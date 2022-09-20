|
|
|STNFRD
|WASH
No. 18 Washington encounters giant-killer Stanford
A feeling of excitement not felt for some time in Seattle is building for the Washington Huskies football program, which debuted in the 2022 NCAA Top 25 rankings at No. 18 this week following a 39-28 win over last week's No. 11, Michigan State.
This Saturday, the Huskies (3-0) look to keep winning with the start of their Pac-12 season, hosting Stanford at Husky Stadium in a night game.
Two years ago, Washington couldn't play for the Pac-12 championship because its roster was ravaged by COVID cases. Last season, the team finished 4-8 overall and head coach Jimmy Lake was fired in November over an incident involving a player on the team.
But this season looks different. Washington has 136 points scored in its first three games, even though the first two were at home against Kent State and FCS Portland State.
"Understanding that there is so many things that could have been even better than what happened Saturday night," Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "So I know we've got a group of guys that felt that way at the beginning, that this could be where we're at. And now they see, stacking days on top of days, practices on top of practices and now games on top of games. They're in a good spot. But we can't get full of ourselves."
Washington is led by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., a transfer from Indiana. Penix has passed for 10 touchdowns and won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after he passed for 397 yards, the eighth-highest single-game total in school history, against Michigan State.
Stanford (1-1) is coming off a bye last weekend. The Cardinal has already played a conference game, a 41-28 loss at home to now No. 7 USC. Saturday is the second of three consecutive games against potential Top 25 teams, with Washington this week and current No. 15 Oregon on Oct. 1.
According to Stanford Athletics, the Cardinal have 29 wins against nationally-ranked opponents under head coach David Shaw. Five of those have come against Washington, and Stanford is 5-1 when facing a Huskies team ranked in the Top 25.
Shaw is 7-4 against Washington in his career. He called Washington a good football team that is playing fast and with a lot of confidence.
"Not an insurmountable task, but at the same time, there's a level of football that we can play at that's much higher than we've played at so far this year," Shaw said. "So that's our focus."
The Cardinal are led in rushing by running back E.J. Smith, who has 206 yards and three touchdowns in two games. But he's not expected to play Saturday due to a health-related matter.
Shaw hopes Smith can play the following week at Oregon.
Quarterback Tanner McKee has three touchdown passes and three interceptions in two games thus far this season. He's completed 42 of 62 passes for 528 yards.
Head-to-head, the Huskies and Cardinal are 44-44-4 against each other.
|
M. Wilson
4 WR
176 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 6 RECs, 12 RuYds
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
309 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|372
|478
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|169
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|286
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|9
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|372
|TOTAL YDS
|478
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|17/26
|286
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|20
|100
|0
|22
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Patu 11 QB
|A. Patu
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|13
|-33
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|7
|6
|176
|2
|78
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|4
|37
|0
|20
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|3
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Starr 19 WR
|S. Starr
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|4
|45.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|5
|19.0
|24
|0
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|2
|4.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|22/37
|309
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|13
|120
|1
|34
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|4
|21
|1
|13
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|10
|8
|161
|1
|61
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|9
|5
|59
|0
|23
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|6
|4
|39
|1
|21
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|3
|3
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|4/4
|47
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|3
|43.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|5.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Henry kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(14:55 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 25.
|Sack
2 & 8 - STNFRD 25(14:30 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 25 for 0 yards (F.Tuitele)
|Sack
3 & 8 - STNFRD 25(13:59 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 20 for -5 yards (B.Trice)
|Punt
4 & 13 - STNFRD 20(13:16 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 50 yards to WAS 30 Center-STA. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 30. Tackled by STA at WAS 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 42(12:59 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 42(12:49 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 49(12:06 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(11:20 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by R.Odunze at STA 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 24.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(10:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by J.Westover at STA 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 3(10:25 - 1st) W.Nixon rushed to STA End Zone for 3 yards. W.Nixon for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 1st) P.Henry kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(10:27 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - STNFRD 31(9:47 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 24 for -7 yards (Z.Tupuola-Fetui; C.Bright)
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 24(9:09 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 46 for 22 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(8:35 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to WAS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|Sack
2 & 5 - STNFRD 50(8:00 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 44 for -6 yards (A.Tuputala)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(7:43 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(7:16 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by B.Barrow at WAS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 38(6:40 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 36(6:07 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by E.Higgins at WAS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 32.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - STNFRD 32(5:48 - 1st) T.McKee rushed to WAS 32 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 32. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(5:48 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 27(5:11 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 19(4:51 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(4:39 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at WAS 17 for -1 yards (B.Trice)
|Int
2 & 11 - STNFRD 17(3:28 - 1st) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 11. Intercepted by C.Bright at WAS 11. Tackled by STA at WAS 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 13(3:29 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 13(3:21 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 13. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26(2:45 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASH 33(1:57 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Newton.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 33(1:53 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 33. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 41.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41(1:15 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 33 for 26 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(0:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at STA 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by G.Jackson at STA 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 29(14:17 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by R.Odunze at STA 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 18(13:48 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 18(13:45 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 18(13:40 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for G.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WASH 25(13:32 - 2nd) P.Henry 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) P.Henry kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the STA 2. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(13:21 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 21(12:44 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(12:21 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 46(11:47 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(11:21 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by B.Tremayne at WAS 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 42(10:43 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 42.
|Sack
3 & 6 - STNFRD 42(10:03 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at WAS 46 for -4 yards (A.Tuputala)
|Punt
4 & 10 - STNFRD 46(9:16 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 43 yards to WAS 3 Center-STA. Downed by STA.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 3(9:08 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 3. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 3. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 20(8:26 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for G.Jackson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 20(8:23 - 2nd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WASH 21(7:34 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 21. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WASH 29(6:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-WAS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASH 24(6:42 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 39 yards to STA 37 Center-WAS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 37. Tackled by WAS at STA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(6:25 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by D.Culp at STA 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(6:03 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA End Zone for 34 yards. W.Taulapapa for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:53 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 51 yards from WAS 35 to the STA 14. C.Filkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:47 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(5:42 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 25. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:16 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - STNFRD 29(4:49 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 29(4:44 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(4:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(4:07 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 23. Catch made by M.Wilson at WAS 23. Gain of 23 yards. M.Wilson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:00 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 36(3:38 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 36(3:35 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 45(2:42 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 48.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(2:06 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to WAS 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 43(1:35 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WASH 45(0:54 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASH 45(0:48 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 43 yards to STA 2 Center-WAS. Downed by WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 28(14:26 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 34(13:46 - 3rd) R.Newton rushed to WAS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(13:12 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 46.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 46(12:32 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 31(11:55 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 31(11:51 - 3rd) W.Nixon rushed to STA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASH 29(10:59 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Nixon.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WASH 37(11:01 - 3rd) P.Henry 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) P.Henry kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(10:49 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 15(10:20 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 15(9:58 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 19.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 19(9:29 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to WAS 33 Center-STA. G.Jackson returned punt from the WAS 33. Tackled by STA at WAS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(9:09 - 3rd) W.Nixon rushed to WAS 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 44(8:47 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. PENALTY on STA-K.Kelly Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41(8:41 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by G.Jackson at STA 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 36(7:59 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 34(7:13 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by J.Westover at STA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(6:49 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 30. Catch made by R.Odunze at STA 30. Gain of 30 yards. R.Odunze for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) P.Henry kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:43 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(6:30 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by S.Starr at STA 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 39(5:53 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - STNFRD 39(5:48 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - STNFRD 44(5:34 - 3rd) T.McKee rushed to STA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(5:22 - 3rd) J.McMillan rushed to STA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 42(4:55 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by J.McMillan at STA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(4:33 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 33(4:26 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by J.McMillan at STA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(3:52 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASH 15(3:05 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 15(3:06 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASH 22(2:55 - 3rd) P.Henry 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) P.Henry kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:49 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:43 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(2:02 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 42(1:29 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 43(1:01 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+20 YD
4 & 4 - STNFRD 43(0:51 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(0:22 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to WAS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 37(15:00 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by M.Wilson at WAS 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(14:36 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to WAS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 17(14:06 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by J.Humphreys at WAS 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Humphreys for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:58 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McKee steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Tremayne at WAS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(13:58 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 14(13:32 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to STA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 11(12:55 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by J.Westover at STA 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 6.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 6(12:11 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to STA 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WASH 16(11:49 - 4th) P.Henry 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 4th) P.Henry kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to the STA 25. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(11:21 - 4th) M.Wilson rushed to STA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(10:53 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 30 for -7 yards (Z.Tupuola-Fetui) T.McKee FUMBLES forced by Z.Tupuola-Fetui. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-Z.Tupuola-Fetui at STA 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 30(10:45 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 30(10:39 - 4th) G.Jackson rushed to STA 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 32(9:53 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by J.Polk at STA 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 21.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 21(9:01 - 4th) D.Culp rushed to STA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 19(8:30 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to STA 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 21(7:50 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by G.Jackson at STA 21. Gain of 21 yards. G.Jackson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) P.Henry kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the STA 5. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at STA 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(7:35 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(7:16 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - STNFRD 42(6:49 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 37 for -5 yards (F.Tuitele; J.Martin)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - STNFRD 37(6:05 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 37(6:06 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 41 yards to WAS 22 Center-STA. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 22(5:58 - 4th) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 30(5:16 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(4:40 - 4th) R.Newton rushed to WAS 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - WASH 39(4:09 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-G.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WASH 34(4:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-M.Penix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WASH 29(4:08 - 4th) S.Adams rushed to WAS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 29(3:22 - 4th) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 37.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASH 37(3:15 - 4th) J.McCallister punts 48 yards to STA 15 Center-WAS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 15. Tackled by WAS at STA 16. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 8(3:03 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 8. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 15(2:46 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 17(2:31 - 4th) C.Filkins rushed to STA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at STA 22.
|+78 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(2:20 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by M.Wilson at STA 22. Gain of 78 yards. M.Wilson for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(1:29 - 4th) S.Adams rushed to WAS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by STA at WAS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 17(0:58 - 4th) D.Morris kneels at the WAS 16.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 16(0:34 - 4th) D.Morris kneels at the WAS 15.
