISU 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 8(13:25 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ISU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 14(12:36 - 2nd) J.Mayers 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Grimes Holder-I.Power.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. M.Purchase returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Anyanwu at ISU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(12:22 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at ISU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 22(11:49 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 22. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at ISU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 28(11:16 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 28(11:11 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 42 yards to BAY 30 Center-C.Guess. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 30. Tackled by B.Nikkel at BAY 30.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(11:03 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 30. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(10:32 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to ISU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 35(9:48 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by S.Jones at ISU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 31(9:17 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ISU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 29. PENALTY on ISU-A.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(8:54 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to ISU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 8(8:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to ISU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 6. PENALTY on ISU-W.McDonald Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 3(7:53 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 3(7:50 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to ISU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at ISU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(7:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 1. Catch made by D.Doyle at ISU 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Doyle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(7:09 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 23 for -2 yards (G.Randolph)
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - IOWAST 23(6:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph A.Walcott at ISU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(6:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 32(5:55 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 51 yards to BAY 17 Center-C.Guess. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 17. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at BAY 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(5:44 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at BAY 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 19(5:08 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 19. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at BAY 24.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 24(4:31 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 22 for -2 yards (G.Vaughn; C.Reeder)
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 22(3:48 - 2nd) I.Power punts 41 yards to ISU 37 Center-G.Grimes. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(3:39 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty C.Morgan at ISU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 42(3:09 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty G.Randolph at ISU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(2:54 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 47. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at BAY 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 47(2:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by D.Stanley at BAY 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(1:53 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to BAY 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear C.Morgan at BAY 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 32(1:27 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to BAY 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lanz at BAY 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(1:05 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by J.Noel at BAY 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(0:56 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by D.Stanley at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Stanley for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the BAY End Zone. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Petersen at BAY 32. PENALTY on BAY-J.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:41 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at BAY 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Milton T.Franklin at ISU 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(14:27 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 36. Intercepted by D.Neal at ISU 36. Tackled by ISU at ISU 36.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(14:21 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to ISU 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(13:43 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to ISU 30 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Reeder at ISU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 30(13:06 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 30(12:54 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(12:50 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Hall D.Neal at ISU 33.
|Sack
2 & 7 - IOWAST 33(12:11 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 32 for -1 yards (B.Jackson)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 32(11:32 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 32(11:23 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 61 yards to BAY 7 Center-C.Guess. Downed by B.Nikkel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 7(11:11 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson B.Peterson at BAY 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 9(10:31 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 9. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 9. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers T.Tampa at BAY 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(10:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAY-BAY Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 14(9:50 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 14. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ISU at BAY 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(9:27 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at BAY 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(9:11 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(8:38 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to ISU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 48(7:59 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by B.Sims at ISU 48. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Verdon at ISU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(7:30 - 3rd) B.Shapen scrambles to ISU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 40. PENALTY on ISU-W.McDonald Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:03 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by D.Dabney at ISU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 19(6:14 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to ISU End Zone for 19 yards. R.Reese for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:05 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Silas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:02 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at ISU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(5:27 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at ISU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(4:50 - 3rd) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear A.Walcott at ISU 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 43(4:14 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ISU 40.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IOWAST 40(3:40 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 34 for -6 yards (B.Jackson)
|Punt
4 & 17 - IOWAST 34(3:07 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 39 yards to BAY 27 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(3:01 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 27. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ISU at BAY 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(2:29 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at BAY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:53 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:48 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 30 for -10 yards (O.Vance; W.McDonald)
|Punt
4 & 20 - BAYLOR 30(1:03 - 3rd) I.Power punts 59 yards to ISU 11 Center-G.Grimes. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 11. Tackled by A.McCarty at ISU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(0:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 13. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at ISU 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(0:19 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott M.Jones at ISU 20.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 20(15:00 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at ISU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:31 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at ISU 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 35(13:28 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at ISU 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(13:16 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at ISU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 47(13:03 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to ISU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at ISU 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 50(12:52 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to BAY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 47(12:04 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Int
4 & 2 - IOWAST 47(11:51 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 36. Intercepted by C.Morgan at BAY 36. Tackled by ISU at BAY 36.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(11:19 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at BAY 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 44(11:09 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at ISU 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(10:43 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to ISU 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Tampa at ISU 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(9:50 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by G.Holmes at ISU 38. Gain of 38 yards. G.Holmes for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:37 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 20(9:37 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at ISU 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:12 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BAY at ISU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(8:55 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 27 for -11 yards (V.Obi)
|+27 YD
2 & 21 - IOWAST 27(8:13 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 27. Gain of 27 yards. D.Stanley ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(7:59 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by J.Brock at BAY 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 37(7:38 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 37(7:25 - 4th) J.Brock rushed to BAY End Zone for 37 yards. J.Brock FUMBLES out of bounds. Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the touchback and the play was overturned. J.Brock rushed to BAY End Zone for 38 yards. J.Brock FUMBLES forced by L.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-J.Brock at BAY 1. for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 60 yards from ISU 35 to the BAY 5. J.Fleeks returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bacon at BAY 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(7:13 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at BAY 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 16(6:44 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Lee at BAY 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 23(6:05 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper O.Vance at BAY 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:33 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at BAY 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 24(4:56 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Howard J.Cooper at BAY 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(4:14 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Howard C.Reeder at BAY 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(3:43 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Howard G.Vaughn at BAY 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(3:04 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at BAY 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(2:48 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to BAY 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Lee M.Anderson at BAY 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 43(2:42 - 4th) I.Power punts 39 yards to ISU 18 Center-G.Grimes. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(2:34 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 18. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Miller at ISU 26.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - IOWAST 26(2:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 21(2:12 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+50 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 21(2:02 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 21. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCarty at BAY 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:52 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika. PENALTY on BAY-B.Utley Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(1:47 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 14(1:43 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to BAY 13 for 1 yards. H.Dekkers ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 13(1:35 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to BAY 13. Catch made by J.Noel at BAY 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 2.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 2(1:19 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to BAY 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at BAY 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IOWAST 6(1:07 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWAST 6(1:04 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWAST 11(1:04 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - IOWAST 18(1:00 - 4th) J.Gilbert 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-T.Perkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 4th) B.Garbarini kicks onside 13 from ISU 35 to ISU 48. M.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by ISU at ISU 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(0:54 - 4th) B.Shapen kneels at the ISU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 50(0:24 - 4th) B.Shapen kneels at the BAY 48.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:51 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 4:23 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:10 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:28 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 12:34 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 11:05 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 10:21 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:37 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
7
7
1st 5:15 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU