Hatcher's 4TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.
Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday.
Hatcher completed 27 of 41 passes in the win. It gave him 100 completions in his first four games as a Bobcat, the most ever by a Texas State (2-2) quarterback after four games since the school moved to the FBS level in 2012.
Marcell Barbee caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Texas State outgained Houston Christian in total yardage, 479-142. The Huskies hadn't been shutout since a 76-0 defeat against Sam Houston on Nov. 15, 2014.
The Bobcats won the only previous meeting between the schools, 20-11, on Sept. 2, 2017, in San Marcos.
---
|
R. Smith
24 RB
24 RuYds, 14 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
L. Hatcher
3 QB
362 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|29
|Rushing
|2
|14
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|146
|479
|Total Plays
|54
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|117
|Rush Attempts
|19
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|108
|362
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.4
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|362
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fomby 7 QB
|J. Fomby
|22/35
|108
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 24 RB
|R. Smith
|9
|24
|0
|9
|
N. Livingston 21 RB
|N. Livingston
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Woods 25 RB
|F. Woods
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Fomby 7 QB
|J. Fomby
|7
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Harrell 14 WR
|V. Harrell
|2
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
K. Reynolds 5 WR
|K. Reynolds
|6
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
R. Smith 24 RB
|R. Smith
|5
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Cormier 80 WR
|D. Cormier
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
F. Woods 25 RB
|F. Woods
|3
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Graham 18 DT
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. McMillan 2 WR
|D. McMillan
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Young 11 WR
|D. Young
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Walker 8 WR
|B. Walker
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. McCarter 30 TE
|J. McCarter
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Livingston 21 RB
|N. Livingston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|
D. Malone 26 RB
|D. Malone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Fuller 17 WR
|I. Fuller
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 88 P
|B. Buell
|9
|45.4
|5
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Walker 8 WR
|B. Walker
|2
|19.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|27/41
|362
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|19
|84
|0
|13
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|17
|61
|0
|21
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|-28
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|11
|6
|112
|1
|38
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|80
|0
|41
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|8
|6
|52
|1
|34
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|3
|3
|34
|1
|19
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|5
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|3
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Anderson 2 S
|K. Anderson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|33
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|42.8
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Arroyo kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(14:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(13:55 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(13:19 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 38.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(12:52 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 38. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at HB 1. Intercepted by J.Oliver at HB 1. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 1(12:22 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOUBP 1(11:50 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 5.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - HOUBP 5(11:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 5. Catch made by V.Harrell at HB 5. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 21(10:48 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 21. Catch made by J.McCarter at HB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - HOUBP 24(10:14 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 26(9:38 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at HB 17 for -9 yards (J.Revels; B.Bell)
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOUBP 17(9:00 - 1st) B.Buell punts 40 yards to TXST 43 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(8:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(7:52 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 47(7:45 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to HB 45 for yards. Tackled by HB at HB 45. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 37(7:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 37(7:16 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to HB 25 Center-TXST. Fair catch by B.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(7:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:51 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:47 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Malone. PENALTY on HB-HB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:44 - 1st) B.Buell punts 55 yards to TXST 15 Center-HB. Downed by HB.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(6:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 15. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:48 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 50.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 50(5:21 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(4:50 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 49. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(4:15 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(3:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to HB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(3:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(3:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 22. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 19(2:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 19. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Ortega-Jones for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. B.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at HB 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(2:17 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - HOUBP 34(1:55 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 34. Catch made by I.Fuller at HB 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOUBP 31(1:57 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for HB.
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOUBP 31(1:53 - 1st) B.Buell punts 49 yards to TXST 20 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:15 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on HB-D.Hargrove Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:09 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 42(0:55 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 45.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(0:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 16. PENALTY on HB-HB Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 16(14:54 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(14:25 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 3. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Hawkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(14:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for I.Fuller.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for K.Reynolds. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - HOUBP 32(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on HB-HB False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:48 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(13:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 36(13:27 - 2nd) N.Livingston rushed to HB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - HOUBP 43(12:42 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 43. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:21 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:15 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:09 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 36 yards to TXST 13 Center-HB. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(12:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 27.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(11:33 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(11:04 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 49(10:29 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 47(9:49 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 47(9:42 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards to HB End Zone Center-TXST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(9:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 29. PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+38 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 38(9:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 38. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Barbee for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(8:51 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - HOUBP 33(8:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 33. Catch made by J.Graham at HB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 39(7:57 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 39. Catch made by D.Young at HB 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOUBP 44(7:18 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 47.
|-5 YD
3 & 2 - HOUBP 47(6:36 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 47. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 42.
|Punt
4 & 7 - HOUBP 42(6:00 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 46 yards to TXST 12 Center-HB. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 12. Tackled by HB at TXST 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(5:44 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 13(5:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:46 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(4:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(3:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 42. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 49(3:13 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 42(2:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 41(1:32 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Hill at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 28(0:38 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 26(0:30 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(0:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(0:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 13. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
|Field Goal
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 17(0:05 - 2nd) S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Smith rushed to HB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - HOUBP 31(14:38 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 31. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 35(14:23 - 3rd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 35(14:21 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 36. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - HOUBP 44(13:51 - 3rd) R.Smith rushed to HB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 47(13:46 - 3rd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for K.Reynolds.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 47(13:38 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 47. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 48.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - HOUBP 48(13:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on HB-D.Daniels False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 14 - HOUBP 43(12:49 - 3rd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at HB 43 for 0 yards (L.Bell)
|Punt
4 & 16 - HOUBP 41(12:24 - 3rd) B.Buell punts 44 yards to TXST 15 Center-HB. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(12:04 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 11 for -4 yards (Z.Smith)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 11(11:21 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 11. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 17.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 17(10:53 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 7 for -10 yards (J.Hunt)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TXSTSM 7(10:13 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to TXST 49 Center-TXST. Fair catch by B.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(10:00 - 3rd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for K.Reynolds.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 49(9:55 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by F.Woods at TXST 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - HOUBP 48(9:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on HB-D.McMillan False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - HOUBP 47(9:09 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 47. Catch made by F.Woods at HB 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 48.
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOUBP 48(8:24 - 3rd) B.Buell punts yards to TXST 32 Center-HB. Downed by HB. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 38(8:09 - 3rd) R.Smith rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOUBP 38(7:58 - 3rd) R.Smith rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - HOUBP 38(7:08 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by K.Reynolds at TXST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 36.
|Sack
4 & 8 - HOUBP 36(6:30 - 3rd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at TXST 36 for 0 yards (TXST) J.Fomby FUMBLES forced by TXST. Fumble RECOVERED by HB-J.Fomby at TXST 33. Tackled by TXST at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(6:13 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 39(5:51 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:19 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 43(4:48 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46. PENALTY on HB-D.Hargrove Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(4:25 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to HB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 30.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 30(3:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXST-R.West False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - TXSTSM 35(3:40 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Brown at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 27(2:53 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to HB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 22.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 22(2:29 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to HB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:41 - 3rd) C.Hill rushed to HB 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 16(1:28 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 16(1:22 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 23(1:16 - 3rd) S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST. S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 3rd) S.Keller kicks 0 yards from HB 23 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) S.Keller kicks 75 yards from TXST 25 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(1:11 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by F.Woods at HB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - HOUBP 26(0:46 - 3rd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 26. Catch made by D.Cormier at HB 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 26. PENALTY on HB-W.Brewer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - HOUBP 16(0:39 - 3rd) J.Fomby rushed to HB 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - HOUBP 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by D.McMillan at HB 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOUBP 30(14:42 - 4th) B.Buell punts 50 yards to TXST 20 Center-HB. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(14:29 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 20. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 25(13:39 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 24(13:21 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 24(13:14 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 48 yards to HB 28 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 28(13:04 - 4th) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for J.McCarter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOUBP 28(12:56 - 4th) R.Smith rushed to HB 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOUBP 28(12:36 - 4th) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at HB 17 for -11 yards (B.Bell; K.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 21 - HOUBP 17(11:46 - 4th) B.Buell punts 40 yards to TXST 43 Center-HB. Downed by HB.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(11:20 - 4th) C.Hill rushed to TXST 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 49(11:08 - 4th) C.Hill rushed to TXST 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 47.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 47(10:53 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 33 for -14 yards (Z.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 20 - TXSTSM 33(9:27 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to HB 28 Center-TXST. Fair catch by B.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 28(9:20 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 28. Catch made by B.Walker at HB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOUBP 33(9:04 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 33. Catch made by D.Cormier at HB 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 47(8:47 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 47. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 46.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - HOUBP 46(8:30 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by V.Harrell at HB 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 15. PENALTY on HB-V.Harrell Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 26 - HOUBP 31(8:10 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 31. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - HOUBP 32(7:12 - 4th) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 32. Catch made by V.Harrell at HB 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 42.
|Punt
4 & 15 - HOUBP 42(6:19 - 4th) B.Buell punts 49 yards to TXST 9 Center-HB. Downed by HB.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9(6:06 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 12(5:31 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(5:04 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(4:54 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 23.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 23(4:31 - 4th) PENALTY on HB-Z.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 28(4:27 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(4:20 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(4:13 - 4th) C.Hill rushed to TXST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 36.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 36(3:09 - 4th) PENALTY on TXST-J.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+41 YD
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 31(2:53 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 31. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 31. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HB at HB 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(2:09 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(1:30 - 4th) C.Hill rushed to HB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 10(0:55 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 10. Catch made by D.Moorer at HB 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Moorer for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 4th) S.Keller kicks 64 yards from TXST 35 to the HB 1. B.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at HB 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 15(0:38 - 4th) F.Woods rushed to HB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - HOUBP 19(0:18 - 4th) F.Woods rushed to HB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 22.
