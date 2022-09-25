|
|
|UTAH
|ARIZST
Rising throws two TDs, No. 13 Utah beats Arizona St 34-13
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Cameron Rising threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Kincaid, and No. 13 Utah rolled past Arizona State 34-13 on Saturday night.
The Utes spoiled the debut of Arizona State's Shaun Aguano, who was named interim coach earlier this week after Herm Edwards was fired following last weekend's loss to Eastern Michigan.
Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won its third straight since a season-opening loss to Florida. Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) lost its third in a row.
Utah never trailed, jumping ahead 7-0 in the first quarter when Rising hit Kincaid for a wide-open 29-yard touchdown. The Rising-Kincaid connection hooked up again later in the first quarter when Kincaid made a tough, fourth-down catch in traffic for a 6-yard score that pushed the advantage to 14-0.
The Utes built a 17-0 lead by midway through the second quarter and led 24-6 at halftime. Utah outgained Arizona State 252-59 in the first half.
Rising completed 19 of 29 passes and the Utes finished with 465 total yards.
Arizona State's Emory Jones was 21 of 36 passing for 261 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Utah's defense sacked Jones five times and the Sun Devils didn't score a touchdown until the final minutes when the outcome was already decided.
It's been a week of upheaval for the Arizona State program, which fired Edwards on Sunday, one day after an embarrassing 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. The program is also in the midst of an NCAA investigation that involves recruiting violations.
Aguano - formerly the running backs coach - was named the interim coach. He was born and raised in Kapaa, Hawaii, but eventually became one of the most decorated high school coaches in Arizona history, leading Chandler High to four state 6A titles.
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Utah starting running back Tavion Thomas didn't play in the first half, but entered the game in the third quarter and ran 11 times for 60 yards. There was no immediate explanation from the Utes for Thomas' first-half absence.
Thomas had his 11-game touchdown streak snapped. The last time he didn't score a touchdown was against Washington State on Sept. 25 last season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Utes could move up a few spots in the AP Top 25 after No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 10 Arkansas both lost.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: It was a vintage game for the Utes, who have two excellent tight ends, a veteran quarterback and a deep running back group. There's a reason they're among the favorites in the Pac-12.
Arizona State: Aguano got the interim job at a tough time. His first game was against Utah and his next two are against USC and Washington. The Sun Devils have some talented players but Pac-12 play figures to be difficult.
UP NEXT
Utah: Hosts Oregon State next Saturday.
Arizona St: Travels to face USC next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Rising
7 QB
260 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 27 RuYds
|
E. Jones
5 QB
261 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -26 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|11
|1
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|465
|267
|Total Plays
|74
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|6
|Rush Attempts
|45
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|260
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|19/29
|260
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|11
|60
|0
|28
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|13
|48
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|8
|28
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|8
|27
|1
|7
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|72
|0
|72
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|7
|4
|66
|2
|29
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|9
|6
|63
|0
|25
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|5
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|1-1
|1.0
|1
|
C. Savage 5 CB
|C. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|2/2
|28
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|3
|39.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|21/36
|261
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|8
|30
|0
|13
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|11
|-26
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|9
|5
|76
|0
|21
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|5
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|2
|2
|36
|0
|23
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|6
|4
|29
|0
|21
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 0 DB
|I. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Luckett 25 DB
|T. Luckett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCullough 22 LB
|C. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rivera-Harvey 98 DL
|J. Rivera-Harvey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Djonkam 66 LB
|J. Djonkam
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 19 QB
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 94 DL
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|5
|46.4
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UTH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:43 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:25 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; J.Moore at UTH 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 38(13:48 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 38(13:39 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 39 yards to ASU 23 Center-UTH. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(13:31 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZST 23(13:28 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 16 for -7 yards (L.Barton)
|Sack
3 & 17 - ARIZST 16(12:44 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 5 for -11 yards (G.Reid)
|Punt
4 & 28 - ARIZST 5(12:09 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 48 yards to UTH 47 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(12:03 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ASU 44. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(11:50 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ASU 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Kincaid for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU 6. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Parks at ASU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(11:36 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at ASU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 27(11:02 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips; C.Bishop at ASU 33.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARIZST 33(10:25 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 47. PENALTY on ASU-A.Johnson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - ARIZST 18(10:01 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Phillips at ASU 21.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 21(9:41 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 49 yards to UTH 30 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(9:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UTH-M.Mokofisi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 25(9:31 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at UTH 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 30(8:58 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at UTH 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 32(8:18 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 32. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UTH 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(8:08 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; M.Robertson at ASU 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(7:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by S.Enis at ASU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 40(7:30 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by B.Kuithe at ASU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at ASU 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 36(7:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(6:53 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; M.Robertson at ASU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 25(6:35 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; A.Cooper at ASU 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 23(5:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 15. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 15. Gain of 8 yards. D.Vele FUMBLES forced by K.Bethley. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-M.Bernard at ASU 15. Tackled by ASU at ASU 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(5:45 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 11(5:05 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam; T.Moore at ASU 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 8(4:11 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to ASU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - UTAH 6(3:23 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 6. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ASU 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Kincaid for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 50 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU 15. Fair catch by C.Hatch.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ASU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(2:38 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 24(2:33 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 24. Gain of 11 yards. E.Badger ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:04 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mata'afa; K.Reid at ASU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZST 34(1:24 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to ASU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ASU 38.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ARIZST 38(0:04 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 29 for -9 yards (V.Fillinger)
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 29(0:10 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 43 yards to UTH 28 Center-ASU. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(0:06 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 28. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at UTH 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at UTH 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 41(14:24 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at UTH 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 45(13:42 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTH 48.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAH 48(12:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-T.Yassmin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 43(12:31 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to ASU 13 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(12:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; V.Fillinger at ASU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 16(11:46 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 16(11:34 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders. PENALTY on UTH-L.Barton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; Z.Vaughn at ASU 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(11:06 - 2nd) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 48. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ASU 48. Tackled by A.Johnson at ASU 46. PENALTY on ASU-C.Hall Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 23 - UTAH 31(11:06 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Luckett at ASU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - UTAH 25(10:43 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rivera-Harvey; A.Cooper at ASU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(10:15 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ASU 14 for 6 yards. C.Rising ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 14(9:42 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 7(9:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; T.Luckett at ASU 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 5(8:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 5. Catch made by M.Bernard at ASU 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 4(7:47 - 2nd) J.Glover rushed to ASU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at ASU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UTAH 13(7:07 - 2nd) J.Noyes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Redding at UTH 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(6:53 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to UTH 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger at UTH 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 39(6:17 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by E.Badger at UTH 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(5:36 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to UTH 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger; K.Reid at UTH 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 18(5:00 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZST 18(4:54 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARIZST 26(4:49 - 2nd) C.Brown 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:45 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; M.Robertson at UTH 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAH 28(4:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-D.Kincaid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAH 23(4:05 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - UTAH 23(4:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 23. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; K.Bethley at UTH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:27 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 40(3:23 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; C.Soelle at UTH 39.
|+19 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 39(2:49 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 42.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(2:12 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(1:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by M.Bernard at ASU 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at ASU 9.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(1:16 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; K.Soelle at ASU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(0:50 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. J.Jacobs returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at ASU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:38 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton; L.Barton at UTH 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(0:24 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at UTH 49 for -7 yards (G.Reid)
|+20 YD
2 & 17 - ARIZST 49(0:18 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 49. Catch made by J.Conyers at UTH 49. Gain of 20 yards. J.Conyers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(0:06 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(0:01 - 2nd) C.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-E.Czaplicki.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to ASU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ASU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 31(14:26 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger; J.Tafuna at ASU 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(13:47 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to ASU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ASU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 32(13:15 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 41 yards to UTH 27 Center-J.Ferlmann. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(13:06 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UTH 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 35(12:49 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; C.Edmonds at UTH 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:11 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:07 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|Int
3 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:03 - 3rd) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 48. Intercepted by T.Davis at ASU 48. Tackled by UTH at ASU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(11:58 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 48. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Barton at UTH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:21 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(11:07 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at UTH 42 for -11 yards (C.Bishop)
|+13 YD
3 & 21 - ARIZST 42(11:07 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 42. Catch made by C.Hall at UTH 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 29.
|+3 YD
4 & 8 - ARIZST 29(10:19 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to UTH 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 26.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(10:12 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 46 for 28 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(9:40 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle; T.Moore at ASU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 41(9:21 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 38(8:42 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle; T.Moore at ASU 37.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 37(8:02 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by D.Vele at ASU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at ASU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 29(7:12 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to ASU 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(6:42 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; K.Soelle at ASU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 11(6:23 - 3rd) J.Dixon rushed to ASU End Zone for 11 yards. J.Dixon for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:16 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ASU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(5:46 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to ASU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid; K.Reid at ASU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZST 50(5:15 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to UTH 43 for yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 43. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 45(4:49 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at ASU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARIZST 45(4:06 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZST 45(4:02 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 51 yards to UTH 4 Center-J.Ferlmann. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 4. Tackled by M.Williams; K.Bethley at UTH 20.
|Result
|Play
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(3:52 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by T.Yassmin at UTH 20. Gain of 72 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 8(3:07 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 7(2:25 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; D.Hall at ASU 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 3(1:30 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to ASU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper; K.Bethley at ASU 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UTAH 2(0:50 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 2(0:44 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 2. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at ASU 30.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(15:00 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 30. Gain of 19 yards. E.Badger FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-UTH at ASU 49. Tackled by ASU at ASU 50. PENALTY on ASU-E.Badger Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(15:00 - 4th) C.Rising rushed to ASU 24 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at ASU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(14:27 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 24(14:22 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; J.Clark at ASU 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 17(13:44 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at ASU 15.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 15(13:03 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; J.Clark at ASU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(12:26 - 4th) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 13(12:20 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 5(11:53 - 4th) T.Thomas rushed to ASU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; M.Clark at ASU 5.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - UTAH 5(11:08 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-B.Daniels False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UTAH 18(10:53 - 4th) J.Noyes 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the ASU 1. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Reeves at ASU 30.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(10:41 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by C.Hall at ASU 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at UTH 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(10:10 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UTH 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga; K.Reid at UTH 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 40(9:36 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by G.Sanders at UTH 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(9:04 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by B.Thompson at UTH 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(8:30 - 4th) E.Jones rushed to UTH 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at UTH 17.
|Int
2 & 7 - ARIZST 17(7:46 - 4th) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at UTH 3. Intercepted by C.Bishop at UTH 3. Tackled by ASU at UTH 3.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 3(7:40 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; K.Bethley at UTH 5.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 5(6:59 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at UTH 6.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 6(6:17 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 6. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; K.Bethley at UTH 10.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTAH 10(5:37 - 4th) J.Bouwmeester punts 35 yards to UTH 45 Center-J.Greep. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:29 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:25 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by C.Johnson at UTH 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at UTH 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 40(4:53 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by X.Valladay at UTH 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Vaki at UTH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(4:19 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(4:12 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 28(3:28 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 28. Catch made by G.Sanders at UTH 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at UTH 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(2:55 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 14(2:50 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 14. Catch made by G.Sanders at UTH 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Savage at UTH 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ARIZST 6(2:20 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 11(2:15 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Ngata.
|+11 YD
4 & 7 - ARIZST 11(2:11 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to UTH 11. Catch made by M.Swinson at UTH 11. Gain of 11 yards. M.Swinson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:06 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at UTH 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(1:33 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera J.Djonkam at UTH 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:52 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCullough at UTH 39.
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
17
14
Final PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
24
38
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
22
40
Final FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
34
13
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
6
34
Final CBSSN